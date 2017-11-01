CAMKIIγ suppresses an efferocytosis pathway in macrophages and promotes atherosclerotic plaque necrosis

CaMKII activation is increased in symptomatic and advanced human atherosclerotic disease and in advanced mouse atherosclerosis. Based on previous studies with cultured macrophages (16, 17), we hypothesized that CaMKII would be activated in macrophages in advanced atherosclerotic lesions and that this process would further promote the development of advanced atherosclerotic plaque characteristics. To begin to explore this hypothesis, we sought evidence of CaMKII activation in macrophages of human advanced atherosclerotic lesions. Because the major indicator of CaMKII activation is autophosphorylation of Thr287 (18), we compared immunoreactive phospho-Thr287-CaMKII (p-CaMKII) in sections of human plaques that differed in terms of clinical or pathologic progression. First, we compared sections of carotid plaques obtained from endarterectomy of patients who were either asymptomatic or had recently suffered a transient ischemic attack (TIA) or stroke. We found that most of the p-CaMKII signal colocalized with macrophages and that this signal was higher in plaques from symptomatic versus asymptomatic subjects (Figure 1A). Note that the mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) of p-CaMKII was determined per CD68-positive lesion area to correct for the potentially higher number of macrophages in the more advanced lesions. Importantly, the symptomatic lesions were more necrotic, and when all lesions were considered, there was a strong positive correlation between p-CaMKII and the necrotic area (Figure 1B). In contrast, there was no significant correlation between total CaMKIIγ signal in lesional macrophages and the necrotic area (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI94735DS1). Furthermore, there was a significant relationship between necrotic area and p-CaMKII MFI per total lesion area (Supplemental Figure 1B). Given the role of CaMKII in smooth muscle cells (11, 19), we compared p-CaMKII MFI associated with smooth muscle α-actin–positive (SMαA-positive) cells in lesions and found no significant differences between the plaques of asymptomatic and symptomatic patients (Supplemental Figure 1C). Thus, although CaMKII is active in both macrophages and smooth muscle cells in atherosclerosis, it is primarily the activity in macrophages that increases in symptomatic lesions. Finally, in a separate cohort of patients, we assayed lesional p-CaMKII using sections of coronary artery plaque classified as either pathological intimal thickening (PIT), which is a relatively stable type of lesion, or TCFA, which is an advanced type of lesion. The p-CaMKII signal per CD68-positive lesion area was higher in the TCFA lesions versus PIT lesional macrophages (Figure 1C).

Figure 1 Expression of p-CaMKII is increased in advanced and symptomatic atherosclerotic lesions of humans and mice. (A) Human carotid specimens were obtained at time of endarterectomy from asymptomatic (Asympt) or symptomatic (Sympt) subjects with recent TIA/stroke. Fixed sections were costained for p-CaMKII (green), CD68 (red), and DAPI (nuclei; blue). Sections stained with isotype control antibodies for p-CaMKII and CD68 showed absence of signal. p-CaMKII staining was quantified as MFI within CD68+ cells. Data are presented relative to the average value obtained for the asymptomatic subjects’ specimens (n = 7 asymptomatic and 5 symptomatic subjects, 2 slides per patient). Scale bar: 500 μm. (B) Left: adjacent sections from the human carotid endarterectomy specimens in panel A were stained with H&E, and necrotic area was quantitated. Right: relationship between necrotic area and p-CaMKII fluorescence intensity in macrophages per low power field (LPF) was plotted (r2 = 0.6195, P = 0.0024). Correlation coefficient (r2) and P values were calculated using Pearson product-moment correlation analysis. (C) Sections of human coronary arteries obtained from individual subjects at autopsy were classified as PIT or TCFA and stained and quantified as above. Data are presented relative to the average value obtained for the PIT specimens (n = 5 subjects in each group, 2 slides per patient). Scale bar: 250 μm. (D) Frozen aortic root sections from 8-week and 16-week WD-fed Ldlr–/– mice were costained for p-CaMKII (green), Mac-3 (red), and DAPI (blue). p-CaMKII staining was quantified as MFI within Mac-3+ cells. Data are presented relative to the average value obtained for the 8-week specimens (n = 5 mice in each group, 2 slides per mouse). Scale bar: 150 μm. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, Mann-Whitney U test.

