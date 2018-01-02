ADHFE1 is a breast cancer oncogene and induces metabolic reprogramming

D-2HG is the predominant enantiomer elevated in human breast tumors. We and others previously reported that total 2HG accumulates in a subset of human breast tumors that were primarily estrogen receptor–negative (ER-negative) (7, 8). Here, we interrogated the enantiomeric forms of 2HG in 15 ER-negative human breast tumors using enantiomer-specific targeted mass spectrometry (Figure 1A). Consistent with our earlier data, 2HG levels were elevated in these tumors. Notably, most of the tumors contained accumulated levels of the D-enantiomer while few of them contained both D- and L-2HG at similar levels (Figure 1A), indicating the existence of multiple pathways that could lead to increased 2HG formation in these tumors. In adjacent noncancerous tissues (n = 4), D-2HG averaged 0.18 ± 0.055 mg/kg compared with 1.28 mg/kg for the tumor with the lowest D-2HG accumulation (7.1-fold increase in tumor) and with 26.3 mg/kg for the tumor with the highest D-2HG accumulation (147.8-fold increase in tumor).

Figure 1 Co-occurrence of ADHFE1 and MYC amplifications in human breast tumors and accelerated tumor growth of ADHFE1-overexpressing MCF7 cells. (A) Accumulation of D- and L-2-hydroxyglutarate and their ratio (D to L ratio above bars) in 15 human breast tumors and 4 adjacent noncancerous breast tissues (N). (B) Co-occurrence of ADHFE1 and MYC amplifications in human breast tumors (P < 0.001). Shown are 473 TCGA breast tumors with amplification (dark red) or overexpression (light red) of 1 of the 5 listed genes previously associated with D-2HG. Blue bars: deletion or reduced expression. IDH, isocitrate dehydrogenase; PHGDH, phosphoglycerate dehydrogenase. (C) High ADHFE1 protein expression by immunohistochemistry (IHC) is associated with decreased survival of patients with ER-negative breast cancer. P = 0.012 by the log-rank test. HR, hazard ratio. (D) Western blots. Top left panel: MYC upregulates ADHFE1. MYC signaling was induced (MYC-ER fusion in HMEC-MYC) or suppressed (inducible shRNA in SUM159T) with 4-hydroxytamoxifen (+) or doxycycline (+), respectively. HMEC, human mammary epithelial cell. Lower panel: ADHFE1 transgene expression in MCF10A and MCF12A cells increases MYC. Right panel: Induction of aldo-keto reductase AKR7A2, but not AKR1A1, in HMEC-MYC cells after 4-hydroxytamoxifen–stimulated MYC signaling (+TAM). (E) Increased tumor growth of MCF7 cells over-expressing either ADHFE1, MYC, or both ADHFE1 and MYC (ADHFE1-MYC). Solid lines show median for each group. Tumor growth was measured 16 weeks after injection of MCF7 cells into mammary fat pads. Two-sided t test for comparisons with control group (n = 10 per group). P = 0.05 for MYC versus ADHFE1-MYC tumors. (F) Increased 2-hydroxyglutarate (2HG) and 4-hydroxybutyrate (4HB) levels in MCF7 tumors overexpressing ADHFE1 and MYC (n = 10 per group). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, versus control group using 2-sided t test. Shown is the mean ± SD. ANOVA test for differences between groups was used in E and F: P < 0.001.

