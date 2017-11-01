Hdac3 regulates lymphovenous and lymphatic valve formation

Mice. Tek-Cre (51), Cdh5-Cre (50), Lyve1-Cre (52), Pf4-iCre (codon-improved Cre recombinase) (53), and Gt(ROSA)26Sor (70) reporter mice were obtained from The Jackson Laboratory. Hdac1fl/fl (71), Hdac2fl/fl (72), and Hdac3fl/fl (47) mice have been previously described.

Antibodies and reagents. Detailed antibody information is provided in Supplemental Table 6. Biotinylated secondary antibodies, VECTASHIELD mounting medium, the VECTASTAIN Elite ABC Kit, and the DAB Peroxidase Substrate Kit were purchased from Vector Laboratories. Harris modified hematoxylin, eosin Y, ethanol, methanol, chloroform, glacial acetic acid, xylenes, paraformaldehyde, paraffin, potassium ferricyanide, potassium ferrocyanide, and deoxycholic acid were purchased from Thermo Fisher Scientific. X-Gal was purchased from Five Prime Therapeutics. Linear polyethylenamine (PEI) was purchased from Polysciences. The RNeasy Mini Kit and GST bead slurry were purchased from QIAGEN. Power SYBR Green PCR Master Mix, a Superscript First Strand Synthesis Kit, a TOPO-TA Cloning Kit, DMEM high-glucose with NA pyruvate, penicillin-streptomycin, horse serum, a CellsDirect One-Step qRT-PCR Kit, insulin-transferrin-selenium (ITS), epoxy M-450 dynabeads, and TRIzol were purchased from Life Technologies (Thermo Fisher Scientific). iScript Reverse Transcription Supermix was purchased from Bio-Rad. Passive lysis buffer and a dual-luciferase reporter assay kit were purchased from Promega. BALB/c murine primary LECs, basal medium, and complete mouse endothelial cell medium were purchased from Cell Biologics. FBS, donkey serum, gelatin, rabbit serum, Evans blue dye, protease inhibitor mixture, and magnetic anti-Flag beads were purchased from MilliporeSigma. Agarose IgG and IgA bead slurry were purchased from Santa Cruz Biotechnology and Life Technologies (Thermo Fisher Scientific). μ-Slide VI 0.4 Luer was purchased from Ibidi. The EZ-ChIP Assay Kit was purchased from MilliporeSigma. The RecoverAll Total Nucleic Acid Isolation Kit was purchased from Thermo Fisher Scientific. The CellAmp Whole Transcriptome Amplification Kit and the Takara DNA Ligation Kit were purchased from Takara. Membrane slides and isolation caps were purchased from Molecular Machines & Industries.

Plasmids. WT, c.1017+512del28, and c.1017+572C>T Gata2 intragenic enhancer fragments with flanking restriction enzyme sites were purchased as MiniGenes cloned into a pIDTSMART-AMP vector from Integrated DNA Technologies. The enhancer fragments were digested with MluI and XhoI, gel purified, and cloned into the pGL3-Promoter Luciferase Vector (Promega). All plasmids were verified by restriction analyses and sequencing (Eurofins MWG Operon). Lentiviral plasmids expressing Hdac3 shRNA, EP300 shRNA, Tal1 shRNA, Ets1/2 shRNA, Gata2 shRNA, and scrambled shRNA controls were obtained from the University of Massachusetts shRNA Core Facility. Plasmids expressing human GFP, HDAC3, HDAC3HEBI, and HDAC3H134A, H135A have been previously described (40, 55).

Imaging. Images of dissected embryos, mice, and tissue sample were captured using a Leica MZ10 F fluorescence stereomicroscope equipped with a ×0.7 C-mount, Achromat 1.0 × 90 mm objective, a SOLA light engine, a DS-Fi1 color camera (Nikon), and NIS-Elements Basic Research software (Nikon). Stained section images were captured using a Nikon Eclipse 80i microscope equipped with CFI Plan Fluor ×4/×10/×20/×40 objective lenses, a SOLA light engine (Lumencor), a DS-Fi1 color camera, and NIS-Elements Basic Research software. Whole-mount immunostained images were captured using a Zeiss LSM710 confocal scanning microscope equipped with a W Plan-Apochromat ×20/1.0 DIC D = 0.17 M27 70-mm objective lens as previously described (73). Whole-mount immunostained mesenteric vessels were flat mounted onto histobond glass slides using VECTASHIELD mounting medium for immunofluorescence and imaged using a Nikon Eclipse 80i microscope or a Leica TCS SP5 II Laser Scanning Confocal microscope. Alexa Fluor 488 and 568 were simultaneously excited at 488 nm and 561 nm with confocal lasers, respectively. Emissions were split by an MBS 488/561/633 beam splitter and captured with 2 detection ranges (ch1: 493–536 nm, ch2: 576–685 nm). For nuclear staining, Hoechst was excited using a Chameleon Ti:Sapphire pulse laser (755 nm) (Coherent Inc.) and was emission detected at 387 to 486 nm. Image stacks of vertical projections were assembled using ImageJ software (NIH).

