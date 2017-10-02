Fibroblast-specific inhibition of TGF-β1 signaling attenuates lung and tumor fibrosis

Phenotypic screen identifies small molecules with antifibrotic activity in vivo. We took advantage of the dramatic phenotypic switch in A549 lung adenocarcinoma cells upon TGF-β1 stimulation resulting in loss of E-cadherin expression and induction of fibronectin (26). Several small-molecule libraries totaling approximately 40,000 compounds composed of both diverse and bioactive compounds were screened. We identified ellagic acid (EA) as one compound meeting our criteria (Figure 1, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI94624DS1). We next examined the structural determinants of TGF-β1–induced EMT suppression in A549 cells by other polyphenol family members and found that only polyphenols with at least 1 trihydroxyphenolic motif in their primary structure inhibited Snail1 expression and their potency of inhibition correlated with the number of trihydroxyphenolic units (Supplemental Figure 1, B–D). This point is best illustrated by a comparison of epicatechin (EC) and epigallocatechin (EGC), which are structurally identical aside from a dihydroxy- rather than the trihydroxyphenolic motif in EC (Supplemental Figure 1C). EC had no activity in our in vitro assays, whereas EGC was a potent inhibitor of Snail1 and fibronectin in TGF-β1–stimulated A549 cells.

Figure 1 EA and corilagin inhibit TGF-β1–dependent EMT and attenuate bleomycin-induced fibrogenesis. (A) Structure of EA. (B) Immunofluorescence of TGF-β1–stimulated A549 cells treated with DMSO, SB431542 (SB), or EA. Green, E-cadherin; orange, fibronectin; blue, DAPI. Scale bars: 500 μm. Each assay was performed in triplicate. (C) A549 cells were treated with EA (1 μM) and TGF-β1 for 1.5 hours and lysates immunoblotted for p-Smad2, Smad2, and β-actin. Repeat = 3. (D) EA dosing and treatment in lung fibrosis model. EA and control (ctl) chow were given to mice for 21 days. Osmotic pumps with EA or PBS were implanted on mice for 7 days at day 10 after bleomycin. (E) Hydroxyproline analysis of lung tissues from mice given saline ctl chow (n = 4), saline EA chow (n = 4), bleomycin ctl chow (n = 10), and bleomycin EA chow (n = 10). Data represent mean ± SD. (F) Masson’s trichrome staining of lung sections from ctl or EA pump–treated mice 17 days after bleomycin. Mosaic images (×4) covering whole lung section are shown. (G) Structure of corilagin. (H) A549 cells stimulated with TGF-β1 were treated with corilagin (0–5 μM) for 48 hours and lysates blotted for fibronectin, E-cadherin, Snail1, and β-actin. Repeat = 3. (I) Corilagin dosing and treatment in lung fibrosis model. Vehicle or corilagin was given to mice by daily gavage starting from day 10 after bleomycin for 11 days. (J) Hydroxyproline analysis of lung tissues from mice treated with saline vehicle (n = 7), saline corilagin (n = 7), bleomycin vehicle (n = 9), and bleomycin corilagin (n = 9). Data represent mean ± SD. (K) Whole lung lysates from mice given saline vehicle (n = 4), saline corilagin (n = 4), bleomycin vehicle (n = 5), and bleomycin corilagin (n = 5) were blotted for fibronectin, collagen I, Snail1, β-actin, p-Smad3, and total Smad3. Quantification of bands normalized to β-actin is expressed as mean ± SD. Data in E, J, and K were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA with a Tukey post hoc test.

EA was then tested for its antifibrotic activity in vivo by either ad libitum feeding of chow composed of 2% wt/wt raspberry extract rich in EA and EA precursors given to mice or administration of EA using osmotic pump (days 10–17) after intratracheal bleomycin (Figure 1D). We found that either treatment substantially improved survival (Table 1) and inhibited collagen accumulation (Figure 1, E and F). Because EA is poorly soluble, a more soluble trihydroxyphenolic-containing compound, corilagin, with an IC 50 for EMT of approximately 50 nM (Figure 1, G and H), was given daily by gavage beginning 10 days after intratracheal bleomycin (Figure 1I). At day 21 these mice exhibited marked attenuation of bleomycin-induced total lung collagen, fibronectin, Snail1, and p-Smad3 (Figure 1, J and K). The average circulating level of corilagin 2 hours after the last dose was about 80 nM (Supplemental Figure 1E). EA-rich chow and corilagin had no effect on immune cell numbers or markers of injury (Supplemental Figure 2). Collectively, these findings demonstrate that trihydroxyphenolic compounds attenuate TGF-β1–induced Snail1 and EMT markers in vitro as well as collagen accumulation in vivo and do so at low nanomolar levels. Members of this polyphenol family have previously been shown to inhibit TGF-β1 signaling at micromolar levels in vitro and fibrosis in vivo but by unclear mechanisms (27, 28).

