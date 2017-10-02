RNA-binding protein ZFP36L1 maintains posttranscriptional regulation of bile acid metabolism

Pharmacologic FXR activation with the synthetic FXR agonists GSK2324 or GW4064 results in a greater than 95% reduction of Cyp7a1 and Cyp8b1 mRNA levels within 4 hours (8, 14). To better determine the kinetics of decay of Cyp7a1 and Cyp8b1 mRNA levels following FXR activation, we treated WT and Fxr–/– mice with a single dose of vehicle or GSK2324 (30 mg/kg body weight [mpk]) and analyzed gene expression 30 minutes, 1 hour, and 2 hours later. Cyp7a1 mRNA levels declined by more than 50% within 30 minutes of GSK2324 treatment of WT mice (Figure 1A). In contrast, Cyp8b1 mRNA levels decreased more gradually, reaching 50% expression levels after approximately 2 hours (Figure 1B). Neither mRNA decreased following GSK2324 treatment of Fxr–/– mice, in which basal expression was elevated compared with that in WT controls (Figure 1, A and B). As expected, 2 classic FXR target genes, Shp and Bsep, were induced in the livers of GSK2324-treated WT mice, but not in the livers of Fxr–/– mice (Figure 1, C and D), consistent with a requirement of FXR for the regulation of specific genes. The rapid decrease in the levels of Cyp7a1 and, to a lesser degree, of Cyp8b1 was specific to these key bile acid synthesis genes, since the remaining mRNAs encoding other enzymes of bile acid synthesis were not rapidly regulated following FXR activation (Supplemental Figure 1, A–K; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI94029DS1).

Figure 1 FXR activation leads to rapid changes in gene expression. (A–D) Hepatic gene expression of Cyp7a1, Cyp8b1, Shp, and Bsep in WT and Fxr−/− mice. Mice were treated with either vehicle (n = 16 WT; n = 7 Fxr−/−) or GSK2324, and RNA was isolated 30 minutes (n = 12 WT; n = 6 Fxr−/−), 1 hour (n = 10 WT; n = 6 Fxr−/−), or 2 hours (n = 8 WT; n = 7 Fxr−/−) after treatment, prior to sacrifice. Gene expression analysis was determined by qRT-PCR and normalized to Tbp. (E and F) Comparison of CYP7A1 and CYP8B1 mRNA levels in actinomycin D–treated IHHs (black lines) with Cyp7a1 and Cyp8b1 mRNA levels in mice treated with GSK2324 (blue lines indicate the same data as in A and B). Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA.

The rapid regulation of Cyp7a1 observed following FXR activation (Figure 1A) led us to consider the half-life of Cyp7a1 mRNA. A previous study in which HepG2 cells were used reported the half-life of human CYP7A1 to be 4.6 hours (15). Thus, our observation that Cyp7a1 mRNA levels decreased by approximately 50% within 30 minutes of GSK2324 treatment (Figure 1A) suggested that a posttranscriptional mechanism might enhance the degradation of preexisting Cyp7a1 mRNA following FXR activation in mice. To determine the half-life of Cyp7a1 mRNA in vivo is challenging, therefore we first considered using isolated primary mouse hepatocytes. However, we observed a near-complete loss of Fxr, Cyp7a1, and Cyp8b1 mRNAs within 16 hours of isolation and culturing of primary mouse hepatocytes (Supplemental Figure 1L), suggesting that these cells are not a suitable system by which to study the regulation of bile acid synthesis genes.

In the absence of primary hepatocytes or the appropriate murine cell lines that express Cyp7a1, we determined the half-life of CYP7A1 and CYP8B1 mRNA using immortalized human hepatocytes (IHHs) (16). IHHs express many of the bile acid synthesis genes, including CYP7A1 (16). We then treated IHHs with the transcriptional inhibitor actinomycin D for different lengths of time prior to isolation and quantification of mRNA levels to determine mRNA half-lives. The half-lives of human CYP7A1 and CYP8B1 mRNAs were approximately 1 and 4 hours, respectively (Supplemental Figure 1, M and N). We then compared the mRNA decay rates observed in IHHs (black lines) with those from GSK2324-treated mice (blue lines) and found that FXR activation with GSK2324 increased the rate of decrease in Cyp7a1, but not in Cyp8b1, mRNA levels (Figure 1, E and F). The differences in mRNA half-lives between these conditions are suggestive of the existence of posttranscriptional mechanisms that destabilize Cyp7a1 mRNA.

