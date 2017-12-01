Protein kinase A determines platelet life span and survival by regulating apoptosis

Patients and healthy volunteers. Twenty-five subjects with ITP (Supplemental Table 1), 11 subjects with diabetes (Supplemental Table 2), 15 subjects with sepsis (Supplemental Table 3), and age- and sex-matched healthy control subjects were recruited for the studies.

Mice. PKA Cα conditional KO mice were generated by introducing a loxP site on either side of exons 6, 7, and 8 of the Pkaca gene (Figure 4A). For each targeting site, gRNAs were designed. gRNAs and Cas9 mRNAs were transcribed by T7 RNA polymerase. The Pkaca-targeting gRNAs, Cas9 mRNAs, and donor DNAs with loxP-flanked targeted exons were microinjected into the 1-cell embryos to generate chimera. Targeted Pkaca floxed founder mice were identified by PCR and sequencing, and then these founder mice were bred to C57BL/6J mice to verify the germline transmission by PCR and sequencing (Supplemental Figure 11). Mice with KO specific to megakaryocytes and platelets were produced by crossing the floxed mice with transgenic mice expressing Pf4 promoter–driven Cre recombinase (008535, Pf4-Cre; The Jackson Laboratory). All of the KO processes were produced on a C57BL/6J background. Genotyping was performed by PCR, and Pkaca deficiency was verified by immunoblotting. Bad–/– mice were generated on a 129/SvJ background as described previously (53) and had been backcrossed to a C57BL/6 background for more than 10 generations. C57BL/6 WT mice and ICR WT mice were purchased from JOINN Laboratories. Male mice were analyzed at 6 to 12 weeks of age unless otherwise specified.

Antibodies and reagents. Antibodies against β-actin (catalog 4979), mouse PKA C-α (catalog 4782), p53 (catalog 2524), phospho-p53 (ser15) (catalog 9284), and human PKA C-α (catalog 5842) were from cell Signaling Technology. Antibodies against BAD (ab32445), phospho-BAD (Ser155) (ab28825), CD16+CD32 (2.4G2) (ab210219), BIM (ab7888) and BCL-2 (ab692), anti-mouse IgG H&L (Alexa Fluor 555) (ab150114), anti-rabbit IgG H&L (Alexa Fluor 488) (ab150077), FITC-conjugated anti-CD41 antibody (ab19708), and Thrombin-Antithrombin Complex Human ELISA Kit (ab108907) were from Abcam. Anti–phospho-GPIbβ (Ser166) and anti-GPIbβ antibodies were gifts from Xiaoping Du (University of Illinois at Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA) (20). N-[2-((p-Bromo Cinnamyl) amino)ethyl]-5-isoquinoline sulfonamide (H89) (S1644), cyclosporin A (S1563), JC-1 (C2005), caspase-3 activity assay kit (C1115), and forskolin (S1612) were purchased from Beyotime Biotechnology. A mixture of purified rat monoclonal antibodies against mouse GPIbα (R300) was from Emfret Analytics. Lactadherin (FF0805) was from Haematologic Technologies. Glutaraldehyde solution (G5882), thiazole orange (390062), 8-Br-cAMP (B7880), Rp-cAMPS (A165), ristocetin, DMSO (V900090), N-hydroxysuccinimido–biotin (NHS-biotin), gelsolin antibody (G4896), and β-actin antibody (A5316) were purchased from Sigma-Aldrich. Mitochondria Isolation Kit (catalog 89874) was from Thermo Fisher Scientific. Calcein-AM was purchased from Dojindo Laboratories. Annexin V–FITC Kit (LHK601-100) was from Jiamay Biotechnology. α-Tubulin antibody (catalog 7597) was from ProSci. PE–anti-mouse CD41 antibody (catalog 133906) and FITC-conjugated mouse anti-human P-selectin antibody (catalog 304904) were from BioLegend. Antibodies against caspase-3 (sc-271028), phospho-BAD Ser155 (sc-133356), BCL-XL (sc-8392), BAK (sc-832) and BAX (sc-493), A23187 (sc-3591), Protein G Plus–agarose (sc-2002), Protein A/G Plus–agarose (sc-2003), mouse IgG (sc-2025), normal rabbit IgG (sc-2026), HRP-conjugated goat anti-rabbit IgG (sc-2004), and HRP-conjugated goat anti-mouse IgG (sc-2005) were purchased from Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc. Thrombin, collagen, ADP, and Chrono-Lume were from Chronolog. FITC-conjugated PAC-1 (catalog 340507) was from BD Bioscience.