Table 1 The survival of bleomycin-treated mice by day 21 of EA chow and day 17 of EA pump treatment

To test the efficacy of EA in a second in vivo model of tissue fibrosis, we examined the occurrence of metastatic lung nodules in mice injected subcutaneously 5 weeks earlier with syngeneic KrasG12D/p53R172H metastatic lung cancer cells (344SQ), known to metastasize as a function of the cross-linked fibrillar collagen content of the primary tumors (Figure 2A) (29). Consumption of EA-rich chow following tumor implantation markedly reduced the numbers of metastatic lung nodules (Figure 2, B and C). Although primary tumor volume or weight was unchanged (Figure 2, D and E), immunohistochemistry showed significantly reduced collagen I expression within the primary tumors treated with EA chow (Figure 2F). Furthermore, immunoblotting of these tumor extracts also revealed attenuated total fibronectin and collagen I expression, and decreased Smad activation, assessed by p-Smad3 (Figure 2G). Interestingly, visualizing collagen in situ by second-harmonics microscopy, we observed that the primary tumor collagen in mice fed EA chow was not only reduced but also exhibited more curved structures, suggesting less cross-linking (Figure 2, H and I, and ref. 9).

Figure 2 EA-rich diet attenuates 344SQ lung tumor metastasis and primary tumor collagen cross-linking. (A) Implantation and treatment in syngeneic lung cancer model. Metastatic 344SQ tumor cells were subcutaneously injected in syngeneic mice at 12 weeks old and treated with ctl or EA chow for 5 weeks. (B) Representative pictures of lung metastasis of 344SQ tumors treated with ctl or EA chow. (C) Quantification of lung metastasis of 344SQ tumors treated with ctl or EA chow (n = 14 mice per group). (D) Total volume of 344SQ tumors treated with ctl or EA chow (n = 14 mice per group). (E) Total tumor weight (grams) of ctl or EA chow–treated 344SQ primary tumors (n = 14 mice per group). (F) Collagen I immunohistochemistry (IHC) of 344SQ primary tumors treated with ctl or EA chow. Scale bars: 50 μm. (G) Ctl or EA chow–treated 344SQ primary tumors were lysed and immunoblotted for fibronectin, collagen I, β-actin, p-Smad3, and total Smad3. Quantification of bands normalized to β-actin was pooled from 10 mice per group. Data represent mean ± SD. Each protein was analyzed by 1-way ANOVA with a Tukey post hoc test. (H) Representative second-harmonic generation (SHG) images from 344SQ primary tumors treated with ctl or EA chow. Scale bars: 50 μm. (I) Quantification of curvature ratio for individual collagen fibers imaged by SHG microscopy of primary 344SQ tumor tissues treated with ctl (n = 102 collagen fibers per sample) or EA chow (n = 141 collagen fibers per sample). Data for C–E and I are expressed as mean ± SD. P value by unpaired 2-tailed t test.

LOXL2 is identified as the target of trihydroxyphenolic-containing compounds. We next turned to underlying mechanisms that could account for the activities and potency of the polyphenolic compounds. Because of the striking inhibition of Snail1 expression by several trihydroxyphenolic compounds (Figure 1H and Supplemental Figure 1B), as well as the altered collagen cross-linking structure in primary 344SQ tumors (Figure 2I), we explored the hypothesis that lysyl oxidase–like 2 (LOXL2) was their target. LOXL2 has previously been linked to Snail1 accumulation in tumor cells (30), and its expression is potently induced by both hypoxia and TGF-β1 (31, 32). LOXL2, like all mammalian copper-dependent LOX enzymes, utilizes an intrinsically generated quinone, termed LTQ, to mediate oxidation of lysine primary amines (refs. 33, 34, and Figure 3A). The catalytic site quinone oxidizes the primary amines of collagen lysine (Lys) and hydroxylysine (Hyl) residues, releasing the respective aldehydes, Lysald and Hylald, creating an intermediate aminophenol followed by release of H 2 O 2 and NH 3 , completing the LTQ cycle. Lysald and Hylald in monomeric collagens then undergo a series of spontaneous condensation reactions that result in the formation of intra- and intermolecular covalent collagen cross-links (35).