Two pathways have been identified that are involved in feedback regulation of hepatic Cyp7a1 mRNA levels (1). One involves intestinally derived FGF15 (FGF19 in humans), an FXR target gene that is secreted into the circulation in response to activation of FXR in intestinal enterocytes (9). The second involves induction of SHP, a known transcriptional repressor, following activation of hepatic FXR (8).

To determine whether hepatic FXR is required for the rapid decrease in Cyp7a1 that occurs following FXR activation in vivo, we generated liver-specific FXR-KO mice (FxrL-KO) and littermate control floxed mice (Fxrfl/fl) by crossing Fxrfl/fl mice with albumin-Cre–expressing mice to delete FXR in hepatocytes. We then treated both Fxrfl/fl and FxrL-KO animals with either vehicle or GSK2324 for 30 minutes, 1 hour, 2 hours, and 4 hours. Cyp7a1 mRNA levels in the liver were reduced by 50% within 30 minutes, and the levels were almost completely abolished after 4 hours of GSK2324 treatment of Fxrfl/fl mice (Figure 2A). In contrast, no inhibition of Cyp7a1 mRNA levels was observed for up to 2 hours after treatment of FxrL-KO mice with GSK2324 (Figure 2A). These data demonstrate that the initial and rapid GSK2324-dependent decrease in Cyp7a1 mRNA requires hepatic FXR. However, 4 hours after GSK2324 treatment of FxrL-KO mice, there was significant inhibition of Cyp7a1 mRNA (Figure 2A), suggesting that this latter inhibition is likely a result of intestinally derived FGF15.

Figure 2 Rapid decrease in Cyp7a1 following FXR activation requires hepatic FXR but is independent of SHP. (A–C) Gene expression of hepatic Cyp7a1 and Bsep and ileal Fgf15 in littermate Fxrfl/fl and FxrL-KO mice following treatment with either vehicle (n = 13 Fxrfl/fl; n = 11 FxrL-KO) or GSK2324 for 30 minutes (n = 9 Fxrfl/fl; n = 8 FxrL-KO), 1 hour (n = 7 Fxrfl/fl; n = 9 FxrL-KO), 2 hours (n = 8 Fxrfl/fl; n = 7 FxrL-KO), or 4 hours (n = 5 Fxrfl/fl; n = 10 FxrL-KO). (D–F) Gene expression of hepatic Cyp7a1 and Bsep and ileal Fgf15 in Shp−/− mice treated with either vehicle (n = 8) or GSK2324 for 30 minutes (n = 8), 1 hour (n = 7), or 2 hours (n = 8). Gene expression was determined by qRT-PCR and normalized to Tbp. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA.

Cyp8b1 mRNA levels were consistently reduced at a slower rate than were Cyp7a1 mRNA levels after GSK2324 treatment, and the initial decline in Cyp8b1 levels that occurred within 2 hours of GSK2324 treatment was dependent on hepatic FXR (Supplemental Figure 2A). The FXR target genes Shp and Bsep were induced in the livers of Fxrfl/fl, but not FxrL-KO, mice treated with GSK2324 (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 2B). In contrast, GSK2324 treatment induced Fgf15 and Fabp6 (iBabp) mRNAs in the distal ileum in both Fxrfl/fl and FxrL-KO mice (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 2C), demonstrating that intestinal FXR and the subsequent induction of intestinal FXR target genes were unaffected by loss of hepatic FXR. These results suggest that a specific factor that is controlled by hepatic FXR mediates the rapid decline of Cyp7a1 mRNA levels following FXR activation.

To determine whether the rapid decrease in Cyp7a1 mRNA observed in response to GSK2324 required the transcriptional repressor SHP, we obtained Shp–/– mice (17) and treated them with vehicle or GSK2324 for 30 minutes, 1 hour, or 2 hours. Notably, Cyp7a1 mRNA levels declined by approximately 50% within 30 minutes of treating Shp–/– mice with GSK2324, indicating that SHP was not required for the rapid decrease in Cyp7a1 mRNA levels (Figure 2D). Treatment of Shp–/– mice with GSK2324 also resulted in a decrease in Cyp8b1 mRNA after 2 hours (Supplemental Figure 2D). The induction of the known FXR target genes Bsep (Figure 2E) and Insig2a (Supplemental Figure 2E) in the liver and induction of Fgf15 in the distal Ileum (Figure 2F) were similar in Shp–/– mice, consistent with normal function of hepatic and intestinal FXR signaling in Shp–/– mice.

