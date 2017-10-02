Impaired angiopoietin/Tie2 signaling compromises Schlemm’s canal integrity and induces glaucoma

Tie2 expression precedes Prox1 expression in the SC. To gain insight about the role of Tie2 signaling in SC formation, we first examined its normal expression in WT C57BL/6J mice. Tie2 and phosphorylated Tie2 at Tyr992 (hereafter named p-Tie2) were expressed in SC progenitors originating from the choroidal veins at P1, and their expression increased further during SC development (Figure 1, A and B). Expression of Prox1 and Klf4, key shear stress–responsive transcription factors (28, 29), became obvious at P7 and continued increasing, and VE-cadherin+ EC junctions started to become distinct (Figure 1, A and B). As the SC differentiated, EC shapes converted from cuboidal to longitudinal (Figure 1, A and B), changes that appeared to correlate with gain of predicted AHO and lymphatic phenotypes (8). Thus, Tie2 expression started prior to that of Prox1 in the ECs of the SC before an acquisition of AHO.

Figure 1 Tie2 expression precedes Prox1 expression in the SC. (A) Temporal changes of protein expression and distribution of Tie2, p-Tie2, Prox1, Klf4, and CD144 in SC during postnatal development in mice. Dashed lines demarcate the margins of SC. Magnified view of each area marked by a yellow box is shown in the corner. Bottom panels are drawings highlighting the changes in cell shape and cell-cell junctions in ECs of SC. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) Diagram depicting the temporal changes in expression of Tie2, p-Tie2, Prox1, and Klf4, gain of predicted AHO, EC shape, and acquisition of lymphatic phenotypes in SC during postnatal development in mice.

Consistently, Tie2 and Prox1 were also highly detected in ECs of adult human SCs (Figure 2A). Cross-section images of the SC in Tie2-GFP and Prox1-GFP mice (30) revealed that Tie2 and Prox1 expression were higher in the ECs located in the inner SC wall (Figure 2B), the principal route of AHO (31). Variable-sized multiple giant vacuoles (GVs), which are outpouchings of SC ECs that bulge into the SC lumen and proportionally reflect AHOc levels (32), and abundant plasmalemma vesicle–associated protein (PLVAP), a marker for endothelial transcytosis and permeability, were detected in the ECs of the inner SC wall (Figure 2C), reflecting active transcellular transport of AH through the SC. Analyses using Angpt1-GFP mice (33) and Angpt2-lacZ mice (22) showed that Angpt1 was expressed in pericytes of the SC, whereas Angpt2 was expressed in the trabecular region and corneal endothelium (Figure 2D). This result implies that Tie2 in the SC is constantly exposed to Angpt1 and Angpt2 secreted from the adjacent cells directly or via AH (Figure 2E).

Figure 2 Tie2 in the inner SC wall is constantly exposed to Angpts. (A) Images showing PROX1 and TIE2 in healthy adult human SCs. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) Cross-section images showing Prox1+ and Tie2+ SC ECs and distribution of collagen IV or PDGFRβ in corneal limbus of 2-month-old Prox1-GFP and Tie2-GFP mice. Dashed arrows indicate direction of AHO. Scale bars: 100 μm. (C) EM images of SC and distribution of PLVAP in the ECs of the inner SC walls in 2-month-old mice. Yellow-lined box is magnified in left lower panel. Blue arrowheads indicate GVs in the inner SC wall, and dashed arrow indicates the direction of AHO. Scale bars: 5 μm (upper panel); 100 μm (right lower panel). (D) Images showing expression of Angpt1 (white arrowheads) in pericytes of SC and Angpt2 in corneal endothelium and TM (black arrowheads) in 2-month-old Angpt1-GFP and Angpt2-lacZ mice. Scale bars: 100 μm. (E) Diagram depicting the sources and distributions of secreted Angpt1 and Angpt2 for the formation and maintenance of Tie2+ SC. CB, ciliary body.

