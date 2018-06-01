Systemic isradipine treatment diminishes calcium-dependent mitochondrial oxidant stress

Pacemaking was accompanied by large fluctuations in dendritic [Ca2+]. To generate a quantitative estimate of intracellular Ca2+ concentration ([Ca2+]), SNc DA neurons in ex vivo brain slices from young mice (P25–P35) (Figure 1A) were patched in whole-cell mode with an electrode filled with Fura-2 (100 μM) and then imaged using 2-photon laser-scanning microscopy (2PLSM). The imaging protocol took advantage of the fact that, with long wavelength excitation (780 nm), the emission of Fura-2 falls with rising [Ca2+] (33). This allowed the maximum fluorescence (which is proportional to dye concentration) to be determined by hyperpolarizing neurons with brief current steps injected through the patch electrode (to pull [Ca2+] low). At each imaging site, this was done approximately 20 seconds prior to acquiring fluorescence measurements associated with normal pacemaking, allowing a quantitative estimate of intracellular [Ca2+] to be calculated (34, 35) (see Methods and Supplemental Figures 1 and 2; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI95898DS1). At near physiological temperature (30–32°C), 20 to 30 minutes after beginning Fura-2 dialysis, the kinetics and amplitude of spiking-associated fluorescence transients had stabilized at distal (~100 μm) dendritic sites (Supplemental Figure 2, A–E), indicating that the dye concentration was near equilibrium. Although Fura-2 buffering of free Ca2+ will cause estimates of transient changes in intracellular [Ca2+] to be slower and smaller than they would be in the absence of dye, in these near steady-state conditions, peak and average [Ca2+] estimates allow comparisons to be drawn between different regions of a neuron and across neurons.

Figure 1 Combined patch clamp and Fura-2 Ca2+ imaging from SNc DA neurons revealed large oscillations in cytosolic [Ca2+] during pacemaking. (A) Schematic coronal section of the midbrain, positioned 3.5 mm posterior to bregma. At the bottom, magnified ventral part of the midbrain showing sampled region of SNc (highlighted in red). (B) Whole-cell recording from a SNc DA neuron shown at left as a representative reconstruction of a Fura-2 –filled cell. At the bottom, 2PLSM measurement of Fura-2 fluorescence at a proximal dendritic location is shown (~15 μm from the soma). (C) Somatic recording during imaging at a distal dendritic location (~100 μm from the soma from the projection image of a SNc DA neuron). Note the increase in Ca2+ transient at the distal imaging site. (D) Ca2+ transients increased along the dendrite of shown SNc DA neuron ranging from 15 to 200 μm from the soma.

Because dendrites appear to be particularly vulnerable to aging and PD (20, 36, 37), SNc DA neurons were imaged at both proximal (~10 μm from the soma) and distal (~100 μm from soma) dendritic locations. During pacemaking, [Ca2+] rose and fell at both locations, as expected from previous work (7, 38). The average and peak [Ca2+] estimates (generated by averaging line scans over more than 4 successive pacemaking cycles) exhibited a strong proximal-to-distal gradient, rising with distance from the soma. With slow pacemaking (~1 Hz), in proximal dendrites, the spike-associated [Ca2+] estimate typically rose to a peak near 200 nM [Ca2+] (Figure 1B). In distal dendrites about 100 μm from the soma, the spike-associated peak [Ca2+] estimates were commonly twice as large (~400 nM) (Figure 1C). This gradient can be seen more clearly in a parfocal dendrite where line scans were performed at both proximal and distal locations in the same cell (Figure 1D). Across the sampled population of SNc DA neurons, the peak and average [Ca2+] estimates were significantly larger in distal dendrites than in proximal dendrites, as were transient area measurements (Supplemental Figure 2F). Peak [Ca2+] estimates increased with spiking frequency in both the proximal and distal dendrites (Supplemental Figure 3). To determine whether the peak [Ca2+] was being underestimated because of dye saturation, experiments were performed with a lower affinity dye (Bis-Fura); these estimates were not significantly different from those with Fura-2 (Supplemental Figure 4).

To create a developmental and cellular context, 2 other experiments were conducted. First, SNc DA neurons from very young postnatal mice (P5–P10) were examined. Both the average and peak cytosolic [Ca2+] estimates during pacemaking were significantly lower in these neurons than in older, more mature neurons (Supplemental Figure 5). Second, ventral tegmental area (VTA) DA neurons, which are less vulnerable than SNc DA neurons (3), were studied. Although VTA DA neurons have pacemaking properties that are similar to those of SNc DA neurons (39), cytosolic [Ca2+] during pacemaking was significantly lower than that in SNc DA neurons, regardless of dendritic location (Supplemental Figure 6).