In anticipation of the molecular-genetic causation studies in mice that follow, we assayed p-CaMKII in atherosclerotic lesions from Ldlr–/– mice fed a WD for 8 weeks, which resulted in relatively early lesions, and in mice fed the WD for 16 weeks, which led to advanced plaques. As with human lesions, p-CaMKII colocalized mostly with lesional macrophages, and the p-CaMKII signal was more intense in the advanced versus early plaques (Figure 1D; isotype controls are shown in Supplemental Figure 1D). No difference was found in total CaMKIIγ fluorescence in the macrophage-rich areas of 8-week versus 16-week groups, indicating a true increase in p-CaMKII/total CaMKII ratio (Supplemental Figure 1E).

Genetic targeting of myeloid CaMKIIγ in WD-fed Ldlr–/– mice leads to smaller necrotic core area and improved efferocytosis in atherosclerotic plaques. Given the increase in p-CaMKII in advanced human and mouse lesions, and because macrophages exclusively express the γ isoform of CaMKII (16, 17), we hypothesized that the loss of CaMKIIγ in myeloid cells would suppress development of advanced atherosclerotic plaque characteristics. To test this hypothesis, we bred Camk2gfl/fl mice onto the Ldlr–/– background and then further crossed these mice to lysozyme M-Cre (LysM-Cre) mice in order to drive myeloid-lineage–specific deletion of the gene. The resulting Camk2gfl/fl Ldlr–/– LysM-Cre+/– mice (M-CaMKII–KO mice) and littermate control Camk2gfl/fl Ldlr–/–mice (control mice) were fed the WD for 12 weeks. There were no significant differences in body weight, insulin, glucose, plasma cholesterol, plasma lipoprotein distribution of cholesterol, or plasma triglycerides between the 2 groups of mice (Supplemental Figure 2, A–F). Additionally, we found no differences in circulating total white blood cell, monocyte, neutrophil, or platelet numbers (Supplemental Figure 2, G–J), and there was also no difference in the percentage of lesional macrophages, total CD3+ T cells, or regulatory T cells between the 2 groups (Supplemental Figure 2, K–M). As expected from the specificity of LysM-Cre (20), M-CaMKII–KO mice showed no detectable CaMKIIγ signal in macrophage-rich areas of aortic root lesions (Supplemental Figure 1E), but the signal in lesional SMαA+ cells and vWF+ endothelial cells was retained (Supplemental Figure 1F).

Our primary end points were 2 features associated with the clinical progression of human plaques: necrotic core area and thinning of the collagenous fibrous cap that covers and “stabilizes” advanced lesions (21). Inspection of aortic root plaques suggested a significant decrease in necrotic core area in the M-CaMKII–KO lesions compared with control lesions, and this was verified by quantitative image analysis (Figure 2A). Importantly, overall lesion area (Figure 2B) was similar between the 2 cohorts, indicating a true decrease in the necrotic core/lesion area ratio (Figure 2C). A decrease in this ratio is often seen when a process specific to advanced plaque progression has been targeted (21, 22). We also found a substantial increase in fibrous cap thickness in the M-CaMKII–KO lesions (Figure 2D), which is another indicator of plaque stabilization. Consistent with this interpretation, we found that M-CaMKII–KO lesions had less collagenase activity (Figure 2E), which might contribute to the thicker collagen caps in the lesions from these mice (23, 24). A similar decrease in necrotic core/lesion area was seen in brachiocephalic arterial lesions of M-CaMKII–KO versus control mice (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C).

Figure 2 The lesions of WD-fed M-CaMKII–KO Ldlr–/– mice have less plaque necrosis and thicker fibrous caps than control Ldlr–/– mice. Mice were fed WD for 12 weeks, and paraffin-embedded sections of the aortic root were stained with H&E. (A) Cross sections were quantified for necrotic core area. Left: representative images with necrotic cores outlined in black. Scale bar: 200 μm. Right: quantitation of necrotic core areas (n = 12 control and 11 M-CaMKII–KO mice). (B) Cross sections were quantified for total lesion area based on the H&E sections in A. (C) Based on the results shown in A and B, necrotic core/lesion area ratio was calculated. (D) Aortic root sections were stained with picrosirius red. For each section, cap thickness was measured at the lesional midpoint and both shoulder regions and then averaged and quantified as ratio of collagen cap thickness to lesion area (n = 12 control and n = 11 M-CaMKII–KO mice). Scale bar: 100 μm. (E) Collagenase activity was quantified by fluorescence microscopy in frozen aortic root sections from a separate cohort of mice fed the WD for 12 weeks; note that the KO group in this cohort showed a similar reduction in plaque necrosis and a similar increase in fibrous cap thickness versus the WT control group, as in the previous experiment. (n = 14 control and n = 11 M-CaMKII–KO mice). *P < 0.01; **P < 0.001, unpaired t test.

