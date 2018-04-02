Pain control through selective chemo-axotomy of centrally projecting TRPV1+ sensory neurons

Several data sets were generated and compared to investigate RTX-sensitive DRG neurons. Embryonic TRPV1+ (eTRPV1) neurons were examined by sorting of these cells after RTX-induced activation using FACS. RNA-Seq was performed on eTRPV1 and eIB4-reactive subpopulations (n = 4) after sorting, and differential expression analysis was performed between these groups (Supplemental Figures 1–3; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI94331DS1). Adult DRGs were compared with eTRPV1 neurons, which highlighted several critical biological differences between the embryonic and adult DRGs (Supplemental Figure 2). TRPV1 is expressed primarily in sensory ganglia, within 3 subpopulations of neurons previously defined by single-cell RNA-Seq (Supplemental Figure 4 and ref. 32).

Cross-correlation of data sets. Gene expression differences between the treated and untreated groups for each transcriptomic analysis of DRGs exposed to RTX were tabulated. This includes a previously published in vitro ablation experiment (31), which was reanalyzed using MAGIC. In general, there were more genes decreasing than increasing, as expected from a cell deletion approach (Figure 1A). By comparison, in vivo intrathecal RTX administration showed less impact on DRG gene expression (Figure 1, B and C). DRGs from the veterinary dog intrathecal RTX trial showed very few significantly altered genes, indicating that in dog DRGs intrathecal RTX treatment did not cause large-scale cell death and/or affect gene expression. In the human, the lumbar ganglia were compared with cervical ganglia as a within-subject control (Figure 1C). We detected many differentially expressed genes; however, these were most likely due to differences in cervical and lumbar ganglia, as they were not expressed in TRPV1+ neurons. In the human patient, injection into the lumbar cistern exposes the lumbar CSF and dorsal roots in the cauda equina to higher concentrations of drug relative to the cervical rootlets. At 2 weeks after injection this patient had retained thermal sensitivity in his hands to a 41°C thermal probe, indicating preservation of TRPV1+ fibers at the cervical level (33). While many genes were differentially expressed between these ganglia, this was mainly attributable to higher levels of neurofilament-containing sensory neurons in the cervical ganglia, reflected by the large number of differential genes enriched in these cell types (32). The concordance between these 3 data sets was very poor, with only 1 gene, KLHL1, which encodes the Kelch-like 1 actin-organizing protein, showing a correlated decrease throughout all the data sets (Figure 1D). This analysis includes nonsignificant trends, and as such is conservative and inclusive. Examples of important marker genes are plotted to show the raw data on which these plots are based (Supplemental Figure 5).

Figure 1 Summary plots of gene changes after RTX treatment. (A) An in vitro rat study was performed using RTX to ablate TRPV1+ neurons, and RNA-Seq was performed on the remaining cells (n = 3). In this experiment, cell death was confirmed independently. Significant genes (MAGIC pipeline) for this experiment are colored accordingly. (B) Data from 3 control and 5 RTX-treated companion dogs (n = 5 DRGs control, n = 14 DRGs RTX) enrolled in a veterinary trial that were treated intrathecally with RTX are plotted similarly (statistics in limma, voom). (C) A single human patient was treated with RTX intrathecally in the lumbar region. Data from C6,7 are plotted against L5. While some differences may exist between these ganglia, there should also be a gradient of RTX action detectable where RTX acts on the TRPV1+ neurons in the lumbar DRGs more strongly than in the cervical segments. (D) A Venn diagram of genes changing 40% or more shows that there is very little overlap between the genes changing in the 3 studies. Only 1 gene, KLHL1 (Kelch-like family member 1), encoding an actin-organizing protein, changes by at least 40% in all 3 data sets.

To further examine the genes that change in any of the data sets, we examined the profiles of these in several other data sets to gather more information about their localization. The genes that change tend to be enriched in the DRG relative to the sciatic nerve (Figure 2), suggesting they are enriched in neurons compared with Schwann cells or fibroblasts (34). They also tend to be enriched in the Trpv1-lineage relative to the TRPV1 non-lineage populations (35), and enriched in eTRPV1 small cells relative to eIB4+ cells, suggesting that the genes in general are enriched in TRPV1+ neurons (Figure 2). The genes changing in the rat and dog experiments also show modest enrichment in TRPV1+ populations of single-cell neurons (Figure 2 and ref. 32).

