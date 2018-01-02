Drug-perturbation-based stratification of blood cancer

Mapping drug sensitivity of primary leukemia and lymphoma cells. We measured the effect of drugs used clinically or targeting pathways important in cancer on the viability of primary leukemia and lymphoma samples of B cell, T cell, and myeloid origin ex vivo (Figures 1 and 2, and Supplemental Tables 1–3; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI93801DS1). We used a T-shaped experimental design in order to cover heterogeneity of responses widely, among 12 diseases, and deeply (184 samples) within 1 disease, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Figure 1 Study outline. By combining functional drug response screening with omics profiling, we systematically queried drug response phenotypes, underlying molecular predictors, and pathway dependencies of leukemia and lymphoma. mt, mutant.

Figure 2 Overview of sample cohort and drugs. (A) Pathology classification of samples. The largest groups were chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL; n = 184), T cell prolymphocytic leukemia (T-PLL; n = 25), and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL; n = 10). Color indicates cell lineage: B cell (blue), T cell (orange), myeloid (green), and normal blood cells (gray). The dashed line indicates a scale break. (B) Compounds tallied by their targets. Green indicates FDA-approved drugs and purple indicates drugs that are tool compounds or in clinical development. (C) The genetic landscape of our CLL cohort (n = 184), including recurrent copy number variations (CNVs, green) and somatic mutations (blue); instances of missing data are shown in gray. Previously reported associations include the frequent co-occurrence of del17p13 and TP53 mutation (Fisher test: P = 10–11, odds ratio = 29), del11q22 and ATM mutation (Fisher test: P = 0.05, odds ratio = 3.7). In addition, we detected a mutual exclusivity pattern between del13q14 and trisomy 12 (Fisher test: P = 0.0006, odds ratio = 0.2). ALK, anaplastic lymphoma kinase; FL, follicular lymphoma; HCL-V, hairy cell leukemia variant; hMNC, human mononuclear cell; LPL, lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma; NA, not available; PTCL-NOS, peripheral T cell lymphoma not otherwise specified.

To query molecular determinants of drug response, we used targeted sequencing and whole-exome sequencing (WES) (Supplemental Table 4) for paired tumor and normal samples, mapping of structural variants, genome-wide DNA methylation profiles (450k/850k microarrays), and RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq), and assembled the Primary Blood Cancer Cell Encyclopedia (PACE).

We profiled 246 patient and 3 control samples with 64 drugs (data of 63 used after data quality control) in series of 5 concentrations, which resulted in a drug response matrix of 79,680 measurements. Similar to clinical response heterogeneity, drugs showed a heterogeneous spectrum of responses across samples (Supplemental Figure 1). We began the data analysis by clustering the drugs based on the similarity of their response profiles across CLL samples (Figure 3). The clustering gave a detailed reflection of drug target identity or relatedness. For instance, the responses to inhibitors targeting the B cell receptor (BCR) components Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK), phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase (PI3K), and spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) were highly correlated across the 184 CLL samples and showed a distinctive profile, which was shared with inhibitors of kinases downstream of the BCR, including AKT, LYN, and SRC. A BCR-like profile was also elicited by nominally unrelated drugs including AZD7762, PF477736 (targeting checkpoint kinase, CHEK), and AT13387 (targeting heat shock protein, HSP90).

Figure 3 Drug profile similarities reflect mode of action. “Guilt by association” prediction of drug targets and mechanism of action. For each pair of drugs used in the screen, the Pearson correlation coefficient (r) was computed from the viabilities of the 184 CLL samples after drug treatment (average of the 2 lowest concentrations). The rows and columns of the resulting drug-drug correlation matrix were arranged based on the hierarchical clustering shown at the bottom, and the matrix is displayed as a heatmap. The major blocks are (i) kinase inhibitors targeting the B cell receptor, including idelalisib (PI3K), ibrutinib (BTK), duvelisib (PI3K), PRT062607 (SYK); (ii) inhibitors of redox signaling/reactive oxygen species (ROS) (MIS−43, SD07, SD51); and (iii) BH3 mimetics (navitoclax, venetoclax). The scatter plots show 3 instances of pairwise correlation analyses of drugs.