PCR genotyping. To genotype the weaned pups, genomic DNA was extracted from about 0.5 cm of mouse tail and analyzed by PCR and sequencing. The mice containing the floxed allele were identified by PCR and sequencing analysis using primers flanking the 5′ loxP site and 3′ loxP site. The sense loxp1-F1 (5′-ATGTCCTACTATGTCAGGCTCC-3′) and antisense loxp1-R2 (5′-TCAAATGTAGACTAAAGGCTGGG-3′) flanking the 5′ loxP site amplify a 158-bp band from the WT allele and a 192-bp band from the floxed allele. The sense loxp2-F1 (5′-ACGGATTTCAGCTCTGGAAGGA-3′) and antisense loxp2-R1 (5′-TTAGTTGAGCCATCAACCCCTGTC-3′) flanking the 3’ loxP site amplify a 216-bp band from the WT allele and a 250-bp band from the floxed allele. The sense PKA Cα-F (5′-GACACAGGGTCTCACTTTGTAG-3′) and antisense PKA Cα-R (5′-TGATGTGGCGCAGCTTCCTGAC-3′) flanking the 5′ and 3′ loxP sites were used to identify the correctness of both the 5′ loxP and 3′ loxP sequences. Mice containing the Cre allele were determined by the following primers: Cre sense: 5′-CCCATACAGCACACCTTTTG-3′ and antisense: 5′-TGCACAGTCAGCAGGTT-3′; 450 bp band for Cre allele, no band for WT allele. PCR was performed as follows: briefly, in a 25 μl reaction volume, 100 ng of genomic DNA and 10 pmol of each primer (loxP1-F1, loxP1-R2, loxP2-F1, loxP2-R1, PKA Cα-F, and PKA Cα-R) were amplified in PCR buffer supplemented with 0.5 units of Taq polymerase (MightyAmp Takara). The cycling parameters were as follows: 98°C for 5 minutes; 32 cycles of 10 seconds at 98°C, 20 seconds at 60°C, and 1 minute at 68°C; and a final extension for 5 minutes at 68°C. 10 μl of each reaction mixture was separated on a 1.0% agarose gel in 1× Tris acetate-EDTA buffer.

Bacterial culture and preparation. S. aureus (ATCC 29213), Klebsiella pneumoniae (ATCC 700603), E. coli DH5α, Pseudomonas aeruginosa (ATCC 27853), Enterococcus faecalis (ATCC 29212), and Staphylococcus haemolyticus (BD 3569) were obtained from the Clinical Laboratory of the Second Affiliated Hospital of Soochow University. All strains from frozen stocks were cultured in Luria-Bertani (LB) at 37°C for 15 hours. Cells were centrifuged at 2,000 g for 5 minutes and resuspended in fresh LB media with 30% glycerin and stored at –80°C before use. The amounts of bacteria were determined by a petri dish colony-counting method, and the corresponding concentrations of each bacterium were as follows: S. aureus, 1.65 × 1010 CFU/ml; K. pneumoniae, 1.67 × 1010 CFU/ml; E. coli, 1.71 × 1010 CFU/ml; P. aeruginosa, 1.14 × 1011 CFU/ml; E. faecalis, 2.00 × 1010 CFU/ml; and S. haemolyticus, 1.80 × 1011 CFU/ml. Just before experiments, bacteria were centrifuged at 2,000 g for 5 minutes and resuspended in modified Tyrode’s buffer (MTB) (12.1 mM NaHCO 3 , 136.9 mM NaCl, 5.6 mM d-glucose, 2.6 mM KCl, 2.4 mM HEPES, 1 mM CaCl 2 , 1 mM MgCl 2 , and 0.1% BSA, pH 7.4).