We then sought to further characterize important features of advanced atherosclerotic disease in these mice. Elevated ER stress, particularly increased expression of mediators of the unfolded protein response (UPR), is another feature of advanced human and mouse plaques (22, 25, 26). Using laser capture microdissection (LCM) of aortic root sections followed by quantitative real-time quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR), we found significantly less expression of mRNAs encoding 3 genes that are induced by the UPR: Ddit3 (encoding CHOP), spliced Xbp1, and Dnajb9 (encoding ERdj4) (Supplemental Figure 4, A–C). Because advanced lesions are characterized by the presence of proinflammatory cytokines, we also determined the levels of Il1b, Il6, and Tnfa mRNA in LCM samples of aortic root lesions and found significantly lower levels of all 3 cytokine mRNAs in the lesions of M-CaMKII–KO mice (Supplemental Figure 4, D–F). To gain insight into whether these differences are cell intrinsic due to the absence of CaMKIIγ in macrophages, we examined the response of control and CaMKII-KO bone marrow–derived macrophages to low-dose LPS. There was a marked reduction in the expression of Il6 in CaMKII-KO macrophages and a smaller, though significant, reduction in Il1b, but Tnfa was not reduced (Supplemental Figure 4, G–I). Thus, the decrease in inflammation in M-CaMKII–KO lesions may be caused by the direct effect of CaMKIIγ deficiency on inflammatory signaling in macrophages as well as by secondary causes, such as plaque necrosis. Taken together, these findings demonstrate that genetic targeting of myeloid CaMKIIγ protects WD-fed Ldlr–/– mice from developing several key features of a type of advanced plaque that can precipitate acute vascular events in humans.

A major cause of necrotic core formation in advanced atherosclerosis is defective phagocytic clearance of apoptotic cells (efferocytosis) within lesions, leading to secondary necrosis of the uncleared cells and necrotic cell–induced inflammation (24). We first assayed apoptotic cells in lesions by measuring the percentage of lesional cells that showed either TUNEL positivity or caspase-3 activation. By either measurement, the lesions of M-CaMKII–KO mice had fewer apoptotic cells compared with control mice (Figure 3, A and B). To determine whether this finding was associated with defective efferocytosis, we used a standard assay in which lesions costained for TUNEL and macrophages (Mac-3) are quantified for TUNEL+ cells that are either associated with a macrophage, indicative of an efferocytic event, or not associated with macrophages (free) (10). Data are presented as the ratio of associated/free TUNEL+ cells, with higher values representing higher levels of efferocytosis. We found a marked increase in this measure of efferocytosis in the M-CaMKII–KO lesions compared with lesions from the control group (Figure 3C). These data suggest that at least one mechanism for the decreased number of apoptotic cells in the lesions of M-CaMKII–KO mice is improved efferocytosis. Most importantly, improved efferocytosis could also explain the decrease in plaque necrosis in M-CaMKII–KO mice, i.e., by preventing secondary necrosis of lesional apoptotic cells.

Figure 3 The lesions of WD-fed M-CaMKII–KO Ldlr–/– mice have less apoptosis and improved efferocytosis. Aortic root lesions from the mice described in Figure 2 were assayed as follows: (A) aortic root sections were stained for TUNEL and DAPI and quantified as the percentage of TUNEL-positive cells of the total nuclei. (B) Aortic root sections were stained with an antibody specific for cleaved caspase-3 and DAPI. Data are presented as the percentage of positive cells of total nuclei. (C) Aortic root sections were costained for Mac-3 and TUNEL. Each TUNEL-positive cell was determined to be either associated with a macrophage or not associated with a macrophage, and the data are presented as the ratio of macrophage-associated apoptotic cells to free apoptotic cells. For all panels, n = 12 control and n = 11 M-CaMKII–KO mice. *P < 0.01; **P < 0.001, unpaired t test.

