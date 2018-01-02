H3K27me3 dynamics dictate evolving uterine states in pregnancy and parturition

H3K27me3 accrues on a broad set of target genes in early gestation DSCs. To identify all protein-coding genes enriched for H3K27me3 in DSCs, we subjected purified early gestation DSCs and companion myometrial stromal cells (MSCs) to H3K27me3 ChIP followed by deep sequencing (ChIP-Seq). We identified 801 peaks that were enriched more than 2-fold in DSCs (termed DSC>MSC peaks), corresponding to 822 genes, and 251 peaks that were enriched more than 2-fold in MSCs (MSC>DSC peaks), corresponding to 257 genes (Figure 1A, Supplemental Figure 1, A–D, and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI95937DS1). Importantly, 51% of the DSC>MSC peaks (409/801) were also present in the set of peaks found by ChIP-Seq to be enriched in extracts of whole (i.e., unfractionated) E7.5 decidua as compared with whole, overlying myometrium (collectively termed dec>myo peaks), confirming their presence in early gestation implantation sites in vivo (Figure 1, B and C, and Supplemental Tables 1 and 2). This 51% was, moreover, likely an underestimation, since some DSC>MSC peaks were probably undetectable as differentially enriched between whole-tissue layers due to the compounded effects of their low concentration and interference from the nonstromal cell components of whole-tissue myometrial extracts (Figure 1D).

Figure 1 H3K27me3 generation in the postimplantation uterus. (A and B) Schematics of ChIP-Seq comparisons. We considered only peaks that overlapped or were less than 5 kb upstream of the TSS (4,504 total). Stromal cells (DSCs, MSCs) were cultured for 24 hours after purification from artificially decidualized uteri (an abundant source of cells) on the day corresponding to E7.5. Comparisons between these cells (A; n = 3 each) tallied peaks that were significantly enriched more than 2-fold between populations (FDR < 0.05). Comparisons between whole tissues and tissue layers (B; n = 3 decidua and interimplantation site samples, n = 2 myometrium samples, all from true pregnancies on E7.5) employed the same overall peak set but, in consideration of the nonstromal cell contributions to the extracts, tallied those peaks with significantly different concentrations regardless of the degree of difference. (C, E, and F) Venn diagrams indicating the overlap between various peak sets. (D) Absolute concentrations of DSC>MSC peaks in stromal cell and whole-tissue layer extracts (mean ± SEM). Significant differences are indicated (unpaired t test). The lower concentration of peaks unique to the DSC>MSC data set brought their average concentration in decidual extracts into proximity with their average concentration in the whole-tissue myometrial extracts (red bar), which was not reduced in parallel. This precluded their scoring as enriched between tissue layers. Similar considerations applied to MSC>DSC peaks, which nonetheless already showed 60% overlap with myo>dec peaks (E, Supplemental Figure 1C). (G–J) EZH2 immunostaining of peri-implantation uteri. On E3.5 and in E6.5 interimplantation sites, EZH2 was expressed at low or undetectable levels by ESCs (G and H), whereas on E5.5 (not shown) and E6.5 (I), it was strongly expressed in most DSCs. Panels G–I are shown at the same magnification. Panel J is a close-up of panel I; note the nuclear accumulation of EZH2 in a large fraction of DSCs. CK8 identifies uterine epithelial cells and trophoblasts. DAPI counterstain. myo, myometrium; endo, endometrium; dec, decidua; e, embryo.