Taken together, these data demonstrate that the initial rapid decrease in Cyp7a1 mRNA levels in response to FXR activation in vivo requires hepatic FXR but is independent of both SHP and induction of intestinal Fgf15. Furthermore, our data suggested that activation of hepatic FXR utilizes a previously unrecognized posttranscriptional mechanism to control Cyp7a1 mRNA levels.

Various posttranscriptional mechanisms have been described that modulate mRNA stability: for example, the binding of microRNAs (miRs) to seed sequences within target mRNA, or the interaction of the mRNA with specific RBPs (18, 19). We previously demonstrated that FXR regulates surprisingly few miRs. Among the direct FXR-regulated miRs we identified are the miR-144/miR-451 cluster (20) and miR-33 (21). Further, miRs are thought to be fine-tuners of gene expression and are therefore unlikely to be rapid regulators of gene expression (19). Thus, miRs seemed to be unlikely candidates for mediating the rapid change in Cyp7a1 mRNA. We next considered RBPs, which represent a large class of genes that are reported to be more abundant in the mammalian genome than are transcription factors (18). RBPs bind RNA targets and either stabilize or destabilize mRNAs, usually in a sequence-specific manner (18). Since FXR activation rapidly decreased Cyp7a1 mRNA levels, we hypothesized that FXR activation might result in the rapid induction of one or more specific RBPs that function to destabilize, and therefore enhance, the degradation of preexisting Cyp7a1 mRNA.

To test this hypothesis and to identify potential FXR-regulated RBPs, we searched the literature for RBPs that degrade mRNA targets and manually checked those for potential FXR response elements (FXREs) using publicly available FXR ChIP-sequencing (ChIP-seq) data sets (22, 23). This approach led us to investigate ZFP36L1, since liver FXR ChIP-seq analysis (22) identified several potential FXREs at the mouse Zfp36l1 locus. One FXRE is predicted to lie within the proximal promoter region of Zfp36l1, while a second FXRE is predicted to lie downstream of the gene (Figure 3A). These data suggest that Zfp36l1 may be directly regulated by FXR.

Figure 3 Zfp36l1 is a direct FXR target gene and is induced by both pharmacologic and physiologic FXR agonists. (A) FXR ChIP-seq analysis (21) of the Zfp36l1 genomic loci showing putative FXREs. (B) IHHs were transfected with a plasmid containing the Zfp36l1 promoter region (2 kb) upstream of a luciferase reporter in combination with increasing amounts of a mouse Fxrα2 expression plasmid. Cells were treated with vehicle or GW4064 (GW) (1 μM) for 24 hours after transfection. Luciferase activity was normalized to β-gal and is expressed as the fold change (n = 6 wells/condition). ZFP36L1 mRNA (C) and protein (D and E) in C57BL/6 WT and Fxr−/− mice treated daily with vehicle, GW4064, or GSK2324 (60 mpk) for 3 days (n = 7–9 mice/group). (F) ZFP36L1 mRNA and protein in C57BL/6 WT mice fed either a control (Ctr) or 0.5% CA diet. Gene expression analysis was determined by qRT-PCR and normalized to Tbp, and protein analysis was determined by Western blotting, with PDI used as a loading control. Data represent the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA (B and C) and Student’s t test (F). Veh, vehicle.

To determine whether the putative FXRE in the Zfp36l1 promoter was functional, we cloned a 2-kb region corresponding to the promoter of Zfp36l1, upstream of a luciferase reporter gene. Cells were then cotransfected with this reporter gene in combination with increasing amounts of an FXRα2 expression plasmid and treated with either vehicle or the FXR agonist GW4064. The luciferase reporter driven by the mouse Zfp36l1 promoter was highly induced by FXRα2 and the presence of GW4064 in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 3B), suggesting that the promoter of Zfp36l1 contains functional FXREs.