Tie2 is required for SC development and maintenance. To determine the role of Tie2 in SC development, we generated a Tie2iΔEC mouse by crossing the VE-cadherin–Cre-ERT2 mouse (34) with the Tie2fl/fl mouse (35). We then administered tamoxifen starting at P1 and analyzed the animals 2 months later (Figure 3A). Cre-ERT2 –positive but flox/flox–negative mice among the littermates for each experiment were defined as WT mice. Elevated IOP with an elongated anterior-to-posterior segment ratio of the eyeball, resembling buphthalmos (eyes with an enlarged anterior segment) in humans, was detected in the eyes of Tie2iΔEC mice (Figure 3, B–D). Protein levels of Tie2, Prox1, and Klf4 and area and cellularity (number of Erg+ ECs) in SCs were markedly reduced in Tie2iΔEC mice compared with WT mice (Figure 3, E–G). Electron microscopic (EM) analysis revealed that GVs were nearly absent in the inner SC walls of Tie2iΔEC mice (Figure 4, A and B), indicating a lack of AHO for maintaining a basal-to-apical gradient pressure in their SCs. Moreover, a thinned retinal nerve fiber layer (RNFL) and markedly attenuated positive scotopic threshold response (pSTR) and photopic negative response (PhNR) (measurements of these 2 responses are widely used to evaluate electrical function of retinal ganglion cells) were observed in Tie2iΔEC mice (Figure 4, C–H), meaning that elevated IOP for a long term led to gradual neuronal damage in the retina and ultimately to visual impairment.

Figure 3 Tie2 is critical for SC generation. (A) Diagram for EC-specific depletion of Tie2 in SC starting at P1 and analyses 8 weeks later using Tie2iΔEC mice. (B–G) Images and comparisons of IOP, an anterior (yellow double arrow)/posterior (white double arrow) (ant./post.) segment ratio of the eyeball, relative area, number of Erg+ ECs, and intensities of Tie2, Prox1, and Klf4 immunostaining in CD144+ SC. Dashed lines demarcate the margins of SC. Each yellow-lined image is magnified in the corner. Scale bars: 100 μm. SC area and expression of each molecule in WT mice are normalized to 100%, and their relative levels in Tie2iΔEC mice are presented. n = 4–5 for each group. *P < 0.05 versus WT by Mann-Whitney U test.

Figure 4 Inadequate SC development by Tie2 depletion impairs AHO and retinal ganglion cell function. (A and B) EM images and comparison of the number of GVs (blue and black arrowheads) in the inner SC wall. Right panels depict illustrative views of GVs. Scale bars: 10 μm. n = 4 for each group. *P < 0.05 versus WT by Mann-Whitney U test. (C–E) Images and comparison of thickness (red arrowheads) and Tubb3 distribution of RNFL. Black-lined box is magnified in middle panel. INL, inner nuclear layer; ONL, outer nuclear layer; GCL, ganglion cell layer. Scale bars: 200 μm. (F–H) Representative wave responses of electroretinogram and comparisons of pSTR amplitude and PhNR/b-wave amplitude ratio. n = 4 for each group. *P < 0.05 versus WT by Mann-Whitney U test.

To address how Tie2 deletion impairs SC formation, we analyzed the SCs of Tie2iΔEC mice at P7 (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI94668DS1). Compared with WT mice, Tie2iΔEC mice already had severely impaired SC formation together with marked reductions in limbal blood and lymphatic vascular densities at the cornea (Supplemental Figure 1, B, C, and E–G). Moreover, Prox1 and Klf4 were markedly reduced in SCs, although their levels were similar in the limbal LVs of Tie2iΔEC mice compared with those of WT mice (Supplemental Figure 1, B and D), indicating that early Tie2 activation is definitely required for SC formation.

To examine the role of Tie2 in maintenance of SC integrity, we deleted Tie2 in the SC ECs by administering tamoxifen into 8-week-old Tie2iΔEC mice and analyzing them 4 weeks later (Figure 5A). Unexpectedly, elevated IOP with a slightly but significantly elongated anterior-to-posterior segment ratio of the eyeball was detected in Tie2iΔEC mice (Figure 5, B–D). Protein levels of Tie2, Prox1, and Klf4 and area and cellularity in SCs were also reduced in Tie2iΔEC mice compared with those of WT mice (Figure 5, C and E–G). EM analysis revealed that the number and diameter of GVs were markedly decreased in SC ECs of Tie2iΔEC mice (Figure 6, A–C), indicating inadequate AHO in their SCs. Moreover, thinned RNFL and markedly attenuated pSTR and PhNR were observed in Tie2iΔEC mice (Figure 6, D–I), implying that an elevated IOP for a month led to retinal neuronal damage and partial visual impairment. In contrast, no apparent changes were detected in the vessels of other organs in Tie2iΔEC mice (Supplemental Figure 2, A–E). Moreover, when we deleted Vegfr2 in 8-week-old Vegfr2iΔEC mice, the mice showed no apparent changes in IOP and SCs 4 weeks later (Supplemental Figure 3, A–F) in spite of the reduced vascularity and number of fenestrations in ECs of thyroid glands. Together, these findings suggest that Tie2 is critical for maintenance of SC integrity during adulthood.