Relationship between MYC and ADHFE1. 2HG accumulation in breast tumors is associated with a MYC activation signature, while knockdown of ADHFE1 decreased intracellular 2HG levels in ER-negative breast cancer cells (7). Based on these previous findings, we hypothesized that ADHFE1 is a MYC-linked candidate oncogene that promotes D-2HG production in mammary epithelial cells. To test the association of ADHFE1 with MYC, we queried The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) breast cancer data set (at http://www.cbioportal.org/public-portal), which revealed a significant co-occurrence of ADHFE1 amplifications at 8q12.3 and MYC amplifications at 8q24 in a subset of breast tumors (Figure 1B). An additional analysis of the METABRIC breast cancer data set (11) showed that patients with ADHFE1 amplifications in their tumors experience a moderately decreased survival (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI93815DS1). However, high ADHFE1 protein expression predicted poor survival of patients with ER-negative breast tumors (Figure 1C) in a Maryland breast cancer cohort (12). This association of ADHFE1 with breast cancer survival was independent of age, race/ethnicity, disease stage, therapy, and MYC protein expression in the multivariable survival analysis (hazard ratio [HR]: 2.61; 95% confidence interval: 1.15 to 5.95 for high vs. low ADHFE1 expression). To further explore the relationship between MYC and ADHFE1, we induced MYC signaling in human mammary epithelial cells (HMEC-MYC) using 4-hydroxytamoxifen (13) or downregulated endogenous MYC in SUM159T breast cancer cells using an inducible shRNA system. Consistent with a relationship between MYC and ADHFE1, induction of MYC signaling in HMEC-MYC increased ADHFE1, while MYC knockdown in SUM159T cells reduced ADHFE1 expression (Figure 1D). Additionally, we overexpressed human ADHFE1 in a malignant (MCF7) and 2 nonmalignant breast epithelial cell lines (MCF10A and MCF12A), all having low endogenous ADHFE1 expression, using a lentiviral expression construct for human ADHFE1 (Figures 1D and Supplemental Figure 2). Upregulation of ADHFE1 in these cell lines also increased MYC (Figure 1D), suggesting the existence of a mutual regulatory loop between MYC and ADHFE1 in breast cancer. Together, our findings suggest a potential oncogenic role of ADHFE1 in breast cancer and disease progression.

ADHFE1 promotes orthotopic tumor growth. To examine whether ADHFE1 is an oncogene that enhances tumor growth, MCF7 cells over-expressing ADHFE1, MYC, or both ADHFE1 and MYC, were injected into the mammary fat pad of NOD/SCID gamma mice. Expression of either ADHFE1 or MYC significantly increased orthotopic tumor growth of these cells in the mammary gland, but the coexpression of ADHFE1 and MYC enhanced tumor growth more than the expression of either one of the 2 genes alone (Figure 1E), indicating that the coamplification of ADHFE1 and MYC, which we observed in a subset of human breast tumors (Figure 1B), may lead to a growth advantage. MCF7 tumors that coexpressed ADHFE1 and MYC also had the highest levels of 2HG and 4-hydroxybutyrate, a substrate for ADHFE1 to produce 2HG (Figure 1F).

MYC upregulates ADHFE1 through increased iron metabolism. The amplification of the ADHFE1 locus in a subset of breast tumors and the induction ADHFE1 expression by MYC in cell lines suggest the existence of different mechanisms that may upregulate ADHFE1. Therefore, we explored both the relationship between ADHFE1 genomic amplification and ADHFE1 protein expression in human breast tumors and the effect of MYC on ADHFE1 expression. To correlate ADHFE1 genomic amplification and ADHFE1 protein expression in breast tumors, we obtained TCGA breast cancer data for mass spectrometry–based global protein expression (14), and the gene copy number status in the tumors, from cbioportal (http://www.cbioportal.org/). In a combined analysis of all breast tumors, we did not find that a genomic amplification of ADHFE1 significantly correlates with ADHFE1 protein expression. Yet, in the analysis of the basal-like subset of breast tumors (n = 24), which is the subtype with the most significant increase in 2HG (7), ADHFE1 genomic amplification positively correlated with ADHFE1 (ρ = 0.38, P < 0.05) and vimentin (ρ = 0.48, P < 0.05) protein expression and inversely correlated with E-cadherin expression (ρ = –0.32, P < 0.05), indicating that an amplification may increase protein expression and epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT) in this subtype. However, the moderate strength of the correlation between ADHFE1 amplification and protein expression shows that additional mechanisms of ADHFE1 upregulation must exist in breast tumors. Thus, we examined whether MYC induces ADHFE1 expression. We did not find that MYC directly regulates ADHFE1 promoter activity using a reporter assay (Figure 2A), although a MYC binding site exists upstream of the human ADHFE1 promoter region (Supplemental Figure 3). Instead, further investigations discovered a mechanism by which MYC upregulates ADHFE1 through an increase in iron metabolism. Myc regulates expression of iron metabolism–related genes (15). We found that Myc induces these genes in HMEC-MYC cells and increases iron accumulation in mitochondria, where ADHFE1 is located, and also show that Fe2+ induces ADHFE1 expression (Figures 2, B–D), consistent with a previous report (16). Furthermore, we show that a chelator of Fe2+, 3-aminopyridine-2-carboxaldehyde thiosemicarbazone (3-AP), inhibits FeSO 4 -induced and Myc-induced upregulation of ADHFE1 (Supplemental Figure 4 and Figure 2E). In summary, these data indicate that increased Myc signaling in breast tumors can upregulate ADHFE1 through its effects on iron metabolism, and that ADHFE1 amplifications may also contribute to increased ADHFE1 protein expression in a subset of breast tumors.