Next, we performed ChIP-Seq on whole-tissue extracts prepared from the segments of undecidualized uterus between implantation sites (henceforth referred to as interimplantation sites) on E7.5 in order to gauge the extent to which DSC>MSC peaks were enriched for H3K27me3 in ESCs prior to decidualization (Figure 1B). This question could not be answered through direct analysis of ESCs given the technical limitations on isolating these cells as pure populations. Strikingly, 92% of the MSC>DSC peaks and 98% of the peaks enriched in whole-tissue extracts of myometrium compared with decidua (myo>dec peaks) were present in the set of peaks enriched in whole-tissue extracts of interimplantation sites compared with decidua (iis>dec peaks), but only 0.9% of the DSC>MSC peaks and 1.2% of the dec>myo peaks were present in the set of peaks enriched in whole-tissue extracts of interimplantation sites compared with myometrium (iis>myo peaks) (Figure 1, E and F, and Supplemental Table 2). In other words, interimplantation sites, comprising undecidualized endometrium and myometrium, contained myometrium-specific peaks, but not decidua-specific peaks. These results indicated that DSCs accrued H3K27me3 on target genes de novo during their implantation-induced transformation from ESCs. In further support of this conclusion, enhancer of zeste homolog 2 (EZH2), the catalytic subunit of PRC2, was highly but transiently induced within DSCs of early implantation sites (Figure 1, G–J, and Supplemental Figure 1, E–I).

H3K27me3-induced gene silencing in DSCs reveals and explains aspects of decidual biology. DSC>MSC H3K27me3 target genes included Cxcl9 and Cxcl10, confirming our previous results (7), as well as Cxcl12 and Cxcl16 (Figure 2A). Aside from Ccl5, which lacked H3K27me3 but was nonetheless silenced in DSCs (see below), these genes together encode the complete set of chemokines capable of recruiting Th1 cells and CTLs to peripheral tissues (8). The only other chemokine gene with enriched H3K27me3 in DSCs was Cxcl5. DSC>MSC H3K27me3 target genes also included Csf1, encoding the prototypical macrophage growth factor CSF-1 (Figure 2A), which explained previous observations that the decidua expresses low levels of Csf1 and contains few macrophages, even following infection (9, 10) (see also Figure 2, B–E). Indeed, lentivirus-mediated CSF-1 expression within the decidua induced focal macrophage accumulation, formally demonstrating that the decidua’s CSF-1 deficit was functional (Figure 2, F–J). Since macrophages both amplify and serve as effectors in type 1 immune responses mediated by Th1 cells and CTLs, these results together revealed that the suppression of type 1 immunity within the decidua was one general role for H3K27me3 accrual in DSCs. Notably, H3K27me3 did not generally suppress the inflammatory responses of DSCs, with genes such as Stat1, Gbp5, Gbp7, Saa3, and Irf1 being highly inducible in DSCs following combined treatment with TNF-α and IFN-γ; conversely, certain inflammatory targets, such as Ccl5, were silenced in DSCs yet lacked H3K27me3 enrichment (Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 2 H3K27me3 accrual in DSCs attenuates type 1 immunity in the decidua. (A) H3K27me3 tracks at the Cxcl9, Cxcl10, Cxcl12, Cxcl16, and Csf1 loci. The tracks are the pileups of the 3 independent replicates. The log 2 concentration for each called peak and the TSS with direction of transcription (arrow) are indicated. Sequencing reads from total input chromatin were homogeneous across these loci (not shown). (B–J) H3K27me3 silences Csf1 in DSCs, limiting macrophage accumulation in the decidua. (B–D) Immunostaining for F4/80+ macrophages (red) in the undecidualized E3.5 uterus 1 day prior to implantation (B), an interimplantation site on E6.5 (C), and an E6.5 implantation site (D). Note the dramatically lower tissue density of macrophages within the decidua as compared with the undecidualized endometrium, consistent with previous results at later gestation (9). Representative images from 3 mice/group; panels C and D show sections near those in Figure 1, H and I, respectively. (E) qRT-PCR determination of Csf1 mRNA expression in stromal cells isolated from E7.5 pregnant mice and cultured for 24 hours (mean ± SEM; n = 3 samples/group). DSCs express lower levels of Csf1 than MSCs, at least in part explaining the lower level of Csf1 expression in the whole decidua (9). (F–J) Effect of ectopic CSF-1 expression within the decidua. Artificially decidualized uteri were injected with Csf1-expressing or empty vector control lentivirus on the day corresponding to E5.5 and the mice were sacrificed 2 days later. Viral preparations included aliquots of EGFP reporter lentiviruses to identify transduced areas. Representative images of serial sections immunostained for F4/80 or GFP (F–I) and mean ± SEM of quantified F4/80+ cell densities in infected (GFP+) and uninfected (GFP–) decidual areas (J) from 4 control virus–infected mice and 5 Csf1 virus–infected mice. Note that decidual areas infected with Csf1-expressing lentiviruses accumulate macrophages, demonstrating a CSF-1 deficit within this tissue layer. Asterisk indicates decidual lumen.

