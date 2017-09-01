YAP/TAZ regulates sprouting angiogenesis and vascular barrier maturation

Endothelial YAP/TAZ plays a promoting role in sprouting angiogenesis. To gain an insight into the role of YAP/TAZ in blood vessels, we first examined its expression in several organs in normal C57BL/6J mice. YAP was highly enriched in growing vessels of retina and brain at postnatal day 5 (P5) (Supplemental Figure 1, A and C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI93825DS1). Notably, YAP was highly but diffusely distributed in the cytoplasm and nuclei of ECs, while TAZ was highly distributed in the nuclei of ECs, at the vascular front, and in the vascular plexus of retinal vessels (Supplemental Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 2). The publicly available microarray data (22) also revealed that YAP and its target genes are enriched in both tip and stalk ECs compared with non-ECs such as pericytes, astrocytes, and neuronal cells in retina (Supplemental Figure 1B). Further immunohistologic analysis revealed that YAP distribution was markedly reduced in the vascular plexus at P12 and in both peripheral and central regions of retinal vessels at adulthood (Supplemental Figure 2), and TAZ distribution was also markedly reduced at P12, and was barely detectable at adulthood (Supplemental Figure 2). Moreover, both YAP and TAZ were highly detectable in both cytoplasm and nuclei of ECs of cerebral cortex in brain at P5, but were reduced at P12 and further reduced at adulthood (Supplemental Figure 2). In contrast, while they were not highly detectable in ECs, they were highly and mainly distributed in nuclei of non-ECs in heart and liver at P5 and P12 (Supplemental Figure 2). These findings suggest that YAP and TAZ may play substantial roles in sprouting angiogenesis at the vascular front in retina and vessel maturation in brain in response to various stimuli during postnatal development.

Next, to investigate the roles of YAP/TAZ in growing retinal vessels, we generated a Yap/TaziΔEC mouse by crossing Yapfl/fl/Tazfl/fl (23, 24) mice with VE-cadherin–CreERT2 mice (ref. 25 and Figure 1A). CreERT2-positive but flox/flox-negative mice among the littermates for each experiment were defined as wild-type (WT) mice. When Yap/Taz was specifically deleted in ECs of Yap/TaziΔEC mice from P2, the mice at P5 showed delayed vessel growth and a hyper-pruned vascular network that contained fewer ECs without vascular leakage in the retina compared with those of WT mice (Figure 1, B and C). This result indicated that endothelial YAP/TAZ contributes substantially to enhancing sprouting angiogenesis and vascular network formation in retina during the early postnatal period (birth to P5). In comparison, single deletion of Yap or Taz in growing retinal vessels using YapiΔEC mice or TaziΔEC mice showed far less abnormal vascular phenotypes compared with Yap/TaziΔEC mice, indicating a certain degree of functional redundancy between YAP and TAZ in retinal vessel growth (Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 1 Endothelial YAP/TAZ is a crucial regulator of vascular sprouting and growth. (A) Diagram for EC-specific depletion of YAP/TAZ in retinal vessels from P2 and their analyses at P5 using Yap/TaziΔEC mice. (B and C) Images of CD31+ retinal vessels and comparisons of indicated parameters in WT and Yap/TaziΔEC mice (n = 5, each group). Scale bars: 500 μm. (D and E) Magnified images and comparisons of retinal vessels in the vascular front region of WT and Yap/TaziΔEC mice at P5 (n = 5, each group). Tip ECs in Yap/TaziΔEC mice exhibit an aneurysm-like structure with less and dysmorphic filopodia (yellow arrowheads). Scale bars: 100 μm, top panels; 50 μm, bottom panels. (F) Images showing phalloidin+ actin filament (F-actin) bundle and ICAM2+/collagen IV+ (COL4+) lumen formation in tip ECs of WT and Yap/TaziΔEC mice. No organized F-actin bundle–containing protrusions and defective lumen formation (white arrowhead) are detected in tip ECs of Yap/TaziΔEC mice. Scale bars: 50 μm. (G and H) Images and comparisons of ERG+ ECs, pHH3+ proliferating ECs (white arrowheads), and cl-CASP3+ apoptotic ECs in WT and Yap/TaziΔEC mice (n = 5, each group). Scale bars: 100 μm. Error bars represent mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 vs. WT by Mann-Whitney U test.