To understand the unexpected activity of AZD7762 and PF477736, we used the kinobeads assay, which quantifies drug-protein binding affinity through competition with immobilized nonselective binders and proteome-wide quantitative mass spectrometry (26). In addition to CHEK1/2 kinases, both drugs targeted dozens of other proteins (Supplemental Table 5). We intersected these target lists with proteins that were identified as BCR effectors based on their BCR-dependent phosphorylation in lymphoma cell lines after BCR engagement (27). This intersection yielded 16 proteins, including well-known BCR pathway members (Figure 4). We then tested the effect of AZD7762 on proximal BCR signaling by measuring anti–IgM-induced calcium release in HBL2 and BL60 cell lines, commonly used models for lymphoma. Similar to ibrutinib, AZD7762 blocked anti–IgM-induced calcium mobilization (Supplemental Figure 2). To characterize the drug’s effects further downstream of the BCR, we assayed the activation of signaling targets using phospho-specific antibodies in a lymphoma cell line (HBL-2) and 5 primary CLL samples. Upon AZD7762 exposure, we observed consistent downregulation of p-AKT, p-BTK, and p-SYK, but not p-S6 (mTOR) (Supplemental Figure 3), and induction of apoptosis (Supplemental Figure 4). AZD7762 caused stronger viability effects in unmutated CLL (U-CLL) samples, which we confirmed under conditions of coculture with stroma cells (Supplemental Figure 4).

Figure 4 Target profiling of AZD7762 and PF477736. Binding affinity scores were determined proteome-wide using the kinobead assay (26); lower scores indicate stronger physical binding. Here, the data are shown for those proteins that had a score less than 0.5 in at least one assay, and that were previously identified as responders to B cell receptor stimulation with anti-IgM in B cell lines (27).

To follow up on the AT13387 result, we investigated 2 additional HSP90 inhibitors, ganetespib and onalespib, in 120 of the CLL samples. Consistent with our data for AT13387, these drugs had higher activity in U-CLL than in M-CLL (Supplemental Figure 5). HSP90 inhibitors are known to attenuate BCR and nuclear factor-κB (NF-κB) signaling (28), and our findings are in line with a report that AT13387 compromises the activity of the pivotal BCR-proximal effector SYK, which was identified as an HSP90 client protein (29).

Together, these results show that the similarity of response profiles across a large set of patient samples accurately assigns drugs into groups of similar mechanisms of action. In line with this concept, the phenotypic clustering of drugs depended on the sample selection; when we performed the same analysis on the T cell prolymphocytic leukemia (T-PLL) samples, the cluster of BCR-targeting drugs largely dissolved, while other clusters (reactive oxygen species [ROS], Bcl-2 homology domain 3, BH3 mimetics) — less dependent on disease-specific activity — remained (Supplemental Figure 6). We conclude that the drug perturbations acted as specific molecular probes for the tumor cells’ survival dependencies and that drug response profiles allow “guilt by association”–based mapping of drug targets. They enable the discovery of unexpected targets, as demonstrated by the targeting of the BCR signaling cascade by molecules originally designed to inhibit HSP90 or CHEK.

Disease-specific drug sensitivity phenotypes. To gain a global overview of drug response patterns across all patients, we employed t-distributed stochastic neighbor embedding (t-SNE), a machine learning algorithm for visualizing a set of objects in a 2-dimensional plane. This unsupervised analysis partitioned different disease types (i.e., T cell lymphomas, HCL, lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma [LPL], CLL) and the healthy mononuclear cells into distinct clusters based on their drug sensitivities (Figure 5A). This finding indicates that drug responses depend on disease, reflecting underlying cell lineages, differentiation states, and pathway activities. To further dissect the influence of disease on drug response and to identify disease-specific vulnerabilities, we compared each drug’s viability effects across diseases (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 7). T-PLL was not responsive to BCR inhibitors, as expected, but was also more resistant to other drugs, including apoptosis-inducing BH3 mimetics and AT13387. In contrast, T-PLL was most sensitive to thapsigargin, a noncompetitive inhibitor of the sarco-/endoplasmic reticulum Ca2+ ATPase (SERCA), and to JAK inhibitors (P < 0.001), revealing repurposing opportunities for these drugs, some of which are already in clinical use. In CLL, BH3 mimetics and BCR inhibitors showed disease-specific activity, similar to clinical observations. Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) was sensitive to tamatinib (targeting SYK) and tipifarnib (targeting farnesyl protein transferase), and marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) was resistant to BCR inhibitors and other kinase inhibitors, a result consistent with prevalent reliance of MZL on NF-κB–activating mutations (30). Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) was preferentially sensitive to YM155 (P < 0.001), a cytotoxic agent with unclear mechanism of action reported to target survivin, Mcl-1 (31), and PI3K signaling (32). Mirroring clinical observations, subsets of MCL samples were sensitive to BCR inhibitors or the mTOR inhibitor everolimus (23, 33). Hairy cell leukemia (HCL), which commonly carries the BRAF V600E mutation (34), was distinctly responsive to BRAF and MEK inhibition.

