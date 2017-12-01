EMC3 coordinates surfactant protein and lipid homeostasis required for respiration

Mice. To generate the Emc3fl mice, an embryonic stem cell line containing the knockout-first Emc3 allele (Emc3tm1a(EUCOMM)Wtsi) was purchased from The European Conditional Mouse Mutagenesis Program (EUCOMM) (Figure 1A). After obtaining germ-line transmission, the conditional allele Emc3fl/+ was generated and bred with Shh-Cre (The Jackson Laboratory, stock number 005622) for endoderm-specific deletion of Emc3 (Figure 1B). Emc3fl and Emc3+ alleles were genotyped using primers F (gagaactgctctgcacactcc) and R (gtcagtgctcttaactgctctct). For timed matings, E0.5 was determined by the presence of a copulation plug in the morning. Pregnant dams were sacrificed by CO 2 inhalation and embryos were harvested at E18.5. P0 newborn pups were sacrificed by anesthesia using a mixture of ketamine, acepromazine, and xylazine and exsanguinated by severing the inferior vena cava and descending aorta. All experiments were performed using at least 4 animals of each genotype per group.

Lung immunohistochemistry, immunofluorescence, and biochemistry. Lungs from E18.5 embryos and P0 newborns were fixed by 4% paraformaldehyde followed by paraffin embedding. Histological staining, immunohistochemistry, and immunofluorescence were performed on 5-μm paraffin sections. Bright-field images were obtained using a Zeiss Axio ImagerA2 microscope equipped with AxioVision Software. Fluorescence images were obtained using a Nikon A1Rsi inverted laser confocal microscope. For the detection of surfactant proteins in embryonic lungs by Western blots, frozen lung lobes were homogenized in phosphate-buffered saline (PBS) supplemented with Protease Inhibitor Cocktail (Sigma-Aldrich); for the detection of ABCA3, frozen lung lobes were homogenized in celLytic M lysis buffer (Sigma-Aldrich) supplemented with the Protease Inhibitor Cocktail; for the detection of factors involved in the UPR, EpCAM+ sorted epithelial cells were lysed in RIPA buffer (Thermo Fisher Scientific) supplemented with the Protease Inhibitor Cocktail. The following antibodies were used in this work: rabbit anti–proSP-C (WRAB-9337, Seven Hills Bioreagents); guinea pig anti–proSP-C (generated in the Whitsett laboratory, raised against the N terminus of proSP-C); rabbit anti–mSP-C (WRAB-76694, Seven Hills Bioreagents); rabbit anti–proSP-B (WRAB-55522, Seven Hills Bioreagents); rabbit anti–mSP-B (WRAB-48604, Seven Hills Bioreagents); guinea pig anti-ABCA3 (generated in the Whitsett laboratory, raised against the first loop of ABCA3) (35); rabbit anti-ABCA3 (WRAB-70565, Seven Hills Bioreagents); rat anti–mouse LAMP-1 (1D4B, Developmental Studies Hybridoma Bank); rabbit anti-GAPDH (G9545, Sigma-Aldrich); mouse anti–β-actin (A5441, Sigma-Aldrich); rabbit anti-Hopx (sc-30216, Santa Cruz Biotechnology); goat anti-AGER (AF1145, R&D Systems); rabbit anti-Flag (F7425, Sigma-Aldrich); mouse anti-Flag (MA1-91878, Thermo Fisher Scientific); mouse anti–c-Myc (sc-40, Santa Cruz Biotechnology); chicken anti–c-Myc (A-21281, Molecular Probes); rabbit anti-calnexin (SPA-860D 611813, StressGen); mouse anti-PDI (MA3-019, Thermo Fisher Scientific); rabbit anti-EMC1 (PA5-23732, Thermo Fisher Scientific); mouse anti-EMC3/TMEM111 (sc-365903, Santa Cruz Biotechnology); rabbit anti-EMC3/TMEM111 (HPA042372, Sigma-Aldrich); rabbit anti-EMC4/TMEM85 (ab184162, Abcam); mouse anti-EMC7 (sc-514440, Santa Cruz Biotechnology); rabbit anti-EMC10 (ab181209, Abcam); hamster anti-podoplanin (MA5-16113, Developmental Studies Hybridoma Bank); rabbit anti-GRP78/BiP (G9043, Sigma-Aldrich); rabbit anti-NKX2.1 (also known as TTF-1; WRAB-1231, Seven Hills Bioreagents); mouse anti-ATF3 (ab191513, Abcam); rabbit anti-ATF4 (ab184909, Abcam); mouse anti-ATF6 (70B1413.1, Novus); mouse anti-CHOP (2895, Cell Signaling Technology); rabbit anti-GADD34 (PA1-139, Thermo Fisher Scientific); and mouse anti-GFP (sc-9996, Santa Cruz Biotechnology).