Figure 2 ADHFE1 promoter activity in HMEC-MYC cells and induction of ADHFE1 protein expression by FeSO 4 . (A) HMEC-MYC cells were transfected with a reporter construct containing a 5-kb segment of the human ADHFE1 promoter region with a MYC binding site. Cells were transfected with constructs containing either the intact MYC binding site (WT) or a mutated sequence (mutant), as described in Methods. MYC signaling was induced with 4-hydroxytamoxifen (+TAM). Addition of TAM modestly increased ADHFE1 promoter activity but the activity was not dependent on the presence of an intact MYC binding site. Shown is the mean ± SD for triplicate experiments. Two-sided t test; NS, not significantly different. (B) MYC signaling (+TAM) increases expression of iron metabolism genes in HMEC-MYC cells. (C) MYC signaling also increases mitochondrial iron content in these cells. n = 4. Shown is the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 (2-sided t test). (D) Treatment of HMECs with FeSO 4 for 24 hours increases ADHFE1 expression. (E) Induction of ADHFE1 and iron metabolism genes by MYC signaling in HMEC-MYC cells can be inhibited by the Fe2+ chelator, 3-AP (0.5 μM), which was added together with TAM. In B, C, and E, TAM treatment was for 96 hours. TFRC, transferrin receptor protein 1; IRP2, iron-responsive element–binding protein 2.

Metabolic reprogramming associated with ADHFE1 and D-2HG in breast cancer. ADHFE1 is a mitochondrial enzyme (EC 1.1.99.24) that catalyzes the oxidation of 4-hydroxybutyrate to succinic semialdehyde coupled to the reduction of α-ketoglutarate to D-2HG (17, 18), but may also use other substrates, such as 3-hydroxypropionate (19). Consistent with this catalytic reaction, we found that levels of 4-hydroxybutyrate and 2HG correlated in the MCF7 xenograft tumors (Figure 1F) and in human breast tumors. Analyzing our publicly available metabolome data for breast cancer (7), we noticed that 4-hydroxybutyrate is markedly increased in ER-negative breast tumors (7.1-fold when compared with adjacent noncancerous tissue; P < 0.01) and significantly correlated with 2HG levels in these tumors (Spearman’s ρ = 0.5; both P < 0.01). One reason why 4-hydroxybutyrate and 2HG simultaneously increase in breast tumors could be Myc signaling. As shown in Figure 1D, Myc induced not only ADHFE1 in HMEC-MYC cells but also the aldo-keto reductase AKR7A2, a key enzyme in the synthesis of 4-hydroxybutyrate in the brain (20). Additionally, ENCODE ChIP-seq data show that Myc has several binding sites in the AKR7A2 promoter region (Supplemental Figure 5).