CaMKII-KO macrophages and lesions express higher levels of the efferocytosis receptor MerTK. To further elucidate the role of macrophage CaMKIIγ in efferocytosis, we assayed efferocytosis in vitro using bone marrow–derived macrophages from control and CaMKII-KO mice. Consistent with the lesional data, CaMKII-KO macrophages displayed increased efferocytosis compared with control macrophages (Figure 4A). Because efferocytosis is a 2-step process in which macrophages first bind apoptotic cells via specialized efferocytosis receptors and then internalize the apoptotic cells, we repeated this assay at 4°C, which allows for binding of apoptotic cells, but not their ATP-dependent internalization. Under these conditions, CaMKII-KO macrophages showed enhanced apoptotic cell binding (Figure 4B), suggesting improved apoptotic cell recognition. We then compared CaMKII-KO and control macrophages for a number of efferocytosis receptors proposed to have a role in atherosclerosis. We found no differences in the expression of β 5 integrin, CD36, CD61, CD206, CD300F, or Tim4. CaMKII-KO macrophages did, however, have a marked enhancement in cell-surface expression of MerTK (Figure 4C), which plays an important role in efferocytosis in advanced atherosclerotic lesions (9, 10, 27). CaMKII-KO macrophages also had an increase in Mertk mRNA (Figure 4D). To confirm our findings, we used the CaMKII inhibitor KN93 (16) and showed that this compound, but not the inactive homolog KN92, induced an increase in Mertk mRNA, cell-surface MerTK, and efferocytosis (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C). Moreover, KN93 was unable to induce further increases in these parameters in CaMKII-KO macrophages, indicating an on-target effect of the inhibitor. Finally, we examined control and M-CaMKII–KO atherosclerotic lesions for MerTK expression by immunofluorescence microscopy and found that M-CaMKII–KO lesions expressed significantly more of the protein than control lesions (Figure 4E). Thus, the increase in efferocytosis in CaMKII-KO macrophages in vitro and in atherosclerosis is associated with an increase in MerTK, which is a known mediator of macrophage efferocytosis in atherosclerosis.

Figure 4 Macrophages from M-CaMKII–KO mice show improved efferocytosis and increased expression of the efferocytosis receptor MerTK both in vitro and in atherosclerotic lesions. Bone marrow–derived macrophages (Mϕs) from control or M-CaMKII–KO mice were incubated for 45 minutes with PKH67–green linker–labeled apoptotic Jurkat cells at a 3:1 apoptotic cell/macrophage ratio. One set of wells was incubated at 37°C to assess efferocytosis (A) and the other at 4°C to assess apoptotic cell binding (B). Results are shown as mean + SEM, n = 3 experiments; *P < 0.001 by unpaired t test. (C) Control and CaMKII-KO macrophages were immunostained for MerTK and then subjected to flow cytometry. Left: representative flow cytometric histogram. Right: quantification of MerTK MFI. Data are normalized to the average value from control macrophages and presented as fold change. (D) mRNA was harvested from control and CaMKII-KO macrophages and quantified by RT-qPCR for Mertk, with normalization to Rplp0 (36B4) mRNA. Data are presented as relative to the control macrophage value. Results are shown as mean + SEM. n = 3 experiments. *P < 0.001, unpaired t test (A–D). (E) Aortic root sections from the 2 cohorts of mice described in Figure 2 were immunostained for MerTK and DAPI (nuclei) and analyzed by confocal microscopy. Scale bar: 50 μm. Images were quantified for MerTK MFI per lesion area. n = 5 mice in each group. **P < 0.05, Mann-Whitney U test.