Figure 2 Gene expression map across data sets examining the effects of RTX on gene expression. Data from 7 experiments were mined and analyzed, including 3 experiments in which the TRPV1 agonist RTX was used to selectively damage TRPV1+ neurons. Genes decreasing by at least 40% are plotted for the 3 experiments in which RTX was used to damage TRPV1+ neurons, and compared with several data sets showing differentials between tissues or cell types to indicate where these genes are expressed. In general, these genes are contributed by neurons, as indicated by their enrichment in DRG versus sciatic nerve, and sorted eTRPV1 neurons versus eIB4+ cells, which includes non-neuronal cells such as microglia and vascular endothelia. Enrichment in TRPV1+ neurons in the single-cell data set was tabulated separately. Modest enrichment in these cells was observed in the rat and dog but not human data sets. Values were normalized such that the highest value in any data set is 1. Data from single cells are normalized differently, according to their original publication. Quantification of enrichment in TRPV1+ and nonpeptidergic 1 populations of cells versus other groups is presented. Genes from rat and dog samples showing a decrease after RTX treatment are enriched in the TRPV1+ cells.

While few if any genes changed consistently across the data sets, we examined the most strongly correlated changes in detail. We observed that many of the decreasing genes correlated with RTX treatment are in a group designated as the nonpeptidergic 1 subclass. This population most likely has low levels of Trpv1 not detectable in the single-cell data used for these analyses (32), but detectable in a deeper-sequencing approach using fewer cells (ref. 36 and Supplemental Figures 4 and 5). Expression of the Lpar3 gene, which codes for lysophosphatidic acid receptor 3, is decreased in all 3 RTX-treatment data sets. This gene is highly enriched in the nonpeptidergic 1 population in the mouse DRG, and overlaps partially with Trpv1 (Supplemental Figures 6 and 7). A consistent decrease in some genes, including TRPV1, occurs throughout the data sets (Figure 3), although the individual data points are variable (Supplemental Figure 5). The genes encoding TRPV1, KLHL1, and several other proteins are decreased in both the rat in vitro ablation study and the clinical canine and human samples, while genes encoding the protein precursors of calcitonin gene–related peptide (CGRP) and the substance P peptide are reduced in the rat in vitro data sets, but not in the clinical data sets (Supplemental Figure 5), which is consistent with retention of these TRPV1+ peptidergic neuronal cell bodies.

Figure 3 Genes differentially detected in RTX-treated ganglia across experiments in 3 species. Data from 7 experiments were mined and analyzed, including 3 experiments in which the TRPV1 agonist RTX was used to selectively damage TRPV1+ neurons in the same manner as in the heatmap in Figure 2. Genes were filtered to show only those genes decreasing by at least 20% in human, dog, and rat RTX-treated samples. Genes that are also decreased by at least 30% in all samples are shown in bold orange. The 1 gene (KLHL1) expressed at ≥40% is shown in bold red.