Strikingly, the tip ECs in the vascular front region of Yap/TaziΔEC mice exhibited a blunted-end, aneurysm-like structure with fewer and dysmorphic filopodia compared with those of WT mice (Figure 1, D and E). The tip ECs of Yap/TaziΔEC mice had no organized F-actin bundle–containing protrusions (highlighted by phalloidin staining) and defective lumen formation (outlined by ICAM2 distribution), while those of WT mice had fine actin filament bundles protruding along filopodia and proper lumen formation (Figure 1F). These findings imply that YAP/TAZ plays crucial roles in sprouting by regulating rearrangement of cytoskeletal proteins, particularly in the tip ECs.

We confirmed markedly reduced levels of YAP and TAZ in the ECs of retinal vessels of the Yap/TaziΔEC mice (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Moreover, angiopoietin-2 (ANGPT2) and endothelial cell–specific molecule 1 (ESM1), which are tip EC markers as well as positive regulators of sprouting angiogenesis, but not VEGFR2, were markedly reduced in the vascular front of Yap/TaziΔEC mice compared with WT mice (Supplemental Figure 4, C–G). Furthermore, significantly fewer ETS-related gene–positive (ERG+) ECs and phospho–histone H3–positive (pHH3+) proliferating ECs were found, but cleaved-caspase-3–positive (cl-CASP3+) apoptotic ECs, PDGFRβ+ pericyte coverage onto ECs, and distribution of collagen IV–positive (COL4+) basement membrane along ECs in the retinal vessels of Yap/TaziΔEC mice were similar to those of WT mice (Figure 1, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 4, H and I).

Importantly, endothelial deletion of Yap/Taz from the embryo using Yapfl/fl Tazfl/fl Tie2-Cre (Yap/TazΔTie2) mice resulted in a severe impairment in vessel formation that led to embryonic lethality around embryonic day 9.5 (E9.5) (Supplemental Figure 5). Interestingly, YAP and TAZ were highly distributed in nuclei of ECs in dorsal skin at E14.5, which migrate toward dorsal midline (Supplemental Figure 6A). When Yap/Taz was specifically deleted in ECs of Yap/TaziΔEC mice from E9.5, the mice showed delayed capillary anastomosis with blunted vascular front and reduced branching with enlarged vessels in the dorsal skin compared with those of WT mice at E14.5 (Supplemental Figure 6, B–D). Thus, YAP/TAZ plays multiple roles in angiogenesis in an EC-autonomous manner.

Endothelial YAP/TAZ hyperactivation induces excessive filopodia and hyperplastic vascular growth. LATS1 and LATS2 kinases have a high degree of sequence homology and functional overlap and directly phosphorylate and inhibit the activities of YAP/TAZ canonically in the Hippo pathway (6, 7). To further elucidate the roles of YAP/TAZ in vascular growth, we hyperactivated YAP/TAZ in the retinal vessels using Lats1/2iΔEC mice, which were generated by crossing of Lats1fl/fl (26, 27) and Lats2fl/fl (28) mice with VE-cadherin–CreERT2 mice (Figure 2A). Lats1/2iΔEC mice showed a dense and hyperplastic retinal vascular network but reduced radial length due to uncoordinated vascular outgrowth (Figure 2, B and C). In fact, Lats1/2iΔEC mice showed numerous filopodial bursts emerging from tip ECs at the vascular front and an increased number of ERG+ ECs and pHH3+ proliferating ECs, especially in the peripheral vascular plexus (Figure 2, D and E). Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) on the freshly isolated lung ECs confirmed the upregulation of YAP signature genes in Lats1/2iΔEC mice compared with WT mice (Figure 2F). Notably, these phenotypes of Lats1/2iΔEC were almost completely abolished in the retinal vessels of Lats1/2-Yap/TaziΔEC mice, which were generated by crossing of the Lats1/2iΔEC mice and double Yapfl/fl/Tazfl/fl mice (Figure 2, D and E). YAP signature genes on the ECs were downregulated in Lats1/2-Yap/TaziΔEC compared with Lats1/2iΔEC mice (Figure 2G). These findings indicate that YAP/TAZ is canonically modulated by LATS1/2 in the growing vessels and that endothelial YAP/TAZ hyperactivation induces excessive filopodia and hyperplastic vascular growth.