To determine whether FXR activation results in the regulation of hepatic Zfp36l1 in vivo, we treated WT and Fxr–/– mice with either FXR agonist, GW4064 or GSK2324 (60 mpk), for 3 days. Zfp36l1 mRNA and protein were both induced in WT, but not Fxr–/–, mice treated with either FXR agonist (Figure 3, C–E). To determine whether bile acids, which are endogenous FXR agonists, also regulate Zfp36l1, we fed WT mice a diet supplemented with CA for 7 days and found that CA feeding also led to an increase in hepatic Zfp36l1 mRNA and protein (Figure 3F, and see the complete unedited blots in the supplemental material). As expected, CA feeding resulted in increased Shp mRNA and robust reductions of Cyp7a1 and Cyp8b1 mRNA levels (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). To examine whether bile acids and other FXR agonists regulate ZFP36L1 mRNA in human cells, we treated IHHs with either endogenous (CDCA) or synthetic (GW4064) FXR agonists. Both agonists increased ZFP36L1 mRNA and protein levels and decreased CYP7A1 mRNA levels (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). Taken together, these results show that FXR activation with either synthetic or endogenous agonists results in the induction of ZFP36L1 in both mouse livers and IHHs, consistent with ZFP36L1 as a direct FXR target gene.

We hypothesized that the regulation of ZFP36L1 by FXR at both mRNA and protein levels would have to be rapid if ZFP36L1 were to be involved in the initial (30 min) decrease in Cyp7a1 mRNA (Figures 1 and 2). To test this hypothesis, we determined how rapidly ZFP36L1 mRNA and/or protein levels were induced in WT, Fxr–/–, Fxrfl/fl, FxrL-KO, and Shp–/– mice following short-term treatment with GSK2324. Importantly, we show that the induction of ZFP36L1 mRNA and protein was already observed 30 minutes after GSK2324 treatment of WT (Figure 4, A and B), Fxrfl/fl (Figure 4, C and D), and Shp–/– mice (Figure 4, E and F, and see the complete unedited blots in the supplemental material). In contrast, Zfp36l1 mRNA was not induced following GSK2324 treatment of Fxr–/– and FxrL-KO mice (Figure 4, A and C). We also determined the half-life of ZFP36L1 mRNA to be approximately 30 minutes in IHHs treated with actinomycin D, suggesting that Zfp36l1 is a short-lived and rapidly regulated mRNA (Supplemental Figure 3E). Finally, we show that ZFP36L1 expression was rapidly induced in IHHs treated with either GW4064 or CDCA (Supplemental Figure 3, F and G). Together, these in vitro and in vivo experiments demonstrate that activation of hepatic FXR results in a rapid (30 min) increase in both ZFP36L1 mRNA and protein levels.

Figure 4 Zfp36l1 is rapidly induced following FXR activation with GSK2324. (A, C, and E) Zfp36l1 mRNA and (B, D, and F) ZFP36L1 protein in the livers of (A and B) WT and Fxr−/− mice (n = 16–8 WT; n = 7–6 Fxr–/– mice/group); (C and D) littermate Fxrfl/fl and FxrL-KO mice (n = 13–7 WT; n = 11–7 FxrL-KO mice/group); and (E and F) Shp−/− mice (n = 8–7 mice/group) treated with either vehicle or GSK2324 for 30 minutes, 1 hour, or 2 hours. Gene expression analysis was determined by qRT-PCR and normalized to Tbp, and protein analysis was determined by Western blotting, with PDI used as a loading control. Data represent the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA. MW, molecular weight.

The stability of specific mRNAs has been shown to be dependent on the interaction of the 3′-UTR with various factors, including miRs and RBPs (18). Indeed, ZFP36L1 promotes mRNA degradation after binding to AU-rich sequences in the 3′-UTR of specific cytokines and then recruiting deadenylation complexes (13, 24). Interestingly, the Cyp7a1 3′-UTR is large (2.5 kb in mice, 1.5 kb in human) and contains multiple conserved AU-rich elements (24). To determine whether ZFP36L1 can regulate Cyp7a1 mRNA stability, we generated a reporter plasmid containing the mouse Cyp7a1 3′-UTR downstream of a constitutively transcribed luciferase reporter. Cotransfection of a plasmid encoding ZFP36L1, together with the Cyp7a1 3’-UTR reporter gene, resulted in a ZFP36L1 dose–dependent decrease in luciferase activity (Figure 5A). The mouse Cyp7a1 3′-UTR has a 200-bp central region that contains several tandem AU-rich elements (Figure 5A). A reporter plasmid containing the mouse Cyp7a1 3′-UTR that lacked this 200-bp region was no longer responsive to coexpression of ZFP36L1 (Figure 5A). The human CYP7A1 3’-UTR also contains a similar 200-bp AU-rich sequence, which, in contrast to the mouse, is found at the 3′ end of the CYP7A1 3′-UTR. Cotransfection of ZFP36L1 with the luciferase reporter gene construct containing the human CYP7A1 3′-UTR also led to a decrease in luciferase activity (Figure 5B). Furthermore, deletion of the 200-bp AU-rich sequence from the 3′-terminus of the UTR resulted in a reporter gene that was unresponsive to cotransfected ZFP36L1 (Figure 5B). We conclude that ZFP36L1 targets both human and mouse CYP7A1 mRNA by binding to AU-rich elements in the 3′-UTR, leading to degradation of the mRNA.