Rat staining and plasma extravasation. Dose response for intrathecal injection was explored in the rat (Sprague-Dawley, Harlan Laboratories, or Charles River) using lumbar intrathecal injections and immunohistochemistry in lumbar dorsal spinal cord. Doses around 200 ng of RTX ablated DRG axons in the spinal cord (Supplemental Figure 8). Analysis of sequential rostrocaudal spinal segments in rats injected intra-cisterna magna (ICM) with RTX (250 ng) showed a near-total elimination of TRPV1 staining in the medullary dorsal horn and upper cervical regions consistent with lesioning of the central primary afferent terminals within the nucleus caudalis, but with progressive retention of TRPV1 afferents more caudally. In the same rats, there was a significant decrease in the number of TRPV1+ neurons following infraorbital nerve (ION), but not ICM, application of RTX, indicating a preservation of cell bodies with ICM but not with ION application (Figure 4, A and B). Similarly, the number of TRPV1+ neurons was not reduced in the DRG after intrathecal injection of 200 ng RTX (Supplemental Figure 8). Delivery of RTX via a bolus injection around the ION or using a Surgicel pellet (Ethicon) soaked in RTX to isolate the delivery of the drug produced similar significant decreases in cell counts. To test for functional preservation of the cell body and peripheral axon, we examined plasma extravasation using systemic Evans blue dye and topical capsaicin. Capsaicin stimulates neurogenic plasma extravasation, seen as bluing of the skin distinct from the white skin areas that are negative for extravasation (i.e., where TRPV1+ fibers are lesioned). We observed that ICM RTX treatment at 250 ng or 2,000 ng did not block plasma extravasation in skin innervated by trigeminal nerves (Figure 4F), indicating that the peripheral nerve terminals were still functional. Using densitometry to analyze images from subregions of the face, we found that 2,000 ng caused a partial blockade of Evans blue extravasation in the area innervated by the maxillary division of the trigeminal (Supplemental Figure 9). Despite retention of peripheral extravasation at 250 ng RTX, responses to thermal stimulation of the ear were completely eliminated by ICM RTX (Figure 4G). In contrast, ION application of RTX reduced peripheral projections of TRPV1+ primary afferents by about 50% (Figure 4H). As a result of the loss of the cells, plasma extravasation was blocked and the skin on the muzzle remained white (Figure 4F). ICM treatment with vehicle did not affect plasma extravasation (Figure 4F).

Figure 4 Effects of peripheral versus central targeting of TRPV1 on sensory ganglia. Trigeminal ganglia sections (10 μm, paraffin-embedded) were stained for TRPV1 following 250 ng RTX or vehicle treatment. (A) There was a significant decrease (1-way ANOVA, Scheffé post hoc test, n = 6 sections, n = 3 rats, *P < 0.05) in TRPV1+ cells in the trigeminal ganglia of rats treated with RTX perineurally around the ION as compared with rats treated with the PBS-vehicle. (B) ICM administration of either RTX or PBS-vehicle did not significantly affect the proportion of cells expressing TRPV1. Counts were completed in various regions of the trigeminal ganglia (V 1 , V 2 , V 3 ), and the proportion of TRPV1+ cells did not vary significantly. (C) ICM injection of RTX reduced TRPV1 staining in the brainstem and upper cervical spinal cord regions by at least 90% (n = 1). Injection of RTX (250 ng, 10 μl) produced loss of TRPV1+ neurons within the upper cervical region, but there was return of staining at the lower cervical/upper thoracic level and regions more caudal. (D and E) There was a strong reduction in markers of DRG neuronal axons within the brainstem following ICM treatment with RTX (n = 1). Additional quantitation is provided in Supplemental Figure 8. (F–H) Peripheral DRG function was tested by examination of capsaicin-induced plasma extravasation in trigeminally innervated regions of the face after ICM and ION RTX. While ICM RTX completely blocked thermal responses on the ear (G, **P ≤ 0.01, n ≥ 4, ANOVA, Dunnett’s post hoc), it had no effect on capsaicin-induced extravasation (H, n ≥ 3, ANOVA, Dunnett’s post hoc). In contrast, ION injection of RTX significantly blocked extravasation (P ≤ 0.05, n = 5, Student’s t test).

Magnetic resonance scanning after intrathecal administration of gadolinium contrast agent. In order to more closely examine the spatial relationship between the CSF in the lumbar cistern and the outer sheath of the lumbar ganglia, we examined MRI scans from a patient injected intrathecally with a low concentration of gadolinium contrast agent to track the distribution of the lumbar CSF. This scan was chosen because it allowed the nerve fibers in the cauda equina to be distinguished from the ganglia themselves. The bright gadolinium-filled CSF envelops the root sheaths, but extends only to the proximal edge of the DRG, and does not contact the ganglionic mass (Figure 5). In a cross section through the L3 ganglia, no contrast agent is detected penetrating into the DRG capsule (Figure 5, B and C). The presence of contrast in the nerve root sheath but not in the DRG supports the presence of a fluid barrier between the lumbar cistern and the DRG.