To identify additional roles for H3K27me3 accrual in DSCs, we cross-correlated our ChIP-Seq analysis with an RNA-sequencing (RNA-Seq) analysis of E7.5 DSCs, MSCs, and the stromal cells isolated from the uteri of P4-treated virgin mice (Supplemental Table 3). Consisting of roughly equal proportions of ESCs and the stromal cells of the overlying (nongrowing) myometrium (11), this latter population (termed uterine stromal cells [USCs]) could be isolated in abundance and served as surrogates for the stromal cells comprising interimplantation sites, thus providing a baseline for uterine gene expression as influenced by P4, but independent of the formation and growth of implantation sites. As expected, DSC>MSC targets were expressed at much lower levels in DSCs as compared with both USCs and MSCs, indicating that transcriptional silencing was the general outcome of H3K27me3 target gene accrual in DSCs (Figure 3, A and B). However, DSC>MSC targets were also expressed at higher levels in MSCs compared with USCs (Figure 3C) and, moreover, were greatly enriched within the set of genes with the dual characteristics of increased expression in MSCs compared with USCs, but decreased expression in DSCs compared with USCs (Figure 3D and Supplemental Table 4). When these targets were ranked based upon how much their expression ultimately diverged between DSCs and MSCs, 33% of the top 50 were noted to encode markers or positive regulators of fibroblast activation, myofibroblast formation, or fibrosis, related processes induced during wound healing and seen in reactive cancer stroma (12–14) (Figure 3E; H3K27me3 tracks for these and other relevant genes are shown in Supplemental Figure 3). The list of all DSC>MSC targets included even more of these markers, including the signature myofibroblast marker smooth muscle actin (α-SMA, also called ACTA2) (Figure 3E). These results suggested that the decidua had the previously unappreciated property of suppressing fibroblast activation.

Figure 3 H3K27me3 accrual in DSCs prevents fibroblast activation/myofibroblast formation and wound healing in the decidua. (A–C) RNA-Seq analysis of DSCs, MSCs, and USCs, and the relationship of gene expression to H3K27me3 marking. Distribution of mRNA expression differences (P adj < 0.05; n = 3 samples/group), binned into progressive 2-fold changes. *P < 5.6 × 10–3, significantly over- (orange) or underrepresented (gray) for DSC>MSC targets as compared with expectation. (D) DSC>MSC H3K27me3 targets within all genes with significantly different expression both between MSCs and USCs and between DSCs and USCs. (E) H3K27me3 marking and mRNA expression of DSC>MSC targets involved in fibroblast activation/myofibroblast formation. The 15 genes with rankings are from the upper left quadrant of D and encode the classical markers FAP (12), CXCL12 (12), THY1 (14), and PDGFRB (12), proteins with less extensive literature such as IGFBP-5 (45), C-type natriuretic peptide (46), P311 (13), CXCL16 (47), integrin α11 (13), PAR2 (48), TRPC3 (49), and IL-33 (50), and several Wnt-signaling regulators induced during fibrosis or themselves profibrotic (13, 51). Although their expression was not increased in MSCs compared with USCs, other DSC>MSC targets included Acta2 (α-SMA) (13) and Cspg6 (14), 2 other major myofibroblast markers, as well as Agtr1a (14), Irf5, Pdpn (12), Tcf21 (14), Trpc6 (14), and Zeb1 (12), encoding additional emerging markers or inducers (bottom set). (F–I) Impaired wound healing responses in the decidua. Paired horns of undecidualized uteri were left unmanipulated (F) or scratched along their inner surface with a needle (G). Note the autofluorescent RBCs at the wound site (arrow). Representative images from 5 mice. Artificial decidua were wounded via injection with EGFP-expressing lentiviruses. Note the extravascular RBCs but minimal α-SMA staining at an injection site (H); the nearby myometrium was α-SMA+ (I). Representative images from 52 injection sites from 4 mice. Mice were sacrificed 2 days after scratching/injection.