Besides the formation of D-2HG, ADHFE1 may affect breast cancer metabolism more broadly. Therefore, we performed a metabolome analysis of cancer-related metabolites in ADHFE1-overexpressing cells, as described under Methods. In the 3 cell lines, ADHFE1 increased both intracellular and secreted D-2HG under aerobic and hypoxic conditions (Supplemental Figure 6). In all of them, D-2HG accumulation was higher under hypoxic than aerobic conditions and reached an upper limit at 10- to 15-fold relative to the control cells. Further examination of 116 metabolites in MCF12A cells revealed a very distinct pattern of metabolic changes in ADHFE1-overexpressing cells. Marker metabolites for glycolysis, TCA cycle, and polyamine synthesis were elevated in these cells and acetyl-CoA increased 14.3-fold over control levels (Figure 3 and Supplemental Figure 7). Moreover, the NADPH/NADP ration was elevated (Supplemental Figure 7), and TCA metabolites that would be generated by a reductive glutamine metabolism accumulated, whereas other TCA cycle–related metabolites remained unchanged (Figure 3B). We confirmed this metabolic rewiring in mitochondria associated with ADHFE1 overexpression using a 13C-labeled glutamine isotopomer method. Our studies revealed an increased incorporation of the 1-13C label into citrate and malate in MCF10A and MCF12A cells with upregulated ADHFE1 (Figure 4, A–E). These findings support a role of ADHFE1 in promoting a reductive glutamine metabolism (Figure 4F), also termed reductive carboxylation (21), in which glutamine-derived α-ketoglutarate is metabolized into isocitrate and citrate for increased acetyl-CoA synthesis and lipogenesis. Because intracellular D-2HG in itself may promote a reductive glutamine metabolism, we added cell-permeant D-2HG to MCF10A and MCF12A cells and cultured the cells in presence of [1-13C]glutamine. This experiment revealed an increased incorporation of the 1-13C label into citrate (Supplemental Figure 8), consistent with an upregulation of reductive carboxylation by D-2HG. Thus, the increase in D-2HG in ADHFE1-overexpressing cells may contribute to the changes in metabolism due to this enzyme. Lastly, we assessed the incorporation of glutamine labeled at all 5 carbons with 13C ([1–5 13C]glutamine) into succinate and citrate in MCF10A cells treated with cell-permeant D-2HG (1 mM octyl-D-2HG for 48 hours). This experiment showed that D-2HG significantly decreases the flux of [1–5 13C]glutamine into succinate while increasing the flux into citrate via reductive carboxylation as shown by the increased fraction of [1–5 13C]–labeled citrate in these cells (Figure 4G), indicating that D-2HG may inhibit the α-ketoglutarate dehydrogenase complex and thereby increase reductive carboxylation.

Figure 3 Metabolic reprogramming in MCF12A cells with upregulated ADHFE1. (A) Heatmap showing increased abundance of glycolysis, tricarboxylic acid (TCA) cycle, polyamines, and amino acid–related metabolites (red) and decreased abundance of glutathione and urea cycle–related metabolites (green) in ADHFE1-expressing MCF12A cells. (B) Increased abundance of glycolytic metabolites and TCA cycle–related metabolites that can be generated by a reductive glutamine metabolism (“increased”) in cells with upregulated ADHFE1. Absolute quantification: metabolite concentrations are reported as pmol/106 cells (mean ± SD, n = 4). Two-sided t test was used to determine statistical significance.

Figure 4 A retrograde tricarboxylic acid (TCA) cycle is induced by ADHFE1 in MCF10A and MCF12A cells. (A–F) Cells were cultured with 2 mM [1-13C]glutamine and cell extracts were prepared after approximately 5 minutes, 12 hours, and 24 hours. Incorporation of the 13C label into α-ketoglutarate (α-KG) (B), citrate (C), malate (D), and succinate (E) was measured by mass spectrometry. (F) Only reductive carboxylation of glutamine (“retrograde TCA”) allows incorporation of 1-13C into citrate and malate. (G) Incorporation of all-carbon 13C–labeled glutamine into succinate and citrate in MCF10A cells exposed to 1 mM cell-permeant D-2HG. m4, [1–4 13C]-labeled succinate or citrate; m5, [1–5 13C]-labeled citrate. Shown is the mean ± SD for triplicate experiments. *P < 0.05 (2-sided t test), versus vector control or PAMO-treated cells (G).

Since a retrograde TCA cycle provides cells with a survival advantage under hypoxia (21, 22), we examined if ADHFE1-overexpressing cells have a growth advantage over vector control cells when cultured under hypoxic conditions. As shown in Supplemental Figure 9, ADHFE1 led to a growth advantage of MCF10A and MCF12A cells only in the hypoxic state, but not in the normoxic state, when compared with controls.