Figure 5 Tie2 is critical for maintenance of SC. (A) Diagram for EC-specific depletion of Tie2 in SC in 8-week-old mice and analyses 4 weeks later using Tie2iΔEC mice. (B-G) Images and comparisons of IOP, an anterior (yellow double arrow)/posterior (white double arrow) segment ratio of the eyeball, relative area, number of Erg+ ECs, and intensities of Tie2, Prox1, and Klf4 immunostaining in CD144+ SC. Dashed lines demarcate the margins of SC. Each area marked by a yellow box is magnified in the corner. Scale bars: 100 μm. SC area and expression of each molecule in WT mice are normalized to 100%, and their relative levels in Tie2iΔEC mice are presented. n = 4–5 for each group. *P < 0.05 versus WT by Mann-Whitney U test.

Figure 6 Defective SC integrity by Tie2 depletion impairs AHO and retinal ganglion cell function. (A–C) EM images and comparisons of number and diameter of GVs (blue and black arrowheads) in the inner SC wall. Right panels depict schematic views of yellow-lined boxes. n = 4 for each group. *P < 0.05 versus WT by Mann-Whitney U test. Scale bars: 10 μm. (D–F) Images and comparisons of the thickness (red arrowheads) and Tubb3 distribution of RNFL. Black-lined box is magnified in middle panel. Scale bars: 200 μm. (G–I) Representative wave responses of electroretinogram and comparisons of pSTR amplitude and PhNR/b-wave amplitude ratio. n = 4 for each group. *P < 0.05 versus WT by Mann-Whitney U test.

Angpt1 and Angpt2 play overlapping roles through Tie2 signaling in the generation and maintenance of the SC. To determine whether Angpt1 or Angpt2 could regulate development and maintenance of SC, we generated Angpt1iΔ/Δ and Angpt2iΔ/Δ mice by crossing Angpt1fl/fl (36, 37) or Angpt2fl/fl (38) mice with the ubiquitin-Cre-ERT2 mouse, depleted Angpt1 or Angpt2 starting at P1 by tamoxifen administration, and analyzed the tamoxifen-treated mice at P14 (Supplemental Figure 4, A and G). Compared with WT mice, Angpt1iΔ/Δ mice exhibited markedly retarded SC growth, but slightly diminished limbal LVs (Supplemental Figure 4, C, D and F) and reduced Prox1, Vegfr3, and Klf4, but unchanged Tie2 in SC (Supplemental Figure 4, C and E). In comparison, Angpt2iΔ/Δ mice showed a slightly diminished SC area, but severely retarded limbal LVs (Supplemental Figure 4, I, J, and L), and reduced Prox1, Vegfr3, and Klf4, but unchanged Tie2 in SC (Supplemental Figure 4, I and K). Nevertheless, there were no changes in IOP in either mouse group (Supplemental Figure 4, B and H).

To assess the role of Angpt1 or Angpt2 in SC maintenance, we deleted each gene individually by tamoxifen administration into 8-week-old Angpt1iΔ/Δ or Angpt2iΔ/Δ mice and analyzed their SCs 4 weeks later (Supplemental Figure 5, A and G). No changes in IOP were found in either mouse strain (Supplemental Figure 5, B and H). We detected mildly reduced cellularity and levels of Prox1 and Klf4, but not Tie2, in the SCs of both mouse strains, while SC area was slightly reduced only in Angpt2iΔ/Δ mice (Supplemental Figure 5, C–F and I–L). These data imply that Angpt1 and Angpt2 play overlapping but somewhat different roles in the generation and maintenance of SC.