We next tested whether such suppression translated into impaired wound healing within the decidua. As expected, scratching the epithelial surface of the undecidualized endometrium induced the formation of subepithelial α-SMA+ myofibroblasts at the wound site (Figure 3G, arrowheads), whereas such cells did not exist in the unscratched endometrium (Figure 3F). In contrast, when artificial decidua were injected with EGFP-expressing lentiviruses, which allowed the ensuing wounds to be identified by anti-GFP immunostaining, the wound sites displayed extravascular RBCs but only minimal α-SMA staining (Figure 3H). The nearby myometrium in these sections was α-SMA+, as expected (Figure 3I). Thus, the murine decidua is impaired in its ability to generate myofibroblasts and mount typical wound-healing responses.

Advancing gestational age is associated with genome-wide H3K27 demethylation in DSCs and target gene upregulation. Unexpectedly, H3K27me3 accrual in DSCs also silenced Ptgfr and Oxtr, which encode the prostaglandin PGF2α receptor (FP) and oxytocin receptor (OXTR) (6.4- and 10.8-fold lower expression in DSCs versus USCs, respectively; Supplemental Figure 3B and Supplemental Tables 1 and 3). This finding revealed an additional, directly anticontractile function for the gene-silencing program, since PGF2α and oxytocin are the primary hormones that drive uterine contraction during labor (3, 15). On the other hand, the finding was paradoxical given that the functionality of PGF2α and oxytocin at term is thought in part to require Ptgfr and Oxtr upregulation in the decidua. Indeed, such upregulation is one of the hallmarks of decidual activation (2, 16).

Also unexpectedly, an RNA-Seq analysis of stromal cells isolated from implantation sites in late gestation (i.e., E15.5, which is 3 days earlier than term [E18.5] for the B6CBAF1 mice used in this study) revealed that 33% of the H3K27me3 DSC>MSC targets (268/814) were significantly (P adj < 0.05) upregulated in DSCs when compared with E7.5 while 21% (174/814) were downregulated, a general trend toward upregulation that was not evident in MSCs (141 up and 211 down; P = 0.003 compared with DSCs, Fisher’s exact test) (Supplemental Table 5). With respect to the 15 H3K27me3-silenced fibroblast activation markers listed in the top half of Figure 3E, 8 were upregulated in DSCs, but none of them were upregulated in MSCs (P = 0.002, Fisher’s exact test) (Figure 4A). A similar pattern extended to other fibroblast activation markers with elevated H3K27me3 in DSCs (bottom portions of Figure 3E and Figure 4A) and was also evident from a quantitative reverse-transcriptase PCR (qRT-PCR) analysis of whole-tissue layers, which revealed that decidual expression of Nppc, Nrep, Fap, Cxcl16, Itga11, F2rl1, Il33, Cxcl12, and Pdgfrb increased with advancing gestation to approach or even exceed expression in the myometrium by E17.5 (Supplemental Figure 4A). We documented upregulated protein expression of 2 of these markers, Fap and F2rl1, by immunofluorescence (Supplemental Figure 5). Provocatively, Stat1, Gbp5, Gbp7, Saa3, and Irf1 — i.e., genes we had found to be highly inducible in DSCs following combined TNF-α/IFN-γ stimulation (Supplemental Figure 2B) — did not show a parallel pattern of upregulation, despite the prevailing idea that decidual activation is an inflammatory process (2, 16). Rather, the expression of these inflammatory targets either decreased or held relatively constant up through E17.5 (Figure 4A, and Supplemental Figure 4D, which includes additional analysis). With the exception of Saa3, whose H3K27me3 levels were similar between DSCs and MSCs on E7.5, none of these inflammatory targets had detectable H3K27me3 in DSCs or MSCs (Supplemental Figure 3C).