ADHFE1 and D-2HG induce EMT. Not much is known about the function of ADHFE1 beyond its role as a mitochondrial enzyme and its increased methylation in colorectal cancer (23). To gain a deeper understanding of ADHFE1’s role in cancer, we generated gene expression profiles from vector control and ADHFE1-overexpressing MCF7 and MCF12A cells (Supplemental Tables 1 and 2) and examined the respective gene expression signatures for pathway associations. In parallel, we generated expression profiles from cells treated with either 1 mM cell-permeant D-2HG (octyl-2HG) or the control compound, pentanedioic acid monooctylester (PAMO) (Supplemental Tables 3 and 4), which has permeability characteristics comparable to octyl-2HG and also controls for octanol release. At 1 mM concentration, octyl-2HG increases intracellular D-2HG to levels observed in breast tumors (7). These experiments showed that ADHFE1 and D-2HG similarly regulate 3 inter-related pathways, namely axon guidance, EMT, and the embryonic stem cell pathway, as indicated by the enrichment scores for differently expressed genes using Ingenuity and KEGG pathway analysis tools (Figures 5A and 6A, and Supplemental Figures 10A and 11). Like EMT, axon guidance controls cell differentiation and motility in epithelial cells but does so through a different signaling cascade (24, 25). To follow up on these pathway enrichment leads, we studied EMT induction and cell motility in additional cell culture experiments. Using an assessment of mesenchymal morphology and EMT markers, we confirmed that both ADHFE1 and D-2HG similarly induce EMT-like characteristics in MCF10A, MCF12A, and MCF7 cells (Figures 5 and 6, and Supplemental Figures 10 and 12). Consistent with increased mesenchymal morphology and EMT, ADHFE1 expression and D-2HG treatment augmented matrigel invasion (Figures 5 and 6) and cell migration (Supplemental Figure 13). Together, these data provide evidence that ADHFE1 and D-2HG equally induce mesenchymal transdifferentiation and an invasive phenotype in breast epithelial cells.

Figure 5 ADHFE1 induces epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT) and enhances invasion. (A) Ingenuity pathway analysis showing pathways that are enriched for differently expressed genes comparing MCF12A cells with the ADHFE1 transgene versus vector control cells. Pathways are ranked by P values representing significance of enrichment. (B) Downregulation of E-cadherin and increased expression of mesenchymal markers in MCF10A and MCF12A cells overexpressing ADHFE1. (C) Cells with upregulated ADHFE1 develop a mesenchymal phenotype as shown by loss of cell-cell adhesion and a spindle-shaped morphology. Original magnification, ×200. Graphs below show quantitative analysis of this cell morphology. Shown is the mean ± SD for 10 counted areas (per 100 cells). (D) Increased invasion of cells overexpressing ADHFE1. Invasion was examined using the xCelligence system. Shown is the mean ± SD for triplicate experiments. *P < 0.05, compared with control cells (2-sided t test). Part of Figure 4B is shown in Figure 1D.

Figure 6 Cell-permeant D-2-hydroxyglutarate (octyl-2HG) induces EMT and increases invasion. (A) Ingenuity pathways enriched for genes that are differently expressed between octyl-2HG–treated (48 hours) and control MCF12A cells. (B and D) Octyl-2HG induces a mesenchymal phenotype in MCF10A and MCF12A cells. Original magnification, ×200. Cell counts are shown as the mean ± SD for 5 counted areas (per 100 cells). (C and E) Increased invasion of MCF10A and MCF12A cells that were treated with octyl-2HG. Invasion was examined using the xCelligence system. All graphs: Shown is the mean ± SD for triplicate experiments. *P < 0.05 (2-sided t test) versus control cells. Cells were treated with 1 mM octyl-2HG or 1 mM PAMO (control).

To further validate these cell culture–based findings, and to demonstrate their importance in human tumor biology, we examined 116 human breast tumors by immunohistochemistry (IHC) and found that ADHFE1 expression was high in 30% (35 of 116) of the tumors and inversely correlated with E-cadherin expression in them (Figure 7A). A gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) of TCGA gene expression data for breast cancer revealed that breast tumors harboring an ADHFE1 amplification commonly contained an EMT signature associated with a basal-like phenotype (26), when compared with breast tumors without an ADHFE1 amplification (Figure 7B). The observations also corroborate the TCGA proteome data linking ADHFE1 amplifications to increased ADHFE1 and vimentin expression and decreased E-cadherin expression in basal-like breast tumors that we referred to earlier. Together, the cell culture and tumor data provide strong evidence that ADHFE1 is an important regulator of EMT in breast cancer biology.