Figure 5 Intrathecal administration of a gadolinium-based contrast agent. An MRI scan was performed as part of a diagnostic evaluation using a dilute amount of gadolinium-based contrast agent injected intrathecally to trace the distribution of CSF in the lumbar region of a single patient. (A) A coronal maximum-intensity projection of T1-weighted fat-saturated MRI shows a high signal in the thecal sac, which extends along nerve root sheaths (arrowheads), without signal within the lumbar ganglia. (B) Axial sections through the lumbar nerve root sheaths (arrowheads) show contrast filling in the nerve root sheaths approaching the DRGs. (C) Axial sections through the DRG (arrows) show no contrast agent in or around the DRGs. Scale bars: 1 cm.

Canine and human histology. Two canine studies were performed to evaluate the effects of ICM RTX. Toxicology studies were performed by an independent good laboratory practice (GLP) laboratory as part of an Investigational New Drug application for the usage of RTX in humans. This study was performed in purpose-bred beagles (Harlan Laboratories). A second veterinary trial was conducted in client-owned dogs at the University of Pennsylvania (Supplemental Table 1). In the canine toxicology study, all animals showed normal mental status, gait, and postural reactions, except one RTX-treated male that was judged “slightly paralytic” on both the pre-dose day and study day 15, indicating no treatment-related event (Supplemental Table 1). In the client-owned dog study, postinjection increases in heart rate and blood pressure, as reported in prior studies (15, 16), were self-limiting and did not require intervention beyond maintenance of general anesthesia until the majority of the autonomic response had subsided. All dogs recovered uneventfully from general anesthesia and were discharged, ambulatory, from the recovery room within 3 hours of extubation. These dogs were discharged from the hospital the following day and reevaluated at 4-week intervals. As in prior studies (15, 16), no adverse events associated with RTX injection were noted following hospital discharge.

Dogs treated with ICM RTX were examined histologically. An independent pathologist evaluated trigeminal ganglia and DRGs as part of the toxicology study. At present these reports show no evidence of ganglionic pathology specifically related to RTX treatment (P = 0.1031 trigeminal; P = 0.0991 DRG; Figure 6, A and B, and Supplemental Table 2). Cervical sections of spinal cords from client-owned dogs were stained for CGRP and substance P, and showed a reduction of innervating afferents (Figure 6C). Loss of the afferent terminals was observed at the segmental levels corresponding to the point of injection.

Figure 6 Immunohistochemical staining of DRG and spinal cord from human and canine subjects. Dog and human sensory ganglia and spinal cord were harvested after intrathecal treatment with RTX, and immunohistochemical staining was performed. Trigeminal and DRG samples from dogs treated with RTX in an independently conducted GLP toxicology study were assessed by a pathologist. (A) At the maximum tolerated dose (3.6 μg/kg), 5 of 10 dogs treated with RTX showed mild pathology in the trigeminal, whereas 3 of 10 showed minimal pathology in the DRG after ICM injection (nonsignificant, Mantel-Haenszel χ2). (B) An example of an infrequent pathological manifestation is the formation of a neuronophagic nodule (arrows). (C) Dogs were injected in the cisterna magna. In the dog, a marked reduction in CGRP was observed in the cervical region of the dorsal spinal cord, with a near-total ablation of substance P (SP) staining at the same level (n = 5 dogs). **P ≤ 0.01. (D) One human patient was injected with RTX using an end-hole catheter positioned at the cauda equina. After RTX treatment, CGRP and SP staining was almost completely abolished in the lumbar spinal cord. Similar reductions were also observed in the thoracic spinal cord for CGRP and TRPV1. A single human was autopsied to procure tissue. To estimate the magnitude of the effect size, several sections of the single human sample (points shown in the graphs) were compared with untreated human sections.