These findings led us to generate double Angpt1/Angpt2-deficient (A1:A2iΔ/Δ) mice. Compared with WT mice, SC formation was severely impaired together with markedly reduced Prox1, Klf4, Tie2, and p-Tie2 at P7 in the A1:A2iΔ/Δ mice (Supplemental Figure 6, A–D). At 2 months of age, the A1:A2iΔ/Δ mice had elevated IOP, with an elongated anterior-to-posterior segment ratio of the eyeball, markedly reduced area, cellularity, and protein levels of Prox1, Klf4, Tie2, and p-Tie2, and increased αSMA+ cells in SCs compared with those of WT (Figure 7, A–G). Moreover, the A1:A2iΔ/Δ mice had scant GVs, thinned RNFL, and markedly attenuated pSTR and PhNR (Figure 8, A–H), results similar to those of a previous report (26). Of special note, when we deleted both Angpt1 and Angpt2 in 8-week-old A1:A2iΔ/Δ mice, the mice surprisingly had elevated IOP with a significantly elongated anterior-to-posterior segment ratio of the eyeball, markedly reduced area, cellularity, and protein levels of Prox1, Klf4, Tie2, and p-Tie2, and increased αSMA+ cells in SC compared with those of WT mice 4 weeks later (Figure 9, A–G). In addition, increased caspase-3+ apoptotic ECs were found in SCs of the A1:A2iΔ/Δ mice 1 week after tamoxifen administration (Supplemental Figure 7, A–C), suggesting that SC regression in A1:A2iΔ/Δ mice could be mainly attributed to increased apoptosis of ECs. Moreover, the A1:A2iΔ/Δ mice had a reduced number and diameter of GV, thinned RNFL, and markedly attenuated pSTR and PhNR (Figure 10, A–I). Together, these findings show that deletion of both Angpt1 and Angpt2 from adulthood induces severe SC regression and phenotypes similar to those in acquired adult-onset POAG.

Figure 7 Combined depletion of Angpt1 and Angpt2 impairs SC formation. (A) Diagram for global depletion of Angpt1 and Angpt2 starting at P1 and analyses at 8 weeks after birth using A1:A2iΔ/Δ mice. (B–G) Images and comparisons of IOP, an anterior (yellow double arrow)/posterior (white double arrow) segment ratio of the eyeball, relative area, number of Erg+ ECs, and intensities of Prox1, Tie2, p-Tie2, Klf4, and α-SMA immunostaining in CD144+ SC. Dashed lines demarcate the margins of SC. Each area marked by a yellow box is magnified in the right top corner. Scale bars: 100 μm. SC area and expression of each molecule in WT mice are normalized to 100%, and their relative levels in A1:A2iΔ/Δ mice are presented. n = 4–5 for each group. *P < 0.05 versus WT by Mann-Whitney U test.

Figure 8 Impaired SC formation in A1:A2iΔ/Δ mice leads to glaucoma. (A and B) EM images and comparisons of the number of GVs (blue arrowheads) in the inner SC wall. Scale bars: 10 μm. n = 4 for each group. *P < 0.05 versus WT by Mann-Whitney U test. (C–E) Images and comparisons of thickness (red arrowheads) and Tubb3 distribution of RNFL. Black-lined box is magnified in middle panel. Scale bars: 200 μm. (F–H) Representative wave responses of electroretinogram and comparisons of pSTR amplitude and PhNR/b-wave amplitude ratio. n = 4 for each group. *P < 0.05 versus WT by Mann-Whitney U test.

Figure 9 Combined depletion of Angpt1 and Angpt2 in adult mice causes SC regression. (A) Diagram for combined global depletion of Angpt1 and Angpt2 in 8-week-old mice and analyses 4 weeks later using A1:A2iΔ/Δ mice. (B–G) Images and comparisons of IOP, an anterior (yellow double arrow)/posterior (white double arrow) segment ratio of the eyeball, relative area, number of Erg+ ECs, and intensities of Prox1, Tie2, p-Tie2, Klf4, and α-SMA immunostaining in CD144+ or CD31+ SC. Dashed lines demarcate the margins of SC. Each area marked by a yellow box is magnified in the corner. Scale bars: 100 μm. SC area and expression of each molecule in WT mice are normalized to 100%, and their relative levels in A1:A2iΔ/Δ mice are presented. n = 4–5 for each group. *P < 0.05 versus WT by Mann-Whitney U test.