Platelet counts and preparation. Platelet and blood cell counts were performed with Sysmex XP-100 Hematologic Analyzer (Sysmex Corporation). The platelets from healthy volunteers were prepared as previously described (7). Briefly, whole blood was drawn from the inferior vena cava and anticoagulated with 1/7 volume of acid-citrate-dextrose (ACD) (2.5% trisodium citrate, 2.0% d-glucose, 1.5% citric acid). PRP was collected from whole blood by 200 g centrifugation for 11 minutes. Platelets were washed twice with CGS buffer (0.123 M NaCl, 0.033 M d-glucose, 0.013 M trisodium citrate, pH 6.5), and resuspended in MTB to a final concentration of 3 × 108/ml. Then washed platelets were incubated at room temperature (RT) for 2 hours before use. For the preparation of mouse platelets, whole blood from mice was collected from the eye socket vein using 1/7 volume of ACD as anticoagulant. Platelets were washed with CGS buffer and resuspended in MTB to a concentration of 3 × 108/ml and allowed to incubate at 22°C for 1 to 2 hours. For the preparation of platelets from patients, whole blood was drawn from the inferior vena cava and anticoagulated with ACD. PRP was collected from the whole blood. PRP was centrifugated at 200 g for 2 minutes to separate plasma and platelets. Platelets were resuspended in MTB to a final concentration of 3 × 108/ml.

In vivo platelet experiments. C57BL/6 mice (6 to 8 weeks) or male ICR mice (4 to 5 weeks) were injected with different concentrations of PKA inhibitor (Rp-cAMPS), activator (8-Br-cAMP), or vehicle control (PBS) through the tail vein. In experiments with the mouse ITP model, male ICR mice (4 to 5 weeks) were intravenously injected with a single dose of PKA activator 8-Br-cAMP (0.625, 1.25, or 2.5 mg/kg) with or without intraperitoneal injection of anti-mouse CD16/CD32 antibody (2.4G2, 0.6 mg/kg) (BD) to block Fc-dependent clearance. After 10 minutes, the mice were intraperitoneally injected with anti-platelet antibody (R300, 0.1 mg/kg) or vehicle control. Whole blood was collected from eye socket veins at certain time points, and platelet count was performed with Sysmex XP-100 Hematologic Analyzer.

Platelet clearance. Washed mouse platelets in MTB (3 × 108/ml) were incubated with H89 (25 μM), forskolin (5 μM), or vehicle at 22°C for 72 hours. The platelets were labeled with 5 μM of calcein and injected intravenously into C57BL/6 WT mice through the postglomus venous plexus. Whole blood was collected from eye socket veins of the mice at 1 (baseline), 15, and 30 minutes after injection, and the labeled platelets were analyzed with flow cytometry (FC 500, Beckman-Coulter).

Reticulated platelet counts. Fresh blood from mice was collected from eye socket veins using 1/7 volume of ACD as an anticoagulant and was incubated with 0.5 μg/ml thiazole orange (Sigma-Aldrich) and 20 μg/ml PE–anti-mouse CD41 antibody (BioLegend). The sample was incubated at RT in the dark for 15 minutes. Reticulated platelets were analyzed by flow cytometer (FC 500, Beckman-Coulter).

ELISA for PKA activity. PKA activity was examined by ELISA with a PKA activity kit (catalog ADI-EKS-390A; Enzo Life Science Inc.). Briefly, platelet lysate (30 μl) was added into each well of a microtiter plate, followed by adding 10 μl diluted ATP. The wells were incubated at 30°C for 90 minutes and then were emptied and 40 μl of phospho-specific substrate antibody was added. After 60 minutes, the wells were washed and 40 μl of HRP-conjugated anti-rabbit IgG was added. After 30 minutes, the wells were washed and 60 μl TMB substrate was added. The reaction was stopped after 30 to 60 minutes. The plates were read at 450 nm with a Variskan Flash Spectral Scanning Multimode Reader (Thermo Scientific). The relative PKA kinase activities were calculated by the following equation: (sample average absorbance — blank average absorbance)/quantity of crude protein used per assay.

ELISA for thrombin generation. Thrombin-antithrombin (TAT) complexes formed following the neutralization of thrombin by antithrombin III have been used as a surrogate marker for thrombin generation. TAT complexes were examined by ELISA with the Thrombin-Antithrombin Complex Human ELISA Kit. Briefly, plasma of patients (ITP, sepsis, and diabetes) was added into each well of a microtiter plate and incubated for 2 hours. Each well was washed and 50 μl of 1× Biotinylated Thrombin-Antithrombin Complex antibody was added, followed by incubation for 1 hour. Then the well was washed and 50 μl of 1× SP conjugate was added. After 30 minutes, the well was washed and 50 μl of chromogen substrate was added. The reaction was stopped after 30 minutes. The plates were read at 450 nm with a Variskan Flash Spectral Scanning Multimode Reader (Thermo Scientific).