Figure 5 ZFP36L1 gain of function reduces CYP7A1 and bile acid levels in vivo. (A) Mouse and (B) human (WT and mutant) Cyp7a1 3′-UTR cloned downstream of a luciferase reporter and then transfected in IHHs in combination with increasing amounts of a mouse Zfp36l1 expression plasmid. Luciferase activity was determined after 24 hours and normalized to β-gal and is expressed as the fold change (n = 6 wells/condition). (C) ZFP36L1 mRNA and protein, (D) CYP7A1 mRNA and protein, and (E) mRNA levels of bile acid synthesis genes in male C57BL/6 WT mice treated with either adenovirus-control (Ad-Ctr) or Ad-Zfp36l1 (n = 10 mice/group). (F) Bile acid concentration in gall bladders and (G) plasma cholesterol levels in Ad-Ctr– or Ad-Zfp36l1–treated mice (n = 10 mice/group). Gene expression analysis was determined by qRT-PCR and normalized to Tbp. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA (A and B) and Student’s t test ( C–G).

To determine whether ZFP36L1 can also target endogenous Cyp7a1 mRNA in vivo, we generated Zfp36l1-expressing adenovirus particles and infused them into the tail veins of male C57BL/6 mice. Recombinant adenovirus particles resulted in a modest increase in hepatic ZFP36L1 mRNA and protein levels (Figure 5C). Consistent with our in vitro studies involving hybrid reporter genes, enforced ZFP36L1 expression in WT mice significantly decreased hepatic CYP7A1 mRNA and protein levels (Figure 5D, and see the complete unedited blots in the supplemental material).

We recently reported that expression of most of the 17 genes involved in the synthesis of bile acids from cholesterol is repressed following activation of FXR (14). We therefore examined whether these bile acid synthesis genes were also targeted by Zfp36l1. Enforced expression of ZFP36L1 in the livers of male mice led to the repression of some additional bile acid synthesis genes, namely Cyp8b1, Cyp27a1, Hsd3b7, Scp2, and Scl27a5 (Figure 5E). However, only Cyp7a1 and Cyp8b1 mRNA levels were decreased when female mice were treated with adenovirus expressing Zfp36l1 (Supplemental Figure 4, A–C), suggesting that these 2 mRNAs were particularly sensitive to ZFP36L1.

CYP7A1 is the rate-limiting enzyme involved in the conversion of hepatic cholesterol to primary bile acids (2). Consequently, we next tested the hypothesis that the ZFP36L1-dependent decrease in CYP7A1 mRNA and protein resulted in decreased bile acids. Bile acids turn over very slowly, with only 5% of the bile acid pool being excreted per day, and this loss by excretion is replenished by de novo bile acid synthesis (1). As shown in Figure 5F, biliary bile acid concentration significantly decreased following 5 days of ZFP36L1 overexpression. The total amount of bile acids in the gall bladders of adenovirus-Zfp36l1–treated (Ad-Zfp36l1–treated) mice was also decreased, but the volume of bile recovered from the gall bladder was unchanged (Supplemental Figure 4, D and E).

We also determined other metabolic parameters in mice overexpressing Zfp36l1. First, as shown in Figure 5G, plasma total cholesterol levels were significantly elevated following Zfp36l1 overexpression. In contrast, plasma insulin and glucose levels were unaffected in mice following hepatic overexpression of Zfp36l1 (Supplemental Figure 4, F and G). Further, plasma levels of 2 liver enzymes, alanine aminotransferase (ALT) and aspartate aminotransferase (AST), were not altered following hepatic Zfp36l1 overexpression (Supplemental Figure 4, H and I). These results emphasize an important role of ZFP36L1 in the regulation of lipid metabolism, given that short-term gain of function of Zfp36l1 in vivo results in reduced Cyp7a1 expression, decreased bile acids, and increased plasma cholesterol levels.