Figure 5 Disease-specific drug response phenotypes of blood cancers. (A) t-distributed stochastic neighbor embedding (t-SNE), a machine learning algorithm for dimensionality reduction, was used to visualize similarities among 246 patient samples with respect to the 315 drug sensitivity measurements (each of 63 drugs at 5 concentrations). The plot shows a distinctive separation of pathologic disease entities based on their drug sensitivity pattern. The line plots show mean viabilities for individual disease entities (CLL, gray; HCL, yellow; MCL, purple; and T-PLL, brown) and drugs across 5 concentrations, highlighting disease-specific differences. (B) Primary data for individual drugs provide examples for disease-specific response and sample variation (CLL, n = 184; HCL, n = 3; MCL, n = 10; T-PLL, n = 25). FL, follicular lymphoma; HCL-V, hairy cell leukemia variant; hMNC, human mononuclear cell; LPL, lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma PTCL-NOS, peripheral T cell lymphoma not otherwise specified.

These results validate our experimental approach, as they show how the clinical response of diseases is recapitulated. Moreover, they demonstrate that fine-grained classification of disease is possible based on drug response phenotypes, and how new disease-specific drug sensitivities with potential clinical exploitation can be uncovered.

Drug-perturbation-based functional classification of CLL. To gain a global overview of drug response patterns across patients we clustered tumors and drugs by response (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 8). We considered each concentration separately, in a model-free approach that allows for dose-dependent target specificity. Within CLL, response to BCR inhibitors formed a dominant and continuous gradient that separated the samples by their immunoglobulin heavy chain variable (IGHV) region mutation status. IGHV status (U-CLL or mutated [M-CLL]) reflects the cellular differentiation stage of the tumor-initiating cell and provides a key biological subdivision of CLL with major clinical implications (35). Our finding is consistent with the increased BCR signaling capacity in U-CLL (36) and shows the ability of drug-based screening to probe key survival pathways. Within this dominant gradient driven by BCR dependence, we discovered a group of patients with M-CLL that were sensitive to everolimus, an mTOR inhibitor. Moreover, comparison of the responses revealed that a subset of these rely on mTOR signaling activity independent of BCR signaling. A similar organization, with a gradient of BCR activity and a subgroup with BCR-independent mTOR activity, appeared in MCL, a related B cell lymphoma. Clinical studies demonstrated strong activity of the BTK inhibitor ibrutinib and the mTOR inhibitor temsirolimus in subsets of MCL (23, 37), and our finding reveals potential biomarkers for treatment. Altogether, the patterns that we observed based on unsupervised analysis suggest that CLL can be subdivided into functional disease categories based on drug response, which is in line with CLL being able to arise from multiple driver pathways that can be activated to different degrees. Moreover, they suggest that there is a limited repertoire of such constellations and that most tumors fall into a finite number of signature clusters.

Figure 6 Functional classification of blood cancer based on drug perturbations. (A) A global overview of the drug response landscape reveals heterogeneity within diseases and functionally defined disease subgroups. The heatmap matrix shows the viability measurements for 246 samples (rows) and 17 of the drugs at 2 concentrations each (columns). The data are shown on a Z-score scale, i.e., centered and scaled within each column. The color bars to the right show sample annotations. Prior to clustering, samples were divided into 6 disease groups, indicated by the horizontal gaps. A more detailed version of this plot is available in Supplemental Figure 8. (B) Relative effects of ibrutinib (BTK), idelalisib (PI3K), and PRT062607 (SYK) on each of the 184 CLL samples are shown in ternary plots. Given percentage viability values (v i ) of 3 drugs compared, the relative effect of drug i is measured by (100 – v i )/(300 – [v 1 + v 2 + v 3 ]), for i = 1, 2, and 3. Numbers per sample add up to 1 and correspond to positions within an equilateral triangle. The maximum of 100 – v i , as a measure of the overall susceptibility of the sample, is shown by dot size. Each drug is represented by the average of the 2 lowest concentrations. Response to the BCR inhibitors was similar in the majority of CLL samples. Prior treatment is indicated by dot color (green: pretreated, n = 52; yellow: untreated, n = 132). (C) In contrast, comparison of relative responses to ibrutinib, selumetinib, and everolimus revealed a heterogeneous response. (D) Same data as in panel C, but separately plotted for U- and M-CLL (n = 74 and n = 98, respectively). U-CLL showed predominant reliance on BTK and MEK signaling, whereas M-CLL showed a less BTK-dependent response pattern, with many cases of predominant MEK or mTOR sensitivity. FL, follicular lymphoma; HCL-V, hairy cell leukemia variant; hMNC, human mononuclear cell; LPL, lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma PTCL-NOS, peripheral T cell lymphoma not otherwise specified.