The human who received an intrathecal injection in the lumbar region of the spinal cord showed a strong reduction in TRPV1 immunoreactive inputs into the thoracic spinal cord (Figure 6), as well as a reduction in CGRP immunoreactive inputs at both the lumbar and thoracic levels. Substance P immunoreactivity in the lumbar spinal cord was markedly decreased (Figure 6D). The rostral-most section collected from this patient was stained for CGRP alongside a level-matched T6 DRG. Light staining was observed for CGRP in the thoracic spinal cord, with dense staining observable in the DRG neuronal cell bodies (Supplemental Figure 10), indicating that some detectable level of CGRP was present in the thoracic spinal cord, and that CGRP was robustly detectable in the T6 DRG after RTX treatment.

Effects of RTX on reflex- and operant-mediated behaviors in rats. The capsaicin eye wipe response was evaluated as a measure of an unlearned reflexive pain behavior. There was a significant decrease in the number of wipes in rats that were treated with ION RTX (250 ng), and a complete elimination of this response in rats pretreated with ICM RTX (Supplemental Figure 11A). Similar antinociceptive effects were found for mechanical stimuli in hyperalgesic animals (Supplemental Figure 11B).

Operant behavioral assessments provide outcomes that integrate sensory information with cerebral processing (37–40). We used orofacial operant behavioral tasks to assess nociceptive sensitivity of rats pretreated with RTX. In this task, rats were challenged with carrageenan or capsaicin to induce hyperalgesia, which robustly sensitized vehicle-pretreated rats (Supplemental Figure 11, C–E). We observed robust blockade of carrageenan- or capsaicin-induced hyperalgesia by RTX pretreatment (Supplemental Figure 11, C–E).

Dog evaluation and cancer pain analgesia. Three of the six client-owned dogs (50%) receiving standard-of-care analgesics alone were euthanized before the first 4-week post-screening evaluation because of increased pain and associated loss of function compared with zero of the 6 RTX-treated dogs. At the time of euthanasia, dogs treated with standard-of-care analgesics alone had significantly higher owner-rated pain scores than dogs that had been treated with RTX (for pain severity score, median 6.8 vs. 3.5, 51.5%, P = 0.01, Figure 7A; for pain interference score, median 7.5 vs. 5.0, 66.7%, P = 0.006, Figure 7B).

Figure 7 Clinical outcomes in dog and human after RTX treatment. Dogs injected intrathecally with RTX (n = 6), and the human patient (n = 1) injected intrathecally who was autopsied and whose ganglia were analyzed by RNA-Seq, were assessed for pain control. (A and B) Subsequently to intrathecal RTX treatment, dogs were released to their owners and assessments made at monthly intervals. Owners of each dog rated pain severity and interference with function using the Canine Brief Pain Inventory (78). Pain severity (A) and pain interference (B) scores of companion dogs treated with RTX were significantly decreased relative to those of dogs kept on traditional standard-of-care oral pain medications alone. (C–E) Data from 1 human patient were collected over 7 days before RTX and 15 days after RTX injection while he was an inpatient in the oncology ward. Beginning immediately after RTX treatment, Numerical Rating Scale (NRS) pain scores (1 to 10) decreased from about 8 to about 4 (C). Concurrently, self-administration of immediate-release oxycodone was decreased (D). Slow-release oxycodone was also reduced during the same period (E). Statistical comparisons were made using a 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test (**P < 0.01).

Human behavior and analgesic drug use. Pain ratings and opioid consumption were obtained from the human patient over the 7 days before and 15 days after RTX injection. Beginning immediately after RTX treatment, the average Numerical Rating Scale pain rating (1–10 scale) decreased from a mean of 8.3 to a mean of 4.0 (52% reduction; Figure 7C). Concurrently, the patient spontaneously reduced his opioid use. It was recorded that self-administration of immediate-release oxycodone decreased from 25.7 to 5.3 mg/d (79.4% reduction; Figure 7D). Slow-release oxycodone was reduced from an average of 57.1 to 19.3 mg/d (66.2% decrease) during the same period (Figure 7E). No significant unanticipated adverse events attributable to RTX treatment were reported. Neurologic examination after RTX injection showed that pinprick and light-touch sensations were normal. Body temperature was not altered by RTX treatment.