CaMKII deficiency in macrophages increases the expression of LXRα, which induces MerTK. To explain the link between CaMKII deficiency and increased MerTK-mediated efferocytosis, we reasoned that CaMKIIγ deficiency in macrophages might lead to an increase in a Mertk inducer. In this context, we assayed an Mertk inducer that is relevant to atherosclerosis, LXR (28), and found that Nr1h3 mRNA (encoding LXRα), LXRα protein, and one of LXR’s gene targets, Abca1, were indeed increased in CaMKII-KO macrophages (Figure 5, A and B). Interestingly, Nr1h2 mRNA (encoding LXRβ) was not increased (Figure 5A). Confirming these findings, KN93, but not KN92, induced an increase in Nr1h3 and Abca1 mRNA without any change in Nr1h2 levels (Supplemental Figure 5, D–F). To test causation with regard to Mertk induction, we treated macrophages from control and CaMKII-KO mice with siRNA targeting LXRα. As above, CaMKII-KO macrophages expressed higher levels of Mertk mRNA than control macrophages, and in response to siLXRα, this increment was abrogated (Figure 5C). Similar results were found for Abca1 mRNA, cell-surface MerTK, and efferocytosis (Figure 5, C–E). We next examined the potential in vivo relevance of our findings by using LCM to assess relevant mRNAs in the atherosclerotic lesions of control and M-CaMKII–KO mice. Consistent with our in vitro findings, lesions from M-CaMKII–KO mice contained significantly higher levels of Nr1h3 (LXRα) and Abca1 mRNAs than did lesions from control mice, while there was no significant difference in the level of Nr1h2 (LXRβ) mRNA (Figure 5F). These data provide a plausible mechanism linking macrophage CaMKIIγ deficiency to increased MerTK-mediated efferocytosis, namely, through an LXRα/MerTK induction pathway.

Figure 5 CaMKII deficiency in macrophages increases the expression of LXRα, which induces MerTK. (A) mRNA was harvested from control and CaMKII-KO macrophages and quantified by RT-qPCR analysis for Nr1h3 (LXRα), Nr1h2 (LXRβ), and Abca1 and normalized to Rplp0 (36B4). Data are shown as relative to the value for control macrophages. Results are shown as mean + SEM. n = 3 experiments. *P < 0.001, unpaired t test. (B) Lysates of control and CaMKII-KO macrophages were immunoblotted for LXRα, ABCA1, and β-actin. n = 3 experiments. (C) Macrophages were transfected with scrambled RNA (scr) or siRNA targeting LXRα (siLXRα) and, after 48 hours, assayed for Nr1h3, Nr1h2, and Abca1 mRNA. Data are shown as relative to the value for control macrophages. Results are shown as mean + SEM. n = 3 experiments. *P < 0.001, 2-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s analysis. (D) Macrophages were labeled with MerTK antibody at 4°C and subjected to flow cytometric analysis. MFI data are shown as relative to the value for control macrophages. Results are shown as mean + SEM. n = 3 experiments. *P < 0.001, 2-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s analysis. (E) Macrophages were incubated for 45 minutes with a 3:1 ratio of PKH67–green linker–labeled apoptotic Jurkat cells to macrophages and assayed for efferocytosis by image analysis of fluorescent microscopy images. Results are shown as mean + SEM. n = 3 experiments. *P < 0.001, 2-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s analysis. (F) RNA was obtained from aortic root sections by LCM. Nr1h3, Nr1h2, and Abca1 mRNA was quantified by RT-qPCR with normalization to Gapdh. Data are shown as relative to the value for lesional mRNA from the control cohort. n = 5 in each group. **P < 0.05, Mann-Whitney U test.

CaMKII deficiency in macrophages disrupts an HDAC4/DACH1/ATF6 pathway that regulates LXR and MerTK. Previous studies from our lab have elucidated a pathway in hepatocytes in which activated CaMKII phosphorylates HDAC4, causing its nuclear exclusion (14). Cytoplasmic HDAC4 is unable to SUMOylate and target the nuclear corepressor DACH1 for degradation. The resulting increase in nuclear DACH1 represses expression of the transcription factor ATF6, leading to decreased expression of ATF6 gene targets (14).

We therefore sought to determine whether this pathway might also be present in macrophages and possibly relevant to the increase in LXRα in CaMKIIγ-deficient macrophages. As was the case with hepatocytes, pHDAC4 and DACH1 were lower and ATF6 was higher in CaMKII-KO versus control macrophages (Figure 6A). Note that the increase in ATF6 was apparent at both the protein level (Figure 6A, showing cleaved/nuclear form) and the mRNA level (Figure 6B). Next, we wondered whether Nr1h3 (LXRα) might be a transcriptional target of ATF6. Indeed, we found that the Nr1h3 (LXRα) gene, but not the Nr1h2 (LXRβ) gene, has a consensus ATF6-binding site in intron 1 that is conserved across species, and ChIP analysis showed interaction of ATF6 with this site (Figure 6C). Moreover, according to the ENCODE ChIP-seq database, this site is surrounded by strong signals for POLR2A and H3K4m3, suggesting that it is an active transcriptional regulatory region (29–31). To determine whether ATF6 might regulate LXR expression, we silenced ATF6 using siRNA and found significant decreases in Nr1h3 (LXRα) mRNA and its target Abca1 (Figure 6D). No significant change in Nr1h2 (LXR) was observed. Consistent with a link between LXRα and MerTK, silencing of ATF6 lowered Mertk mRNA, cell-surface expression of MerTK, and efferocytosis in both control and, most notably, in CaMKII-KO macrophages (Figure 6, E–G). Furthermore, we found significantly higher levels of Atf6 mRNA in the lesions of M-CaMKII–KO mice versus control mice (Figure 6H). Finally, the key findings were reproduced in human monocyte-derived macrophages: approximately 50% silencing of CAMK2G mRNA using siRNA led to significant increases in ATF6, NR1H3 (LXRα), and MERTK mRNA expression (Figure 6I). These combined data show that CaMKIIγ deficiency in macrophages enhances MerTK-mediated efferocytosis through a new pathway in which ATF6 induces LXRα.

Figure 6 CaMKII deficiency in macrophages disrupts an HDAC4/DACH1/ATF6 pathway that regulates LXRα and MerTK. (A) Whole cell or nuclear extracts from control and CaMKII-KO macrophages were immunoblotted using antibodies against p-HDAC4 (pHDAC4), HDAC4, DACH1, β-actin, ATF6, and nucleophosmin (NPM). Left: representative immunoblot. Right: densitometry. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, unpaired t test. (B) Macrophage mRNA was quantified by RT-qPCR for Atf6. Data are presented as relative to the value for control macrophages. ***P < 0.001, unpaired t test. (C) Left: conserved ATF6 consensus sequence in intron 1 of the Nr1h3 (LXRα) gene. Right: macrophages from control and CaMKII-KO mice were subjected to ChIP analysis using anti-ATF6 or IgG control. The intronic region containing the ATF6-binding site and a nonconsensus sequence were amplified by RT-qPCR and normalized to input DNA. n = 4 biologic replicates. *P < 0.05, unpaired t test. (D) Macrophages were transfected with siRNA targeting ATF6 (siATF6) and analyzed for the indicated mRNAs as in Figure 5C. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 2-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s analysis. (E–G) Macrophages were transfected with siATF6 as above and analyzed for Mertk mRNA, cell-surface MerTK by flow cytometry, and efferocytosis. ***P < 0.001, 2-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s analysis. (H) RNA from aortic root sections was quantified for Atf6 mRNA as in Figure 5F. n = 5 mice per group. **P < 0.01, Mann-Whitney U test. (I) Human monocyte-derived macrophages were transfected with scrambled RNA or siRNA targeting CAMK2G and harvested 72 hours later for analysis of CAMK2G, ATF6, NR1H3 (LXRα), and MERTK. Dotted line represents the average value obtained with scramble RNA for each gene of interest. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, unpaired t test. For all experiments, results are shown as mean + SEM. n = 3 experiments unless noted otherwise.

Because CaMKII is activated as atherosclerosis progresses, we tested whether overexpression of an active form of CaMKII in cultured, nonstimulated macrophages was sufficient to suppress ATF6, LXRα, and efferocytosis. For this purpose, we transduced bone marrow–derived macrophages with a viral vector encoding a constitutively active form of CaMKII (CA-CaMKII, which has a T287D mutation) (15, 32) or a control virus expressing LacZ. In macrophages transduced with CA-CaMKII, there was significantly less Atf6, Nr1h3 (LXRα), and Mertk mRNA (Figure 7, A–C) and decreased levels of LXRα and MerTK protein (Figure 7D) compared with macrophages transduced with LacZ. Further, macrophages transduced with CA-CaMKII showed a decrease in efferocytosis (Figure 7E). These data, together with both the lesional data presented earlier and the previously published studies on the role of MerTK in advanced plaques (9, 10, 27), support the concept that activation of CaMKIIγ in lesional macrophages, by suppressing an ATF6-LXRα-MerTK module, contributes to defective efferocytosis and plaque necrosis in advanced atherosclerotic lesions.