To complement our gain-of-function studies, we next investigated whether loss of Zfp36l1 reciprocally affects bile acid metabolism. Germline deletion of Zfp36l1 results in embryonic lethality (25, 26). Consequently, we obtained floxed Zfp36l1 mice (Zfp36l1fl/fl) (27) and crossed them with albumin-Cre–expressing animals to generate hepatocyte-specific Zfp36l1-KO mice (Zfp36l1L-KO). Zfp36l1 deletion in hepatocytes resulted in a greater than 80% reduction in total hepatic ZFP36L1 mRNA and protein levels (Figure 6A, and see the complete unedited blots in the supplemental material). The residual hepatic Zfp36l1 mRNA detected in the Zfp36l1L-KO mice is likely a result of Zfp36l1 expression in nonparenchymal liver cells such as Kupffer, endothelial, and/or stellate cells.

Figure 6 Zfp36l1L-KO mice have increased levels of CYP7A1 and bile acids in vivo. (A) ZFP36L1 mRNA and protein, (B) CYP7A1 mRNA and protein, and (C) mRNA levels of bile acid synthesis genes in male littermate Zfp36l1fl/fl (n = 9) and Zfp36l1L-KO mice (n = 11). (D) Biliary bile acid concentration and bile acid composition and (E) plasma total and HDL cholesterol levels in littermate Zfp36l1fl/fl and Zfp36l1L-KO mice. Gene expression analysis was determined by qRT-PCR and normalized to Tbp. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by Student’s t test.

We next investigated whether loss of ZFP36L1 in hepatocytes alters bile acid metabolism. Consistent with the hypothesis that ZFP36L1 normally functions to lower hepatic Cyp7a1 levels, CYP7A1 mRNA and protein levels were significantly elevated in the livers of Zfp36l1L-KO as compared with levels in control Zfp36l1fl/fl mice (Figure 6B, and see the complete unedited blots in the supplemental material). mRNA levels of the majority of additional bile acid synthesis genes in the livers of Zfp36l1L-KO mice were unchanged, although some gene expression levels were increased (Akr1d1, Cyp8b1, Cyp27a1, and Cyp39a1), and Cyp7b1 mRNA expression was decreased (Figure 6C).

Total biliary bile acids were significantly elevated in Zfp36l1L-KO mice, and the increase was almost exclusive in 1 species of bile acid, namely tauro-β-muricholic acid (T-β-MCA) (Figure 6D). Zfp36l1L-KO mice also had modestly larger gall bladders, resulting in a larger increase in the total amounts of biliary bile acid (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). In line with increased bile acid production, Zfp36l1L-KO mice also had decreased plasma levels of total and HDL cholesterol (Figure 6E). In contrast, the levels of plasma triglycerides (plasma TAG), free fatty acids, ALT, AST, insulin, and glucose were unaffected by loss of hepatic Zfp36l1 (Supplemental Figure 5, C–H). Finally, we detected no gross metabolic abnormalities in Zfp36l1L-KO mice using indirect calorimetry. Oxygen consumption, carbon dioxide production, and activity were not significantly different in littermate Zfp36l1fl/fl and Zfp36l1L-KO mice fed a standard rodent diet (Supplemental Figure 5, I–K).

Together, our combined in vivo gain- and loss-of-function studies strongly support an important role for hepatic ZFP36L1 specifically as a regulator of bile acid homeostasis. To determine whether the FXR/ZFP36L1 pathway is essential for the FXR-dependent regulation of bile acid synthesis, we carried out a time course of GSK2324 treatment of Zfp36l1fl/fl and littermate Zfp36l1L-KO mice. Shp and Zfp36l1 mRNA levels were induced in Zfp36l1fl/fl mice, but only Shp was induced in Zfp36l1L-KO mice in response to the FXR agonist (Figure 7, A and B). Basal Cyp7a1 mRNA levels were elevated in vehicle-treated Zfp36l1L-KO mice (Figure 7B), consistent with the data shown in Figure 6. However, Cyp7a1 mRNA levels, which were rapidly decreased in Zfp36l1fl/fl mice treated with GSK2324, were still decreased in Zfp36l1L-KO mice following GSK2324 treatment (Figure 7C). For direct comparison of the rates of Cyp7a1 mRNA degradation, we also show the data for both genotypes (Zfp36l1fl/fl and Zfp36l1L-KO) as the fold change relative to the respective vehicle-treated animals (Figure 7D). These data show a modest delay in the loss of Cyp7a1 mRNA levels at 30 minutes and 1 hour following GSK2324 treatment of Zfp36l1L-KO as compared with Zfp36l1fl/fl mice (Figure 7D). These latter findings suggest that additional FXR-dependent genes may encode other proteins that also function to degrade Cyp7a1 mRNA. Nonetheless, we conclude that the new pathway whereby FXR activation induces ZFP36L1 mRNA and protein, which subsequently targets Cyp7a1 mRNA for degradation, is not essential for feedback regulation of Cyp7a1. Our results suggest that multiple redundant and complementary pathways target Cyp7a1 via both transcriptional (SHP/FGF15) and posttranscriptional (ZFP36L1) mechanisms to ultimately block bile acid synthesis upon FXR activation (Figure 7E).

