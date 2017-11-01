mTORC1 stimulates phosphatidylcholine synthesis to promote triglyceride secretion

mTORC1 activity regulates postprandial liver TAG content. To understand the contribution of mTORC1 to levels of hepatic triglyceride during the transition from fasted to feeding, we injected fasted mice with the mTORC1 inhibitor rapamycin prior to refeeding. Rapamycin completely blocked the reduction in hepatic TAG levels upon refeeding (Figure 1A). To establish whether this effect was due to inhibition of hepatic mTORC1, we performed liver-specific ablation of the expression of raptor (L-Raptor–KO) or TSC1 (L-TSC–KO) in vivo, thus constitutively inhibiting or activating mTORC1, respectively. Adenoassociated virus expressing CRE recombinase under the control of the liver-specific thyroxine binding globulin (TBG) promoter was injected into mice homozygous for floxed alleles of either Raptor or Tsc1. L-floxed mice injected with an adenoassociated virus expressing GFP served as a control. Livers from L-Raptor–KO mice appeared pale and smaller than those of both control and L-TSC–KO (Figure 1B). As expected, feeding failed to increase the phosphorylation of S6 in L-Raptor–KO, while L-TSC–KO mice displayed constitutive phosphorylation of S6 (Figure 1C). See complete unedited blots in the Supplemental material. In addition, L-Raptor–KO mice showed an enhanced phosphorylation of Akt upon feeding due to the lack of negative feedback by mTORC1. Under fasting conditions, L-Raptor–KO mice had increased hepatic TAG, which tended to be reduced following refeeding, but did not reach statistical significance (Figure 1D). Conversely, constitutive activation of mTORC1 (L-TSC–KO) led to significantly reduced liver TAG during both fasting and the prandial state (Figure 1D). In addition, L-Raptor–KO mice exhibited an increase in total hepatic TAG despite a reduction in liver size, while L-TSC–KO mice had significantly reduced TAG in liver (Figure 1E). Moreover, serum FFAs and ketone levels were suppressed appropriately following refeeding, despite the increase in hepatic TAG in the L-Raptor–KO (Figure 1, F and G). These data are consistent with the hypothesis that mTORC1 activity in the liver is a critical cell-autonomous regulator of neutral lipid in liver independent of changes in circulating FFAs levels. Additionally, the inverse correlation between mTORC1 activity and liver fat is seemingly at odds with the well-known function of mTORC1 to promote fatty acid synthesis, suggesting mTORC1 controls hepatic lipid homeostasis via multiple pathways (15, 16)

Figure 1 mTORC1 activity is both required and sufficient to induce hepatic steatosis. Fasted 8- to 12-week-old C57BL/6 mice were injected with 20 mg/kg of rapamycin (A) liver TAG; n = 4. Veh., vehicle; Rapa, rapamycin. (B–G) Six- to ten-week-old Raptorfl/fl and Tsc1fl/fl animals were injected with either AAV-GFP (control, black) or AAV-CRE (L-Raptor–KO, white; L-TSC–KO, gray) for 2 weeks prior to sacrifice. Cohorts were either fasted for 18 hours or fasted and refed for 4 hours. (B) Livers from mice of the indicated genotypes. (C) Immunoblot for indicated proteins. (D) Hepatic TAG was measured. (E) Total hepatic TAG normalized to liver. (F) Serum FFAs. (G) Serum ketones. n = 5–12 per group. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 vs. control. #P < 0.05 vs. fasted (when comparing refed vs. fasting). †P < 0.01 vs. fasted (when comparing refed vs. fasting). Two-way ANOVA.

The increase in liver TAG in L-Raptor–KO mice cannot be explained by elevated Akt activity. Akt signaling is both required and sufficient to increase hepatic TAG levels (18). Activation of Akt in liver is regulated in part by a negative feedback loop downstream of mTORC1 (19). In agreement with this model, phosphorylation of Akt was enhanced during both fasting and refeeding in L-Raptor–KO while constitutive activation of mTORC1 in the L-TSC–KO reduced phosphorylated Akt (p-Akt) (Figure 1C). Consistent with activation of Akt in the fasted state, L-Raptor–KO displayed a significant reduction while L-TSC–KO had elevated fasting blood glucose (Figure 2A). To determine whether the accumulation of hepatic TAG in the absence of mTORC1 was due to activation of Akt, we generated mice lacking both Akt2 (the major Akt isoform expressed in liver) and Raptor (L-Raptor/Akt2 DKO) in liver, blocking the activation of p-Akt caused by loss of Raptor (Figure 2B). See complete unedited blots in the Supplemental material. L-Raptor/Akt2–DKO mice had elevated fasting blood glucose, consistent with the idea that enhanced Akt signaling was responsible for the reduction of fasting blood glucose in L-Raptor–KO (Figure 2C). In contrast, despite significant reduction in Akt signaling, L-Raptor/Akt2–DKO mice nonetheless maintained increased hepatic TAG in both fasting and refed conditions (Figure 2, D and E). Additionally, refeeding suppressed FFAs and ketones normally in L-Raptor/Akt2–DKO (Figure 2, F and G). These data support the hypothesis that mTORC1 controls the postprandial reduction in hepatic lipid accumulation downstream of Akt.