Figure 2 Endothelial Lats1/2 deletion causes dense and hyperplastic vascular network in growing retinal vessels, and their phenotypes are vanished by endothelial Yap/Taz codeletion. (A) Diagram for EC-specific deletion of Lats1/2 and double deletions of Lats1/2 and Yap/Taz in retinal vessels from P2 and their analyses at P5 in Lats1/2iΔEC and Lats1/2-Yap/TaziΔEC mice. (B and C) Images of CD31+ retinal vessels and comparisons of indicated parameters in WT, Lats1/2iΔEC, and Lats1/2-Yap/TaziΔEC mice (n = 4, each group). Scale bars: 500 μm. (D and E) Images and comparisons of CD31+ retinal vessels in the vascular front region, ERG+ ECs, and pHH3+ proliferative ECs in WT, Lats1/2iΔEC, and Lats1/2-Yap/TaziΔEC mice (n = 4, each group). Scale bars: 100 μm. (F) GSEA of isolated lung ECs showing the upregulation of YAP signature genes in Lats1/2iΔEC compared with WT mice, and corresponding heatmaps of the top 15 enriched genes. ES, enrichment score; NES, normalized enrichment score. (G) GSEA of isolated lung ECs showing the downregulation of YAP signature genes in Lats1/2-Yap/TaziΔEC compared with Lats1/2iΔEC mice, and corresponding heatmaps of the top 15 enriched genes. Error bars represent mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 vs. WT, #P < 0.05 vs. Lats1/2iΔEC by Mann-Whitney U test.

To address the unique roles of YAP/TAZ in tip EC formation and stalk EC proliferation, we treated Yap/TaziΔEC mice at P4 and P5 with the γ-secretase inhibitor DAPT and analyzed the retinal vessels at P6 (Supplemental Figure 7A). As expected (29, 30), the retinal vessels of WT mice treated with DAPT showed excessive sprouting, enhanced EC proliferation, and a highly dense vascular plexus. In contrast, the unique phenotypes in the retinal vessels of Yap/TaziΔEC mice had not been apparently altered by DAPT treatment (Supplemental Figure 7, B and C). These findings indicate that YAP/TAZ plays dominant roles in governing both tip EC formation and stalk EC proliferation by modulating signaling activated by multiple angiogenic cues.

Endothelial deletion of Yap/Taz leads to sustained and severe impairments in the formation and maturation of blood-retinal barrier and vision. For further determination of the role of Yap/Taz in growing retinal vessels, YAP/TAZ was deleted in the ECs from P2 in Yap/TaziΔEC mice, and the retinas were analyzed at P12 (Figure 3A). Severe and extensive retinal and vitreous hemorrhages and profound leakage of Evans blue dye were found in the retinas of Yap/TaziΔEC mice (Figure 3, B and C). Moreover, in the retinas of Yap/TaziΔEC mice, there were substantially reduced vessel outgrowth and vascular density, enlarged and tortuous vessels, a relatively large avascular area at the periphery, multiple microaneurysms with no vertical sprouts in the superficial vascular plexus, and no vascular network in the deep vascular plexus (Figure 3, D–G). As a consequence, severe TER119+ rbc leakage and F4/80+ macrophage infiltration with increased plasmalemma vesicle–associated protein (PLVAP, a marker of barrier permeability; ref. 31), reduced tight junction proteins ZO1 and claudin-5, and disarranged VE-cadherin were found in the retinas of Yap/TaziΔEC mice compared with those of WT mice (Figure 3, H and I). Nevertheless, no differences were found between the 2 mouse strains in coverage of PDGFRβ+ pericytes onto ECs in the retinal vessels (Figure 3, H and I). Importantly, these severe vascular defects and their consequences were sustained until P21 and led to severe vision impairment (Figure 4). Thus, YAP/TAZ is critically involved in formation and maturation of the blood-retinal barrier (BRB) in an EC-autonomous manner.

Figure 3 Endothelial Yap/Taz deletion impairs formation of vertical branching and barrier integrity in retina. (A) Diagram depicting the experiment schedule for EC-specific deletion of Yap/Taz in retinal vessels from P2 and their analyses at P12 in Yap/TaziΔEC mice. (B and C) Images of inner surface of retinal cup and comparison of blood island area of WT and Yap/TaziΔEC mice (n = 4, each group). Vitreous and retinal hemorrhage (arrows) and Evans blue (EB) leakage (bottom panels) are detected in Yap/TaziΔEC mice. (D and E) Images of CD31+ vessels in superficial and deep layers of retinas and comparisons of indicated parameters in WT and Yap/TaziΔEC mice (n = 4, each group). Scale bars: 500 μm. (F and G) 3D reconstructed images of CD31+ vascular plexus and comparison of number of microaneurysms in WT and Yap/TaziΔEC mice (n = 4, each group). Multiple microaneurysms (yellow arrowheads) but no vertical branch and deep vascular plexus are observed in Yap/TaziΔEC mice. Scale bars: 100 μm. (H and I) Images and comparisons of TER119+ rbc leakage, F4/80+ macrophage infiltration, PDGFRβ+ pericyte coverage onto CD31+ vessels, level of PLVAP on CD31+ vessels, and distributions of VE-cadherin, ZO1, and claudin-5 on CD31+ vessels in retinas of WT and Yap/TaziΔEC mice (n = 4, each group). Scale bars: 100 μm. Error bars represent mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 vs. WT by Mann-Whitney U test.