Mitochondrial Δψ m depolarization assay. PRP or washed platelets in MTB (3 × 108/ml) were incubated with or without PKA inhibitors or activators, thrombin, or vehicle control at different temperatures for different times. The lipophilic cationic probe JC-1 was added to the pretreated platelets to a final concentration of 2 μg/ml and incubated at 37°C in the dark for 5 minutes. The treated samples were detected by flow cytometry. Depolarization is characterized as the decrease in the content of JC-1 aggregates, as reflected in the decrease of FL2 fluorescence.

PS externalization assay. The pretreated platelets were mixed with annexin V–binding buffer and annexin V–FITC at a 10:50:1 ratio. Samples were gently mixed and incubated at RT for 15 minutes in the dark, then analyzed by flow cytometry. In some experiments, treated platelets were incubated with lactadherin to a final concentration of 5 μg/ml in the dark for 30 minutes, then analyzed by flow cytometry.

Caspase-3 activity assay. Platelets (3 × 108/ml) were incubated with H89 (25 μM) or DMSO at 22°C for 30 minutes. The caspase-3 activity assay was performed on 96-well microtiter plates by adding 10 μl of platelet lysate per sample in 80 μl reaction buffer and 10 μl caspase-3 substrate (Ac-DEVD-pNA, 2 mM). Samples were further incubated at 37°C for 4 hours and were determined by an ELISA reader at an absorbance of 405 nm. The specific activity of caspase-3, normalized for the total protein of the sample, was then indicated as fold of the baseline caspase-3 activity of the vehicle control–treated platelets.

Platelet shrinkage. Washed platelets were incubated with indicated concentrations of H89, vehicle control, or A23187 (positive control) at 22°C for 30 minutes. FITC-conjugated anti-CD41 antibody was mixed with pretreated platelets at a 1:10 ratio. Samples were gently mixed and incubated at RT for 10 minutes in the dark. Then platelets were fixed with 1% cold paraformaldehyde, further incubated at RT in the dark for 30 minutes, and analyzed by flow cytometry. After acquisition, FSC-FL1 dot plots were analyzed. Platelet shrinkage was determined by analyzing FSC dot plots as the decrease in FSC characteristics of CD41-positive events and expressed as the mean FSC. A23187 and DMSO were set as positive and negative controls, respectively.

Scanning electron microscopy of platelet morphology. Washed platelets (3 × 108/ml) were incubated with H89 or vehicle control (DMSO) at 37°C for 160 minutes. Then platelets were fixed at 30 minutes with 2.5% glutaraldehyde. Fixed platelets were gradually dehydrated in alcohol and acetonitrile. Specimens were taken by acetonitrile freeze-vacuum-dry technique and glued on the sample table, then coated with gold in a vacuum sputter coater and scanned with a Philips XL-20 scanning electron microscope, whose accelerated voltage was 15.0 KV.

Isolated mitochondria from platelets. The mitochondria of platelets were isolated using the Mitochondria Isolation Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Briefly, washed human platelets (3 × 108/ml) were incubated with H89 (25 μM) or forskolin (10 μM) at RT for 120 minutes. Platelets were then suspended in mitochondrion isolation buffer A (400 μl) for 2 minutes, buffer B (5 μl) for 5 minutes, and buffer C (400 μl) for 2 minutes, followed by centrifugation. The supernatant was centrifuged at 12,000 g for 10 minutes. The pellet containing the mitochondria was washed with buffer C. The isolated mitochondria were verified and analyzed by Western blotting or confocal microscopy.

Confocal microscopy. Isolated mitochondria from platelets were fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde in PBS for 10 minutes and then permeabilized with 0.5% Triton-X 100 in PBS with 3% BSA for 10 minutes. The mitochondria were incubated with different antibodies, including rabbit monoclonal anti-BAD antibody (Abcam, ab32445) and mouse anti–BCL-XL antibody (Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., sc-8392) at 1:100 dilution in PBS with 10% BSA at 4°C overnight. The mitochondria were then washed and incubated with Alexa Fluor 555–conjugated anti-mouse IgG H&L (Abcam, ab150114) or Alexa Fluor 488–conjugated anti-rabbit IgG H&L (Abcam, ab150077). The stained mitochondria were observed with a LEICA TCS SP8 confocal microscope with a ×63 oil immersion lens.

