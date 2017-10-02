Herpes simplex virus-1 evasion of CD8+ T cell accumulation contributes to viral encephalitis

Effect of UL13 kinase activity on HSV-1 replication in the CNS and pathogenicity in mice. In experimental murine models of HSV-1 infection, the capacity to invade the CNS from peripheral sites, such as eye and vagina, and to damage the CNS due to viral replication can be studied in mice following peripheral inoculation (e.g., ocular and vaginal) (16). In these murine models, mortality results from HSV-1 encephalitis caused by viral CNS infection (1, 17). To clarify the role(s) of UL13 kinase activity in viral replication in the CNS and in viral pathogenicity, we ocularly infected mice with a recombinant HSV-1 (UL13KM) carrying a K176M mutation in UL13, which was reported to inactivate UL13 kinase activity without affecting expression of UL13 protein (18), or a recombinant HSV-1 (UL13R) in which the K176M mutation in UL13KM was repaired (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI92931DS1), and monitored survival. Notably, most (92.0%) UL13KM-infected mice survived, but most (84.0%) UL13R-infected mice died (Figure 1A). Furthermore, at 5 days after infection, HSV-1 antigens in the brain stems, which are the predominant infection sites following ocular inoculation (19), were similarly detected in almost all mice infected with UL13KM and UL13R (Figure 1B). In contrast, at 8 days after infection, HSV-1 antigens were detected in almost all UL13R-infected mice but were barely detectable in UL13KM-infected mice (Figure 1B). However, HSV-1 antigens in brain stems were only detected in a fraction of UL13KM-infected mice, at a level similar to that in UL13R-infected mice (data not shown). Accordingly, the titer of UL13KM in the brains was similar to that of UL13R at 3 and 5 days after infection (Figure 1C). However, the UL13KM titer was significantly lower than that of UL13R at 7 and 8 days after infection (Figure 1C). These results suggested that UL13 kinase activity was required for efficient evasion of viral clearance in the CNS and effective HSV-1 mortality in mice following ocular infection.

Figure 1 Effect of HSV-1 UL13 kinase activity on viral replication and pathogenicity in the CNS of mice following ocular infection. (A) Five-week-old female ICR mice were ocularly infected with 1 × 106 PFU UL13KM or UL13R per eye and monitored for survival daily for 14 days. The results of 3 independent experiments (1 with 5 mice and 2 with 10 mice) were combined. (B) At 5 and 8 days after infection, the brains of infected mice were harvested, sectioned, stained with an antibody to HSV-1 antigens, and analyzed by fluorescence microscopy. In each row, the first and third images are of different sections, and the second and fourth images are higher magnifications of the boxed areas of the sections in the first and third images, respectively. Magnification of first and third images, 4× objective lens. Scale bars: 2 mm. Magnification of second and fourth images, 20× objective lens. Scale bars: 200 μm. d.p.i., day(s) after infection. (C) Viral titers in the brains of infected mice at 1, 3, 5, 7, and 8 days after infection were assayed. Dashed line indicates the limit of detection. The results of 3 independent experiments (1 with 7 mice and 2 with 5 mice) were combined for each virus. Each data point is the virus titer in the brain of one mouse. Statistical significance values were analyzed by the log-rank test (A) or the Mann-Whitney U test (C).

Effect of CD8+ T cells on viral virulence and replication in the CNS of mice following ocular inoculation. It has been reported that CD8+ T cells play a role in the clearance of HSV-1–infected cells in the brains of mice following ocular inoculation (10). Therefore, to investigate whether CD8+ T cells contributed to clearance of infected cells in the brains as shown in Figure 1, B and C, we infected mice injected with CD8-depleting or CD4-depleting antibodies with UL13KM or UL13R. CD8+ T cell depletion significantly decreased survival of UL13KM-infected mice but had no effect on lethality of UL13R-infected mice (Figure 2, A and B). In contrast, CD4+ T cell depletion had no effect on survival of UL13KM-infected mice, although it slightly enhanced lethality of UL13R-infected mice (Supplemental Figure 2). At 5 days after infection, CD8+ T cell depletion had no effect on viral replication or antigen spread in the brains of UL13KM-infected and UL13R-infected mice (Figure 2, C–E). However, at 7 days after infection, depletion of CD8+ T cells significantly increased viral replication and antigen spread in UL13KM-infected mice, but not in UL13R-infected mice (Figure 2, C–E), indicating that CD8+ T cells were required for efficient clearance of UL13KM-infected cells and for efficient survival. Thus, UL13 kinase activity likely promoted evasion of CD8+ T cells but not CD4+ T cells in the CNS, which appeared to be critical for mortality due to HSV-1 encephalitis.

Figure 2 Effect of depletion of CD8+ T cells on replication and pathogenicity of HSV-1 with and without UL13 kinase activity in the brains of mice following ocular infection. (A and B) Five-week-old female ICR mice mock-depleted or CD8+ T cell–depleted were mock-infected or infected with 1 × 106 PFU UL13R (A) or UL13KM (B) per eye and monitored for survival daily for 21 days. The results from 2 independent experiments (each with 12 mice) were combined. The statistical significance values were analyzed by the log-rank test. (C and D) At 5 and 7 days after infection, viral titers in the brains of mice infected with UL13R (C) or UL13KM (D) were assayed. The results from 2 independent experiments (each with 4 mice) were combined. Each data point is the virus titer in the brain of one mouse. The statistical significance values were analyzed by the Mann-Whitney U test. (E) At 5 and 7 days after infection, the brains of infected mice were harvested, sectioned, stained with an antibody to HSV-1 antigens, and analyzed by fluorescence microscopy. Magnification of images, 20× objective lens. Scale bars: 50 μm.

Effect of UL13 kinase activity on regulation of HSV-1–specific CD8+ T cell accumulation in the CNS. We then investigated two mechanisms by which UL13 kinase activity might promote viral evasion of CD8+ T cells in the CNS: UL13 kinase activity might inhibit CD8+ T cell accumulation in the CNS, or UL13 kinase activity might downregulate antigen presentation in HSV-1–infected cells, as reported for ICP47 and Us3 (6–8). First, we examined the effect of UL13 kinase activity on CD8+ T cell accumulation in the brain. The number of CD8+ T cells was similar in the brain stems of mice infected with UL13KM or UL13R at 5 days after infection, but was significantly greater in the brain stems of mice infected with UL13KM compared with UL13R at 7 days after infection (Figure 3A). CD8+ T cells were then isolated from the brain stems and submandibular lymph nodes of UL13KM- and UL13R-infected mice and restimulated ex vivo with HSV-1 antigens, and the number of IFN-γ–secreting cells was analyzed by enzyme-linked immunosorbent spot (ELISPOT) assays. There were significantly more HSV-1–specific IFN-γ+CD8+ T cells in the brain stems of UL13KM-infected mice than in UL13R-infected mice (Figure 3C). Meanwhile, the number of total or HSV-1–specific CD8+ T cells was similar in submandibular lymph nodes of mice infected with UL13KM or UL13R (Figure 3, B and D). These results suggested that UL13 kinase activity was required for efficient evasion of HSV-1–specific CD8+ T cell accumulation in the brain stems of mice following ocular infection. Next, we examined the effect of UL13 kinase activity on HSV-1–specific antigen presentation in HSV-1–infected cells using a cytotoxic T lymphocyte (CTL) hybridoma clone that produced β-galactosidase in response to the immunodominant gB 498–505 epitope of HSV-1 (20). As we reported previously (8), the response of HSV-1–specific CTL hybridoma clone to cells infected with a recombinant HSV-1 lacking Us3 (ΔUs3) (Supplemental Figure 1) was significantly greater than with WT HSV-1(F) or with a recombinant virus (ΔUs3R) in which the Us3-null mutation in ΔUs3 was repaired. In contrast, the response of the HSV-1–specific CTL hybridoma clone to cells infected with UL13KM was similar to that of cells infected with WT HSV-1(F) or UL13R (Supplemental Figure 3), suggesting that UL13 kinase activity played no apparent role in the inhibition of MHC class I–restricted, HSV-1–specific antigen presentation in HSV-1–infected cells.

Figure 3 Effect of HSV-1 UL13 kinase activity on the accumulation of CD8+ T cells in the infected brain stems of mice following ocular infection. (A, B, E, and F) Five-week-old female ICR mice were mock-infected or infected with 1 × 106 PFU UL13R or UL13KM per eye. At 5 or 7 days after infection, brain stem (A and E) and submandibular lymph node (B and F) samples were processed and analyzed for CD8+ T (CD8+, CD3+, and CD45+) (A and B) or CD4+ T (CD4+, CD3+, and CD45+) (E and F) cell content by flow cytometry. The results from 3 independent experiments (1 with 3 mice and 2 with 4 mice for the 5 days post-infection experiments, and 3 with 4 mice for the 7 days post-infection experiments) were combined. Each data point is the number of CD8+ or CD4+ T cells in the brain stem (A and E) or submandibular lymph node (B and F) of one mouse. (C and D) At 7 days after infection, CD8+ T cells purified from brain stem (C) and submandibular lymph node samples (D) were assayed for the number of IFN-γ–producing cells by ELISPOT assays. The results from 3 independent experiments (each with 4 mice) were combined. Each data point is the number of IFN-γ–producing CD8+ T cells in the brain stem (C) or submandibular lymph node (D) of one mouse. Statistical significance values were analyzed by the Mann-Whitney U test.

Effect of UL13 kinase activity on HSV-1 replication and CD8+ T cell accumulation at the peripheral sites. We examined the effect of UL13 kinase activity on viral replication and CD8+ T cell accumulation in peripheral sites including the eyes and TGs of mice following ocular infection with UL13KM or UL13R. As shown in Figure 4A, the titer of UL13KM in eyes was similar to that of UL13R at 1 day after infection, whereas the UL13KM titer was significantly lower than that of UL13R at 3, 5, 7, and 8 days after infection. In TGs, the titer of UL13KM was similar to that of UL13R at 3 and 5 days after infection, whereas the UL13KM titer was significantly lower than that of UL13R at 7 and 8 days after infection (Figure 4C). Thus, as observed in the brain, the UL13KM titer was initially similar to that of UL13R in eyes and TGs, and was significantly lower than the UL13R titer thereafter, although the differences in viral titers between UL13KM and UL13R were detectable earlier in eyes (at 3 days after infection) (Figure 4A) and TGs (at 5 days after infection) (Figure 4C) than in brains (at 7 days after infection) (Figure 1C). In contrast, the number of CD8+ T cells was similar in the eyes and TGs of mice infected with UL13KM or UL13R at 5 and 7 days after infection (Figure 4, B and D), unlike in the CNS of mice infected with UL13KM or UL13R (Figure 3A). These results indicated that although UL13 kinase activity was required for efficient HSV-1 replication in peripheral and central sites, it was required for the efficient inhibition of accumulation of CD8+ T cells in the CNS only and not in the peripheral sites.

Figure 4 Effect of HSV-1 UL13 kinase activity on viral replication and accumulation of CD8+ T cells in the eye and TGs of mice following ocular infection. Five-week-old female ICR mice were mock-infected or ocularly infected with 1 × 106 PFU UL13KM or UL13R per eye. (A and C) At 1, 3, 5, 7, and 8 days after infection, eye and TG samples were processed, and viral titers in the eyes (A) or the TGs (C) of infected mice were assayed. Dashed line indicates the limit of detection. The results of 3 independent experiments (1 with 7 mice and 2 with 5 mice) were combined for each virus. Each data point is the virus titer in the eye (A) or the TGs (C) of one mouse. (B and D) At 5 or 7 days after infection, eye (B) and TG (D) samples were processed and analyzed for CD8+ T (CD8+, CD3+, and CD45+) cell content by flow cytometry. The results from 2 independent experiments (each with 4 mice) were combined. Each data point is the number of CD8+ T cells in the eyes (B) or TGs (D) of one mouse. The statistical significance values were analyzed by the Mann-Whitney U test.

Effect of UL13 kinase activity on induction of cytokines in HSV-1 infection sites in the CNS. CD8+ T cell attractant chemokines CXCL9, CXCL10, and CXCL11 use CXCR3, which is highly expressed on activated T cells, as a receptor (21), and CXCL9 and CXCL10 have been reported to recruit HSV-specific CD8+ T cells to HSV infection sites (22). Therefore, we compared expression of these chemokines and IL-6 in the brain stems of mice infected with UL13KM or UL13R. The level of Cxcl9 mRNA expression was not significantly different in the brain stems of mice infected with UL13KM or UL13R at 5 days after infection (data not shown), but was significantly higher in the brain stems of mice infected with UL13KM than in mice infected with UL13R at 7 days after infection (Figure 5A). In contrast, the levels of mRNA expression of Cxcl10, Cxcl11, and IL-6 in the brain stems of mice infected with UL13KM were similar to those in mice infected with UL13R (Figure 5, B–D). These results indicated that UL13 kinase activity was required for the efficient downregulation of CXCL9 expression in the brain stems, and that the UL13-mediated downregulation of CXCL9 might inhibit the accumulation of HSV-1–specific CD8+ T cells in the brain stem. In support of this hypothesis, although there were similar numbers of CD4+ T cells, which are known to be recruited to HSV-1 infection sites by CXCL9 (23), in the brain stems of UL13KM- and UL13R-infected mice at 5 days after infection, there was a tendency toward greater numbers of CD4+ T cells in the brain stems of UL13KM-infected mice compared with UL13R-infected mice at 7 days after infection (Figure 3E). As observed with CD8+ T cells, the number of CD4+ T cells in submandibular lymph nodes of UL13KM-infected mice was similar to that in UL13R-infected mice (Figure 3F).

Figure 5 Effect of HSV-1 UL13 kinase activity on expression of cytokine mRNAs in the infected brain stems of mice following ocular infection. Five-week-old female ICR mice were mock-infected or infected with 1 × 106 PFU UL13R or UL13KM per eye. At 7 days after infection, brain stem samples were processed, and the amounts of Cxcl9 (A), Cxcl10 (B), Cxcl11 (C), and Il-6 (D) mRNA were analyzed by quantitative RT-PCR. The results from 2 independent experiments (1 with 4 mice and 1 with 5 mice) were combined. Each data point is the relative amount of each mRNA in the brain stem of one mouse. The statistical significance values were analyzed by the Mann-Whitney U test.

Effect of injection of CXCL9 in HSV-1 infection sites in the CNS on viral replication and pathogenicity. To address more directly the hypothesis that UL13-mediated downregulation of CXCL9 inhibited the accumulation of HSV-1–specific CD8+ T cells in the brain stems of infected mice and enabled efficient viral replication and virulence, we investigated whether injection of CXCL9 into the brain stems of mice infected with UL13R — which downregulated expression of CXCL9 in brain stems as shown above — induced the phenotype observed in mice infected with UL13KM, including the increase in the accumulation of HSV-1–specific CD8+ T cells in the brain stems and the decrease in viral replication in the brains and in mortality of infected mice. For these experiments, mice ocularly infected with UL13R were mock-injected or injected stereotaxically with CXCL9 into brain stems at 5 days after infection. As shown in Figure 6, A–D, direct CXCL9 injection into the brain stems of UL13R-infected mice significantly increased the total number of CD8+ T cells and the number of HSV-1–specific IFN-γ+CD8+ T cells accumulated in the brain stems, but CXCL9 injection had no significant effect on the number of these cells in the submandibular lymph nodes of infected mice at 7 days after infection. Similar experiments on CD4+ T cell accumulation showed that CXCL9 injection tended to induce the accumulation of CD4+ T cells in the brain stems of infected mice, but had no effect on the number of these cells in submandibular lymph nodes of infected mice at 7 days after infection (Figure 6, E and F). Furthermore, CXCL9 injection significantly reduced viral replication in the brains and mortality (Figure 6, G and H). Notably, direct injection of CXCL10, which is a redundant chemokine of CXCL9 and shares its receptor CXCR3 with CXCL9, induced the same effects as CXCL9 (Supplemental Figure 4). These results indicated that CXCL9 and CXCL10 were able to accumulate HSV-1–specific CD8+ T cells at infection sites in the CNS, and overexpression of CXCL9 or CXCL10 in the infection sites reduced viral replication in these sites and mortality of infected mice by a pathway common to CXCL9 and CXCL10.

Figure 6 Effect of direct injection of CXCL9 into the brain stems of mice ocularly infected with UL13R on CD8+ T cell accumulation and viral pathogenicity. (A–G) Five-week-old female ICR mice were ocularly infected with 1 × 106 PFU UL13R per eye. At 5 days after infection, CXCL9 or PBS was injected into the brain stems of the infected mice. At 7 days after infection, brain stem (A and E) and submandibular lymph node (B and F) samples were processed and analyzed for CD8+ T (CD8+, CD3+, and CD45+) (A and B) or CD4+ T (CD4+, CD3+, and CD45+) (E and F) cell content by flow cytometry. At 7 days after infection, CD8+ T cells purified from brain stem (C) and submandibular lymph node samples (D) were assayed for IFN-γ–producing cell content by ELISPOT assays. At 5 and 7 days after infection, viral titers in the brains of infected mice were assayed (G). The results from 3 independent experiments (each with 4 mice) were combined. Each data point is the number of each type of cells in each tissue of one mouse (A–F) or the virus titer in the brain of one mouse (G). (H) Survival was monitored daily for 21 days. The results from 4 independent experiments (1 with 5 mice and 3 with 6 mice for the CXCL9 injection experiments; and 1 with 3 mice, 1 with 4 mice, and 2 with 5 mice for the PBS injection experiments) were combined. The statistical significance values were analyzed by the Mann-Whitney U test (A–G) or the log-rank test (H).

The CXCL9 and CXCL10 receptor CXCR3 is expressed on many cell types other than CD8+ and CD4+ T cells, such as NK cells, NKT cells, plasmacytoid DCs, subsets of B cells, neutrophils, microglia, astrocytes, and neurons (21, 24–27). Therefore, for investigation of whether the effects of CXCL9 injection were dependent on CD8+ T cells, mice injected with CD8-depleting antibody were infected with UL13R and then were mock-injected or injected with CXCL9 into brain stems at 5 days after infection. As shown in Figure 7, A and B, CXCL9 injection had no significant effect on viral replication or the mortality of CD8-depleted mice in contrast to normal mice injected with CXCL9 (Figure 6, G and H). These results eliminated the possibility that the CXCL9 injection was acting through cell types other than CD8+ T cells expressing CXCR3.

Figure 7 Effect on viral pathogenicity of direct injection of CXCL9 into the brain stems of mice depleted of CD8+ T cells and ocularly infected with UL13R. Five-week-old female ICR mice depleted of CD8+ T cells were infected with 1 × 106 PFU UL13R per eye. At 5 days after infection, CXCL9 or PBS was injected into the brain stems of the infected mice. (A) At 5 and 7 days after infection, viral titers in the brains of infected mice were assayed. The results from 2 independent experiments (each with 4 mice) were combined. Each data point is the virus titer in the brain of one mouse. (B) Survival was monitored daily for 21 days. The results from 4 independent experiments (2 with 6 mice and 2 with 3 mice) were combined. The statistical significance values were analyzed by the Mann-Whitney U test (A) or the log-rank test (B).

Thus, direct injection of CXCL9 into the brain stems of mice infected with UL13R produced a phenotype similar to the UL13 kinase-dead mutation that was dependent on CD8+ T cells. These results supported our hypothesis that UL13 kinase activity promoted downregulation of CXCL9 to evade the accumulation of HSV-1–specific CD8+ T cells in the infection site in the CNS, enabling efficient viral replication and pathogenicity in the mouse CNS.

Effect of CXCL9 knockout on HSV-1 pathogenicity in mice. Finally, we examined the effect of CXCL9 knockout in mice infected with HSV-1. We generated Cxcl9-knockout mice with a 45-bp deletion in the target region of the Cxcl9 gene (Supplemental Figure 5A) by the offset-nicking method of the CRISPR/Cas system as previously described (28). Primary mouse embryonic fibroblasts (MEFs) from WT or homozygotic Cxcl9-knockout mice were mock-treated or treated with recombinant murine IFN-γ and tested for the expression of CXCL9 protein by immunoblotting. As shown in Supplemental Figure 5B, IFN-γ–dependent CXCL9 expression was observed in MEFs from WT mice but not from Cxcl9-knockout mice, confirming the generation of Cxcl9-knockout mice. Then, WT or Cxcl9-knockout mice were infected with UL13KM or UL13R, and their survival was monitored. As shown in Supplemental Figure 5C, the survival rate of Cxcl9-knockout mice was significantly greater than that of WT mice following ocular infection with UL13R. In contrast, the survival rate of Cxcl9-knockout mice was similar to that of WT mice following ocular infection with UL13KM (Supplemental Figure 5D). These results indicated that CXCL9 was required for efficient viral virulence in mice following ocular infection and that the complete depletion of CXCL9 could not enhance the virulence of HSV-1 UL13KM in contrast to CD8+ T cell depletion (Figure 2B).