Figure 2 Loss of mTORC1 increases hepatic TAG independently of Akt. Six- to ten-week-old Raptorfl/fl and Tsc1fl/fl animals were injected with either AAV-GFP (control, black) or AAV-CRE (L-Raptor–KO, white; L-TSC–KO, gray) for 2 weeks prior to sacrifice. (A) Fasting blood glucose. n = 5. (B–G) Six- to ten-week-old Akt2/Raptorfl/fl animals were injected with either AAV-GFP (control, black) or AAV-CRE (L-Akt2/Raptor–DKO, gray) for 2 weeks prior to sacrifice. (C) Fasting blood glucose. (D) Hepatic TAG was measured. (E) Total Hepatic TAG normalized to liver. (F) Serum FFAs. (G) Serum ketones. n = 4–8. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 vs. control. #P < 0.05 vs. fasted (when comparing refed vs. fasting). †P < 0.01 vs. fasted (when comparing refed vs. fasting). Two-way ANOVA.

mTORC1 regulates VLDL TAG secretion. Hepatic TAG secretion supplies lipid to peripheral tissues, while defects in lipid export can lead to hepatosteatosis (20, 21). L-Raptor–KO had significant reductions in serum TAG, suggesting that decreased TAG secretion was responsible for the accumulation of neutral lipid in liver (Figure 3A). Serum fractionation studies revealed a dramatic reduction in VLDL-TAG in the L-Raptor–KO (Figure 3B). In addition, mice with constitutive activation of mTORC1 (L-TSC–KO) displayed significantly more TAG in the VLDL fraction, suggesting that hepatic mTORC1 controlled TAG secretion (Figure 3B). To directly ascertain rates of triglyceride secretion in vivo, we injected fasted control, L-Raptor–KO, and L-TSC–KO mice with poloxamer 407, which blocks TAG uptake, allowing the rate of secretion to be measured as the accumulation of TAG in blood (22). mTORC1 activation (L-TSC–KO) increased TAG secretion nearly 2-fold, whereas TAG secretion was reduced 50% in the absence of mTORC1 (L-Raptor–KO) (Figure 3C). These data strongly suggest that the increased liver TAG observed in L-Raptor–KO was due to reduction in VLDL-TAG secretion.

Figure 3 mTORC1 cell autonomously regulates TAG secretion. Six- to ten-week-old Raptorfl/fl and Tsc1fl/fl animals were injected with either AAV-GFP (control, black) or AAV-CRE (L-Raptor–KO, white; L-TSC–KO, gray) for 2 weeks prior to sacrifice. (A) Serum TAG levels. n = 5–9. (B) Serum was subjected to FPLC analysis, and triglyceride content was measured in each of the eluted fractions. (C) Triglyceride secretion rates were determined in fasted animals by blocking triglyceride uptake via i.p. injection of poloxamer 407 and measuring the accumulation of triglyceride in the serum over time. n = 4–6 per group. (D–F) Six- to ten-week-old Raptorfl/fl animals were injected with AAV-GFP (black) or AAV-Cre (white) and rested 2 weeks to allow for gene excision. Hepatocytes were isolated and metabolically labeled for 4 hours in culture with 3H-glycerol. Medium and cellular fractions were separated. Samples were then fractionated by TLC and compared with lipid standards. (D) Intracellular TAG. (E) Secreted TAG. n = 6. (F) Intracellular DAG. n = 6. C57BL/6 hepatocytes were isolated and metabolically labeled with 3H-glycerol in the presence (white) or absence (black) of rapamycin (10 ng/ml) for 4 hours. Medium and cellular fractions were separated. Samples were then fractionated by TLC and compared with lipid standards. (G) Intracellular DAG. n = 3. (H) Intracellular TAG. n = 3. (I) Secreted TAG. n = 3. For hepatocyte studies in L-Raptor–KO or control, hepatocytes from 4 to 9 mice per group were isolated and technical replicates pooled. Data represent 4 to 9 individual mice per group. For hepatocyte studies using rapamycin, hepatocytes from 3 mice per group were isolated and technical replicates pooled. Data represent 3 individual mice per condition. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 vs. control condition using 2-way ANOVA (A and C) or Student’s t test (D–I).