Figure 7 Redundant pathways controlled by FXR to regulate Cyp7a1. (A–C) Hepatic expression of Shp, Zfp36l1, and Cyp7a1 genes in Zfp36l1fl/fl and littermate Zfp36l1L-KO mice treated with either vehicle (n = 10, Zfp36l1fl/fl; n = 13, Zfp36l1L-KO) or GSK2324 for 30 minutes (n = 8, Zfp36l1fl/fl; n = 7, Zfp36l1L-KO), 1 hour (n = 8, Zfp36l1fl/fl; n = 8, Zfp36l1L-KO), or 2 hours (n = 8, Zfp36l1fl/fl; n = 7, Zfp36l1L-KO) before sacrifice. Gene expression analysis was determined by qRT-PCR and normalized to Tbp. (D) Cyp7a1 levels after GSK treatment in Zfp36l1fl/fl and Zfp36l1L-KO mice compared with levels in vehicle-treated mice, set to 1 (blue lines represent the same data as in C). (E) Summary diagram depicting known FXR-regulated pathways that control bile acid synthesis feedback inhibition. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA.

Bile acids are both signaling molecules and detergents that facilitate lipid absorption, and mouse models with altered bile acid metabolism have a number of important metabolic phenotypes. For example, transgenic mice that overexpress human CYP7A1 in hepatocytes have increased bile acid synthesis but are also resistant to diet-induced obesity and steatosis (28–30). The precise mechanisms by which elevated CYP7A1 levels lead to changes in obesity or steatosis are not well understood. Given our observations that Zfp36l1L-KO mice have elevated CYP7A1 mRNA and protein as well as increased bile acid levels (Figure 6), we hypothesized that loss of hepatic Zfp36l1 would result in metabolic disturbances similar to those reported in CYP7A1-transgenic mice. We therefore challenged Zfp36l1L-KO and littermate control (Zfp36l1fl/fl) mice with a Western-style diet (40 kCal fat, 0.21% cholesterol) for 64 days and measured body weight and fat and lean mass weekly. Zfp36l1L-KO animals fed the Western diet had less body weight gain and reduced fat mass (Figure 8, A and B) as well as reduced lean mass (Supplemental Figure 6A) compared with littermate Zfp36l1fl/fl mice. We obtained similar results when we fed Zfp36l1fl/fl and Zfp36l1L-KO animals a diet only enriched in fat (high-fat diet: 45 kCal fat, 0.03% cholesterol), and once again, Zfp36l1L-KO mice were resistant to diet-induced weight gain (Supplemental Figure 6, B–D). To determine whether the reduced body weight and fat mass were due to differences in energy metabolism, we placed littermate Zfp36l1fl/fl and Zfp36l1L-KO animals in metabolic chambers and performed comprehensive metabolic analyses after 64 days of Western diet feeding. We observed no significant differences in energy expenditure (Figure 8C), oxygen consumption, carbon dioxide production, or activity (Supplemental Figure 6, E–G), suggesting that loss of hepatic Zfp36l1 did not result in gross energy metabolism abnormalities. However, despite exhibiting decreased body and fat weights, Zfp36l1L-KO mice consumed more food than did their Zfp36l1fl/fl littermates (Figure 8D). Moreover, Zfp36l1L-KO mice were markedly protected from diet-induced hepatosteatosis after 64 days on a Western diet (Figure 8E). Lipid extraction from the livers of control Zfp36l1fl/fl and Zfp36l1L-KO mice confirmed reduced hepatic triglyceride (TAG) and cholesterol levels in Zfp36l1L-KO mice (Figure 8, F and G). Plasma TAG and cholesterol levels were also lower in the Western diet–fed Zfp36l1L-KO mice as compared with levels in control mice (Figure 8, H and I), as were plasma insulin and ALT levels (Figure 8, J and K). Plasma glucose levels were lower, but not significantly, whereas plasma AST levels were not altered (Supplemental Figure 6, H and I). Hepatic expression of the inflammatory cytokines Il1b and Tnfa were also significantly lower in the livers of Western diet–fed Zfp36l1L-KO mice (Supplemental Figure 6J). Together, these changes are consistent with improved hepatic function and improved metabolic handling in Zfp36l1L-KO mice following challenges with fat-enriched diets.