Figure 7 Reduced E-cadherin in tumors with high ADHFE1 and presence of an EMT signature in TCGA breast tumors with ADHFE1 amplifications. (A) Evaluation of ADHFE1 and E-cadherin expression in 116 human breast tumors using immunohistochemistry. Tumors with high ADHFE1 expression (n = 35) were significantly more likely to show low E-cadherin expression (34.2%) than tumors with low ADHFE1 expression (13.5%). P = 0.02, Fisher’s exact test. (B) Differentially expressed genes between breast tumors with and without ADHFE1 amplifications (reference) were enriched for an EMT signature. The GSEA enrichment score was high (0.7) for upregulated EMT signature genes (black bars) in tumors with amplifications. FDR < 0.001. Forty-five breast tumors in the TCGA database had an ADHFE1 amplification. (C) Immunohistochemistry with representative ADHFE1 expression in a breast tumor. ADHFE1 is seen in the cytoplasm of the tumor epithelium (brown chromogen) and has a granular distribution, consistent with the mitochondrial location of the enzyme. (D) Representative E-cadherin expression in a breast tumor. Shown is staining of the cell membrane that is typical for this protein. Original magnification, ×400 (C and D).

ADHFE1 downregulation promotes mesenchymal-to-epithelial transition and N-acetylcysteine inhibits ADHFE1-induced EMT. Since ADHFE1 overexpression induced EMT, we tested whether knockdown of ADHFE1 may promote mesenchymal-to-epithelial transition (MET) in a breast cancer cell line, MDA-MB-231, with mesenchymal characteristics. We downregulated ADHFE1 in these cells using siRNA and assessed MET. As shown in Figure 8A, transfection of MDA-MB-231 cells with 2 siRNAs targeting ADHFE1 led to an increase in epithelial morphology and upregulation of the epithelial marker, E-cadherin, while the expression of vimentin decreased. When ADHFE1 siRNA–transfected MDA-MB-231 cells were cocultured with cell-permeant D-2HG, the occurrence of MET due to ADHFE1 downregulation was suppressed (Figure 8A and Supplemental Figure 14).

Figure 8 ADHFE1 downregulation promotes mesenchymal-to-epithelial transition (MET) and N-acetylcysteine inhibits ADHFE1-induced EMT. (A) Increase in epithelial characteristics in MDA-MB-231 cells after downregulation of ADHFE1 with siRNA. Addition of cell-permeant D-2HG inhibits siRNA-induced MET. *P < 0.01 versus control siRNA. Shown is the mean ± SD for 10 counted areas (per 100 cells) and protein expression at day 3 after siRNA transfection. Original magnification, ×200. (B and C) The mitochondrial superoxide indicator, MitoSOX, shows increased superoxide production in MCF10A and MCF12A cells with upregulated ADHFE1. Shown are representative flow cytometry experiments. MCF10A cells, 27.3% ± 19.6% superoxide increase versus vector control (n = 4); MCF12A cells, 48.2% ± 5.5% (n = 4); P < 0.05. (D and E) Inhibition of ADHFE1-induced EMT by N-acetylcysteine (NAC). MCF10A and MCF12A cells were cultured for 3 days. NAC (10 mM) was added 24 hours prior to assessment of EMT. Number of cells with mesenchymal features was counted in 5 representative areas as percentage of all cells. Significance of differences in A, D, and E was determined with a 2-sided t test.

Metabolic reprogramming during cell transformation and iron metabolism can both cause an increase in oxygen radicals that are known to induce EMT (27). Accordingly, we tested whether ROS are increased by ADHFE1, and whether ROS scavenging by the antioxidant, N-acetylcysteine, can prevent ADHFE1-induced EMT in MCF10A and MCF12A cells. We used a fluorochrome, MitoSOX, to quantify mitochondrial superoxide by FACS analysis. Our findings revealed a 30% to 50% increase in superoxide production in both MCF10A and MCF12A cells upon upregulation of ADHFE1 (Figure 8, B and C), indicating that ROS may contribute to ADHFE1-induced EMT. Notably, we also observed that treatment with 1 mM cell-permeant D-2HG led to a significant increase of mitochondrial ROS in these cell lines (Supplemental Figure 15). To further verify the link between ROS and ADHFE1-induced EMT, we exposed MCF10A and MCF12A cells with upregulated ADHFE1 to N-acetylcysteine, 24 hours prior to the assessment of EMT. The data showed that prior exposure to N-acetylcysteine inhibits the ADHFE1-induced mesenchymal transdifferentiation (Figure 8, D and E). In contrast, treatment with oxalomalate, a competitive inhibitor of NADP+-dependent IDH1 and IDH2, did not affect the expression of ADHFE1-induced EMT markers (Supplemental Figure 16). This latter observation argues against a role of reductive carboxylation in the development of EMT.