Figure 4 H3K27 demethylation in late-gestation DSCs, associated with gene upregulation. RNA-Seq (A and F) and ChIP-Seq (B and F) were performed on purified cells cultured for 24 hours (n = 3 samples/group). (A) RNA-Seq analysis of various H3K27me3 DSC>MSC targets and inducible inflammatory targets. Other genes of interest are also shown. (B) Distribution of H3K27me3 ±5 kb around the TSS of DSC>MSC targets. Replicates are shown. (C and D) Representative Western blots (C) and normalized H3K27me3:total H3 levels (D) of cells isolated from E15.5 mice injected daily with GSK-J4 or vehicle (–) from E13.5 and cultured for 24 hours (mean ± SEM of n = 4 samples/group; 2 sets of blots). For each set, the average H3K27me3/total H3 ratio for the MSC samples from vehicle-treated mice was set to 1.0 (P = 0.0004, 1-way ANOVA; *P = 0.012; **P < 0.001). Of note, E15.5 DSCs contained less total H3 than MSCs; GSK-J4 had no effect on levels of H3K9me3, another repressive histone mark (Supplemental Figure 6, C–G). (E) H3K27me3 demethylase activity measured on nuclear extracts of whole tissue or tissue layers (mean ±S EM; n = 3 mice/group). The spike in activity in the E15.5 decidua was significantly different from all other groups (P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA; *P < 0.05 compared with all other groups). (F) Relationship between H3K27me3 status in DSCs and gene-expression changes (mean ± SEM; n = 3 samples/group). Significantly different DSC groups are indicated (P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA; ****P < 0.0001 compared with all other DSC groups). Genes with undetectable H3K27me3 on E7.5 showed no average expression change from E7.5 to E15.5, as did genes for which H3K27me3, while detectable, was either insignificantly changed or reduced less than 1.5 log 2 –fold. In contrast, greater degrees of H3K27me3 loss correlated with increasingly greater degrees of upregulation. This pattern was not evident for MSCs. Each DSC group was significantly different from its respective MSC group (P < 0.0001, paired t test).

Together, these results suggest that a gene’s expression level in late gestation was determined by its H3K27me3 status, potentially independently of inflammation. To examine this possibility more directly, we performed ChIP-Seq on E15.5 DSCs and MSCs. Strikingly, 84% of the DSC>MSC peaks (674/801) showed significantly reduced concentrations in DSCs on E15.5 compared with E7.5, whereas H3K27me3 profiles were virtually unchanged in MSCs (Figure 4B and Supplemental Table 6). H3K27me3 loss was nonuniform across the DSC genome, which strongly argued against technical artifacts in the ChIP-Seq experiment (e.g., low amounts of input chromatin; Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). It was, moreover, evident by Western blot and could be specifically inhibited by administration of GSK-J4, an inhibitor of the 2 known H3K27me3 demethylases KDM6A and KDM6B (17) (Figure 4, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 6, C and D). Indeed, H3K27me3 demethylase enzyme assays performed on nuclear extracts from E3.5, E6.5, E10.5, and E15.5 uterine tissue layers revealed a spike in activity in the E15.5 decidua (Figure 4E). This contrasted with the low level of EZH2 expression in late gestation, but coincided with H3K27me3 loss from DSCs, which became evident after E12.5 (Supplemental Figure 1, F–I, and Supplemental Figure 6, E–G). The degree of H3K27me3 loss from genes in E15.5 DSCs, moreover, predicted their level of transcriptional upregulation (Figure 4F and Supplemental Table 5). Together, these results suggested that advancing gestation was associated with active H3K27 demethylation in DSCs and upregulation of the demethylated genes.

Of interest, the induction of H3K27me3 demethylase activity in the E15.5 decidua did not obviously correlate with transcriptional induction of Kdm6a or Kdm6b, which, respectively, encode KDM6A and KDM6B. The levels of these transcripts in the decidua remained relatively constant over the course of gestation and were only increased on E17.5 (Supplemental Figure 4E). Moreover, Kdm6a was induced only modestly and transcript levels of this gene were generally similar in the decidua and myometrium. Levels of PRC2 component–encoding transcripts also remained relatively constant over the course of gestation and did not dramatically differ between decidua and myometrium (Supplemental Figure 4E), despite the transient appearance of EZH2 protein and the de novo induction of H3K27me3 marks specifically in early gestation DSCs. Our RNA-Seq analysis of DSCs and MSCs also failed to reveal tissue layer– and gestation stage–specific differences in gene expression that would easily explain ultimate enzyme activities (Supplemental Table 5). These observations suggest that H3K27 methylase and demethylase activities are induced in early and late-gestation DSCs, respectively, largely through posttranscriptional mechanisms, including potentially regulated protein stability.