Figure 8 Loss of hepatic Zfp36l1 results in resistance to diet-induced obesity, protection from steatosis, and reduced lipid absorption. (A) Body weight (g) and (B) fat mass (g) of male littermate Zfp36l1fl/fl (n = 31) and Zfp36l1L-KO (n = 19) mice measured weekly over a 64-day period of Western diet feeding. (C) Energy expenditure of male littermate Zfp36l1fl/fl (n = 5) and Zfp36l1L-KO (n = 6) mice fed a Western diet for 64 days. (E) Representative images of livers and H&E-stained sections from littermate pairs of Zfp36l1fl/fl and Zfp36l1L-KO mice fed a Western diet. Levels of (F) Hepatic triglyceride (TAG), (G) hepatic cholesterol, (H) plasma TAG, (I) plasma cholesterol, (J) plasma insulin, and (K) plasma ALT in littermate pairs of Zfp36l1fl/fl and Zfp36l1L-KO mice fed a Western diet (n = 19–10 mice/genotype). (L) Biliary bile acid levels and bile acid species, (M) CYP7A1 mRNA and protein levels, and (N) mRNA levels of other bile acid synthesis genes in littermate Zfp36l1fl/fl and Zfp36l1L-KO mice fed a Western diet (n = 19–10 mice/genotype). (O) Plasma TAG levels following an intragastric fat challenge of male littermate Zfp36l1fl/fl (n = 6) and Zfp36l1L-KO mice (n = 7) fed a Western diet. Graph at right shows the AUC. (P) Fecal calorimetric data expressed as calories per 24-hour period for feces from Zfp36l1fl/fl (n = 12) and Zfp36l1L-KO mice (n = 9). Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-way, repeated-measures ANOVA (A and B), repeated-measures 2-way ANCOVA (C), and Student’s t test (D–P).

We also measured bile acid parameters in Zfp36l1L-KO mice fed a Western diet. Total biliary bile acid levels were elevated in Western diet–fed Zfp36l1L-KO mice, and the change was largely restricted to elevated T-β-MCA levels (Figure 8L). Moreover, Western diet–fed Zfp36l1L-KO mice had increased hepatic CYP7A1 mRNA and protein levels and altered expression of a number of bile acid synthesis genes (Figure 8, M and N, and see the complete unedited blots in the supplemental material). These changes are consistent with our analysis of mice on a standard rodent diet (Figure 6).

Given the central role of bile acids as detergents, we hypothesized that loss of hepatic Zfp36l1 might affect intestinal lipid absorption, particularly under Western diet–fed conditions, as a consequence of the altered bile acid metabolism. To determine differences in lipid absorption, we first subjected Western diet–fed littermate Zfp36l1fl/fl and Zfp36l1L-KO mice to an intragastric fat challenge and measured circulating triglycerides over a 6-hour period. Zfp36l1L-KO mice had a reduced excursion of plasma TAG levels after the fat challenge, suggesting that loss of hepatic Zfp36l1 resulted in defective lipid absorption (Figure 8O).

Reduced lipid absorption should also result in increased caloric content in the feces, and, indeed, the total energy in the form of calories that was recovered in the feces from Zfp36l1L-KO mice was almost double that in feces from control mice (Figure 8P). Fecal calories were elevated even when expressed per gram, but the increased fecal calorie content was compounded by an increased fecal output by Zfp36l1L-KO mice (Supplemental Figure 6, K and L). Taken together, these data suggest that loss of hepatic Zfp36l1 results in pronounced whole-body metabolic changes that are explained, at least in part, by decreased lipid absorption resulting from altered bile acid metabolism.