To confirm that the defect in VLDL-TAG secretion in the L-Raptor–KO mice was cell autonomous and not dependent on factors extrinsic to the liver such as FFAs, we incubated primary hepatocytes from ad libitum–fed control and L-Raptor–KO mice in the presence of 0.4 mM oleic acid and measured production of cellular and secreted TAG. Hepatocytes isolated from L-Raptor–KO mice had a 60%–80% reduction in the incorporation of 3H-glycerol into cellular and secreted TAG (Figure 3, D and E). As reported previously (23), hepatocytes from L-Raptor–KO mice also displayed a diminution in diacylglycerol (DAG) synthesis (Figure 3F). Since this was a chronic experiment, it was not clear whether the reduction in DAG and TAG synthesis was the cause of the lower rate of secretion or an adaptation to accumulated intracellular TAG. To address this, we pretreated WT hepatocytes with 10 nM rapamycin for 30 minutes and measured the synthesis of both DAG and TAG as well as secretion of the latter. As shown in Figure 3, G–I, short-term treatment with rapamycin did not affect the synthesis of DAG or TAG, while at the same time, triglyceride secretion was reduced substantially. These data are most compatible with a model in which inhibition of mTORC1 results directly in diminished TAG export from the hepatocyte, while reduced glycerolipid synthesis occurs more slowly, likely as a result of its intracellular accumulation.

mTORC1 activity is required for PC synthesis and secretion. Triglycerides are exported from the liver as VLDL particles containing lipoproteins, TAG, and cholesterol esters. Phospholipid synthesis is critical to the biogenesis and secretion of VLDL (24). PC is produced in the liver through modification of dietary choline and methionine, the Kennedy pathway, and through the methylation of phosphatidylethanolamine, the phosphatidylethanolamine N-methyltransferase (PEMT pathway). Under normal conditions, the Kennedy pathway accounts for more than two-thirds of newly made PC in the liver (25). Based on 3H-glycerol incorporation, PC synthesis was reduced approximately 70% in hepatocytes from ad libitum–fed L-Raptor–KO mice (Figure 4A) while secretion of newly made PC declined over 90% (Figure 4B). To determine whether the reduction in PC synthesis was a direct or secondary response to inhibition of mTORC1 as above, we blocked mTORC1 activity for a short period of time in isolated hepatocytes. In contrast to what occurred with TAG, 30 minutes after addition of rapamycin, both newly synthesized intracellular (Figure 4C) and secreted (Figure 4D) PC were reduced substantially. Synthesis of phosphatidylethanolamine, which can be made by either the Kennedy or the cytidine diphosphate-DAG (CDP-DAG) pathway, was decreased by nearly half (Figure 4E) in hepatocytes isolated from ad libitum–fed L-Raptor–KO mice, while biosynthesis of phosphatidylserine, which is generated exclusively by the CDP-DAG pathway, was unaffected (Figure 4F). These data suggest that mTORC1 regulates the Kennedy pathway for PC synthesis and raise the possibility that it is through this route that mTORC1 controls TAG secretion.

Figure 4 mTORC1 activity is required for PC biosynthesis and secretion. Six- to ten-week-old Raptorfl/fl animals were injected with either AAV-GFP (control, black) or AAV-CRE (L-Raptor–KO, white) for 2 weeks prior to sacrifice. Hepatocytes were isolated and metabolically labeled for 4 hours in culture with 3H-glycerol. Medium and cellular fractions were separated. Samples were then fractionated by TLC and compared with lipid standards. (A) Intracellular PC. n = 4–6. (B) Secreted PC in the medium. n = 4–6. C57BL/6 hepatocytes were isolated and metabolically labeled with 3H-glycerol in the presence (white) or absence (black) of rapamycin (10 ng/ml) for 4 hours. Medium and cellular fractions were separated. Samples were then fractionated by TLC and compared with lipid standards. (C) Intracellular PC. n = 3. (D) Secreted PC in the medium. n = 3. (E) Intracellular PE in L-Raptor–KO. n = 6–9. (F) Intracellular phosphatidylserine (PS) in L-Raptor–KO. n = 6–9. For hepatocyte studies in L-Raptor–KO or control, hepatocytes from 4 to 9 mice per group were isolated and technical replicates pooled. Data represent 4 to 9 individual mice per condition. For hepatocyte studies using rapamycin, hepatocytes from 3 mice per group were isolated and technical replicates pooled. Data represent 3 individual mice per condition. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 vs. control condition using Student’s t test.