Cav1 and Cav3 Ca2+ channels contributed to dendritic Ca2+ oscillations. Previous work has implicated both Cav1 and Cav3 Ca2+ channels in the dendritic Ca2+ oscillations in SNc DA neurons (7, 40). However, none of this work has used quantitative Ca2+ imaging to estimate the relative contribution of each channel type to oscillations at defined subcellular locations. To estimate the contribution of Cav1 channels to dendritic [Ca2+] oscillations, isradipine was bath applied at a saturating concentration (1 μM) that is known to inhibit Cav1 channels, but not to disrupt the gating of other plasma membrane channels (7). Isradipine at this concentration had no effect on the pacemaking rate (7, 41). Nevertheless, it reduced the average and peak [Ca2+] by about half in both proximal and distal dendrites (Figure 2, A–C).

Figure 2 Both Cav1 and Cav3 Ca2+ channels contributed to dendritic Ca2+ oscillations in SNc DA neurons. (A) Projection image of a SNc DA neuron recorded from with a somatic patch electrode containing Fura-2 showing Ca2+ transient in distal dendrite. From left, control condition (black trace), with bath incubation of either 1 μM isradipine (green trace) or 1 μM TTA-P2 (blue trace). Note diminished dendritic Ca2+ transient with 1 μM isradipine. (B and C) Box plots summarizing the average and the peak [Ca2+], respectively, of the control, isradipine, and TTA-P2 treatment for both proximal and distal dendrites. Sample sizes for proximal dendrites were as follows: control group, n = 28 neurons from 23 mice; isradipine-treated group, n = 6 neurons from 4 mice; and TTA-P2–treated group, n = 9 neurons from 7 mice. In distal dendrites, sample sizes were as follows: control group, n = 31 neurons from 22 mice; isradipine-treated group, n = 7 neurons from 6 mice; and TTA-P2–treated group, n = 11 neurons from 7 mice. Data were analyzed using 1-tailed Mann-Whitney U test with Dunn’s correction for multiple comparisons. *P < 0.05.

To estimate the contribution of Cav3 channels to dendritic Ca2+ transients during pacemaking, the specific Cav3 channel blocker TTA-P2 (1 μM) was used (42, 43). At proximal dendritic sites, bath application of TTA-P2 significantly reduced the peak [Ca2+] during pacemaking; however, the average [Ca2+] in proximal dendrites was not significantly diminished by TTA-P2 (although the data trended in this direction) (Figure 2, A–C). TTA-P2 had no effect on the distal dendritic [Ca2+] oscillation (Figure 2, A–C). Thus, Cav3 channels appear to be primarily located in the proximal part of the dendritic tree of SNc DA neurons and make only a modest contribution to the oscillations in [Ca2+] during pacemaking.

Two types of Cav1 channel — one with a pore-forming Cav1.2 subunit and the other with a Cav1.3 subunit — are expressed by SNc DA neurons (41). The low-threshold Cav1.3 Ca2+ channels have been postulated as helping to drive the dendritic membrane potential to spike threshold during pacemaking (7–9), but this has been difficult to prove because there are no widely accepted selective inhibitors of Cav1.3 channels (44, 45) and germline deletion of the gene coding for Cav1.3 (Cacna1d) leads to compensatory upregulation in Cav3 channel expression (31). Hence, to determine the role of Cav1.3 channels, a genetic knockdown approach was used. An shRNA targeting Cav1.3 mRNA that had previously been shown to be selective and potent (46) was validated in heterologous expression systems; this construct (and a scrambled control) were packaged into an adenoassociated virus (AAV) vector and then stereotaxically injected into the SNc of P21 mice (Figure 3A). Reverse-transcription quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR) analysis of the SNc taken 7 to 10 days later confirmed the specificity of the knockdown as well as its potency (Figure 3B); importantly, viral Cav1.3 knockdown did not result in upregulation of Cav1.2 or Cav3 channel mRNAs (Figure 3B). The scrambled shRNA had no effect on cytosolic [Ca2+] (Figure 3C; statistical comparison with data in Figure 2, B and C; P > 0.05, Mann-Whitney U test). However, in SNc DA neurons expressing the Cav1.3 shRNA, the [Ca2+] in both proximal and distal dendrites was significantly reduced (Figure 3, C and D).