Figure 4 Endothelial Yap/Taz deletion leads to sustained and severe impairment of BRB and vision. (A) Diagram depicting the experiment schedule for EC-specific deletion of Yap/Taz in retinal vessels from P2 and their analyses at P21 in Yap/TaziΔEC mice. (B and C) Images of CD31+ vessels in superficial and deep layers of retinas and comparisons of indicated parameters in WT (W) and Yap/TaziΔEC (YT) mice (n = 4, each group). Scale bars: 500 μm. (D) Electroretinography in WT and Yap/TaziΔEC mice. Normal electroretinographic responses as shown by photopic B wave and scotopic a- and b- waves in WT mice (black line) are hardly detected in Yap/TaziΔEC mice (red line). Arrows, flash stimuli. Scale bars (green): 40 ms (x) and 40 μV (y) for photopic electroretinography; 40 ms (x) and 160 μV (y) for scotopic electroretinography. (E) Comparisons of amplitude of photopic b-wave and scotopic a- and b- waves in WT and Yap/TaziΔEC mice (n = 4, each group). Error bars represent mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 vs. WT by Mann-Whitney U test.

Endothelial YAP/TAZ is required for formation and maturation of the vascular network in the brain. Taking advantage of EC-specific deletion of Yap/Taz in a tamoxifen-inducible manner, we further evaluated whether these vascular defects occurred in other organs of Yap/TaziΔEC mice at P12. Although severe growth retardation and lethality were observed, most organs did not show evident vascular defects (Supplemental Figure 8, A–E). Nevertheless, weights of major organs and lengths of long bones were less in Yap/TaziΔEC mice compared with those of WT mice (Supplemental Figure 8, F–I). However, the density and budding of blood vessels in the metaphysis, the number of Osterix+ osteoprogenitors, and the formation of secondary ossification center in the epiphysis of Yap/TaziΔEC mice were not significantly different from those of WT mice (Supplemental Figure 8, J and K). These data suggest that the growth retardation in Yap/TaziΔEC mice might have resulted from malnutrition due to insufficient milk intake.

In contrast, the brains of Yap/TaziΔEC mice exhibited striking, extensive, and multifocal hemorrhages, particularly in cerebral striatum, nuclei, and cerebellum at P12 (Figure 5, A–D). Further analyses revealed that substantial TER119+ rbc leakage and F4/80+ macrophage infiltration together with extensive vascular leakage were detected in the multifocal regions of brains of Yap/TaziΔEC mice (Figure 5, E–J). Detailed histologic analyses demonstrated less vascular density with tortuous and enlarged capillaries and numerous microaneurysm formations at the vascular branching region in the brains of Yap/TaziΔEC mice (Figure 6, A–C). Strikingly, the tip ECs in the vascular front region of the brain in Yap/TaziΔEC mice exhibited blunted-end, microaneurysm-like structures with almost no filopodia (Figure 6, D and E), which coincided with the phenotypes in tip ECs of the retinal vessels. Increased PLVAP and reduced transferrin receptor (TfR) but no changes in glucose transporter 1 (GLUT1) (markers for blood-brain barrier integrity; ref. 32) nor in PDGFRβ+ pericyte coverage onto ECs were also found in the brains vessels of Yap/TaziΔEC mice compared with those of WT mice (Figure 6, F and G). We confirmed efficient endothelial deletion of YAP by GSEA in the isolated brain ECs and by immunohistochemistry in brain vessels of Yap/TaziΔEC mice (Figure 6, H and I, and Supplemental Figure 8L).

