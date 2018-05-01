JAM3 maintains leukemia-initiating cell self-renewal through LRP5/AKT/β-catenin/CCND1 signaling

JAM3 is highly enriched in LICs and required for their self-renewal abilities. To understand the roles of JAM3 in LICs, we first examined the expression of JAM3 in a murine MLL-AF9–induced (tagged with yellow fluorescent protein [YFP]) AML model. The forced expression of MLL-AF9 in HSCs/progenitor cells usually results in leukemogenesis within 4 weeks. These AML cells only expressed myeloid cell markers (Mac-1 and Gr-1), not lymphoid cell markers (CD3 and B220; Supplemental Figure 1, A–C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI93198DS1), as previously described (5, 31). To determine whether there was any difference of Jam3 expression levels between leukemogenesis and normal hematopoiesis, we measured the Jam3 transcript expression in total leukemia bulk cells (YFP+) and their comparable counterparts of normal BM cells, or immunophenotypic YFP+Mac-1+c-Kit+ LICs initially reported by Somervaille and Cleary (31) and their comparable counterparts of Lin–Sca-1+c-Kit+CD34–Flk2– HSCs, using quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR (RT-PCR). Interestingly, the level of Jam3 in mouse YFP+Mac-1+c-Kit+ LICs was approximately 45-, 15-, or 13-fold higher than those in the normal BM cells, HSCs, or YFP+ BM leukemia cells, respectively (Figure 1A). Jam3 transcript was also measured in different hematopoietic/myeloid compartments, including long-term HSCs (LT-HSCs), short-term HSCs (ST-HSCs), multipotent progenitors (MPPs), common myeloid progenitors (CMPs), and granulocyte-monocyte progenitors (GMPs), which showed that LT-HSCs had a slightly higher level of Jam3 expression than ST-HSCs, MPPs, CMPs, and GMPs (Figure 1A). Since some groups (such as Scott Armstrong’s group, ref. 32) have revealed that LICs are enriched in Lin–IL7R–Sca-1–c-Kit+CD34+FcR-II/III+ L-GMP cells, we also measured the Jam3 transcript in L-GMP cells and found that they had an expression level of Jam3 similar to that of YFP+Mac-1+c-Kit+ LICs, which was around 16- and 18-fold greater than those of normal LT-HSCs and GMP, respectively (Figure 1A). Moreover, although only 30% of AML cells were positive for JAM3 expression (Figure 1B), this population contains approximately 5.0-fold more immunophenotypic LICs (52.3% vs. 10.4%; Figure 1C) and expressed approximately 5.6-fold higher intensities of the LIC marker c-Kit compared with JAM3– cells (mean fluorescence intensity [MFI], 13.3 vs. 2.4; Figure 1D). Consistently, LICs had much higher percentages of JAM3+ cells than mature leukemia cells (41.3% vs. 14.6%; Supplemental Figure 1, D and E). These unique characteristics of JAM3 caused us to further study its functions in LICs.

Figure 1 JAM3 is highly enriched in LICs and required for their self-renewal abilities. (A) mRNA levels of JAM3 in total BM cells, CMP, GMP, MPP, ST-HSCs, LT-HSCs, YFP+ leukemia cells, YFP+Mac-1+c-Kit+ LICs, and L-GMP cells was measured by quantitative RT-PCR (n = 3). (B–D) MLL-AF9+ leukemia cells were evaluated for LIC frequencies and c-Kit expression levels (MFI) in JAM3+ and JAM3– cells (n = 3; ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test). (E) Representative flow cytometric analysis of leukemia cells in the peripheral blood of recipient mice receiving transplants of WT or Jam3-null MLL-AF9+ BM cells upon the first to third transplantation. (F) Quantification data in E (n = 4–5; ***P < 0.001, 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post-test). PB, peripheral blood. (G–I) Survival data for recipient mice (lethally irradiated) receiving WT or Jam3-null MLL-AF9+ BM cells upon the first (G), second (H), and third transplantation (I) (n = 4–5; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, log-rank test). (J) Survival data for recipient mice (sublethally irradiated) receiving WT or Jam3-null leukemia cells upon the second transplantation (n = 5; ***P < 0.001, log-rank test). (K) Representative images of Giemsa-Wright staining for WT and Jam3-null MLL-AF9+ BM cells upon the second transplantation. (L) Quantification of the frequencies of blast cells in K (n = 3; ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test). (M) Representative images of the sizes of spleens and livers of recipient mice upon the second transplantation. (N and O) Quantification of the weight of spleens and livers in M (n = 4; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, Student’s t test). (P) Histological H&E staining of livers and spleens. (Q) Limiting dilution assays comparing the frequencies of LICs in WT and Jam3-null MLL-AF9+ BM cells. Experiments were conducted 3–5 times for validation.

Using WT and Jam3-knockout mice (Jam3+/+ and Jam3–/– hereafter), we then examined the frequencies of WT and Jam3-null YFP+ leukemia cells of primary recipient mice, which showed no significant differences in the peripheral blood 3 weeks after transplantation (Figure 1, E and F). Surprisingly, the recipients receiving Jam3-null cells had slightly reduced survival time compared with their WT counterparts (36 vs. 45 days; Figure 1G), although the LIC frequencies from both peripheral blood and BM (Supplemental Figure 1, F–H) and the weight and infiltration of the leukemic livers or spleens were not significantly altered between these 2 groups (Supplemental Figure 1, I and J). We speculated that the decreased survival in Jam3-null primary recipient mice might be caused by the increased frequency of Jam3-null myeloid progenitors as previously described (22). To further pinpoint the functions of JAM3 in LICs, we performed serial transplantation with the same number of AML cells and found that Jam3-null YFP+ leukemia cells in peripheral blood were markedly decreased compared with WT controls after both the second and third transplantations (39.7% vs. 96.3% and 13.9% vs. 74.1%, respectively; Figure 1, E and F). Consistently, recipient mice receiving Jam3-null leukemia cells had remarkably delayed survival times during the subsequent serial transplantation (45 vs. 20 days and 52 vs. 18.5 days for the second and third transplantation, respectively; Figure 1, H and I). More strikingly, the development of leukemia was completely abolished when primary leukemia cells were injected into sublethally irradiated recipient mice (Figure 1J).

Meanwhile, Giemsa-Wright staining displayed a significantly lower frequency of the Jam3-null blast cells in the BM compared with WT controls upon secondary transplantation (Figure 1, K and L), which was consistent with a notable decrease in the sizes/relative weight of spleens and livers of Jam3-null leukemic recipient mice (Figure 1, M–O). The histological H&E staining also revealed much less infiltration in the recipient mice injected with Jam3-null leukemia cells (Figure 1P). More importantly, the LIC frequencies were further determined in WT and Jam3-null leukemia cells of secondary recipient mice by a limiting dilution analysis, which showed that the deletion of Jam3 resulted in an 85.6% decrease in the functional LICs compared with the WT counterparts (1 in 208 vs. 1 in 30; Figure 1Q and Supplemental Table 1).

Moreover, we also used 2 other leukemia models, the AML1-ETO9a–induced M2 AML model (33) and the N-Myc–induced B cell acute lymphoid leukemia model (34) (B-ALL), to test whether JAM3 plays a specific role in certain types of leukemia. As shown in Supplemental Figure 1, K–O, although Jam3 transcript was expressed in both AML1-ETO9a+ and N-Myc+ leukemia cells as determined by quantitative RT-PCR, recipient mice receiving Jam3-null AML1-ETO9a+ AML cells, but not N-Myc+ B-ALL cells, had significantly extended survival during serial transplantation. In contrast, we found that JAM3 had no effect on normal hematopoiesis, as evaluated by a competitive transplantation (Supplemental Figure 1, P and Q), which is consistent with previously reported data (22). Interestingly, no significant changes of HSC self-renewal and differentiation abilities were found in Jam3-null HSCs upon serial transplantation (Supplemental Figure 1, R–U). Taken together, these data suggest that JAM3 is required to maintain the self-renewal ability of LICs, but not HSCs, which indicates that JAM3 may be an ideal target for LICs. Because we observed that the self-renewal ability was dramatically reduced upon the second or third transplantation, we mainly focused on the phenotypes in secondary recipient mice for subsequent studies.

JAM3 promotes the self-renewal of LICs through enhanced cell cycle entry. To further understand how JAM3 maintains the self-renewal of LICs, the frequency of YFP+Mac-1+c-Kit+ LICs was analyzed in the BM of the secondary recipient mice. Surprisingly, we did not observe significantly different WT and Jam3-null LIC frequencies (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Because the Lin–IL7R–Sca-1–c-Kit+CD34+FcR-II/III+ L-GMP population has been suggested to be another, more stringent way to determine the immunophenotypic LICs, we measured the L-GMP cell frequency and demonstrated that the percentage of Jam3-null L-GMP cells was markedly reduced compared with the WT population (Figure 2, A and B). More importantly, the median leukemia latency in Jam3-null L-GMP cells from both primary and secondary recipient mice was significantly extended (Figure 2, C and D), indicating that JAM3 is indispensable for the self-renewal abilities of LICs. Interestingly, a surrogate functional analysis with methylcellulose medium in vitro showed that the clonogenic potential of Jam3-null YFP+Mac-1+c-Kit+ LICs was almost completely abolished, as indicated by the remarkable reduction in both the colony number and total cell number during primary plating (colony number, 188 vs. 24; cell number, 3.0 × 105 vs. 0.5 × 105; Figure 2, E–G). The secondary plating with clonogenically derived leukemia cells further revealed a marked decrease in colony size and total cell number, although the colony number was only slightly reduced (Figure 2, H–J). These data also suggest that Jam3-null YFP+Mac-1+c-Kit+ LICs have severe functional defects, although the LIC percentage is similar to WT counterparts (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B).

Figure 2 JAM3 promotes the self-renewal of LICs through enhanced cell cycle entry. (A) Representative flow cytometric analysis for WT and Jam3-null L-GMP cells of the recipients upon the secondary transplantation. (B) Quantification of frequencies of L-GMP cells in A (n = 3; ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test). (C and D) Survival data for recipient mice receiving WT or Jam3-null L-GMP cells upon the second to third transplantation (n = 5; **P < 0.01, log-rank test). (E–G) Representative images of colony formation of WT and Jam3-null YFP+Mac-1+c-Kit+ LICs of the secondary recipients in the first plating (E). The colony numbers (F) and total cell numbers of colonies in E (G) were counted (n = 3; ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test). (H–J) Representative images of colony formation of WT and Jam3-null leukemia cells clonogenically derived from the first plating (H). The colony numbers (I) and total cell numbers of colonies in H (J) were calculated (n = 3; ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test). (K) Cell cycle status was determined in WT and Jam3-null YFP+Mac-1+c-Kit+ LICs of the secondary recipients. (L) Quantitative analysis of the cell cycle distribution in K (n = 4–6; ***P < 0.001, 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post-test). (M) CFSE-labeled WT and Jam3-null leukemia cells of secondary recipients were transplanted and analyzed for the homed CFSE+ cells in the recipients’ BM and spleen (n = 5–6). (N) WT and Jam3-null leukemia cells of secondary recipients were transplanted into the recipient mice by intratibial injection, followed by the examination of leukemia cells 2 weeks later (n = 5; ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test). (O) Representative flow cytometric analysis of apoptosis of WT or Jam3-null YFP+Mac-1+c-Kit+ LICs. (P) Quantification of data in O (n = 4). Experiments were conducted 3–5 times for validation.

Several lines of evidence indicate that LICs may exist in a nonquiescent population of cells controlled by certain cyclins or other cell cycle regulators, such as CCND2 (35). Recently, Iwasaki et al. provided interesting data and showed that CD93 marks nonquiescent human LICs by controlling their self-renewal through the inhibition of CDKN2B (8). These studies prompted us to analyze the cell cycle status in Jam3-null LICs by Ki-67/Hoechst 33342 staining, which demonstrated that there was a remarkably increased frequency of Jam3-null LICs in G 1 phase in comparison with WT controls (60.8% vs. 45.2%), but a 30% decrease in the S-G 2 -M fraction (Figure 2, K and L). Similar changes in the cell cycle distribution were found using Pyronin Y/Hoechst 33342 staining (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). Moreover, to understand whether the cell cycle phenotype starts after transplantation or soon after MLL-AF9 is expressed, we examined the cell cycle status at different time points during primary transplantation. We did not find any cell cycle changes between WT and Jam3-null LICs 48 hours after MLL-AF9 transduction (Supplemental Figure 2, E and F) or 2 weeks after transduction/transplantation (Supplemental Figure 2G). However, G 1 cell cycle arrest could be detected 4 weeks after transplantation (Supplemental Figure 2H), indicating that cell cycle phenotype starts after transplantation or during the late stage of proliferation/self-renewal of LICs in vivo, which is further enhanced upon serial transplantation. These results also suggest that the reduced self-renewal ability upon Jam3 deletion may be caused by the dysregulation of certain cell cycle regulators.

Since many studies have reported that JAM3 plays a role in cell-cell interaction by interplaying with certain unknown soluble or membrane-bound molecules (27, 36, 37), JAM3 may interact with stromal cells in the BM niche to regulate LIC activities. To address this possibility, we then performed experiments by culturing YFP+Mac-1+c-Kit+ LICs with the BM stromal cell line OP9-DL1 in either normoxic or hypoxic conditions (1% O 2 ) to mimic BM niche. Although a 1.5- or 2.0-fold increase in cell number from WT LICs was observed when cultured without stromal cells in normoxic or hypoxic conditions, respectively, a 4- or 4.5-fold greater cell number was found upon coculture with OP9-DL1 cells compared with that of Jam3-null cells (Supplemental Figure 2, I, J, M). Similarly, this coculture system revealed that WT LICs gave rise to many more colonies than their counterparts in both conditions (Supplemental Figure 2, K, L, and N). These data indicate that stromal cells may be involved in the cell-cell interaction and support leukemia growth in vivo.

Because JAM3 has also been reported to be a key adhesion molecule in controlling cell migration and adhesion, to exclude the possibility that defective LIC migration or adhesion contributes to the effects of Jam3 loss, we first analyzed the homing ability of Jam3-null leukemia cells. Surprisingly, there was no significant difference in the frequencies of WT and Jam3-null CFSE-labeled total BM leukemia cells that homed to the BM or spleen 16 hours after injection (Figure 2M and Supplemental Figure 2O). Furthermore, a total of 2 × 106 YFP+Mac-1+c-Kit+ LICs were injected into the lethally irradiated mice, followed by analyses of the homed cells in spleens and BM at 6, 12, and 18 hours after transplantation. However, no significant differences in homing abilities were found between WT and Jam3-null LICs (Supplemental Figure 2, P and Q). To further test whether JAM3 controls the migration of LICs out of the BM, Jam3-null leukemia cells were transplanted into recipient mice by intratibial injection, followed by the detection of YFP+ leukemia cells in the BM, peripheral blood, and spleen. Similarly, the frequencies of leukemia cells were simultaneously reduced in all the tested tissues (Figure 2N). Jam3 deletion also had no effect on the migration and adhesion abilities of LICs as evaluated by in vitro Transwell assay (Supplemental Figure 2R) and OP9-DL1 cell–mediated adhesion analysis (Supplemental Figure 2S), respectively. Together with the homing analyses, these results clearly show that JAM3 does not affect the migration and adhesion ability of LICs. JAM3 also had no effect on the apoptosis or differentiation of LICs, as evaluated by annexin V and 7-aminoactinomycin D (7-AAD) staining (Figure 2, O and P) or flow cytometric analyses of the Gr-1 expression levels on BM leukemia cells (Supplemental Figure 2, T and U). Thus, JAM3 is mainly required for the G 1 -S transition but not for migration, adhesion, apoptosis, and differentiation, which contributes to the self-renewal of LICs and leukemia development.

JAM3 maintains the CCND1 level to promote the self-renewal of LICs. To unravel the underlying molecular mechanisms that control the self-renewal and cell cycle arrest in Jam3-null LICs, WT and Jam3-null LICs were subjected to microarray analyses. Because we mainly found that Jam3 deletion led to the loss of self-renewal and cell cycle changes of LICs, we first focused on the signal pathways that might be involved in self-renewal and cell cycle regulation, such as signal transduction and phosphorylation pathways in Gene Ontology (GO) analysis (Figure 3A) and Wnt signaling and hematopoietic cell lineage in Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) analysis (Figure 3B), and consistently demonstrated that several such related genes (Mef2c, Bmi1, Camk1d, Camk4, and Gata2 for self-renewal; Cdk4 and Ccnd1 for cell cycle; Ccnd1, Fzd4, and Myc for Wnt signaling) were notably reduced in Jam3-null LICs compared with WT controls (Supplemental Figure 3A). On the other side, we did not observe notable difference in migration or cell adhesion (Figure 2N and Supplemental Figure 2, P and Q) and apoptosis (Figure 2, O and P), which promoted us to speculate that the changes in migration, cell adhesion, or apoptosis in GO or NF-ĸB pathway in KEGG might not be important for the Jam3-null phenotype. Meanwhile, given that the mice were lethally irradiated and the immune system was destroyed before transplantation, and little evidence supported that JAM3 was important for immune response, we believed that the immune response in GO or TNF pathway in KEGG also might not be the potential candidate.

Figure 3 JAM3 maintains the CCND1 level to promote the self-renewal of LICs. (A and B) GO (biological process) and KEGG (pathway) analyses of the microarray data of WT or Jam3-null YFP+Mac-1+c-Kit+ LICs. Candidate changes are highlighted in red. (C) Potential candidates related to self-renewal, cell cycle, and Wnt signaling were examined in WT and Jam3-null LICs by quantitative RT-PCR (n = 3; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test). (D) CCND1 levels were compared between WT and Jam3-null YFP+Mac-1+c-Kit+ LICs by immunoblotting. (E) Ccnd1 was ectopically expressed in Jam3-null leukemia cells and injected into recipient mice. Survival was compared among the mice receiving WT cells, Jam3-null cells, and Ccnd1-overexpressing WT or Jam3-null cells (n = 5–6; ***P < 0.001, log-rank test). (F) CCND1 levels were validated in leukemia cells from the rescue experiment in E. (G) The cell cycle distribution in YFP+Mac-1+c-Kit+ LICs from the rescue experiment in E was determined using Ki-67 and Hoechst 33342 staining (n = 3–5; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post-test). Experiments were conducted 3–5 times for validation.

We then validated the mRNA expression levels of these candidates by quantitative RT-PCR and demonstrated that Camk1d, Camk4, Gata2, and Ccnd1 transcripts were markedly downregulated (Figure 3C), indicating that they may be downstream targets of Jam3. Because Ccnd1 serves as a key cell cycle regulator for the G 1 -S transition and is one of the downstream targets of Wnt signaling, which is also consistent with the G 1 phase arrest and downregulation of Wnt signaling in Jam3-null LICs (Figure 2, K and L, and Figure 3B), it is very likely that Ccnd1 is a potential target of Jam3. Consistent with a 99% reduction in the mRNA level of Ccnd1, Western blotting analysis also showed that the CCND1 protein level was almost completely abolished in Jam3-null LICs (Figure 3D). Ccnd1 was then ectopically expressed in Jam3-null leukemia cells, which were then injected into recipient mice. As shown in Figure 3, E and F, the recipient mice receiving Ccnd1-overexpressing Jam3-null AML cells had markedly reduced survival compared with mice injected with Jam3-null control cells, which was comparable to the WT counterparts. In contrast, the overexpression of Ccnd1 had no influence on the WT leukemia cells (Figure 3E), indicating that the physiological protein level of CCND1 is critical to maintain the stemness of LICs. Moreover, the G 1 phase arrest in Jam3-null LICs could be fully reversed upon the overexpression of Ccnd1 (Figure 3G). In contrast, overexpression of Camk1d, Camk4, or Gata2 in Jam3-null leukemia cells could not rescue the loss of Jam3 functions in vivo (Supplemental Figure 3B). Therefore, these results reveal that JAM3 interplays with CCND1 signaling to regulate the self-renewal of LICs.

JAM3 collaborates with LRP5 to activate β-catenin/CCND1 signaling. Ccnd1, Lef1, and Myc, 3 main downstream target genes of Wnt signaling, were remarkably decreased in Jam3-null LICs (Figure 3C), indicating that the Wnt pathway may be involved in JAM3 functions during leukemogenesis. We further examined the protein level of the key upstream regulator, β-catenin, in Jam3-null LICs by Western blotting, which showed that the levels of both phosphorylated and total β-catenin were strikingly reduced (Figure 4A). This was consistent with an increased level of cytoplasmic β-catenin in Jam3-null LICs, as evaluated by immunofluorescence staining (Figure 4B). Moreover, overexpression of a constitutively active form of β-catenin (S37A, β-cateninCN) in Jam3-null leukemia cells could fully reverse the extended survival time but had no effect on WT leukemia cells (Figure 4C). The ectopically expressed levels of β-catenin were confirmed by immunoblotting (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Similarly to Ccnd1, overexpression of β-cateninCN was also able to reverse the G 1 -S transition arrest, as measured by Ki-67/Hoechst 33342 staining (Figure 4E).

Figure 4 JAM3 collaborates with LRP5 to activate β-catenin/CCND1 signaling. (A) Phospho–β-catenin (S552) and total β-catenin levels were evaluated between WT and Jam3-null YFP+Mac-1+c-Kit+ LICs by immunoblotting. (B) β-Catenin levels were compared between WT and Jam3-null YFP+Mac-1+c-Kit+ LICs by immunofluorescence staining. Scale bars: 5 µm. (C) A constitutively active form of phospho–β-catenin (S37A, β-cateninCN) was subcloned in the pCDH-EF1a-T2A-mCherry vector and ectopically expressed in Jam3-null leukemia cells, which were then injected into recipient mice. Survival was compared among the mice receiving WT cells, Jam3-null cells, and β-cateninCN–overexpressing WT or Jam3-null cells (n = 5–6; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, log-rank test). (D) Phospho–β-catenin (S552) and total β-catenin levels were validated in leukemia cells from the rescue experiment in C. (E) The cell cycle distribution in YFP+Mac-1+c-Kit+ LICs from the rescue experiment in C was determined using Ki-67 and Hoechst 33342 staining (n = 3; ***P < 0.001, 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post-test). (F) StrepII-tagged JAM3 and FLAG-tagged LRP5 were overexpressed in 293T cells, and their lysates were coimmunoprecipitated by strepII beads, followed by Western blotting analysis for FLAG (LRP5). (G) A reverse coimmunoprecipitation experiment was performed after LRP5-FLAG pull-down, followed by Western blotting analysis for strepII (JAM3). The empty vector was used as the control. Experiments were conducted 3 times for validation.

To determine how JAM3 influences the protein level of β-catenin, coimmunoprecipitation experiments were performed to test whether JAM3 was directly associated with the Wnt receptors and coreceptors, such as LRP5, FZD1, and FZD4. Interestingly, LRP5, but not FZD1, FZD4, or other candidate receptors, could be detected when JAM3 was pulled down (Figure 4F and data not shown). Conversely, JAM3 could be detected upon LRP5 pull-down (Figure 4G). These results suggest that JAM3 interacts with LRP5 to promote β-catenin activation and translocation into the nucleus to activate downstream targets. In addition, it seems that JAM3 can also stabilize the protein level of β-catenin.

LRP5 interacts with PDK1 to activate AKT signaling to inhibit GSK3β activities. To further understand how JAM3 affects the β-catenin/CCND1 pathway, we further examined the level of a key upstream regulator, GSK3β, by immunoblotting, showing that both inactive phospho-GSK3β (Ser9) and the total protein level were markedly reduced in Jam3-null LICs (Figure 5A). Since AKT signaling can directly inhibit the activities of GSK3β through enhanced phosphorylation of Ser9, we then examined the changes in AKT signaling as well as its upstream regulator PDK1. Strikingly, the phosphorylation of both AKT (T308) and PDK1 (S241) was notably reduced in Jam3-null LICs (Figure 5A). Meanwhile, the total protein level of PDK1, but not AKT, was also slightly decreased (Figure 5A). The decreased PDK1/AKT signaling prompted us to examine whether JAM3 also interacts with the PDK1/AKT pathway. Surprisingly, no direct interaction was found between JAM3 and PDK1 or AKT as evaluated by coimmunoprecipitation experiments (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). Then, we thought that there may be an association between LRP5 and PDK1, and eventually demonstrated that LRP5 could be immunoprecipitated upon PDK1 pull-down (Figure 5B). Conversely, PDK1 could be detected upon LRP5 pull-down (Figure 5C).

Figure 5 LRP5 interacts with PDK1 to activate AKT signaling to inhibit GSK3β. (A) Protein levels of phospho-PDK1 (S241), PDK1, phospho-AKT (T308), AKT, phospho-GSK3β (S9), and GSK3β were measured in WT and Jam3-null YFP+Mac-1+c-Kit+ LICs by immunoblotting. (B) V5-tagged PDK1 and FLAG-tagged LRP5 were overexpressed in 293T cells, and their lysates were coimmunoprecipitated by V5 antibodies and protein A/G beads, followed by Western blotting analysis for FLAG (LRP5). (C) A reverse coimmunoprecipitation experiment was performed after LRP5-FLAG pull-down, followed by Western blotting analysis for PDK1 (V5). (D) A constitutively active form of phospho-AKT (E17K, AKTCN) was subcloned into pCDH-EF1a-T2A-mCherry vector and ectopically expressed in Jam3-null leukemia cells, followed by injection into recipient mice. Survival was compared among the mice receiving WT cells, Jam3-null cells, and AKTCN-overexpressing WT or Jam3-null cells (n = 5–7; **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, log-rank test). (E) Phospho-AKT (T308) and AKT levels were validated in leukemia cells from the rescue experiment in D. (F) The cell cycle distribution in YFP+Mac-1+c-Kit+ LICs from the rescue experiment in D was determined using Ki-67 and Hoechst 33342 staining (n = 3; ***P < 0.001, 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post-test). The empty vector was used as the control. Experiments were conducted 3 times for validation.

To further determine whether the activation of AKT signaling could reverse the phenotypes of Jam3-null LICs, a constitutively active form of AKT (E17K, AKTCN) was overexpressed in Jam3-null leukemia cells, which were then injected into recipient mice. Intriguingly, the recipient mice receiving AKTCN-overexpressing Jam3-null cells had significantly reduced survival time, which was comparable to the WT mice (Figure 5D). In contrast, AKTCN overexpression did not affect the survival of WT leukemic mice (Figure 5D). The ectopic expression levels of AKTCN were confirmed by Western blot analysis (Figure 5E and Supplemental Figure 4, E and F). As expected, the G 1 arrest in Jam3-null LICs was fully reversed upon the constitutive activation of AKT signaling, as measured by Ki-67/Hoechst 33342 staining (Figure 5F). These results reveal that JAM3 is associated with LRP5, which directly interacts with PDK1 to enhance the downstream AKT signaling to suppress the GSK3β level, followed by the activation of β-catenin/CCND1 signaling in LICs. Moreover, we constructed a JAM3 chimeric reporter, similar to what we described in a previous study (38), to confirm that anti-JAM3 antibody (39, 40) indeed could bind to the JAM3 expressed on the surface of reporter cells, although the binding affinity seemed to be very low since only 10% of reporter cells were activated upon the antibody stimulation (Supplemental Figure 5A). Nevertheless, the treatment with JAM3 antibody led to a slightly, but significantly, extended survival of the recipient mice compared with the control ones (Supplemental Figure 5B), indicating that it may be possible to efficiently eliminate LICs by targeting JAM3 with high-affinity JAM3 antibody.

JAM3 is required for the proliferation of human AML cell lines. To further evaluate the functions of JAM3 in human AML, we first measured the protein levels of JAM3 on different types of human AML cell lines by flow cytometric analysis. As shown in Figure 6A, several AML cell lines indeed expressed JAM3, including Kasumi-1 (M2), HL-60 (M3), THP-1 (M5), U937 (M5), and MV4-11 (M5). We further decided to construct shRNAs to knock down JAM3 to test its roles in these cell lines. As shown in Figure 6B, all 4 shRNAs (sh1188, sh997, sh359, and sh731), especially sh1188, could efficiently downregulate the protein levels of JAM3 in JAM3-overexpressing 293T cells, as evaluated by immunoblotting. We then knocked down the expression of JAM3 in THP-1 cells with sh1188 and revealed that these cells expanded much more slowly compared with those infected with the scrambled shRNA (Figure 6, C and D). Consistently, sh731 had less of an effect on the proliferation of THP-1 cells because of its reduced JAM3 knockdown efficiency (Figure 6B). We observed a similar effect on the growth in other AML cell lines, such as U937, Kasumi-1, and HL-60, after the knockdown of JAM3 (Figure 6, E–G). A functional assay further showed that JAM3-knockdown THP-1 cells gave rise to far fewer colonies in vitro (Figure 6, H and I). Mechanistically, JAM3-knockdown THP-1 cells exhibited an enlarged cell size (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B) and tended to arrest in G 1 phase, as determined by BrdU incorporation analysis (Figure 6, J and K). The blockage of the cell cycle might also lead to a significant increase in apoptosis (Supplemental Figure 6, C and D).

Figure 6 JAM3 is required for the proliferation of human leukemia cell lines. (A) Representative flow cytometric analysis of JAM3 expression on different leukemia cell lines including Kasumi-1 (M2), HL-60 (M3), THP-1 (M5), U937 (M5), and MV4-11 (M5). (Isotype control, gray line). (B) FLAG-tagged JAM3 and shRNAs targeting JAM3 (sh997, sh1188, sh359, and sh731) were cotransfected into 293T cells (1:4 ratio), followed by immunoblotting for JAM3. (C) Representative images of JAM3-knockdown (sh731 and sh1188) THP-1 cells after 6 days in culture. (D–G) The numbers of THP-1, U937, Kasumi-1, and HL-60 cells were counted at the indicated days after infection with the JAM3-targeting sh731 or sh1188 or scrambled shRNA (n = 3; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post-test). (H) Representative images of colonies formed by the JAM3-knockdown (sh731 and sh1188) THP-1 cells after 9 days of culture in 1640 medium supplemented with 0.9% of methylcellulose and 10% of FBS. (I) Quantification of colony numbers in H (n = 3; **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post-test). (J) Representative flow cytometric analysis of the cell cycle distribution in THP-1 cells targeted by sh731, sh1188, or scrambled shRNA, which was determined using BrdU incorporation. (K) Quantitative analysis of the cell cycle distribution results in J (n = 3; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post-test). Experiments were conducted 3–5 times for validation.

We also examined JAM3-mediated pathways in different types of human AML cell lines, including THP-1 (with MLL-AF9 fusion, M5), U937 (without MLL-AF9 fusion, M5), Kasumi-1 (without MLL-AF9 fusion, M2), and HL-60 (without MLL-AF9 fusion, M3), which showed that JAM3/PDK1/AKT/β-catenin/CCND1 pathways were significantly reduced in all 4 tested cell lines (Supplemental Figure 6E). These results suggest that JAM3-mediated signaling is not specific to MLL-AF9 fusion, but is required for the leukemogenesis of several types of AML with or without MLL-AF9 fusion (at least for M2, M3, and M5 AMLs as we examined herein) rather than for B-ALL (Supplemental Figure 1, N and O). Consistently, overexpression of JAM3 in THP-1 cells could significantly enhance PDK1/AKT/β-catenin/CCND1 signaling (Supplemental Figure 6F). And knockdown of LRP5 in THP-1 cells led to a marked downregulation of PDK1/AKT/β-catenin/CCND1 signaling, which could efficiently reverse the enhanced signaling resulting from the JAM3 overexpression (Supplemental Figure 6F). Consistently, a high level of JAM3 resulted in a 4- to 6-fold increase of total cell numbers after in vitro culture for 6 days (Supplemental Figure 6, G and H), or 3-fold more colonies as evaluated with the methylcellulose medium (Supplemental Figure 6, I and J). However, the enhanced growth rate, as well as the colony-forming ability, was almost fully abrogated when LRP5 was simultaneously silenced in JAM3-overexpressing THP-1 cells (Supplemental Figure 6, G–J). These functional experiments revealed that LRP5 is required for JAM3-mediated pathways.

JAM3 supports the growth of human acute myeloid LICs. To further test the role of JAM3 in human LICs, we examined the expression levels of JAM3 on human primary LICs of several M2 (2 cases, AML#6 and AML#8) and M5 AML samples (3 cases, AML#2, AML#5, and AML#7) with or without MLL-AF9 fusion (Supplemental Table 2) using flow cytometric analysis, which showed that JAM3 was enriched only in Lin–CD34+CD38–CD90–CD45RA+ LMPP cells (LIC-enriched cell population) and not in other CD34–CD38– differentiated leukemia cells, as indicated by both frequencies and MFIs in different samples (Figure 7, A–C). Consistently, we observed that human Lin–CD34+CD38–CD90–CD45RA+ LMPP cells had much higher levels of JAM3 transcripts than the CD34–CD38– differentiated leukemia cells, their normal counterpart LMPP cells, or Lin–CD34+CD38–CD90+CD45RA– HSCs (Supplemental Figure 7A). In silico analyses were performed with data extracted from the curated BloodSpot database (http://servers.binf.ku.dk/bloodspot/; NCBI Gene Expression Omnibus [GEO] GSE42519 for normal hematopoiesis and GSE13159 for AML cells), which shows that JAM3 expression level increases in AML with t(15;17) or AML with complex aberrant karyotype (AML complex) compared with HSCs or GMP cells, but not in AML with inv(16)/t(16;16), AML with t(8;21), or AML with t(11q23)/MLL (Supplemental Figure 7B). Consistently, in other RNA sequencing expression data of 9,736 tumors and 8,587 normal samples from the The Cancer Genome Atlas project (TCGA; https://tcga-data.nci.nih.gov/tcga) and the Genotype-Tissue Expression project (https://cancergenome.nih.gov/), JAM3 expression is found to be significantly elevated in AML cells compared with that in normal control (Supplemental Figure 7C). Although the data for JAM3 expression in MLL-AF9+ AML are not available in these databases, we found that JAM3 expression level in MLL-rearranged leukemia [t(11q23)/MLL] is similar to that in HSCs (Supplemental Figure 7B). However, it is possible that LICs from these different types of AMLs have higher levels of JAM3 than that in HSCs, since current databases do not provide this information.

Figure 7 JAM3 supports the growth of human acute myeloid LICs. (A) Representative flow cytometric analysis of JAM3 expression on the immunophenotypic Lin–CD34+CD38–CD90–CD45RA+ LICs (LMPP cells) and CD34–CD38– differentiated human AML cells (AML#7 in Supplemental Table 2). (B) Quantification of the MFIs for JAM3 expression on LMPP cells or CD34–CD38– differentiated leukemia cells in A (AML#2, #5, #6, #8 in Supplemental Table 2; n = 5; *P < 0.05, Student’s t test). (C) Quantification of the relative frequency of JAM3+ cells in LMPP or CD34–CD38– differentiated leukemia cells in A (n = 5; *P < 0.05, Student’s t test). (D–H) Cell numbers of 5 patient AML samples were counted at the indicated days after knockdown of JAM3 by sh1188 or scrambled shRNA (AML#1–AML#5 in Supplemental Table 2; n = 3; **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post-test). Experiments were conducted 3–5 times for validation.

Interestingly, it seems that the rates of point mutation and copy number variation (CNV) are relatively low in AML samples (0.03% and 0.12%, respectively), while the frequency of gene overexpression (8.14%) is much higher than point mutation and CNV (Supplemental Table 3), which is consistent with our findings that deletion of Jam3 in murine LICs leads to a notably delayed leukemogenesis. More importantly, the JAM3 expression level was inversely correlated with the overall survival of AML patients, showing that the lower expression level of JAM3 in AML patients (0%–50%, top 50%) led to the much longer overall survival (Supplemental Figure 7D). Because it seems that not enough MLL-AF9 cases are available in the database for a similar plot for the overall survival, we showed a plot with all the MLL-rearranged AML cases (TCGA AML database, https://cancergenome.nih.gov/; accessed November 5, 2012), which showed that JAM3 expression negatively regulates the overall survival of patients (Supplemental Figure 7E).