Figure 3 Selective knockdown of Cav1.3 mRNA diminished both proximal and distal Ca2+ oscillations in SNc DA neurons. (A) Cav1.3 shRNA–infected SNc DA neurons (red) and patched neurons filled with Fura-2 dye (yellow). Scale bar: 40 μm. (B) Cav1.3 knockdown decreased Cav1.3 mRNA, but didn’t change Cav1.2, Cav3.1, and Cav3.2 mRNA (n = 4 tissue samples from 3 mice for Cav1.2, Cav3.1, and Cav3.2; n = 5 tissue samples from 3 mice for Cav1.3). (C) Whole-cell recording from a SNc DA neuron with scrambled shRNA (black trace) and Cav1.3 shRNA (green trace). At the bottom, Ca2+ transients in distal dendrites were diminished with Cav1.3 shRNA but not scrambled shRNA. (D) Summary of peak [Ca2+] in proximal and distal dendrites of experiments as in C. (Proximal dendritic locations: scrambled shRNA, n = 5 neurons from 4 mice; Cav1.3 shRNA, n = 7 neurons from 5 mice; distal dendrites, scrambled shRNA, n = 8 neurons from 4 mice; Cav1.3 shRNA, n = 8 neurons from 6 mice). (E) Upper panel shows average spike trajectory; lower panel shows average Ca2+ transients in the distal dendrite. (F) Upper panel shows average Ca2+ transients with injected scrambled shRNA (black trace) or Cav1.3 shRNA (green trace) in distal dendrites; lower panel shows average distal dendritic Ca2+ transients in the presence of 1 μM isradipine (green trace) and control (black trace). (G) Box plots summarizing the ramp [Ca2+] in control (n = 8 neurons from 6 mice), Cav1.3 shRNA–injected (n = 5 neurons from 5 mice), and 1 μM isradipine-treated (n = 8 neurons from 4 mice) SNc DA neurons. Note that Cav1.3 shRNA and isradipine suppressed slow increase in [Ca2+] that preceded the spike. Data were analyzed using 1-tailed Mann-Whitney U test with Dunn’s correction for multiple comparisons. *P < 0.05.

A key feature of Cav1.3 channels is their activation at membrane potentials reached before the spike. Indeed, in distal dendrites, the [Ca2+] began to rise before the spike. This was seen most clearly by averaging the [Ca2+] signal over successive spikes, using the somatic spike as the centering point (Figure 3E); the difference between the [Ca2+] estimate at the trough of the oscillation and that just before the spike was used to estimate the magnitude of this ramp in [Ca2+] (Figure 3E). Attesting to its role in this phenomenon, Cav1.3 knockdown significantly diminished the change in [Ca2+] preceding the spike as well as the transient associated with the spike (Figure 3, F and G). Reanalyzing the data in Figure 2 revealed that isradipine (a nonspecific inhibitor of Cav1.3 channels) also significantly reduced the ramp [Ca2+] (Figure 3, F and G). Another characteristic of the dendritic Ca2+ oscillation that could be traced to subthreshold activation of Cav1.3 channels was its relative insensitivity to the failure of the somatic spike (Supplemental Figure 7). Taken together, these results provide strong evidence that Cav1.3 Ca2+ channels are important determinants of the dendritic oscillations in [Ca2+].

Chronic isradipine treatment reduced somatodendritic Ca2+ levels. To chronically administer isradipine, mice were implanted with subcutaneous osmotic minipumps that delivered 3 μg/g body weight/d. This dose has previously been shown to protect SNc DA neurons from modest (but not high) doses of the toxins 6-hydroxydopamine (6-OHDA) and 1-methyl-4-phenyl-1,2,3,6-tetrahydropyridine (MPTP) (19, 20), like other DHPs (21). After 7 to 10 days of isradipine treatment, the open-field behavior of isradipine-treated mice was indistinguishable from that of controls, arguing that this dose did not induce any gross alterations in the activity of SNc DA neurons in vivo (Supplemental Figure 8). Plasma concentration of isradipine achieved by this regimen was estimated to be around 5 nM (Supplemental Figure 9). This estimate is lower, but close to that of 2 previous rodent studies (32, 47); it is also within the low nanomolar range expected to be achieved in humans with oral administration of either immediate release or controlled release format isradipine (48, 49) (Supplemental Figure 9).