Figure 3 Identification of LOXL2 as the target of EA and corilagin; requirement for active LOXL2 for corilagin-induced inhibition of EMT and Snail expression. (A) LTQ cycle. LTQ converts lysine to allysine and yields an aminophenol intermediate. Subsequent hydrolysis release allysine and the original cofactor, producing hydrogen peroxide and ammonia as side products. (B) Primary human lung fibroblasts cultured in the presence of vitamin C and dextran sulfate were treated with recombinant human LOXL2 and different inhibitors for 7 days. The insoluble cross-linked collagen was extracted and measured by Sircol assay. SB, SB431542, TβRI inhibitor; NAC, N-acetylcysteine, antioxidant. STD, standard. (C) Recombinant human LOXL2 was incubated with 2 mM d-penicillamine (DPA) or different concentrations of corilagin (0–1 μM) for 1 hour, and LOX activity was measured. Data represent mean ± SD; n = 3. (D) NMuMG cells overexpressing human LOXL2 were incubated with or without 0.5 μM corilagin for 24 hours, lysed, and immunoblotted for LOXL2, Snail1, and β-actin. (E) A549 cells transfected with siRNA to LOXL2 were stimulated with TGF-β1 or left unstimulated for 48 hours in the presence or absence of 1 μM corilagin. The lysates were immunoblotted for LOXL2, fibronectin, E-cadherin, Snail1, and β-actin. (F) Primary human lung fibroblasts transfected with siRNAs to LOXL1 or LOXL2 were stimulated with TGF-β1 or left unstimulated for 72 hours in the presence or absence of 1 μM corilagin, and the lysates were immunoblotted for LOXL1, LOXL2, N-cadherin, α-smooth muscle actin (α-SMA), Snail1, and β-actin. B and D–F are representative of at least 3 experiments with similar results.

We first established an assay of collagen cross-linking induced by recombinant LOXL2 (36, 37) and found that corilagin and all other trihydroxyphenolics tested prevented cross-linking (IC 50 = 10 nM; Supplemental Figure 3, A–C) whereas an inhibitor of TGF-β1 signaling (SB431542) and an antioxidant (N-acetylcysteine) had no effect (Figure 3B). LOXL2 enzymatic activity toward a model substrate was assessed monitoring H 2 O 2 release. Corilagin blocked this activity with an IC 50 of approximately 50 nM (Figure 3C). LOXL2-induced stabilization of Snail1 protein was also blocked by corilagin (Figure 3D). To test the possibility that the putative antioxidant activity of trihydrophenolics could either account for the observed inhibition of TGF-β1 signaling (38) or directly neutralize H 2 O 2 in our LOXL2 enzyme assay, we defined the concentrations of corilagin that neutralized H 2 O 2 activity in vitro (Supplemental Figure 4). We observed no inhibition of H 2 O 2 interaction with a reporter substrate by corilagin at ≤10 μM, whereas vitamin C neutralized H 2 O 2 at submicromolar concentrations, confirming that direct antioxidant scavenging activity could not account for our corilagin findings.

To assess inhibition of LOXL2 activity in vivo, we performed biochemical analyses of collagens obtained from primary 344SQ tumors of mice treated with EA or control chow (refs. 35, 39, and Figure 2A). Accumulation of cross-links including 2 reducible cross-links, HLNL and DHLNL, and a nonreducible, mature cross-link, deoxypyridinoline (DPD), was all significantly decreased in primary tumors of mice fed EA chow, consistent with the altered collagen organization in the primary tumors demonstrated by quantitative analysis of second-harmonic generation (Table 2 and Figure 2I), and confirming inhibition of cross-linking activity by trihydroxyphenolics in vivo. Long-term EA chow treatment (6 months) did not affect mouse total bone mineral density or collagen content in the aorta (Supplemental Figure 3, D–F), indicating that not all LOX family members were affected by the active compounds.