Figure 5 Endothelial Yap/Taz deletion leads to extensive and multifocal brain hemorrhage. (A) Diagram depicting the experiment schedule for Yap/Taz deletion in brain ECs from P2 and their analyses at P12 in Yap/TaziΔEC mice. (B and C) Images of whole and sectioned brains. Severe hemorrhage is detected in cerebral striatum and nuclei, and cerebellum (arrows). (D) H&E staining of brain sections at indicated areas. Brain hemorrhage (arrows) is detected in Yap/TaziΔEC mice. Scale bars: 100 μm. (E and F) Images of whole and sectioned brains and comparison of Evans blue (EB) leakage in brains after EB injection in WT and Yap/TaziΔEC mice (n = 4, each group). (G and H) Images and comparisons of TER119+ rbc leakage and F4/80+ macrophage infiltration in cerebral striatum of WT and Yap/TaziΔEC mice (n = 5, each group). Scale bars: 100 μm. (I and J) Images and comparisons of FITC-conjugated dextran (70 kDa) leakage in the indicated areas of WT and Yap/TaziΔEC brains (n = 5, each group). Scale bars: 100 μm. Error bars represent mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 vs. WT by Mann-Whitney U test.

Figure 6 Endothelial YAP/TAZ is required for vascular network formation in brain. (A) Diagram for EC-specific deletion of Yap/Taz in brain vessels from P2 and their analyses at P12 in Yap/TaziΔEC mice. (B and C) Images of CD31+ vessels of cerebral cortex and striatum, and comparisons of indicated parameters in WT and Yap/TaziΔEC mice (n = 5, each group). The yellow dashed line demarcates the border between cortex and striatum. Scale bars: 500 μm. (D and E) Magnified images of tip ECs and comparisons of indicated parameters in WT and Yap/TaziΔEC mice (n = 5, each group). Tip ECs of Yap/TaziΔEC mice exhibit an aneurysm-like structure with less and dysmorphic filopodia (white arrowheads). Scale bars: 25 μm. (F and G) Images and comparisons of levels of glucose transporter 1 (GLUT1), transferrin receptor (TfR), PLVAP, and PDGFRβ+ pericyte coverage onto CD31+ vessels in cerebral striatum of WT and Yap/TaziΔEC mice (n = 5, each group). Scale bars: 50 μm. (H) Diagram for EC-specific deletion of Yap/Taz from P2 and sampling of brain ECs and their analyses at P8 in Yap/TaziΔEC mice. (I) GSEA of isolated brain ECs showing downregulation of YAP signature genes in Yap/TaziΔEC compared with those in WT mice, and correspondent heatmaps of the top 15 enriched genes. ES, enrichment score; NES, normalized enrichment score. Error bars represent mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 vs. WT by Mann-Whitney U test.

It is especially notable that Yap/TaziΔEC mice had disarranged distributions and reduced levels of the tight junction proteins ZO1 and claudin-5 and the adherens junction protein VE-cadherin in the ECs of brain vessels (Figure 7, A–D). Moreover, among the ECM proteins of BBB, markedly reduced depositions of laminin and perlecan, ECM proteins of the blood-brain barrier (BBB), without changes in collagen IV and nidogen, were found along the brain capillaries in Yap/TaziΔEC mice compared with those of WT mice (Figure 7, E and F). mRNA expression of the genes involved in inflammation and hypoxia (Ccl2, Ccl3, Arg1, Tnfa, Il6, and Il10) was highly upregulated, but there were no changes in Vegf mRNA in the brains of Yap/TaziΔEC mice compared with those of WT mice (Figure 7G). Moreover, associations with the Gene Ontology (GO) terms “cell junction assembly” and “extracellular structure organization” were also reduced in brain ECs of Yap/TaziΔEC mice compared with those of WT mice (Figure 7H). Together, these results indicate that YAP/TAZ plays multifaceted roles in vascular sprouting and network formation and in BBB maturation in the brain.

Figure 7 Endothelial YAP/TAZ is indispensable for BBB maturation. (A) Diagram for EC-specific deletion of Yap/Taz in brain vessels from P2 and their analyses at P12 in Yap/TaziΔEC mice. (B and C) Images and comparisons of distributions of VE-cadherin, ZO1, and claudin-5 on CD31+ vessels in cerebral striatum of WT and Yap/TaziΔEC mice (n = 5, each group). Scale bars: 50 μm. (D) Electron microscopic images showing electron-dense and continuous junction between brain ECs in WT mice (arrows), while junction between ECs is disrupted and less electron-dense in Yap/TaziΔEC mice (arrowheads). Scale bars: 1 μm. (E and F) Images and comparisons of levels of COL4, laminin, nidogen, and perlecan on CD31+ vessels in cerebral striatum of WT and Yap/TaziΔEC mice (n = 5, each group). Scale bars: 50 μm. (G) Comparisons of expressions of indicated mRNA in brains of WT and Yap/TaziΔEC mice (n = 4, each group). (H) GSEA showing downregulated GO terms “cell junction assembly” and “extracellular structure organization” in brain ECs of Yap/TaziΔEC mice compared with those of WT mice. ES, enrichment score; NES, normalized enrichment score. Error bars represent mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 vs. WT by Mann-Whitney U test.