Figure 10 SC regression in A1:A2iΔ/Δ mice leads to adult-onset glaucoma. (A–C) EM images and comparisons of the number and diameter of GVs (blue arrowheads) in the inner SC wall. Blue-lined box is magnified in right panel. Red double arrows indicate diameters of GV. Scale bars: 10 μm (left panels); 2 μm (right panels). n = 4 for each group. *P < 0.05 versus WT by Mann-Whitney U test. (D–F) Images and comparisons of thickness (red arrowheads) and Tubb3 distribution of RNFL. Black-lined box is magnified in middle panel. Scale bars: 200 μm. (G–I) Representative wave responses of electroretinogram and comparisons of pSTR amplitude and PhNR/b-wave amplitude ratio. n = 4 for each group. *P < 0.05 versus WT by Mann-Whitney U test.

Throughout the experiments, we detected no noticeable alterations and differences in SCs of the VE-cadherin–Cre-ERT2 or ubiquitin-Cre-ERT2 mice prior to tamoxifen administration, with each compared with their respective control WT mice. Moreover, we also detected no noticeable alterations and differences in SCs of the Tie2iΔEC or A1:A2iΔ/Δ mice prior to tamoxifen administration, with each compared with their respective control WT mice.

Prox1 is also required for adequate SC development and maintenance. We and others recently reported that Prox1 is expressed in SC ECs (7, 10) and that its expression is changed by AHO and VEGFR3 signaling (8, 9). To determine the role of Prox1 in SC development, we generated a Prox1iΔEC mouse by crossing the VE-cadherin–Cre-ERT2 mouse (34) with the Prox1fl/fl mouse (39), administered tamoxifen starting at P5, and analyzed them at P7 (Figure 11A). Reduced SC area and diminished Prox1, Klf4, Tie2, and p-Tie2 in SCs were detected in Prox1iΔEC mice compared with those of WT mice (Figure 11, B–D). To evaluate the role of Prox1 in SC maintenance, we deleted Prox1 in SCs starting at 8 weeks old and analyzed them 2 weeks later (Figure 12A) because most of the mice died within 3 weeks, presumably due to severe intestinal edema and hemorrhage. At 2 weeks later, SCs of Prox1iΔEC mice had slightly reduced cellularity and diminished Klf4, Tie2, and p-Tie2 and reduced and disrupted VE-cadherin+ EC junctions compared with those of WT mice, although there were no differences in IOP, SC area, or number and diameter of GVs between the 2 groups (Figure 12, B–I). Thus, Prox1 plays a substantial role in SC formation, while it plays a minor role in SC maintenance.

Figure 11 Prox1 is required for SC development. (A) Diagram for EC-specific depletion of Prox1 in SC starting at P5 and analyses at P7 using Prox1iΔEC mice. (B–D) Images and comparisons of relative area of SC and intensities of Prox1, Klf4, Tie2, and p-Tie2 immunostaining in CD31+ or CD144+ SC. Dashed lines demarcate the margins of SC, and each area marked by a yellow box is magnified in the top corner. Scale bars: 100 μm. SC area and expression of each molecule in WT group are normalized to 100%, and their relative levels in Prox1iΔEC mice are presented. n = 4 for each group. *P < 0.05 versus WT by Mann-Whitney U test.

Figure 12 Prox1 is required for SC maintenance. (A) Diagram for EC-specific depletion of Prox1 in SCs in 8-week-old mice and analyses 2 weeks later using Prox1iΔEC mice. (B–F) Images and comparisons of IOP, relative area, number of Erg+ ECs, and intensities of Prox1, Klf4, Tie2, and p-Tie2 immunostaining in CD144+ SC. Dashed lines demarcate the margins of SC, and each area marked by a yellow box is magnified in the top corner. Scale bars: 100 μm. SC area and expression of each molecule in WT group are normalized to 100%, and their relative levels in Prox1iΔEC mice are presented. n = 4 for each group. *P < 0.05 versus WT by Mann-Whitney U test. (G–I) EM images and comparisons of the number and diameter of GVs (blue arrowheads) in the inner SC wall. n = 4 for each group. Scale bar: 10 µm (G).