A model of phenotypic heterogeneity of CLL. To further dissect signaling activities and survival dependencies in CLL, we selected drugs that probe specific molecular pathways. First, we compared 3 drugs that inhibit BCR signaling targets: ibrutinib (BTK), idelalisib (PI3K), and PRT062607 (SYK). These 3 targets are key components of proximal BCR signaling. While the responses of CLL samples to these agents ex vivo were variable across tumors, they were similar across the 3 drugs (Figure 6B). Next, we selected drugs that showed more differences between each other and compared dependency on BCR (BTK, SYK, PI3K) with MEK (selumetinib) and mTOR (everolimus) (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). The spread-out distribution of the samples reflects a heterogeneous response of CLLs to inhibition of these signaling components. To dissect this distribution, we stratified the analysis between U- and M-CLL. We found that U-CLLs are relatively homogeneous and predominantly rely on BTK and MEK signaling, consistent with MEK/ERK activation downstream of the BCR (Figure 6D). In contrast, M-CLLs showed a more heterogeneous organization, with BTK-independent response groups characterized by mTOR sensitivity. To further explore the relationships between responses to inhibition of BCR, mTOR, and MEK in CLL, we exposed primary CLL samples (6 M-CLL and 6 U-CLL) to ibrutinib, idelalisib, selumetinib, and everolimus and compared the drug-induced gene-expression changes (Supplemental Figure 9C). While the tumors’ transcriptional responses to ibrutinib and idelalisib were similar, larger differences existed between each tumor’s response to BCR inhibitors, selumetinib (MEK) and everolimus (mTOR). This finding implies that CLL survival signaling can be mediated by the BCR as well as by BCR-independent pathways through mTOR and/or MEK.

Based on these results, we devised a simple classification tree with binary thresholds of response (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 10). It stratifies CLL based on response to ibrutinib (BTK group n = 50/184), response to the mTOR inhibitor everolimus but not to inhibition of upstream BTK (mTOR group n = 26/184), response to the MEK inhibitor selumetinib, but not to ibrutinib or everolimus (MEK group n = 23/184), and a group with weak response (n = 85/184). Although defined based on these 3 reference drugs, the BTK and mTOR groups showed coordinated differences in their responses to other drugs as well (Figure 7B). The BTK group was consistently more responsive to other BCR inhibitors (idelalisib [PI3K], spebrutinib [BTK], duvelisib [PI3K], and PRT062607 [SYK]) and multiple other kinase inhibitors (e.g., ATM, DNA-PK, CHEK). Notably, the mTOR group exhibited increased sensitivity to the casein kinase 2 (CK2) inhibitor silmitasertib (Figure 7C). This unanticipated cosensitivity is in line with a recent report of a biological link between CK2 and mTOR activity (38). The mTOR group also exhibits specific sensitivity towards venetoclax and navitoclax (Figure 7C), both inhibitors of the antiapoptotic protein BCL-2.

Figure 7 Hierarchical model of drug response phenotypes in CLL. (A) We derived a decision tree model that classifies CLL patients into 4 drug-response-based groups. First, we asked if ibrutinib caused strong viability effects (BTK group n = 50/184), second, whether the remaining patient samples responded to everolimus (mTOR group n = 26/184) and third, whether they responded to selumetinib (n = 23/184). The remaining patients were classified as weak responders (n = 85/184) (Supplemental Figure 10). (B) Summary of cosensitivities for the 4 groups. We compared drug responses of each group to all samples from the remaining groups (average of the 2 lowest concentrations) using Student’s t test. Significant differences (FDR = 5%) with a mean effect size greater than 5% are shown. The heatmap visualizes mean viabilities, row-centered and scaled to zero mean and unit standard deviation. (C) Exemplary plots of individual sample data for 4 of the drugs shown in panel B. The BH3 mimetic navitoclax and the CK2 inhibitor silmitasertib had stronger viability effects in the mTOR group. AZD7762 and idelalisib had stronger viability effects in the BTK group.