YAP/TAZ controls EC migration and filopodia/lamellipodia formation by regulating actomyosin cytoskeleton. To obtain mechanical insights into how YAP/TAZ regulates sprouting angiogenesis and vascular remodeling, we performed a series of in vitro analyses in primary cultured HUVECs. Because VEGF is a key player governing sprouting angiogenesis (1–3) and recent reports (9, 33) demonstrate that mitogenic growth factors such as EGF activate YAP/TAZ mediated through the PI3K/PDK1/Hippo pathway, we hypothesized that VEGF might regulate YAP/TAZ activity in ECs or vice versa. Intriguingly, VEGF stimulation facilitated a nuclear localization of YAP in HUVECs (Figure 8, A and B). This finding was in accordance with the increase in VEGFR2 phosphorylation (at Tyr1175) and reductions in LATS1 phosphorylation (at Thr1079) and YAP phosphorylation (at Ser127; site that is phosphorylated by LATS1 as well as being responsible for cytoplasmic sequestration of YAP) (Figure 8, C and D). Thus, activation of VEGF/VEGFR2 signaling seems to promote the nuclear localization of YAP through the canonical Hippo pathway (6, 7). Moreover, mRNA levels of CTGF and CYR61, bona fide YAP target genes (34), were also increased in HUVECs after VEGF stimulation (Figure 8E), consistent with previous findings (ref. 35 and Figure 8F). We then examined EC behaviors and their actin cytoskeleton using the HUVECs transfected with siControl (siCont-ECs) or siYAP/TAZ (siYAP/TAZ-ECs). Upon VEGF stimulation, siYAP/TAZ-ECs had significantly reduced migration, smaller lamellipodia, and fewer filopodia compared with siCont-ECs (Figure 9, A–D). siYAP/TAZ-ECs had no significant alterations in VEGF-induced phosphorylation of VEGFR2, AKT, ERK, eNOS, PAK2, or FAK compared with siCont-ECs (Figure 9E). However, among the small Rho GTPases, VEGF-stimulated enhanced CDC42 activity was markedly attenuated without changes in the activities of RhoA and Rac1 in siYAP/TAZ-ECs compared with siCont-ECs (Figure 9F). Further analysis revealed that this selective attenuation of CDC42 activity was presumably caused by substantially reduced CDC42 protein level in siYAP/TAZ-ECs (Figure 9, G and H). In addition, compared with siCont-ECs, siYAP/TAZ-ECs had markedly reduced protein level of MLC2 (also known as MYL9) without changes in the protein levels of MYH9 and MYH10 (Figure 9I). Consistent with this finding, markedly reduced pMLC2 (at Ser19) was detected in growing retinal vessels of Yap/TaziΔEC mice compared with those of WT mice (Figure 9, J and K).

Figure 8 VEGF upregulates YAP/TAZ transcriptional activity in ECs. (A and B) Images and quantification of the nuclear enrichment of YAP in HUVECs stimulated with VEGF (50 ng/ml) for 30 minutes (n = 4, each group). Scale bars: 20 μm. (C and D) Immunoblot analyses and comparisons of indicated proteins in HUVECs stimulated with VEGF (50 ng/ml) for indicated times (n = 3, each group). Note that, upon VEGFR2 activation, the level of pLATS1 (Thr1079) is reduced after 5 minutes, and reduction in pYAP (Ser127) level follows after 30 minutes. (E) Quantitative PCR analysis of CTGF and CYR61 mRNA levels in HUVECs stimulated with VEGF for 1 hour (n = 4, each group). (F) GSEA of the microarray data (GSE18913) showing upregulation of YAP signature genes in HUVECs stimulated with VEGF for 1 hour compared with control. ES, enrichment score; NES, normalized enrichment score. Error bars and dots represent mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 vs. control or 0 minutes by Mann-Whitney U test.