mTORC1 regulates CCTα protein levels posttranscriptionally. As a result of the significant defect in PC biosynthesis, we turned our efforts toward identifying the critical biochemical step that is controlled by mTORC1. Under normal conditions, the rate-limiting enzyme for PC synthesis is phosphocholine cytidylyltransferase α (CCTα) (Figure 5A); inactivation of this protein genetically in mice or humans is associated with reduced hepatic triglyceride secretion and hepatosteatosis (26, 27). To assess the flux through CCTα, we incubated hepatocytes from ad libitum–fed mice in the presence of 14C-choline chloride and measured the amount of radioactivity in the product of this enzyme, CDP-choline. Incorporation of 14C-choline into CDP-choline was reduced significantly in the absence of raptor (Figure 5B). Because mTORC1 is known to affect pyrimidine synthesis (28) and potentially the levels of cytidinetriphosphate (CTP), which is a substrate of CCTα, we measured the activity of CCTα in cell lysates supplemented with exogenous p-choline and CTP. Under these conditions, CCTα activity was reduced in lysates from L-Raptor–KO livers (Figure 5C). While CCTα mRNA levels were equivalent between both genotypes (Figure 5D), protein levels were diminished in liver from the L-Raptor–KO mice to an extent commensurate with the reduction in enzyme activity, suggesting regulation of CCTα stability or translation by mTORC1 at a posttranscriptional site (Figure 5E). See complete unedited blots in the Supplemental material.

Figure 5 CCTα is regulated posttranscriptionally by mTORC1 activity. Six- to ten-week-old Raptorfl/fl animals were injected with either AAV-GFP (control, black) or AAV-CRE (L-Raptor–KO, white) for 2 weeks prior to sacrifice. (A) Schematic of the Kennedy pathway. (B) Generation of CDP-choline was measured following incubation with 14C-choline chloride for 4 hours. n = 4. (C) CCTα activity was measured in hepatocyte lysates in the presence of excess CTP and 14C-phosphocholine. n = 12–13. (D) CCTα mRNA was interrogated by quantitative RT-PCR. n = 5–6. (E) CCTα protein was measured by Western blot. Data are representative of 6 animals. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001 vs. control using Student’s t test.

Restoration of PC synthesis normalizes hepatic triglycerides and VLDL-TAG secretion in L-Raptor–KO. CCTα-deficient animals have reduced VLDL-TAG secretion that can be restored by parenteral administration of exogenous CDP-choline (21). We reasoned that if mTORC1 regulates TAG secretion by promoting PC biosynthesis, restoration of PC synthesis would rescue the TAG secretion defect induced by loss of raptor. We therefore treated L-Raptor–KO mice daily with 150 mg/kg CDP-choline for 2 weeks and measured in vivo triglyceride secretion by injecting fasted mice with poloxamer 407, a detergent that blocks lipoprotein lipase (LPL) activity (22). CDP-choline administration for 2 weeks was sufficient to rescue the rates of TAG secretion in L-Raptor–KO to a level indistinguishable from WT rates (Figure 6A). This correlated with an increase in fasting serum triglycerides in L-Raptor–KO mice (Figure 6B), and this was accompanied by a return to fasted WT levels of liver TAG (Figure 6C). Finally, we measured PC synthesis and secretion (Figure 6, D and E) in primary hepatocytes isolated from ad libitum–fed L-Raptor–KO and control mice that were incubated in the presence of CDP-choline (5 μg/ml). Metabolic labeling with 3H-glycerol confirmed that CDP-choline administration led to a significant improvement in secreted TAG in hepatocytes (Figure 6D) without affecting the rates of intracellular TAG synthesis (Figure 6E). In addition, administration of CDP-choline normalized both secreted PC (Figure 6F) and PC synthesis (Figure 6G) in the absence of mTORC1. These data support the hypothesis that loss of mTORC1 activity diminishes PC synthesis through a reduction in the generation of CDP-choline and that this leads to a decrease in VLDL-TAG secretion.