At this point, mice were sacrificed either for analysis of Ca2+ channel subunit expression or for electrophysiology and Ca2+ imaging. Systemic isradipine treatment did not change nigral expression of mRNA coding for the pore-forming subunits of Cav1.2, or Cav1.3 channels (Figure 4A); moreover, expression of mRNA for the pore-forming subunits of Cav3.1 and Cav3.2 channels, the 2 primary Cav3 (or T-type) Ca2+ channels in SNc DA neurons (31), also was unchanged (Figure 4A). In ex vivo slices from chronically treated mice, there was no discernible change in the pacemaking rate of SNc DA neurons recorded in perforated patch mode (Figure 4, B and C). However, the average and peak dendritic [Ca2+] during pacemaking was significantly diminished (Figure 4, D–F). In proximal dendrites, the oscillation in [Ca2+] was about a third lower that seen in untreated cells (Figure 4E). In distal dendrites, the reduction in [Ca2+] was close to half (Figure 4F). Moreover, as expected from acute inhibition of Cav1.3 channels, the slow ramp in [Ca2+] prior to the spike was attenuated by chronic treatment (Figure 4, G and H).

Figure 4 Chronic administration of isradipine reduced dendritic Ca2+ oscillations without inducing compensations in channel expression. (A) qPCR revealed no significant change in the mRNA expression of Cav1.3, Cav1.2, Cav3.1, and Cav3.2 Ca2+ channels after chronic isradipine treatment (n = 6 tissues from each group os 3 mice for Cav1.2 and Cav1.3; n = 7 tissues from each group of 3 mice for Cav3.1 and Cav3.2). (B) Perforated-patched recordings from vehicle-treated (black) and isradipine-treated (green) neurons. (C) Pacemaking rates in SNc DA neurons from control and isradipine-treated mice were unchanged (vehicle, 9 neurons from 4 mice; isradipine, 11 neurons from 4 mice). (D) Whole-cell somatic recording (left) and distal dendritic Ca2+ transients; chronic isradipine treatment (green trace, upper middle) reduced dendritic Ca2+ oscillations. Removal of the pumps (washout) led to restoration of the oscillation (lower right, black traces). (E) Peak and average proximal dendritic Ca2+ measurements under control (from Figure 2, B and C), isradipine-treated, and isradipine-washout conditions (control, 28 neurons from 23 mice; chronic isradipine, 5 neurons from 5 mice; washout, 5 neurons from 5 mice). (F) Summary of data from distal dendrites (control, 31 neurons from 22 mice; chronic isradipine, 8 neurons from 8 mice; acute 10 nM isradipine, 14 neurons from 6 mice; washout, 5 neurons from 5 mice). (G) Average Ca2+ transients in control (black trace) and isradipine-treated (green trace) distal dendrite of an SNc DA neuron. (H) Box plots summarizing the ramp [Ca2+] in control (n = 8 neurons from 6 mice, from Figure 3G), Cav1.3 shRNA–injected (n = 5 neurons from 5 mice, from historical Cav1.3 shRNA in Figure 3G), and chronic isradipine (n = 9 neurons from 8 mice) SNc DA neurons. Data were analyzed using 1-tailed Mann-Whitney U test with Dunn’s correction for multiple comparisons. *P < 0.05.

One complication in these experiments was that with removal of the brain and slicing, the concentration of isradipine in the extracellular space was inescapably altered. Initially, the artificial cerebrospinal fluid bathing the cells included 10 nM isradipine to slow washout. But omission of isradipine altogether had no significant effect on measured Ca2+ transients within 3 to 4 hours of sacrifice (Supplemental Figure 10). Given that isradipine is lipophilic and strongly partitions into the lipid membrane (50), the slow reversal in the effects of chronic exposure was not surprising. To determine whether the effects of isradipine reversed over a longer period of time, pumps were removed from chronically treated mice and then the mice were sacrificed 5 to 7 days later. SNc DA neurons from these mice had normal cytosolic oscillations in [Ca2+] (Figure 4, D–F). Thus, the effects of isradipine treatment on cytosolic [Ca2+] were reversible on the time scale of days.

To determine whether the effects of chronic isradipine treatment could be reproduced by acute treatment at a concentration near that achieved in vivo, slices from untreated mice were incubated with 10 nM isradipine for 60 minutes and then SNc DA neurons were patched and imaged. Isradipine exposure at this concentration significantly diminished peak and average dendritic [Ca2+], as did chronic, systemic treatment with isradipine (Figure 4F and Supplemental Figure 11). As expected from the voltage dependence of the inhibition of Cav1 channels by DHPs (51), the magnitude of the inhibition by isradipine increased with spike rate (Supplemental Figure 11), suggesting that in vivo, where spiking rates are accelerated by excitatory synaptic input, the magnitude of the Cav1 channel inhibition should be even larger.