ADHFE1 and D-2HG induce mammosphere growth. Ingenuity pathway analysis (IPA) predicted that ADHFE1 and D-2HG enhance embryonic stem cell pluripotency in mammary cells and stem cell markers like ALDH1 were significantly upregulated in ADHFE1-overexpressing cells. To further validate this finding, we carried out the sphere formation assay to examine whether ADHFE1 and D-2HG increase stem cell–like features in MCF10A and MCF12A cells by scoring for both sphere formation and differentiation into terminal ducts (Supplemental Figure 17), hypothesizing that ADHFE1 and D-2HG would increase sphere formation but inhibit terminal duct formation. As shown in Figure 9, both ADHFE1 and 2HG induced sphere formation while reducing the number of terminal ducts, indicating suppression of differentiation.

Figure 9 ADHFE1 and cell-permeant D-2-hydroxyglutarate induce sphere formation of MCF10A and MCF12A cells. (A) Upregulated ADHFE1 induces sphere formation and inhibits differentiation into terminal ducts in MCF12A cells. Control shows terminal ducts. Original magnification, ×40. (B) Cell-permeant 2-hydroxyglutarate (octyl-2HG) induces sphere formation and inhibits differentiation into terminal ducts. Original magnification, ×40. In A and B, data are the mean ± SD for triplicate experiments. *P < 0.05 versus control cells (2-sided t test). Cells were treated with 1 mM octyl-2HG or 1 mM PAMO (control). In A, terminal duct numbers for MCF10A cells were too low at baseline to be scored.

Increased histone trimethylation at histone H3 lysine 4 in ADHFE1-overexpressing MCF7 cells. While our data suggest a substantial role of ROS in the induction of EMT by ADHFE1, additional mechanisms may contribute to mesenchymal transition, increased mobility, and dedifferentiation of breast cancer cells with upregulated ADHFE1. 2HG inhibits histone lysine demethylases, which can lead to increased methylation of histones (28, 29). It was shown that D-2HG increases trimethylation of histone H3 lysine 4 (H3K4me3) in the promoter region of the EMT regulator, ZEB1, in HCT116 colorectal cancer cells (30). Increased H3K4me3 near transcriptional start sites is a marker of increased transcription (31). Therefore, we performed a genome-wide ChIP-seq analysis for H3K4me3 binding to gene loci in ADHFE1-overexpressing MCF7 cells and compared their H3K4me3 profile to vector control cells and MCF7 cells overexpressing MYC. The analysis showed that both ADHFE1- and MYC-overexpressing cells have increased H3K4me3 (Supplemental Figure 18). H3K4me3 was globally increased in promoter regions of genes regulating EMT, axon guidance, and stemness (Figure 10, A–C), indicating activation of these pathways. However, H3K4me3 was not significantly increased in the ZEB1 promoter region. Instead, other genes showed more striking increases in H3K4me3 near the transcription start site, such as the mesenchymal marker N-cadherin, the axon guidance pathway markers SEMA3A and SEMA3D, and the stem cell markers SOX9 and FGFR2, as examples. FGFR2 has important roles in embryonic development and is a breast cancer susceptibility gene (32). SOX9 is an embryonic transcription factor and key regulator of the mammary stem cell state that promotes metastasis-seeding abilities, Wnt signaling, and breast cancer endocrine resistance (33–35). ADHFE1 may also affect the DNA methylation state of cells, as 2HG is an inhibitor of 5-methylcytosine hydroxylases (36). Accordingly, we found that ADHFE1 altered DNA methylation in loci encoding the EMT markers E-cadherin, vimentin, and N-cadherin in MCF12A cells (Supplemental Figure 19), suggesting that ADHFE1 may increase EMT and other pathways in various ways including ROS production and its effects on histone and DNA methylation (Figure 10D).