Table 2 Collagen cross-links in 344SQ tumors treated with ctl or EA chow (moles per mole of collagen)

LOXL2 activity confers inhibition of TGF-β1 signaling by trihydroxyphenolics. To further interrogate the impact of LOXL2 inhibition on TGF-β1 responses, we suppressed LOXL2 levels with RNAi in A549 cells. Surprisingly, rather than inhibiting TGF-β1, silencing LOXL2 completely abrogated the inhibitory effects of corilagin on TGF-β1–induced EMT in A549 cells (Figure 3E). Further, LOXL2 but not LOXL1 silencing in fibroblasts completely prevented the corilagin inhibitory effects on the TGF-β1–induced mesenchymal proteins N-cadherin, α-smooth muscle actin, and Snail1 (Figure 3F). These findings revealed that the corilagin mechanism of action was not simply LOXL2 inhibition, prompting us to revisit corilagin effects on TGF-β1 signaling.

Because trihydroxyphenolic compounds did not block TGF-β1–induced p-Smad generation in short-term assays (Figure 1C), we considered the possibility that impaired TGF-β1 signaling was due to defective p-Smad nuclear import, but immunostaining revealed no blockade of Smad2/3 nuclear translocation within 2 hours of compound treatment. However, longer preincubation of cells with corilagin (or other trihydroxyphenolics) for several hours completely suppressed Smad activation (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 5, A–C), implying that a degree of ongoing p-Smad generation is required for regulation of the TGF-β1 gene targets studied here (Figure 1H). Similarly, expression of LOXL2 in NMuMG cells that normally express very low levels of LOXL2 conferred corilagin responsiveness and blockage of p-Smad3 following 6-hour pretreatment (Figure 4B). Conversely, silencing LOXL2 in A549 cells and primary lung fibroblasts completely blocked corilagin effects on p-Smad3 generation (Figure 4, C and D). Consistent with a critical role for LOXL2 in proximal TGF-β1 signaling, a survey of numerous cell lines revealed a direct correlation of LOXL2 mRNA levels with the degree of inhibition of TGF-β1–induced Smad activation by corilagin (Supplemental Figure 6). To further test this principle in vivo, epithelial, fibroblast-rich mesenchymal, and immune cells were isolated by flow cytometry from pools of normal lungs and lungs of mice exposed 14 days earlier to bleomycin, then immediately stimulated with TGF-β1 and tested for their degree of p-Smad accumulation as a marker of TGF-β1 signaling (Figure 4E). There was a marked attenuation of p-Smad3 in the fibroblast-rich lung fraction of bleomycin-exposed mice also given oral epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG; 100 mg/kg daily) but no discernible inhibition of p-Smad3 in either the epithelial or immune cell fractions. A second experimental design in which the isolated fractions from pools of normal lungs and lungs of mice exposed 14 days earlier to bleomycin fed with control or EA chow demonstrated the same pattern (Supplemental Figure 7), confirming the cell selectivity of trihydroxyphenolics on TGF-β1 signaling in vivo. Finally, we confirmed that inhibition of active LOXL2 by the copper chelator d-penicillamine (DPA) also abrogated corilagin effects on Smad activation and Snail1 induction (Figure 4F and Supplemental Figure 5, D–F). Together these data indicate that trihydroxyphenolic compounds selectively target proximal TGF-β1 signaling and Snail1 accumulation only in cells expressing LOXL2 and do so by a mechanism requiring the presence of active LOXL2.

Figure 4 Corilagin inhibition of TGF-β1 signaling is dependent on LOXL2 activity. (A) A549 cells pretreated with 1 μM corilagin for 0, 3, or 6 hours were stimulated with different doses of TGF-β1 (0, 0.2, or 1 ng/ml) for 30 minutes, and the cell lysates were blotted for p-Smad2, p-Smad3, Smad2, Smad3, and β-actin. (B) NMuMG cells transfected with human LOXL2 or empty vector were pretreated with 1 μM corilagin or DMSO for 6 hours and then incubated without or with TGF-β1 for 30 minutes. The cell lysates were blotted for LOXL2, p-Smad3, Smad3, and β-actin. (C and D) A549 cells transfected with siRNA to LOXL2 (C) and primary human lung fibroblasts transfected with siRNAs to LOXL1 or LOXL2 (D) were pretreated with 1 μM corilagin or DMSO for 6 hours before incubation without or with TGF-β1 for 30 minutes. The cell lysates were blotted for p-Smad3 and Smad3. The ratio of p-Smad3/Smad3 for each lane is shown. (E) Mouse lung epithelial cells, fibroblasts, and immune cells sorted from mice treated for 14 days with saline (S), bleomycin with vehicle control (BC), or bleomycin with 7 days oral EGCG (100 mg/kg) (BE) were immediately treated with TGF-β1 for 30 minutes and cell lysates blotted for p-Smad3, total Smad3, and β-actin. n = 5 for each group. (F) A549 cells were pretreated with 1 μM corilagin with or without 2 mM DPA for 6 hours before TGF-β1 stimulation for 30 minutes. The cell lysates were blotted for p-Smad3, Smad3, and β-actin. The data from A–D and F are representative of at least 3 experiments with similar results.