Phenotypic subgroups have distinct molecular characteristics. We next asked whether this drug response phenotype–based classification of patients was associated with distinct molecular profiles or clinical outcomes. Patients in the mTOR group had a longer time to treatment (TTT) compared with the MEK and BTK groups (Supplemental Figure 11A; P = 0.04). At the genetic level, we found trisomy 12 to be enriched in the BTK and mTOR groups and absent in weak responders (Supplemental Figure 11B). Trisomy 12 is a structural variant of poorly understood molecular function that occurs in 15%–20% of CLL patients and is associated with a higher incidence of aggressive transformation (39). In contrast, the most frequent alteration in CLL, del13q14, was enriched in weak responders but depleted in the BTK group. Del13q14 involves the putative pathogenic disease loci DLEU2 and microRNA cluster MIR15A–MIR16-1 (39), and our finding might provide further leads towards functional annotation of this deletion. The mTOR group consisted almost exclusively (22 of 23) of M-CLL and comprised 3 of the 4 cases with mutations in KLHL6. Deleterious mutations of KLHL6 are involved in B lymphocyte antigen receptor signaling (40). These results indicate that intrinsic molecular differences underlie the phenotypic response groups.

At the level of gene expression, we searched for genes differentially expressed between the groups (Supplemental Figure 11C). We applied gene set enrichment analysis (Supplemental Figures 12 and 13) and detected enrichment of gene sets known to be associated with increased polycomb repressive complex 1 (PRC1) activity (41), TNF-α stimulation, and IL-2 for the mTOR group. IL-2 induces survival signals in CLL (42) and T cells (43) through p-70S6 and mTOR activity. As a functional link has been reported between active IL-2 signaling and higher IL-10 expression in CLL (44), we investigated expression of several cytokines that are important for CLL survival or characteristic of distinct B cell subsets (45) (Supplemental Figure 11D). Of these, we found only IL-10 to be upregulated in the mTOR group. Moreover, within the mTOR group, IL-10 expression was correlated with better response to everolimus (P = 0.03, Supplemental Figure 14). Increased expression of IL-10 is a property of regulatory B cells (B10 cells) (46), and our result might be related to the recent discovery of a subset of M-CLL that shows a B10-like phenotype associated with BCR anergy (47). To further dissect the roles of cytokines, we exposed primary CLL cells (n = 16) to different concentrations of cytokines (IL-2, -4, -10, and -21), LPS, and anti-IgM. IL-4, -10, and -21 had prosurvival effects on most samples. However, an effect of IL-10 stimulation was markedly absent in the samples from the mTOR group, possibly due to already high endogenous levels (Supplemental Figure 15).

Together, these findings reveal unacknowledged heterogeneity of signaling dependencies in CLL. We summarize them in the signaling model shown in Figure 8. The majority of U-CLL cases depend on dominant, canonical BCR signaling. In contrast, a subset of M-CLLs show BCR-independent signaling mediated through mTOR, which can act downstream of cytokines or chemokines.

Figure 8 A model for the roles of BCR, mTOR, and MEK pathway activities in CLL. BCR-dependent cases are highly sensitive to inhibition of SYK, BTK, and PI3K. MEK and mTOR activation occur downstream of BCR. Most U-CLL patients belong to this group. In contrast, there is a group of CLL where cells receive survival signals from alternative sources (e.g., cytokines/chemokines) and whose drug response pattern is inconsistent with canonical BCR signaling, as the effect of inhibiting mTOR is greater than for BTK. PI3K, phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase; IKKβ, IκBα-Kinase-complexes; AMPK, AMP-activated protein kinase; TSC1/2, hamartin/tuberin; PDK1, pyruvate dehydrogenase kinase 1; SGK3, serine/threonine-protein kinase; PLC, phosphoinositide-phospholipase C; PKCβ, protein kinase C β; CBM, CARMA1-Bcl10-MALT1 complex; mTOR, mechanistic target of rapamycin; SYK,spleen tyrosine kinase; BTK, Bruton’s tyrosine kinase; Lyn, tyrosine kinase Lyn.

Comprehensive survey of molecular determinants of response in CLL. Most cancer mutations have not been linked to drug response. Based on the cohesiveness of the above results, we used PACE to perform a comprehensive survey of genetic determinants of drug response in CLL, including IGHV status, somatic gene mutations, and structural variants (Figure 9). The most prominent factor was IGHV mutation status, which was associated with response to 42 (67%) drugs (t test, FDR = 10%), including idelalisib and ibrutinib, which are in clinical use (Figure 10A). Robust differences were seen even at the lowest concentrations. For instance, 156 nM ibrutinib led to a mean viability of 89.2% in U-CLL versus 99.5% in M-CLL (P < 0.001). These effect sizes are comparable to previous, smaller studies investigating individual drug effects (48). We confirmed them in a FACS-based annexin V/propidium iodide assay for apoptosis (Supplemental Figure 16). Similarly, several multi-kinase inhibitors were more active in U-CLL. Indeed, the strongest associations of response with IGHV status were observed for dasatinib and for 3 of the drugs already discussed above, the HSP90 inhibitor AT13387 and the CHEK inhibitors PF477736 and AZD7762. These results show how the critical role of BCR signaling renders CLL cells sensitive to a broad range of kinase inhibitors that act by multiple target engagement of BCR components. While our data show direct correspondences between the individual signaling activity pattern of a tumor and its response to ex vivo drug testing, they also highlight the caveat that clinical translation requires more sophistication than naive indication based on effect size in the assay; trials of dasatinib in CLL had limited success (49).