KDM6A/B inhibition prevents decidual activation and labor induction. We next determined the effect of GSK-J4 on gene expression in the late-gestation uterus. Although rarely reaching the P < 0.05 level of significance for individual genes (which is not surprising given that the qRT-PCR assays were performed on RNA isolated from whole-tissue layers), GSK-J4 treatment reduced the aggregate expression of H3K27me3 targets in the decidua, but not the myometrium (Figure 5A, blue and yellow, and Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). This could not be ascribed to altered mRNA expression of genes encoding PRC2 components or H3K27me3 demethylases, nor did GSK-J4 significantly affect mRNA expression of Pgr (which encodes the P4 receptor) or tissue layer–specific markers (Figure 5A, red and green, and Supplemental Figure 7C). Indeed, given that these latter genes also all lacked detectable H3K27me3, we used them as an internal control group to discriminate the effects of GSK-J4 that were H3K27me3 dependent versus independent. Accordingly, we found that GSK-J4 decreased the expression of H3K27me3 targets relative to this control group in the decidua (Figure 5A, blue and red), but had no differential effect on the 2 groups in the myometrium (Figure 5A, green and yellow). Together, these observations suggested that the effects of GSK-J4 on uterine gene expression were inhibitory, largely specific to H3K27me3-marked genes, and largely confined to the decidua.

Figure 5 Effect of GSK-J4 on late-gestation pregnancy and parturition. Mice were injected daily with GSK-J4 or vehicle starting on E13.5. (A) qRT-PCR analysis of mRNA expression in dissected decidual and myometrial tissue layers on E17.5, with log 2 (fold change) between GSK-J4– and vehicle-treated mice displayed on volcano plots (n = 6 mice/group). Genes affected by GSK-J4 (P < 0.05) are indicated. Supplemental Figure 7, A–C, shows individual gene-expression levels; the unmarked genes encode epigenetic modifiers, tissue layer–specific markers, and Pgr. The symbol key lists mean log 2 (fold change) ± SD for each group and the P value of its comparison to 0.00 by 1-sample t test. Groups were compared with each other by 1-way ANOVA (P < 0.0001) followed by Sidak’s multiple comparison test (P values shown in each plot). (B) Effects of GSK-J4 and P4 on delivery time (n = 8 mice/group); P values were determined by the log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test. (C) Effect of GSK-J4 on dinoprost-induced preterm delivery. Mice were injected with dinoprost and/or P4 on E16.5. Representative images from 6–8 mice/group. Injection of E16.5 pregnant mice with dinoprost unfailingly induced delivery within 24 hours (0/7 mice remained pregnant), 1 day before term. None of the delivered pups were viable. While P4 cotreatment prevented early delivery in all cases (6/6), only 27% of the fetuses were viable. Arrows indicate 2 pale, dead fetuses. In contrast, GSK-J4 cotreatment both prevented delivery (7/7 mice pregnant; P = 0.0006 compared with dinoprost alone, Fisher’s exact test) and maintained pup viability (86%; P < 0.0001 compared with dinoprost plus P4, Fisher’s exact test). Asterisks indicate implantation sites that had resorbed earlier in gestation. (D) Plasma P4 levels (mean ± SEM; n = 3 mice/group). GSK-J4/dinoprost–treated mice had low plasma P4 (P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA; *P < 0.0001) and thus had undergone luteolysis; presumably, they would soon enter labor. Supplemental Table 7 shows a full accounting of the experiments in panels B and C.

We next determined how GSK-J4 affected the timing of normal labor. Importantly, GSK-J4 did not inhibit expression of 20α-hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase, the P4-catabolizing enzyme induced at term in the mouse ovary through the process of luteolysis (Supplemental Figure 7D), but nevertheless delayed delivery for about 24 hours (Figure 5B, 98% pup viability; Supplemental Table 7). Conversely, P4 administration, with or without the vehicle for GSK-J4, delayed parturition 2 to 3 days (40%–50% pup viability), consistent with prior results and the idea that intrauterine processes are sufficient to drive labor induction in the presence of P4 (3, 18). Delivery was strikingly delayed, however, in mice given both GSK-J4 and P4, with those still pregnant after E21.5 needing to be sacrificed due to maternal distress (0% pup viability). Together, these data suggested that inhibition of decidual H3K27 demethylation prevents spontaneous labor onset when the decline in ovarian function that occurs at the end of mouse gestation is rescued by exogenous P4 injection.

We also determined whether GSK-J4 could inhibit the induction of preterm labor. One preterm labor model in mice is LPS injection, which is thought to recreate the intrauterine inflammatory state seen with acute chorioamnionitis (19). However, this model has been criticized because LPS injection also induces systemic inflammation and thus has multiple nonuterine effects (6). Indeed, GSK-J4 did not prevent LPS-induced preterm labor (data not shown). Thus, we developed a preterm parturition model based upon the use of dinoprost, a synthetic PGF2α used to provoke labor in the clinic due to its procontractile effect on the uterus (15). Importantly, dinoprost induced preterm delivery within 24 hours when given on E16.5 (Figure 5C), but unlike LPS, did not induce systemic inflammation (Supplemental Figure 7E) or cause the mice to appear acutely ill (data not shown). Strikingly, GSK-J4 prevented dinoprost-induced delivery and maintained pup viability (Figure 5D). The effect was not due to an inhibition of luteolysis, another effect of PGF2α in mice (15), and contrasted with that of exogenous P4, which prevented PGF2α-induced delivery but, consistent with unopposed dinoprost-induced uterine contractions, not fetal demise (Figure 5, C and D). Together, these data suggest that inhibition of decidual H3K27 demethylation maintains uterine quiescence and prevents both spontaneous and noninflammatory preterm birth.

Fibroblast activation marker and KDM6A expression in the pregnant human uterus. Finally, we sought to determine whether the pattern of transiently suppressed gene expression in DSCs found parallels in human pregnancy. At 6 and 13 weeks of gestation, uterine tissues from elective pregnancy termination specimens that bore no evidence of placental or decidual pathology (inflammatory or otherwise) revealed α-SMA expression by ESCs in areas of undecidualized endometrium, consistent with previous work on the nonpregnant uterus (20) (Figure 6A and data not shown). This suggests that human ESCs, at baseline, have myofibroblast-like characteristics. Strikingly, however, DSCs within decidualized areas did not express α-SMA, even at sites of trophoblast invasion (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). Thus, α-SMA, which is silenced by H3K27me3 in mouse DCSs, is downregulated in human DSCs in vivo. Extending the mouse-human parallel to late gestation, placental specimens from nonlaboring women at term contained scattered α-SMA+ DSCs within the basal plate, suggesting α-SMA reexpression (Figure 6B, arrowheads, and Supplemental Figure 8C), while CXCL12 (also called stromal cell derived factor-1 [SDF-1]) and platelet-derived growth factor receptor β (PDGFRB), 2 other classic fibroblast activation markers also silenced in mouse DSCs (Figure 3E), were not expressed at 6 or 13 weeks in either ESCs or DSCs, but were uniformly expressed by term DSCs (Figure 6, C and D, Supplemental Figure 8, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). These term specimens were obtained by elective Caesarian section and again were screened to confirm the absence of any placental or decidual pathology, inflammatory or otherwise. A third marker, chondroitin sulfate proteoglycan 4 (CSPG4), was undetectable at all time points (Supplemental Figure 9C and data not shown). Strikingly, KDM6A showed greater nuclear accumulation at term compared with 6 weeks, suggesting increased activity in late gestation (Figure 6, E–G). Thus, with variation between species at the level of individual markers and exact expression patterns, these observations suggest that mouse and human DSCs shared the common features of suppressed fibroblast activation in early gestation yet manifested activated fibroblast/myofibroblast phenotypes in late gestation in association with KDM6A induction.