Figure 9 YAP/TAZ depletion impairs EC migration and filopodia/lamellipodia formation by suppressing CDC42 and MLC2 activity. (A and B) Images and comparison of wound healing migration in HUVECs transfected with siCont (siCont-ECs) or siYAP/TAZ (siYAP/TAZ-ECs) (n = 4, each group). Scale bars: 500 μm. (C and D) Images of phalloidin+ actin cytoskeleton and comparisons of indicated parameters in siCont-ECs and siYAP/TAZ-ECs after VEGF stimulation for 30 minutes (n = 4, each group). Scale bars: 20 μm. (E) Immunoblot analyses of indicated proteins in siCont-ECs and siYAP/TAZ-ECs stimulated with VEGF for indicated times. Similar findings were observed in 3 independent experiments. (F) Comparisons of activities of RhoA, Rac1, and CDC42 in siCont-ECs and siYAP/TAZ-ECs stimulated with VEGF for 30 minutes (n = 4, each group). Note that siYAP/TAZ-ECs show markedly attenuated CDC42 activity. (G and H) Immunoblot analyses and comparisons of indicated proteins in siCont-ECs and siYAP/TAZ-ECs (n = 3, each group). Note that siYAP/TAZ-ECs show selectively reduced protein level of CDC42. (I) Immunoblot analyses and comparisons of indicated proteins in siCont-ECs and siYAP/TAZ-ECs (siY/T) (n = 3–4, each group). Numbers indicate mean ± SD. Note that siYAP/TAZ-ECs show significantly reduced MLC2, a key regulator of contractile force. (J and K) Images and comparison of pMLC2 (at Ser19) in CD31+ retinal vessels at P5 in WT and Yap/TaziΔEC mice (n = 4, each group). Scale bars: 100 μm. (L) GSEA of isolated brain ECs showing downregulated GO term “regulation of actin filament based movement” in Yap/TaziΔEC mice compared with WT mice. ES, enrichment score; NES, normalized enrichment score. Error bars represent mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 vs. siCont or WT mice by Mann-Whitney U test.

Moreover, GSEA revealed that association with the GO term “regulation of actin filament based movement” was decreased in the brain ECs of Yap/TaziΔEC mice compared with those of WT mice (Figure 9L). These results indicate that YAP/TAZ regulates EC migration and filopodia/lamellipodia formation by modulating actomyosin cytoskeleton in response to VEGF.

YAP/TAZ regulates EC proliferation and metabolic activity through MYC signaling. Given that metabolic activity is a critical regulator for proliferation and migration of ECs during angiogenic sprouting (36–38), we then asked whether YAP/TAZ regulates metabolic activity in the HUVECs. Growth of siYAP/TAZ-ECs was markedly retarded by cell cycle arrest at G 1 (Figure 10, A and B). Indeed, compared with siCont-ECs, siYAP/TAZ-ECs had marked reductions in both glycolysis and mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation (Figure 10, C–F). Moreover, GSEA demonstrated downregulation of the genes related to E2F targets, glycolysis, and oxidative phosphorylation in the isolated brain ECs of Yap/TaziΔEC mice compared with WT mice (Supplemental Table 1 and Figure 10G). Notably, molecular and biochemical analyses revealed no differences in apoptosis, energy distress, senescence, or autophagy between siCont-ECs and siYAP/TAZ-ECs (Supplemental Figure 9, A–F). These results indicate that YAP/TAZ plays important roles in EC proliferation and metabolism. In particular, MYC target gene signatures were downregulated in the ECs of Yap/TaziΔEC mice compared with WT mice (Supplemental Table 1, Figure 10H, and Supplemental Figure 9G).

Figure 10 YAP/TAZ positively regulates proliferation and metabolic activity of ECs through MYC signaling. (A and B) Growth and cell cycle analysis of HUVECs transfected with siCont (siCont-ECs) or siYAP/TAZ (siYAP/TAZ-ECs) (n = 4, each group). (C and D) Comparisons of extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) of siCont-ECs (siC) and siYAP/TAZ-ECs (siYT) under basal conditions and in response to glucose, oligomycin (Oligo), and 2-deoxy-d-glucose (2-DG) (n = 5, each group). (E and F) Comparisons of oxygen consumption rate (OCR) of siCont-ECs and siYAP/TAZ-ECs under basal conditions and in response to oligo, fluoro-carbonyl cyanide phenylhydrazone (FCCP), and antimycin A (AA)/rotenone (R) (n = 5, each group). (G) GSEA of isolated brain ECs showing downregulations of E2F target, glycolysis, and oxidative phosphorylation signature genes in Yap/TaziΔEC compared with WT mice. ES, enrichment score; NES, normalized enrichment score. (H) Heatmap of MYC signature genes of brain ECs sorted from WT and Yap/TaziΔEC mice. (I and J) Quantitative PCR (n = 4, each group) and immunoblot analysis of MYC expression in siCont-ECs and siYAP/TAZ-ECs. Error bars represent mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 vs. siCont by Mann-Whitney U test.