Figure 9 Genomics of drug sensitivity in CLL. (A) Drug responses are modulated by many of the mutations recurrent in CLL. The y axis shows the negative logarithm of the t-test P values of all tested associations. Viabilities across different drug concentrations were aggregated using Tukey’s median polish method. Each circle represents a drug-gene association. Tests with P values smaller than the threshold corresponding to a false discovery rate (FDR) of 10% (method of Benjamini and Hochberg) are indicated by colored circles, where the colors represent the gene mutations and structural aberrations. To control for potential confounding effects of prior treatment history of the donating patients, we also performed this analysis with pretreatment status as a blocking factor in the association tests; the results of this analysis are provided in Supplemental Figure 19 and are concordant with those shown here (Supplemental Figure 20). (B) Primary data of selected drug-gene associations. The fraction of cells for trisomy 12 and the allele frequency (AF) for the mutations TP53, PRPF8, and CREBBP is shown by the color code.

Figure 10 Impact of IGHV and trisomy 12 status on drug sensitivity in CLL. (A) Drug responses are modulated by IGHV status. The units on the x axis of the volcano plot are the difference in percentage viability; negative values indicate higher sensitivity in U-CLL than in M-CLL. For each drug, the 5 concentration steps were tested separately. Drugs with 3 or more significant associations are labeled, and the largest viability effect and corresponding P value are shown. Significant differences were evident for core BCR pathway inhibitors (duvelisib, idelalisib, spebrutinib), nominal CHEK inhibitors (PF477736, AZD7762, SCH 900776), AT13387, and dasatinib. The dashed line indicates an FDR of 10% (P < 0.0026). (B) Similar to panel A, for trisomy 12. Negative values indicate higher sensitivity in cases with trisomy 12.

Responses to 53 drugs (84% of compounds) were modulated by at least 1 mutation (including IGHV), and 39 (62%) of drugs were associated with 2 or more mutations, indicating that the influence of gene mutations on drug responses is more pervasive than anticipated based on cell line–based surveys (3, 5). These mutations targeted diverse molecular processes (Figure 9 and Supplemental Figure 17) including DNA damage (del17p, TP53), MEK/ERK signaling (RAS, BRAF), transcription regulation (CREBBP), pre-mRNA processing and splicing (PRPF8), but also comprised mutations with less well-understood function (UMODL1, gain8q24, ABI3BP).

TP53 mutations, which often co-occur with deletion of one allele of chromosome 17p, are associated with clinical resistance to chemotherapy and are the only genetic marker currently used to guide treatment decisions in CLL (50). Their effect was captured by PACE; fludarabine and doxorubicin had reduced activity in CLL with TP53 mutation or del17p13 (Figure 9 and Supplemental Figure 17, A and B). Nutlin-3, which targets the MDM2/p53 interaction, also had decreased effect in TP53-mutant CLL (Figure 9B). Within mutant cases, the viability effects were associated with clone size, as expected from the drug’s mechanism of action. Analogous associations between TP53 and response to nutlin-3 and fludarabine were found in MCL (Supplemental Figure 17C).

We investigated the impact of pretreatment status on gene–drug response associations, since 52 of 184 CLL patients had received treatment with chemotherapy and immunotherapy or either alone before sample collection. None of them had received kinase inhibitors. A notable difference between the pretreated and untreated samples was a higher prevalence of TP53 mutations in the pretreated group (P = 4.7 × 10–7, Fisher test), a consequence of clonal selection under chemotherapy. Consequently, pretreated samples showed less response to fludarabine (Supplemental Figure 18) and nutlin-3, drugs with strong dependence on p53 function. The second main difference between pretreated and untreated samples was the higher prevalence of U-CLL cases (P = 2.3 × 10–5, Fisher test), due to progressive disease and thus more frequent need for treatment of U-CLL. This explains the stronger response to kinase inhibitors of pretreated samples. However, when considering pretreatment status separately in the TP53–wild type and -mutant groups, or in U-CLL and M-CLL, the association of pretreatment status with response to fludarabine or ibrutinib disappeared. We also systematically analyzed the impact of pretreatment and used pretreatment status as a blocking factor in the association tests of drug responses and genetic features (Supplemental Figure 19). A comparison of the association test P values shown in Figure 9 and the same analysis blocked for pretreatment indicates that the 2 analyses are highly concordant (Supplemental Figure 20). These results suggest that effects of pretreatment with chemo-immunotherapy were largely captured by TP53 and IGHV mutation status, and otherwise were negligible with regard to our drug response association analyses.

HCL cases, which all carried the BRAF V600E mutation, had distinctive sensitivity to BRAF and MEK inhibition (Supplemental Figure 17D), whereas in BRAF-mutated CLL, the response to BRAF inhibition was less pronounced. This finding suggests that BRAF mutations are key disease drivers in HCL, but not CLL, where alternative survival signals (BCR) dominate also in the context of BRAF mutations. Indeed, only 3 of 10 BRAF-mutant CLL cases had the V600E substitution, and only 2 of these were clonal. KRAS-mutant CLL was sensitive to MEK inhibition, and showed increased viability with the BRAF inhibitor encorafenib, reflecting paradoxical BRAF activation (Supplemental Figure 17E).

CLL samples with mutations of the transcriptional cofactor CREBBP, known as a key driver in follicular lymphoma (51), were more sensitive to the mTOR inhibitor everolimus. UMODL1 mutations were associated with resistance to BH3 mimetics (Supplemental Figure 17F).

Trisomy 12 is observed in 15%–20% of CLL and while clinically distinct, little is known about the molecular pathways involved. CLL with trisomy 12 showed a characteristic response profile with multiple drug associations, including increased sensitivity to PI3K, mTOR, and MEK inhibitors (Figure 10B). These associations persisted when we assessed them separately within U- and M-CLL (Supplemental Figure 21). In addition, we observed associations that were present only within M-CLL, including reduced sensitivity to chaetoglobosin A for cases with trisomy 12. To further investigate the relationship between MEK/ERK signaling and trisomy 12, we studied additional ERK (SCH772984) and MEK (cobimetinib, trametinib) inhibitors. These also showed preferential activity in CLL with trisomy 12 (Supplemental Figure 22), pointing to an essential role for MEK/ERK signaling in CLL with trisomy 12.

To explore the effect of trisomy 12 at the level of gene expression, we compared RNA-Seq data of CLL with and without trisomy 12. In addition to the expected gene dosage effect on chromosome 12 (Supplemental Figure 23A), we found 109 differentially expressed genes not on chromosome 12, based on stringent cutoffs (FDR = 0.1 and absolute logarithmic [base 2] fold change > 1.5). Of these, 72 were up- and 37 downregulated (Supplemental Figure 23B). We performed parametric analysis of gene set enrichment (PAGE) (52) on a more permissive list of all genes with a raw P value less than 0.05. This analysis linked trisomy 12 to gene sets annotated with BCR, PI3K, AKT, and mTOR signaling, chemokine signaling, and with regulation of the actin cytoskeleton (Supplemental Figure 24).

These results indicate that CLL with trisomy 12 has a specific signaling signature. Indeed, this disease subgroup was reported to exhibit increased p-ERK levels (53), shorter time to progression (54), and a distinct response to the BTK inhibitor ibrutinib (55). To explore the role of trisomy 12 across cancer types, we tabulated its incidence in the Mitelman database (56) and found it strongly overrepresented in tumors with B cell lineage (Supplemental Figure 25). Altogether, these findings suggest that trisomy 12 drives B cell lymphoma by modulating PI3K, MEK/ERK, and mTOR pathways and amplifying BCR signaling.

We conclude that in addition to the known biomarkers in CLL, there are a surprisingly large number of gene-drug associations, which in view of the disease’s genetic heterogeneity implies a commensurate heterogeneity in responses to drugs. The example of trisomy 12 shows how an association of a genetic feature with a spectrum of drugs can elucidate molecular mechanisms. Associations can be context-specific, as exemplified by the driver versus passenger nature of BRAF mutations in HCL versus CLL.

Understanding complex networks of drug response predictors. The molecular basis of variable drug response phenotypes is multifactorial and can involve multiple layers including gene mutations, gene expression, and DNA methylation (7). While the results presented above provide a comprehensive catalog of marginal associations of single mutations, an understanding of the combinatorial interplay of multiple factors will be essential for a meaningful prediction of drug response. To address this challenge, we applied linear regression with lasso regularization and derived for each drug a multivariate predictor composed of genetic, gene expression, and DNA methylation covariates (Figures 11 and 12) (57). We first assessed to what extent single omics data types or the combination of all our omics data explained the variable drug responses. Responses to chemotherapeutics and nutlin-3 were predominantly explained by genetic factors, whereas response to BCR inhibitors was best predicted by IGHV, gene expression, and DNA methylation (Figure 11).

Figure 11 Explanatory power of data types for drug response prediction. Explanatory power (R2) of the features from the different data types for prediction of drug response. For fludarabine, doxorubicin, and nutlin-3, we fit multivariate regression models to predict the average viability value across all 5 concentrations. For the targeted drugs ibrutinib (BTK), idelalisib (PI3K), selumetinib (MEK), everolimus (mTOR), and PRT062607 (SYK), we used the average of the 2 lowest concentrations, 156 and 625 nM, as the dependent variable. As predictors, we used the different data types as indicated by the colors: demographics (age, sex), mutations, IGHV status, pretreatment (coded as 0/1), and the top 20 principal components of the gene expression or DNA methylation data matrices. In addition to using each data type separately, we also fit models with all data types combined (gray). L1 (lasso) regularization was used, with the parameter lambda chosen by cross-validation, and shown are mean and standard deviation across 100 repetitions. Drug responses to nutlin-3 and fludarabine were predominantly explained by gene mutations and copy number variants (genetics). In contrast, response to kinase inhibitors was best explained by IGHV status, gene expression, or methylation patterns.

Figure 12 Multivariate regression models for drug response. Visualization of fitted adaptive L1 (lasso) regularization multivariate models using gene mutations, IGHV status, pretreatment, and methylation clusters (coded as 0/0.5/1) as predictors (gene expression and DNA methylation principal components were set aside due to redundancy). Each matrix shows the predictor values corresponding to the model for a drug, and the response values are shown in the scatter plot below. The fitted model coefficients are shown by horizontal bars. Negative coefficients (e.g., trisomy 12) indicate lower viability after drug treatment (i.e., greater sensitivity) if the feature is present. The red and blue boxes indicate the non-zero regression coefficients and their signs LP, low programmed; IP, intermediate programmed; HP, high programmed.

Next, we visualized predictor profiles for individual drugs, focusing on the genetic variables and a 3-category summary of the DNA methylation data (58). The profiles were reflective of the drugs’ mechanisms of action. For nutlin-3 and fludarabine, TP53 and del17p were the most dominant predictors (Figure 12). The predictor profiles for BCR inhibitors highlighted IGHV status and trisomy 12 as key factors, but additional aberrations including del13q14 contributed to the predictors for ibrutinib and the SYK inhibitor PRT062607 (Figure 12). Pretreatment status was not selected as a prediction feature for most drugs, and where selected its coefficient was mostly small, but there were a few notable exceptions, including rotenone (Supplemental Figure 26).

Our multivariate analysis points to a fundamental and previously underappreciated role of trisomy 12 in CLL biology. It also highlights roles of other aberrations, including del13q14, and suggests that DNA methylation patterns contain information about disease biology beyond what is implied by IGHV status.

Impact on outcome. The use of primary patient cells allowed us to assess associations of drug response phenotypes with clinical outcomes. Consistent with previous reports (24, 50), mutations of TP53, SF3B1, and BRAF, the deletions del17p13 and del11q23, and IGHV status were individually associated with TTT and/or overall survival (OS) (Supplemental Figure 27). We asked whether ex vivo drug responses predicted outcome and to what extent they could improve upon the established biomarkers. First, we considered drugs whose response was associated with TP53 mutation status, the most prominent clinical biomarker for CLL. We found that good responses to doxorubicin, fludarabine, and nutlin-3 were each predictive of better OS (Figure 13, A and B); when limiting the analysis to untreated patients, the results were similar (Supplemental Figure 28). Moreover, these results were only partially explained by TP53 mutation status, since within wild-type TP53 CLL, doxorubicin response had predictive value for OS (Figure 13C). Next, we fitted multivariate Cox models (Supplemental Tables 6–10) using established covariates [age, pretreatment, trisomy 12, del11q22.3, del17p13, TP53 mutation, IGHV status] and individual drug responses as continuous variables. Again, doxorubicin response was associated with OS (P = 0.03, Supplemental Table 6). Response to BCR inhibitors was associated with inferior TTT (ibrutinib, idelalisib, PRT062607) and OS (PRT062607) (Figure 13A) and was partly explained by association with IGHV status. However, also within M-CLL, response to BCR inhibition was negatively correlated with TTT, and BCR inhibitors were significantly associated with TTT in multivariate models considering age, pretreatment, trisomy 12, del11q22.3, del17p13, TP53 mutation, and IGHV status (Supplemental Tables 8–10). Together, these results show that drug-response phenotyping reads out disease-relevant biology beyond what is conferred by established biomarkers.