Chronic treatment decreased oxidant stress and mitophagy. Ca2+ entry through Cav1 channels increases mitochondrial oxidant stress in SNc DA neurons (14). Several lines of evidence suggest that this is attributable to the ability of Ca2+ currents through Cav1 channels to trigger mitochondrial Ca2+ influx, which then stimulates oxidative phosphorylation (52). As chronic isradipine treatment diminished cytosolic Ca2+ oscillations, it was expected to lower mitochondrial oxidant stress. Indeed, in SNc DA neurons from systemically treated mice, mitochondrial matrix oxidant stress measured with the genetically encoded mitochondrially targeted redox-sensitive GFP (mito-roGFP) probe expressed under control of the tyrosine hydroxylase promoter (Figure 5, A and B) was significantly lower (P < 0.05). In fact, in neurons from chronically treated mice, mitochondrial oxidant stress was as low as that achieved by acute inhibition of Cav1 channels with 1 μM isradipine (Figure 5C).

Figure 5 Chronic isradipine treatment decreased mitochondrial oxidant stress and mitochondrial turnover, resulting in increased mitochondrial density. (A) Top: low-magnification image of a midbrain slice from transgenic TH-mito-roGFP mouse showing fluorescence in SNc and VTA. Bottom: higher-magnification image of a SNc DA neuron showing mitochondrial labeling, with a white dashed line at cell membrane. (B) Mito-roGFP measurements from a SNc DA neuron before (control, black trace) and after application of dithiothreitol (DTT, blue trace) and aldrithiol (red trace). (C) Left: Mito-roGFP measurements in SNc DA neuron after chronic systemic administration of isradipine showing diminished mitochondrial oxidation. Right: box plots summarizing median redox measurements in control (7 neurons from 4 mice) and isradipine-treated mice (8 neurons from 4 mice). Dashed line indicates published data (14). (D) Left: drawing showing the pH-dependent fluorescent properties of mito-Keima, which allowed rapid determination as to whether the protein was in the mitochondria (pH 8.0) or the lysosome (pH 4.5). Mito-Keima fluorescence signal from 488 nm laser excitation (neutral pH) is shown in green and the signal from 561 nm laser excitation (acidic) is shown in red. Note the difference in mito-Keima fluorescence between VTA and SNc DA neuron. (E) Left: schematic presentation of chronic isradipine treatment and mito-Keima experiments. Right: chronic isradipine treatment changed the ratio of mito-Keima in SNc DA neurons compared with control. (F) Box plots summarizing the rate of mitophagy in GPe (10 neurons from 4 mice), VTA DA neurons (15 neurons from 6 mice), and control (21 neurons from 8 mice) and isradipine-treated SNc DA neurons (40 neurons from 7 mice). Note that isradipine significantly decreased the rate of mitophagy in SNc DA neurons. Data were analyzed using 1-tailed Mann-Whitney U test with Dunn’s correction for multiple comparisons. *P < 0.05. Scale bars: 10 μm (A, top); 5 μm (A, bottom); 10 μm (D, E).

Chronic oxidant stress should, in principle, cause damage to mitochondrial proteins and lipids, promoting mitophagy. Although there are signs of accumulated oxidant stress in the SNc with aging and PD (53–55), it has not been proven that this damage originates from Ca2+-driven oxidative phosphorylation. If this were the case, basal rates of mitochondrial turnover or mitophagy should be high in SNc DA neurons and this rate should be diminished by inhibition of Cav1 Ca2+ channels. To test this hypothesis, a plasmid with a tyrosine hydroxylase (TH) promoter driving an expression construct for the mitochondrially targeted variant of the coral protein Keima (mito-Keima) was packaged into an AAV and stereotaxically injected into the mesencephalon of mice. At physiological pH, mito-Keima emits a photon more readily when stimulated with green light than red, but at acidic pH, like that found in lysosomes, mito-Keima is best excited by red light (56, 57). Because Keima is poorly degraded in lysosomes, it provides a cumulative estimate of mitophagy over time. Thus, the ratio of mito-Keima fluorescence evoked by green to that evoked by red light provides a reliable measure of mitophagy in vivo (56). Three days after implantation with osmotic minipumps, mice were stereotaxically injected with AAV–TH–mito-Keima. Seven to ten days later, mice were sacrificed, ex vivo slices of the mesencephalon prepared, and mito-Keima imaged.