PROX1 is regulated by TIE2 in LECs. The aforementioned findings led us to investigate whether a certain molecular cooperation exists among Tie2, AHO, and Prox1 in the formation and maintenance of SC. To gain insight into this question, we performed RNA-sequencing (RNA-seq) analysis in the primarily cultured human dermal LECs (hDLECs) that were incubated with a control siRNA construct (siControl), siTIE2, or siPROX1 (see Methods). Although the transcriptomes of the siTIE2 and siPROX1 gene sets were more similar to each other than to those of the siControl gene set (Supplemental Figure 8A), they displayed more differentially expressed genes (DEGs) than the overlapping genes (Supplemental Figure 8B). Further gene ontology (GO) analysis revealed that the siTIE2 signature was related to defects in the maturation and tubulation of ECs and eNOS signaling, an indicator of flow-induced shear stress (40) (Supplemental Figure 8C and Supplemental Table 3). Meanwhile, the signature of the siPROX1 gene set included defects in the integrity of ECs (Supplemental Figure 8D and Supplemental Table 4). In addition, changes in mRNA and protein expression of hDLECs transfected with siTIE2 (siTIE2-LECs) or siControl (siControl-LECs) were validated. In comparison with those of siControl-LECs, siTIE2-LECs displayed reduced mRNA and protein expression of KLF4, VE-cadherin, and PROX1 (Figure 13, A–D). Moreover, when hDLECs were stimulated with a TIE2 agonistic antibody, ANGPT2-binding and TIE2-activating antibody (ABTAA) (41), TIE2 downstream signals such as AKT and ERK were activated (Figure 13, E and F). Furthermore, ABTAA attenuated IFN-γ–induced reduction of PROX1 levels in hDLECs, and its effect was abolished by ERK inhibitor, but not AKT inhibitor, indicating that TIE2 activation contributed to upregulating or maintaining PROX1 levels through activation of ERK signaling (Figure 13, G and H). Together, these results implied that interconnected and coordinated roles of TIE2 and PROX1 in SC ECs are required for the formation and maintenance of SC; TIE2 is essential for promoting tubulation and lumen formation for initiation of AHO, which subsequently upregulates PROX1 during SC formation, while it is also indispensable for maintaining SC integrity by keeping adequate AHO and PROX1 activity.

Figure 13 PROX1 expression in hDLECs is regulated by ANGPT-TIE2 signaling. (A) Images showing PROX1 (red) and CD144 (blue) in siControl-LECs and siTIE2-LECs. Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) Comparison of TIE2, KLF4, CD144, and PROX1 mRNA expression in siControl-LECs and siTIE2-LECs. Fold changes in mRNA expression relative to the levels of siControl-LECs are presented. n = 4 for each group. *P < 0.05 versus siControl-LECs by Mann-Whitney U test. (C and D) Immunoblot detection of PROX1 protein in siControl-LECs and siTIE2-LECs. Densitometric analysis of the relative level of PROX1 is shown. n = 5 for each group. *P < 0.05 versus siControl-LECs by Mann-Whitney U test. (E and F) Immunoblot detection of TIE2 downstream signaling proteins ERK, p-ERK, AKT, and p-AKT in hDLECs stimulated with ABTAA. Densitometric analyses of the p-ERK/ERK ratio and p-AKT/AKT ratio are shown. n = 5 for each group. *P < 0.05 by Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Tukey’s HSD test with ranks. (G and H) Immunoblot images showing modulation of PROX1 expression in hDLECs cultured with or without ABTAA and with or without inhibitors of ERK or AKT pathways. Densitometric analysis of the relative level of PROX1 is shown. n = 5 for each group. *P < 0.05 by Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Tukey’s HSD test with ranks.

Reduced Angpts and Tie2, cellularity, cell-cell junction, and transcytosis in aged SC. We next investigated the molecular and cellular changes of aged SC because aging is a major risk factor for adult-onset POAG (42). In particular, AHO resistance between SC and TM increases with age in humans (4), while AHO and lymphatic markers of aged SC are suppressed (8). To clarify whether attenuation of Tie2 is involved in SC aging, we compared the SCs of 2-month-old (adult) mice with those of 18-month-old (aged) mice. In aged mice, reduced Tie2 and p-Tie2 were found together with reduced Prox1 and cellularity and disorganized VE-cadherin+ EC junctions, but no change in SC area was identified (Figure 14, A–E). Moreover, reduced number and diameter of GVs were detected in aged mice (Figure 14, A, F, and G), indicating that aged SC has a weakened function in Tie2 signaling and AHO. In addition, compared with adult mice, reduced mRNA and protein levels of Angpt1 and Angpt2 around the SC region were found in aged mice (Figure 14, H and I). Overall, a reduced Angpt-Tie2 system was detected in SC of aged mice.