Western blots. Washed platelets (3 × 108/ml) were incubated with various concentrations of PKA activators, inhibitors, or vehicle control at 37°C or RT for indicated times and lysed with an equal volume of lysis buffer on ice for 30 minutes. Proteins were separated by SDS-PAGE. After blocking, membranes were incubated with different primary antibodies and protein bands were visualized by the ECL Chemiluminescence System on Kodak film. Quantification was performed with ImageJ software (NIH).

Coimmunoprecipitation. Washed platelets (3 × 108/ml) were preincubated with PKA activators, inhibitors, or vehicle control at 37°C or RT for indicated times and then were lysed with equal volumes of 2× NP40 lysis buffer (100 mM Tris, pH 7.4, 2% NP40, 20 mM MgCl 2 , 300 mM NaCl, 2 mM PMSF, 2 mM NaF, and 2 mM Na 3 VO 4 ) containing protease inhibitor cocktail tablets on ice for 30 minutes. After centrifugation at 17,000 g and 4°C for 10 minutes, the supernatants were immunoprecipitated with different antibodies overnight. After incubation with Protein A/G PLUS-Agarose beads at 4°C for 2 hours (Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.), the beads were analyzed by immunoblotting.

Platelet life span analysis. Mice were intravenously injected with 600 μg NHS-biotin in buffer containing 140 mM NaCl and 10% DMSO. Mice were anesthetized with 2.5% tribromoethanol (0.15 ml/10 g), and whole blood was collected by capillary tube from the retroorbital venous plexus at various time points and mixed with ACD. Whole blood (5 μl) was diluted with MTB (45 μl) and stained by PE anti-mouse CD41 antibody (1 μl) and FITC-streptavidin (2.5 μl) at RT for 1 hour. The percentage of biotinylated platelets was determined by flow cytometry.

Platelet aggregation. Platelet aggregation was recorded in a CHRONO-LOG lumi-aggregometer. PRP or washed platelets (3 × 108/ml) were incubated with different concentrations of forskolin or vehicle (DMSO) at 22°C for 30 minutes or 72 hours. The pretreated PRP or washed platelets were stimulated with different agonists. Platelet aggregation was monitored continuously over 5 to 10 minutes.

Platelet activation. Platelet activation was detected by P-selectin (CD62-P) surface exposure and integrin αIIbβ 3 activation. Washed platelets in MTB (3 × 108/ml) were incubated with or without thrombin or vehicle control at 37°C for 30 minutes. The treated platelets were incubated with FITC-labeled anti–CD62-P antibody or FITC-labeled PAC-1 at RT for 20 minutes in the dark and then subjected to flow cytometry analysis.

In vivo thrombosis. The ferric chloride–induced (FeCl 3 -induced) mesenteric arteriole thrombosis model was used. Briefly, washed mouse platelets were labeled with calcein-AM (5 μg/ml) and incubated with H89 (25 μM), forskolin (5 μM), or vehicle (DMSO) at 22°C for 30 minutes or 72 hours. The recipient male mice were anesthetized, and the mesentery vascular bed was exteriorized. One arteriole was chosen and visualized with an inverted fluorescent microscope (Leica Microsystems) and recorded on videotape. The mice were injected intravenously with pretreated platelets (5×106/g). Thrombus formation was induced by topical application of 3 mm2 of filter paper soaked with 5% FeCl 3 .

Statistics. All data are expressed as mean ± SD. Numeric data were analyzed using 1-way (for single variant) or 2-way (for multiple variants) ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s adjustment for multiple comparisons. Two groups were compared using 2-tailed Student’s t test. The significance of data was assessed using GraphPad Prism 5 software. Differences were considered as significant at P < 0.05. All experiments requiring the use of animals were subject to randomization based on litter. No animals or samples were excluded from the study. Sample size was predetermined based on the variability observed in prior experiments and on preliminary data. Investigators were not blinded to outcome assessment.

Study approval. All animal experiments were approved by the Ethics Committee of The First Affiliated Hospital of Soochow University. Approval to obtain whole blood samples from healthy volunteers and patients was obtained from the Ethics Committee of the First Affiliated Hospital of Soochow University, and written informed consent was obtained from all subjects according to the Declaration of Helsinki.