Electron microscopy and immunogold labeling. Embryonic mouse lung tissues at E18.5 were fixed and processed using a protocol modified from a previous publication (36). E18.5 mouse lungs were fixed in situ with 2% paraformaldehyde (Electron Microscopy Sciences, EMS), 2% glutaraldehyde (EMS), 0.1% calcium chloride (Sigma-Aldrich), and 0.1 M sodium cacodylate buffer, pH 7.3 (SCB; EMS) overnight at 4°C. Fixed lungs were cut into 1- to 2-mm blocks, postfixed with 1% osmium tetroxide (EMS) and 1.5% potassium ferrocyanide (Sigma-Aldrich) in 0.1 M SCB, pH 7.3, dehydrated in a graded series of alcohol, and infiltrated and embedded with EMbed 812 (EMS). Immunogold labeling was performed as previously described (37). Electron micrographs of lung sections were acquired using a Hitachi TEM H-7650 (Hitachi High Technologies America) with an AMT CCD camera (Advanced Microscopy Techniques).

Morphometric analysis of LBs. To determine whether loss of EMC3 influences LB formation, 40 AT2 cells obtained per animal at E18.5 were randomly selected (n = 2 for control and Emc3-cKO mice) for ultrastructural morphometric analysis. Electron micrographs of AT2 cells were acquired at magnification of ×5,000 using a Hitachi H-7650 electron microscope and an AMT TEM camera, followed by manual tracings of LBs in surveyed cells using FIJI, a variant of ImageJ image analysis software. Surface areas and maximal and minimal diameters of traced LBs were estimated. Differences in surface area and diameter between control and Emc3-cKO animals were compared using the Kruskal-Wallis test, where a P value less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

Constructs. The C-terminal Myc-DDK–tagged EMC3 construct was purchased from ORIGENE (catalog MR203415). To make the N-terminal Myc-tagged EMC3, Emc3 cDNA was amplified by PCR using primers F (ttgtcgacCCatggaacaaaaacttatttctgaagaagatctgGCAGGACCAGAGCTGCTGCTTGACTC) and R (ttgtcgacTTAGAATATGGACGTCTGTAGTTCCA) and then subcloned into the pShuttle vector using SalI restriction sites. The construct encoding Flag-tagged mouse ABCA3 was generated by the Whitsett laboratory. Those encoding human SFTPC variants were generated by the Weaver laboratory. The constructs encoding hABCA3-GFP, hABCA3(E292V)-GFP, and hABCA3(L101P)-GFP were provided by Jennifer A. Wambach and Francis S. Cole (Washington University, St. Louis, Missouri, USA).

Cell culture, transfection, and Western blots. MLE-15 cells were cultured as previously described (19). Cell transfection with plasmid and/or siRNA was done using the Lipofectamine 3000 reagent (Life Technologies) following the manufacturer’s protocol. Upon harvest, cells were lysed in celLytic M lysis buffer supplemented with Protease Inhibitor Cocktail. Cell debris was removed by centrifugation. For co-IP assays, cells were harvested 48 hours after transfection in lysis buffer (50 mM Tris-HCl, pH 7.4, 150 mM NaCl, 1 mM EDTA, and 1% Triton X-100 supplemented with Proteinase Inhibitor Cocktail). Cell lysates were incubated with control beads (the EZview Red Protein G Affinity Gel, Sigma-Aldrich) or anti-Myc beads (Anti-c-Myc Agarose Affinity Gel, Sigma-Aldrich) or anti-Flag beads (ANTI-FLAG M2 Affinity Gel, Sigma-Aldrich) overnight at 4°C. After removal of the supernatant, immunoprecipitates were recovered from the gel by incubation with Laemmli SDS reducing sample buffer (Bio-Rad) for 20 minutes at 42°C.

Proteins were resolved by SDS-PAGE using 4%–12% gels (NuPAGE Novex gel, Invitrogen) and the MES SDS running buffer (NuPAGE, Invitrogen). Chemiluminescence was observed using the Luminata Western HRP substrate (Millipore) and images were generated using the ChemiDoc Touch imaging system (Bio-Rad) and quantified using Image Lab software (Bio-Rad). For each experiment presented, at least 3 independent experiments were performed and representative results are shown.

The following Silencer Select siRNAs (Thermo Fisher Scientific) were used for transfection: control siRNA (catalog 4457289), Emc1 siRNA 1 (catalog s106663), Emc1 siRNA 2 (s106664), Emc3 siRNA 1 (catalog s82552), Emc3 siRNA 2 (catalog s82553), Emc4 siRNA 1 (catalog s86111), and Emc4 siRNA 2 (catalog s86112).