These experiments revealed 2 important features of mitophagy in SNc DA neurons. First, the basal rate of mitophagy in SNc DA neurons — as measured by the accumulation of mito-Keima in presumptive lysosomes — was significantly higher than in neighboring VTA DA neurons and in other basal ganglia neurons, such as globus pallidus externa (GPe) neurons, which spike at much higher rates than SNc DA neurons (Figure 5, D and F). Second, in SNc DA neurons from mice chronically treated with isradipine, the mitophagy rate was normalized, becoming similar to that in the other relatively PD-resistant neurons (Figure 5, E and F). These 2 observations provide direct support for the proposition that Cav1 channel–dependent oxidant stress in SNc DA neurons in vivo is sufficient to damage mitochondria and promote mitophagy. Moreover, these data show that chronic isradipine treatment diminishes mitochondrial oxidant stress enough in vivo to significantly lower mitophagy (P < 0.05).

Isradipine treatment elevated mitochondrial mass. Previous work based on electron microscopic (EM) analysis has suggested that mitochondrial density is unusually low in SNc DA neurons (58). To provide an alternative test of this inference, 3-color 2PLSM was used to optically section fixed slices of the mesencephalon from mice expressing mito-roGFP under control of the TH promoter. Sections were immunostained with a red antibody complex for TH (to delineate the cytoplasm) and with the blue DNA stain DAPI to mark the nucleus (Supplemental Figure 12). Optical sections were deconvolved, aligned, and assembled to construct a 3D map of the mitochondrial network in the soma and proximal dendrites of individual SNc and VTA DA neurons. This approach revealed that, as suggested previously, the proportion of cytoplasm occupied by mitochondria in SNc DA neurons was significantly smaller than that in neighboring VTA DA neurons and locus ceruleus (LC) neurons. (Figure 6, A and C).

Figure 6 Mitochondrial mass in SNc DA neurons rises after chronic isradipine treatment. (A) Mitochondria in VTA DA, LC, and SNc DA neurons shown with mito-roGFP fluorescence. (B) Note the increased mitochondrial mass in SNc DA neurons after chronic isradipine treatment. (C) Relative mitochondrial mass in cytosol of VTA DA (5 neurons from 4 mice) and of LC neurons (5 neurons from 4 mice) was significantly higher than that in SNc DA (8 neurons from 5 mice) neurons. Isradipine did not change mitochondrial mass in VTA DA neurons (5 neurons from 4 mice), but did significantly increase it in SNc DA neurons (6 neurons from 5 mice). Removal of isradipine for 4 weeks (washout) showed return of mitochondrial mass to low, control values in SNc DA neurons (8 neurons from 6 mice). Scale bars: 10 μm (A); 8 μm (B). Data were analyzed using 1-tailed Mann-Whitney U test with Dunn’s correction for multiple comparisons. *P < 0.05.

One possible explanation for the lower mitochondrial mass in SNc DA neurons is that their rate of mitophagy was higher. In principle, if the rate of mitochondrial biogenesis is fixed, then mitochondrial mass should be determined by the proportion of the total mitochondrial mass being turned over per unit time. If this were the case, then lowering the rate of mitophagy (or the proportion of mitochondria being degraded per unit time) with chronic isradipine treatment should increase mitochondrial mass in SNc DA neurons. Indeed, chronic (7 to 10 days) isradipine treatment did not change somatic volume (control, n = 14; isradipine, n = 7; Mann-Whitney U test, P = 0.971), but increased mitochondrial mass, bringing these values into the range found in VTA DA neurons (Figure 6, B and C). Treatment had no effect on mass in VTA DA neurons (Figure 6C). Thus, chronic isradipine treatment “normalized” mitochondrial density in SNc DA neurons.

Discontinuation of treatment reversed changes in mitochondrial density. A clinically (and biologically) important question is whether chronic isradipine treatment induces a lasting change in SNc DA neuron physiology. As noted above, removal of isradipine pumps led to a return of normal cytosolic [Ca2+] during pacemaking. In principle then, the effects of isradipine treatment on mitochondrial biology should reverse in time. To test this hypothesis, mice were treated with isradipine-loaded osmotic minipumps for 7 to 10 days and then the pumps were removed. Three to four weeks after removal of the pumps, mice were sacrificed and mitochondrial mass in SNc DA neurons assessed as described above. Mass estimates returned to control values within this time frame (Figure 6C), arguing that the effects of isradipine treatment on mitochondrial biology were reversible.