To further investigate the specificity of trihydroxyphenolics for TGF-β1 signaling, we asked whether corilagin inhibited other kinases at 1–10 μM, well above the IC 50 for its inhibitory effects on TGF-β1 signaling (Figure 1H). In a screen of 82 purified kinases conducted at the K m for ATP binding for each kinase, only the tyrosine kinases EGFR and PDGFRβ were inhibited more than 50% at 1 μM (Supplemental Figure 8A). However, when we specifically tested the inhibitory effects of corilagin at 1 μM on either EGFR or PDGFRβ activities of intact cells, neither were inhibited by corilagin, implying that the cell-free kinase screen is more sensitive than the inhibition of these enzymes in intact cells (Supplemental Figure 8, B and C). These data confirm that corilagin is not a nonspecific kinase inhibitor, at least at concentrations less than or equal to 1 μM.

Trihydroxyphenolics induce auto-oxidation of LOXL2 lysine 731. Given the structural similarities between the trihydroxyphenolic motif and LTQ (Figure 3A), the results described above raised the possibility that the trihydroxyphenolic motif operates as an LTQ-like mimic, leading to its metabolism by LOXL2 and generating an inhibitor of TGF-β1 signaling. To begin testing this hypothesis we inspected the LOX catalytic domain for lysines specific to LOXL2 and not found in LOXL1 (Figure 5A), whose silencing had no impact on corilagin responsiveness (Figure 3F and Figure 4D). We then established and expressed Flag-tagged point mutants of each of 3 LOXL2/3–specific lysines, converting each to the corresponding LOXL1 residues: K614N, K731R, and K759R. Each of the point mutants had comparable enzyme activity to WT LOXL2 when expressed in NMuMG cells (Supplemental Figure 9A), and all except the K731 mutant were completely inhibited by corilagin (Figure 5B). Cells expressing K731R LOXL2 were completely resistant to inhibition of TGF-β1 signaling (Figure 5C) and Snail1 stabilization (Figure 5D) by corilagin, whereas the other mutants were indistinguishable from WT. Because lysine auto-oxidation by LOX family enzymes is critical to LTQ generation, we asked whether K731 was auto-oxidized to an aldehyde in the presence of corilagin. Incubation of a biotin hydrazide that covalently links to free aldehydes with immunoprecipitated WT and mutant LOXL2 confirmed that each enzyme except the K731R mutant developed an aldehyde when mixed with corilagin, implying that K731 but not other lysines is converted to an aldehyde during metabolism of corilagin by LOXL2 (Figure 5E).

Figure 5 Trihydroxyphenolic motif mimics the LTQ, leading to auto-oxidation of LOXL2 K731 and inactivation of LOXL2. (A) Catalytic domain sequence of LOXL2. Catalytic domain: P548–S751. LTQ sites are highlighted and boldface (K653 and Y689). The 3 point mutation sites are in red (K614N, K731R, K759R). (B) NMuMG cells transfected with WT or mutant human LOXL2 were treated with 1 μM corilagin or DMSO for 6 hours. LOX activity of conditioned media from treated cells was measured. Data are presented as percent activity of no-corilagin control. Mean ± SD, n = 3. (C) NMuMG cells transfected with WT or mutant human LOXL2 were pretreated with 1 μM corilagin or DMSO for 6 hours and then incubated without or with TGF-β1 for 30 minutes. The cell lysates were immunoblotted for LOXL2, p-Smad3, Smad3, and β-actin. (D) NMuMG cells transfected with WT or mutant human LOXL2 were incubated with or without 1 μM corilagin for 24 hours, and lysates were immunoblotted for LOXL2, Snail1, and β-actin. (E) NMuMG cells transfected with WT or mutant human LOXL2 were incubated with 1 μM corilagin for 6 hours and labeled with 2.5 mM biotin hydrazide for 2 hours. The biotin hydrazide–linked carbonylated LOXL2 was pulled down with streptavidin–magnetic beads, and the precipitates and input protein were immunoblotted for LOXL2. C–E are representative of at least 3 experiments with similar results.