Isolation of epithelial cells by magnetic cell sorting. To isolate pulmonary epithelial cells, E18.5 lung lobes were harvested from control and Emc3-cKO embryos and digested with Dispase (Corning) at 37°C for 15 minutes. The lobes were transferred to 5 ml of DMEM containing 25 mM HEPES (Gibco) and 120 U of DNAse I (Sigma-Aldrich) and dissociated with a gentleMACS Dissociator (Miltenyi Biotec). The cell suspensions were passed through a 40-μm nylon mesh strainer and then pelleted by centrifugation at 300–400 g for 10 minutes. Cell pellets were resuspended in 90 μl of autoMACS Running Buffer (Miltenyi Biotec) and 10 μl of CD326 (EpCAM) MicroBeads (Miltenyi Biotec). After incubation for 15 minutes at 4°C, 900 μl of autoMACS Running Buffer was added and cells pelleted. After washing twice with autoMACS Running Buffer, cells were resuspended in 500 μl of Running Buffer and passed through a 40-μm nylon filter cap into a round-bottom tube prior to sorting using an autoMACS Pro Separator (Miltenyi Biotec). EpCAM-positive (epithelial) and -negative (non-epithelial) cells were isolated. Cells were counted and approximately 5 × 104 EpCAM+ cells were centrifuged and stained with NKX2.1/proSP-C antibodies and DAPI. Sorting efficiency was determined by the ratio of NKX2.1+ cells (epithelial) and proSP-C+ cells (AT2) in all DAPI-stained cells. Results from 4 control and 3 Emc3-cKO mice were quantified using at least 3 independent images per sample.

RNA analyses. Total RNA was isolated from EpCAM+ cells or frozen lung lobes using an RNeasy Micro Kit (Qiagen), and reverse transcription reactions were performed using an iScript cDNA synthesis kit (Bio-Rad) following the manufacturers’ instructions. Quantitative PCR (qPCR) was performed using a StepOnePlus Real-Time PCR System and TaqMan gene expression assays (Applied Biosystems). Emc3 RNA was detected using Taqman probe Mm01184718_g1 and normalized to the levels of 18S RNA (TaqMan probe 4352930, Applied Biosystems). The levels of the spliced form of XBP1 (TapMan probe Mm03464496_m1; Applied Biosystems) was normalized to that of the unspliced XBP1 (TapMan probe Mm03464497_s1; Applied Biosystems). Relative expression was calculated using the ΔΔCt method and statistical significance was determined by 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test.

RNA, protein, and lipid analyses. RNA sequencing was performed on whole-lung RNAs or RNAs extracted from E18.5 lung EpCAM+ cells. Sequencing and alignment were done by Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center’s Gene Expression Core. Emc3-cKO and control samples (n = 2 each) were analyzed. Raw reads were aligned using Bioconductor’s GenomicAlignment (38). DeSeq was used to analyze the raw gene counts and to calculate differentially expressed genes (39). AltAnalyzer was also used to determine significance (40). Genes that passed only 1 differentially expressed analysis were manually reviewed to determine relevance. All differentially expressed genes had a fold change greater than 1.2, an nbinomTest P value less than 0.05, and reads per kilobase of transcript per million mapped reads (RPKMs) greater than 1 for both samples in at least one condition (39). The complete data set has been submitted to the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) database with the accession number GSE90969.

Mass spectrometry–based proteomic and lipidomic analyses were performed at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory on EpCAM+ cells isolated from control and Emc3-cKO fetal lungs (n = 4 each) at E18.5. Proteomic analyses were performed using tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) to profile protein changes employing a label-free relative quantification approach (41). Lipid analyses were performed using LC-MS/MS employing a label-free relative quantification approach (42–44). Data were log2 transformed and median normalized within each sample. Statistically significant changes were determined using 2-tailed, homoscedastic t tests. All significantly changed proteins and lipid species had a P value less than 0.05 and a fold change greater than 1.2. The lipidomic and proteomic data were deposited and are freely available at the MassIVE data repository with the MassIVE ID of MSV000080389 (https://massive.ucsd.edu/ProteoSAFe/static/massive.jsp).

RNAs, proteins, and lipids that were significantly altered were further analyzed using functional genomics tools. ToppGene (https://toppgene.cchmc.org/) was used to detect functional enrichment of significantly altered RNAs and proteins (45). Genomatix Pathway System (GePS) (www.genomatix.de) and Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA) suites (www.ingenuity.com) were used to determine relationships between differentially expressed genes and proteins based on literature mining. Predicted relationships were then manually reviewed to ensure relevance before being represented in the figures. BRB-ArrayTools was used to generate heatmaps of significant gene and protein changes (46). System models were created using IPA’s Path Designer.

Statistics. For qPCR results and quantification of Western blots, values are expressed as the mean ± SEM. Data were analyzed using a 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test. P values of 0.05 or less were considered statistically significant. Statistical analyses of RNA, protein, and lipid are described in corresponding sections in the Methods.

Study approval. Mice were housed in pathogen-free conditions according to the protocols approved by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Research Foundation.