Because MYC is a powerful driver of glycolysis, mitochondrial metabolism, and cell growth (39, 40), we speculated that YAP/TAZ could modulate expression and activity of MYC in ECs. YAP/TAZ depletion suppressed protein level of MYC but not mRNA level of MYC in ECs (Figure 10, I and J), which is consistent with previous findings in other cells (41). Thus, these findings point to MYC as an important functional effector of YAP/TAZ in coordinating EC proliferation and metabolism during angiogenic sprouting.

Endothelial YAP/TAZ is required for pathological angiogenesis but dispensable for maintaining barrier integrity during adulthood. We finally asked whether endothelial YAP/TAZ is required for maintaining barrier integrity. To answer this question, we deleted Yap/Taz in ECs at adulthood (Figure 11A). However, Yap/TaziΔEC mice showed no definitively abnormal phenotypes, including vascular leakage, in the vessels of retina and brain (Figure 11, B–D). We also found that Yap/TaziΔEC mice had similar expression and distribution of GLUT1, TfR, and PLVAP in brain vessels and PDGFRβ+ pericyte coverage compared with WT mice (Figure 11, E and F). These results indicate that endothelial YAP/TAZ is not required for maintaining BBB and BRB integrity in adulthood.

Figure 11 Endothelial YAP/TAZ is required for pathological angiogenesis, but dispensable for the maintenance of barrier integrity during adulthood. (A) Diagram for EC-specific deletion of Yap/Taz in retinal and brain vessels of 8-week-old mice and their analyses after 4 weeks in Yap/TaziΔEC mice. (B and C) Images of CD31+ retinal vessels and comparisons of indicated parameters in WT and Yap/TaziΔEC mice (n = 4, each group). Scale bars: 500 μm, top panels; 100 μm, bottom panels. (D) Images of whole and sectioned brains from WT and Yap/TaziΔEC mice. No visible hemorrhage or EB leakage is detected in both mice. (E and F) Images and comparisons of levels of GLUT1, TfR, PLVAP, and PDGFRβ+ pericyte coverage onto CD31+ vessels in cerebral striatum of WT and Yap/TaziΔEC mice (n = 5, each group). Scale bars: 50 μm. (G) Diagram for EC-specific deletion of Yap/Taz in retinal vessels of 8-week-old mice, generation of choroidal neovascularization (CNV) 4 weeks later, and their analyses at 2 weeks after laser photocoagulation in Yap/TaziΔEC mice. (H) Images of late-phase fluorescein angiography (FA) for detecting vascular leakage surrounding the site of laser injury, and indocyanine green angiography (ICGA) and CD31 staining of retinal pigment epithelium–choroid–sclera flat mounts for quantifying the extent of CNV in WT and Yap/TaziΔEC mice. Scale bars: 100 μm. (I) Comparisons of CNV volumes calculated by total measurements of CD31+ CNV volume, and leaky areas from CNV calculated as total measured hyperfluorescent areas in FA images divided by total measured CNV areas in ICGA images, in WT and Yap/TaziΔEC mice (n = 5, each group). Error bars represent mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 vs. WT by Mann-Whitney U test.

We next questioned whether endothelial YAP/TAZ has a substantial role in pathological angiogenesis during adulthood because higher transcriptional or metabolic activity is required to stimulate quiescent adult ECs to facilitate pathological neovascularization. To answer this question, we used a mouse model of laser-induced choroidal neovascularization (CNV) that mimics human neovascular age-related macular degeneration, one of the most common forms of ocular neovascular diseases. We specifically deleted Yap/Taz in the ECs of blood vessels of 8-week-old Yap/TaziΔEC mice and performed laser photocoagulation 4 weeks later (Figure 11G). Yap/TaziΔEC mice exhibited markedly attenuated CNV volume and suppressed vascular leakage compared with WT mice at 7 days after laser photocoagulation (Figure 11, H and I). These findings demonstrate that YAP/TAZ is substantially involved in pathological angiogenesis during adulthood.