A novel TβRI kinase inhibitor is generated inside LOXL2-expressing cells. We next screened compounds structurally similar to the intermediate aminophenol known to appear during the LTQ cycle (Figure 3A) for direct TGF-β1 inhibition. A catechol containing an amino group at position 3 (3Abd, 3-aminobenzene-1,2-diol) but not at either position 2 (2Abd) or 4 (4Abd) was found to be a potent inhibitor of TGF-β1–induced Smad3 activation and Snail1 expression without preincubation and regardless of LOXL2 expression (Figure 6, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 9B). We confirmed that 3Abd, but not control pyrogallol or 2Abd, directly blocked the kinase activity of recombinant TβRI catalytic domain with an IC 50 of approximately 3 μM (Figure 6D and Supplemental Figure 9C), consistent with the inhibitory profile of 3Abd in cells (Figure 6C). In cells overexpressing TβRI we also observed that 3Abd but not control 3Fc (3-Fluorocatechol) blocked the kinase activity of immunoprecipitated TGF-β receptors (Supplemental Figure 9D). Notably, 3Abd is structurally distinct from any of the known low–molecular weight inhibitors of TβRI (18).

Figure 6 Generation of a novel nondiffusible TβRI kinase inhibitor. (A) Structure of pyrogallol (Pg), 3Abd, and derivatives. (B) A549 cells were stimulated with TGF-β1 for 30 minutes and lysates immunoblotted for p-Smad3, Smad3, and β-actin. Treatment without preincubation: 3Abd (0.5–10 μM); 2Abd or 4Abd (1, 10 μM). (C) A549 cells were stimulated with TGF-β1 for 48 hours and lysates immunoblotted for LOXL2, fibronectin, E-cadherin, Snail1, and β-actin. 3Abd was added at concentraions ranging from 0.5 to 10 μM. (D) Purified ALK5/TβRI catalytic domain kinase assay was performed with 10 doses of 3Abd or Pg starting from 100 μM. Kinase activity was indicated by 33P-ATP signals, and IC 50 of 3Abd was calculated as approximately 3 μM. B–D are representative of 3 experiments with similar results. (E) SMAD-binding element (SBE) reporter–transfected NMuMG and A549 cells were seeded into a 96-well plate. Cocultured wells were seeded with 5,000 transfected NMuMG cells and 25,000 nontransfected A549 cells. Cells were pretreated with or without 1 μM corilagin, 1 μM EGCG, 10 μM 3Abd, or 5 μM SB431542 for 6 hours and stimulated with TGF-β1 overnight before lysis for luciferase assay. Data are presented as percent TGF-β1–induced SBE luciferase activity of DMSO control in log scale. Mean ± SD, n = 3. (F) Flag-tagged TβRI and TβRII were immunoprecipitated from A549 cells and in vitro kinase assay performed on beads exposed to lysate pretreated with corilagin or DMSO. The final reaction was eluted and analyzed by immunoblotting for phosphotyrosine and TβRI. The phosphotyrosine bands were quantified using ImageJ and normalized to DMSO control. Data represent mean ± SD. P value by unpaired 2-tailed t test of 6 separate experiments. (G) Schematic overview of mechanism. A trihydroxyphenolic-containing compound engages active LOXL2, initiating auto-oxidation of K731 and creating a key allysine inactivating the enzyme. In the process, a 3Abd-like metabolite is generated that then blocks TβRI kinase. The combined effects block pathological collagen accumulation.

To further define the mechanism of TGF-β1 inhibition by trihydroxyphenolic compounds, we asked whether secreted LOXL2 generated active 3Abd-like metabolites. Overnight coculture of corilagin-treated A549 cells with corilagin-nonresponsive NMuMG cells (Figure 4B) expressing a Smad3 reporter (12X CAGA) (40) revealed indistinguishable TGF-β1–induced reporter activation with or without 5-fold excess A549 cells in coculture, indicating that the generation of a diffusible inhibitor was unlikely (Figure 6E). In addition, lysates of corilagin-treated A549 cells, but not that of untreated cells, inhibited the kinase activity of immunoprecipitated TGF-β receptors (Figure 6F). These results point to an intracellular origin of a trihydroxyphenolic metabolite(s) inhibiting TβRI kinase (Figure 6G). While we demonstrated that the small fragment 3Abd that would result from a trihydroxyphenolic acting through an LTQ-like mechanism (and not pyrogallol) directly inhibits TβRI kinase (Figure 6D), future studies will be needed to isolate the exact inhibitory metabolite(s) present within trihydroxyphenol-treated LOXL2-expressing cells.