Figure 14 Reduced Angpts and Tie2, cellularity, cell-cell junction, and transcytosis in aged SC. (A–E) Images and comparisons of IOP, relative area, number of Erg+ ECs, and intensities of Tie2, p-Tie2, and Prox1 immunostaining in CD144+ SC of 2-month-old versus 18-month-old mice. Dashed lines demarcate the margins of SC. Each area marked by a yellow box is magnified in the top corner. Scale bars: 100 μm; 10 µm (EM). SC area and expression of each molecule in 2-month-old mice are normalized to 100%, and their relative levels in 18-month-old mice are presented. n = 5 for each group. *P < 0.05 versus 2 months by Mann-Whitney U test. (A, F, and G) EM images and comparisons of the number and diameter of GV (blue arrowheads) in the inner SC wall. n = 4 for each group. *P < 0.05 versus 2 months by Mann-Whitney U test. (H) Comparison of Angpt1 and Angpt2 mRNA expression in cornea, limbus, and lung of mice at P7, 2 months, and 18 months of age. Fold changes in mRNA expression relative to the levels of 2-month-old mice are presented. n = 4 for each group. *P < 0.05 by Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Tukey’s HSD test with ranks. (I) Images showing expression of Angpt1, Angpt2, and CD144 in SC and Angpt2 in corneal endothelium. Scale bars: 100 μm.

Tie2 activation rejuvenates aged SC and rescues impaired SC of A1:A2iΔ/Δ mice. To test whether Tie2 activation could rejuvenate the aging phenotype of SC, we performed intraocular injection of ABTAA (see Methods) to one eye and an identical injection of Fc to the contralateral eye in the same aged mouse and compared the two eyes (Figure 15A). Although the IOP and SC areas were not significantly altered, the number of Erg+ and Ki-67+ proliferating ECs, levels of Prox1, Tie2, p-Tie2, and Klf4, and number and diameter of GVs in SCs were significantly increased in the ABTAA-treated eye compared with the Fc-treated eye (Figure 15, B–J). In contrast, no differences in IOP, SC area, and Prox1 between ABTAA-treated and Fc-treated eyes were found in the Tie2iΔEC mice (Supplemental Figure 9, A–E), indicating that the action of ABTAA is solely mediated through Tie2. We also evaluated the effect of intraocular injection of ABTAA on the SC of A1:A2iΔ/Δ mice (Figure 16A). At 2 weeks after injection, decreased IOP together with increased SC area and levels of Prox1 and Tie2 were detected in the ABTAA-treated eye compared with the Fc-treated eye (Figure 16, B–E). Together, these findings suggest that Tie2 activation rejuvenates aged SC and rescues the impaired SC of A1:A2iΔ/Δ mice.

Figure 15 Tie2 activation rejuvenates SC in aged mice. (A) Diagram depicting the experiment schedule in 72-week-old WT mice for intraocular administration of ABTAA (~5 μg, left eye) and Fc (~5 μg, right eye) and analyses 1 week later. (B–G) Images and comparisons of IOP, relative area, number of Erg+ and Ki-67+ ECs, and intensities of Prox1, Tie2, p-Tie2, and Klf4 immunostaining in CD144+ SC. Dashed lines demarcate SC. Scale bars: 100 μm. Area and expression of each molecule in Fc-treated SC are normalized to 100%, and their relative levels of ABTAA-treated SC are presented. n = 4 for each group. *P < 0.05 versus Fc by Mann-Whitney U test. (H–J) EM images and comparisons of the number and diameter of GVs (blue arrowheads) in the inner SC wall. Blue-lined box is magnified in right panel. Red double arrows indicate diameters of GV. Scale bars: 10 μm (left panels); 2 μm (right panels). n = 4 for each group. *P < 0.05 versus Fc by Mann-Whitney U test.