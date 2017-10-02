Commentary 10.1172/JCI96840

All TIEd up: mechanisms of Schlemm’s canal maintenance

Jeremiah Bernier-Latmani1 and Tatiana V. Petrova1,2

1Department of Fundamental Oncology, Ludwig Cancer Research, Lausanne Branch, and Institute of Pathology, Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Vaudois and University of Lausanne, Epalinges, Switzerland.

2Swiss Institute for Experimental Cancer Research (ISREC), School of Life Sciences, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL), Lausanne, Switzerland.

Address correspondence to: Tatiana V. Petrova, Department of Oncology, CHUV-UNIL, Ch. des Boveresses 155, CH-1066 Epalinges, Switzerland. Phone: 41.21.692.58.28; Email: tatiana.petrova@unil.ch.

Find articles by Bernier-Latmani, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Fundamental Oncology, Ludwig Cancer Research, Lausanne Branch, and Institute of Pathology, Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Vaudois and University of Lausanne, Epalinges, Switzerland.

2Swiss Institute for Experimental Cancer Research (ISREC), School of Life Sciences, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL), Lausanne, Switzerland.

Address correspondence to: Tatiana V. Petrova, Department of Oncology, CHUV-UNIL, Ch. des Boveresses 155, CH-1066 Epalinges, Switzerland. Phone: 41.21.692.58.28; Email: tatiana.petrova@unil.ch.

Find articles by Petrova, T. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published September 18, 2017 - More info

Published in Volume 127, Issue 10 (October 2, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(10):3594–3597. doi:10.1172/JCI96840.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation

First published September 18, 2017

See the related article at Impaired angiopoietin/Tie2 signaling compromises Schlemm’s canal integrity and induces glaucoma.

Glaucoma is a leading cause of blindness, with an estimated world-wide prevalence of 3.5% in members of the population older than 40 years of age. Elevated intraocular pressure as the result of abnormal resistance to aqueous humor drainage is a major contributing, and the only preventable, factor in glaucoma development. Schlemm’s canal (SC), a lymphatic-like vessel encircling the anterior portion of the eye, plays a key role in promoting aqueous humor outflow and maintenance of normal intraocular pressure. The risk of developing glaucoma increases with age; therefore, understanding mechanisms of SC maintenance and how aging affects SC function are of special importance, both for prevention and novel treatment approaches to glaucoma. Using a compelling array of genetic models, Kim et al. report in this issue of the JCI that continuous angiopoietin/TIE2 signaling is required for maintaining SC identity and integrity during adulthood and show that its age-related changes can be rescued by a TIE2 agonistic antibody.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
3595 Page 3594 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $795
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement