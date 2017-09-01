Activin-A enhances mTOR signaling to promote aberrant chondrogenesis in fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva

Cell culture. iPSCs were maintained in primate embryonic stem (ES) cell medium (ReproCELL) supplemented with 4 ng/ml recombinant human FGF2 (Wako Pure Chemical). To activate the production of induced neural crest cells (iNCCs), mTeSR1 medium (STEMCELL Technologies) was used for the feeder-free culturing of iPSCs. The induction and maintenance of iNCCs and iMSCs derived from iPSCs were previously described (43, 45) (Supplemental Figure 1A). Briefly, iNCCs were induced in chemically defined medium (CDM) supplemented with 10 μM SB-431542 and 1 μM CHIR99021 for 7 days. iNCCs were maintained in CDM supplemented with 10 μM SB-431542, 20 ng/ml FGF2, and 20 ng/ml recombinant human EGF (R&D Systems), and we used up to 20 passages in this study. iMSCs were induced and maintained in αMEM (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) supplemented with 10% (v/v) FBS (Nichirei), 5 ng/ml FGF2, and 0.5% penicillin and streptomycin (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific). The FOP-iPSCs used in this study (previously described as vFOP4-1 [ref. 44]) harbor the R206H heterozygous mutation in ACVR1, and gene-corrected resFOP-iPSCs were generated by BAC-based homologous recombination. These cells fulfilled several criteria for iPSCs including the expression of pluripotent markers, teratoma formation, normal karyotype, and morphology. Growth and gene expression profiles of the resFOP-iPSC clones were indistinguishable from the original FOP-iPSCs (45). However, remarkably distinct responsiveness to Activin-A was observed (38). Murine multipotent mesenchymal C3H10T1/2 cells expressing Dox-inducible human INHBA (C3H-DoxOn-hINHBA) were maintained in DMEM (Nacalai Tesque) supplemented with 10% FBS and 1 mM Na-pyruvate (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and used for an Activin-A–induced HO model transplanted with FOP-iMSCs as previously reported (38).

Reagents. Activin-A, BMP-7, and TGF-β3 were purchased from R&D Systems. Rapamycin and everolimus were purchased from MedChem Express. SB-431542 and temsirolimus were purchased from Sigma-Aldrich. LPA and LY294002 were purchased from Cayman Chemical. Ipatasertib and BIRB 796 were purchased from Selleck Chemicals. DMH1, HA130, and PF-8380 were purchased from Tocris Bioscience, EMD Millipore, and Ark Pharm, respectively. Activin-A, BMP-7, and TGF-β3 were dissolved according to the manufacturer’s protocols and used at 100 ng/ml (Activin-A and BMP-7) or 10 ng/ml (TGF-β3), unless otherwise noted.

Chemical libraries. All chemical libraries were purchased from the suppliers listed in Table 1. All compounds were bioactive and/or annotated, with the exception of compounds from Analyticon Discovery, which mainly includes natural compounds.

Generation of FOP-5×A-Luc-iPSCs. Luciferase (luc+; Promega) following the COL2A1 promoter and 5-repeats Aggrecan enhancer (49) was inserted into pTrans1-3 (76), which enabled us to easily produce stably expressing cell lines using Tol2 transposase from Japanese medaka fish (Oryzias latipes) (77, 78) (pTrans1-3/5×A-Luc, Figure 1A). pTrans1-3/5×A-Luc and pCAGGS-mT2TP (Tol2 transposase expression vector) were cotransfected into FOP-iPSCs by FuGENE HD (Promega) according to the manufacturer’s protocol, and the neomycin-resistant clone (100 μg/ml) was selected and used as FOP-5×A-Luc-iPSCs. pTrans1-3 included SAR-CH4, an insulator module from human IFN–β scaffold attachment region and chicken β-globin DNase I hypersensitive site 4, and Tol2 (5′) or (3′), active transposable Tol2 elements. pCAGGS-mT2TP is an expression plasmid containing the Tol2 transposase cDNA whose codons are optimized for mammals under the control of the CAG promoter.

HTS. iMSCs differentiated from FOP-5×A-Luc-iPSCs were plated in 384-well white plates (40,000 cells/well/90 μl; BD Biosciences) in chondrogenic medium (38) containing 100 ng/ml Activin-A. After the addition of 10 μl of test compounds (final, 1 μM), the assay plates were incubated at 37°C under 5% CO 2 (Supplemental Figure 1B). After 4 days of incubation, luciferase activity was measured using the Bright-Glo Luciferase Assay System (Promega) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. The resultant luminescent signal was measured on PowerScan 4 (DS Pharma Biomedical). The inhibitory effects of the screened compounds are given as the percentage of inhibition, which was calculated using the following equation: (1 – [relative luciferase units (RLU) of compound] – [RLU of minimum [min]]/([RLU of maximum [max]] – [RLU of min]) × 100, where (RLU of max) and (RLU of min) are the mean of the RLU of the DMSO control and 10 μM SB-431542, respectively. The Z-factor, which is widely used as a measure of the assay quality of each plate, was calculated using the following equation: Z-factor = 1 – 3 × ([SD of max] + [SD of min])/([RLU of max] – [RLU of min]) (Supplemental Figure 1C). The average Z-factor over 22 plates in the HTS assay was 0.62, indicating the accuracy and reliability of the HTS campaign (general criteria: HTS >0.50) (79). The S/B ratio was calculated using the following equation: ([RLU of max]/[RLU of min]) (Supplemental Figure 1D). The average S/B ratio over 22 plates in the HTS assay was 3.9, also indicating the accuracy and reliability of the HTS campaign (general criteria: HTS >3.0). alamarBlue Cell Viability Reagent (Thermo Fisher Scientific) was used to eliminate toxic compounds in the second screening.

Using the 5×A-Luc assay, the first screening (n = 1, 1 μM) was performed against an HTS library, which contained 6,809 small-molecule compounds. As a result of the first screening, 549 hit compounds were obtained (criteria: >40% inhibition of DMSO control stimulated with Activin-A). A second screening was performed against these 549 compounds (n = 2; test compounds = 0.01, 0.1, and 1 μM), and 76 hit compounds were obtained (criteria: IC 50 <1 μM in the 5×A-Luc assay and inhibition of <20% at any dose in the alamarBlue assay). Through the classification of the 76 hit compounds, we focused on mTOR signaling, as mentioned in the Results section.

2DCI and 3DCI. Chondrogenesis induction was performed, and differentiation properties were assayed as previously described (38, 80, 81). The chondrogenic medium (with 100 ng/ml Activin-A and inhibitors, unless otherwise noted) was changed every 2 to 3 days until day 7 (2DCI) or until days 14–21 (3DCI), unless otherwise indicated. Gene-specific siRNAs were purchased from Thermo Fisher Scientific (Silencer Select Predesigned siRNA). For the transient expression of siRNA, Lipofectamine RNAiMAX Reagent (Thermo Fisher Scientific) was used according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Sequence information and knockdown efficiencies are shown in Supplemental Figure 12 and Supplemental Table 6.

Generation of human FOP-ACVR1 conditional transgenic mice. FOP-ACVR1 conditional transgenic mice were generated according to previously reported methods (82–84). Briefly, FOP-ACVR1, followed by IRES-mCherry, was targeted into the 3′-UTR region of the Col1a1 gene locus under the tetracycline-dependent promoter of KH2 ES cells, which harbor the optimized reverse tetracycline–dependent transactivator at the ROSA26 locus (83, 84). After germline transmission was confirmed, heterozygous ROSA26::M2rtTA mice with a heterozygous tetO-FOP-ACVR1 allele were used to induce the FOP-ACVR1 gene. Genomic DNA was extracted from the tail of each mouse using a DNeasy Blood and Tissue Kit (QIAGEN) and subjected to genotype analysis. PCR was performed using KOD -Plus- Neo (TOYOBO) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The following PCR primers were used: for Col1a1::FOP-ACVR1: oIMR6724_Col1-FOP, CCTCCATGTGTGACCAAGG; oIMR6725_Col1-FOP, GCACAGCATTGCGGACATGC; and oIMR6726_Col1-FOP, GCAGAAGCGCGGCCGTCTGG; for ROSA26::M2rtTA: oIMR8052_Rosa-tetO, GCGAAGAGTTTGTCCTCAACC; oIMR8545_Rosa-tetO, AAAGTCGCTCTGAGTTGTTAT; and oIMR8546_Rosa-tetO, GGAGCGGGAGAAATGGATATG.

Cardiotoxin-induced HO model in human FOP-ACVR1 conditional transgenic mice. Female mice (filial generations 3–5 [F3–F5] offspring of chimeric mice, age- and BW-matched between groups) were used between 16 and 21 weeks of age. Mice were administered 2 mg/ml Dox in their drinking water supplemented with 10 mg/ml sucrose to induce FOP-ACVR1. Cardiotoxin (9.1 μg/mouse; latoxan) was injected into the right gastrocnemius muscle to initiate skeletal muscle injury and subsequent heterotopic bone formation (50). Rapamycin (16% DMSO in 0.5 w/v% methylcellulose 400 cP) was administered i.p. once a day, 5 times a week. Mice were analyzed 4 weeks after injection. For x-ray images, mice were anesthetized with isoflurane (5% for induction, 2%–3% for maintenance; Abbvie), immobilized, and x-rayed using μFX-1000 (Fujifilm) or DX-50 (Faxitron Bioptics). μCT images were scanned using x-ray CT systems (inspeXio SMX-100CT; Shimadzu) and analyzed by TRI/3D-BON software (Ratoc System Engineering) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Four weeks after injection, the injected sites were harvested, fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde for twenty-four hours, embedded in paraffin, and sectioned and stained with H&E, von Kossa, safranin O, or anti–collagen I antibody as previously described (38, 80).

Activin-A–induced HO model in human FOP-ACVR1 conditional transgenic mice. Male mice (F3–F5 offspring of chimeric mice, age- and BW-matched between groups) were used between 13 and 14 weeks of age. Activin-A (13.3 μg/mouse) was injected into the right gastrocnemius muscle to initiate skeletal muscle injury and subsequent heterotopic bone formation. Rapamycin (16% DMSO in 0.5 w/v% methylcellulose 400) was administered i.p. once a day, 5 times a week. Mice were analyzed 3 weeks after injection.

BMP-7–induced HO model mice. BMP-7 (2 μg/mouse) was injected into the right gastrocnemius muscle of 6- to 8-week-old male C57BL/6NJcl mice (CLEA Japan), and compounds were administered once a day, 5 times a week (orally), or every day (i.p.). Mice were analyzed 11–16 days after injection.

Activin-A–induced HO model transplanted with FOP-iMSCs. FOP- (right leg) and resFOP-iMSCs (left leg) (4 × 106 cells, respectively) were transplanted into the gastrocnemius muscle of 6- to 8-week-old NOD/ShiJic-scid Jcl (NOD/SCID) mice (CLEA Japan) with C3H-DoxOn-hINHBA (5 × 105 cells), which can continuously expose Activin-A to the transplanted iMSCs in vivo (38). In the Dox-induced group, 1 mg/ml Dox (Sigma-Aldrich) was administered via the drinking water with 10 mg/ml sucrose (Nacalai Tesque) for 2 weeks after transplantation. Compounds were administered i.p. or orally once a day, 5 times a week. Six to eight weeks after transplantation, the transplanted cells were harvested, fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde for twenty-four hours, embedded in paraffin, and sectioned and stained with H&E, von Kossa, safranin O, human-specific anti-vimentin antibody, or collagen I antibody as previously described (38, 80, 85).

Quantitative PCR analysis. Total RNA was purified with an RNeasy Kit (QIAGEN) and treated with a DNase-One Kit (QIAGEN) to remove genomic DNA. Total RNA (0.3 μg) was reverse transcribed for single-stranded cDNA using random primers and Superscript III Reverse Transcriptase (Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Quantitative PCR (qPCR) was performed with Thunderbird SYBR qPCR Mix (TOYOBO) and analyzed with the StepOne Real-Time PCR System (Applied Biosystems). The primer sequences are described in Supplemental Table 7. 3D chondrogenic differentiated pellets were homogenized using a Multi-Beads Shocker (Yasui Kikai) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. All data (relative expression) were corrected by β-actin.

Microarray experiments. 2D chondrogenesis induction was performed in FOP- and resFOP-iMSCs stimulated with 100 ng/ml Activin-A, 100 ng/ml BMP-7, or 10 ng/ml TGF-β3, and after incubation for 6, 24, or 48 hours or 7 days, mRNA was extracted. RNA was reverse transcribed, biotin labeled, and hybridized to the GeneChip Human Gene 1.0 ST Expression Array (Affymetrix), which was subsequently washed and scanned according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Raw CEL files were imported into GeneSpring GX 12.6.1 software (Agilent Technologies), and the expression values were calculated with the RMA16 algorithm. Pathway analysis was performed using Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (QIAGEN). Array data were deposited in the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) database (GEO GSE90638).

Western blotting. SDS-PAGE and blotting with whole-cell lysates were performed by standard procedures. Protein bands were detected with ECL Prime Western Blotting Detection Reagent (GE Healthcare) and visualized using the Bio-Rad Molecular Imager Chemi-Doc XRS+ with Image Lab software (Bio-Rad). The antibodies used in this study are described in Supplemental Table 8. All data (relative intensity) were corrected by β-actin or total SMADs.

GAG value. GAG content was quantified in pellets with the Blyscan Glycosaminoglycan Assay Kit (Biocolor). DNA content was quantified using the PicoGreen dsDNA Quantitation Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific).

IHC. Paraffin-embedded sections were deparaffinized, and for human-specific anti-vimentin antibody, antigen retrieval was performed by autoclaving (105°C, 10 min). Samples were blocked with Blocking One (Nacalai Tesque) for 60 minutes and then incubated with human-specific anti-vimentin antibody (Abcam) or anti–collagen I antibody (Novus Biologicals) diluted in Can Get Signal Immunostain Solution B (Toyobo) for 16 to 18 hours at 4°C. Next, samples were washed several times in 0.2% Tween-20 (Sigma-Aldrich) in PBS and incubated with goat anti-rabbit IgG (H+L) secondary antibody or Alexa Fluor 488 or Alexa Fluor 555 conjugate (Thermo Fisher Scientific) diluted in Can Get Signal Immunostain Solution B for 1 hour at room temperature. DAPI (10 μg/ml) was used to counterstain nuclei. Samples were observed by BZ-9000E (KEYENCE).

Statistics. The statistical significance of all experiments was calculated using 2-tailed Student’s t test or 1-way ANOVA for Dunnett’s multiple comparisons t test. All statistical tests were performed using GraphPad Prism 6 (GraphPad Software). P values of less than 0.05 were considered statistically significant.

Study approval. All experimental protocols dealing with human subjects were approved by the ethics committee of the Department of Medicine and Graduate School of Medicine of Kyoto University. Written informed consent was provided by each donor. All animal experiments were approved by the institutional animal committee of Kyoto University.