Histology. Embryos and tissues samples were fixed in 2% paraformaldehyde at 4°C overnight, ethanol dehydrated, embedded in paraffin, and sectioned at 6- to 8-μm thickness using a Leica fully motorized rotary microtome.

H&E staining. Formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded tissue sections were deparaffinized in xylene and rehydrated through an ethanol gradient, followed by 2-minute Harris modified hematoxylin and 30-second eosin-Y staining. Slides were dehydrated with ethanol, cleared with xylene, and mounted with VECTASHIELD mounting medium.

In vitro OSS experiments. Transiently transfected or infected murine primary LECs were seeded at confluence on μ-Slide VI 0.4 Luer, cultured for 24 hours, and subjected to OSS (4 dynes/cm2, 4 Hz) in a parallel-plate flow chamber system (Ibidi Pump System; Ibidi) or under static conditions for 48 hours.

β-Gal staining. Embryos were dissected and placed in ice-cold 1× PBS and then fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde for 1 hour at 4°C. Embryos were washed in 1× PBS for 30 minutes at room temperature and then incubated in β-gal staining solution (5 mM potassium ferricyanide, 5 mM potassium ferrocyanide, 2 mM MgCl2, 0.04% NP-40, 0.01% deoxycholate, and 0.1% X-gal substrate in 1× PBS) for 48 to 72 hours at 37°C in the dark. Embryos were then washed 3 times for 20 minutes each in 1× PBS at room temperature and fixed overnight in 4% paraformaldehyde.

IHC. IHC was performed as we previously described (40). Briefly, slides with sections were deparaffinized and immersed in sodium citrate buffer (10 mM sodium citrate, 0.05% Tween-20, pH 6) or R-buffer A (pH 6; Electron Microscopy Sciences) and placed in a 2100 Antigen Retriever (Aptum Biologics) for heat-induced antigen retrieval. IHC was conducted using a VECTASTAIN Elite ABC Kit and a DAB Peroxidase Substrate Kit (both from Vector Laboratories) according to the manufacturer’s guidelines. Sections were incubated with primary antibodies overnight at 4°C (Supplemental Table 6). Biotinylated universal pan-specific antibody (1:62.5) (horse anti-mouse/rabbit/goat IgG); biotinylated universal antibody (horse anti-mouse/rabbit IgG); or biotinylated rabbit anti-rat IgG antibody (1:62.5) (all from Vector Laboratories) were used as secondary antibodies for 1 hour at 25°C according to the manufacturer’s instructions. For counterstaining, slides were rinsed and then incubated with 30% hematoxylin for 30 seconds after DAB development. All slides were ethanol dehydrated, cleared with xylenes, and mounted with VECTASHIELD mounting medium. For immunofluorescence staining, after antigen retrieval, sections were blocked in 10% donkey serum and 0.3% Triton X-100 in PBS for 1 hour at room temperature. Sections were then washed in PBS and coincubated with primary antibodies in 10% donkey serum and PBS overnight at 4°C (Supplemental Table 6). Finally, slides were washed in PBS, incubated in Alexa Fluor 488– or 546/568–conjugated secondary antibodies (1:500) with Hoechst (1:1,000) for 1 hour at room temperature, rinsed in PBS, and mounted with VECTASHIELD mounting medium.

Cell culture, transient transfection, lentiviral infection, and luciferase assay. Murine primary LECs were maintained in complete mouse endothelial cell medium in a 37°C incubator with 5% CO 2 according to the manufacturer’s protocol (Cell Biologics). All experiments were conducted using passage 3–6 LECs. HEK293T cells were maintained in DMEM with 10% FBS, 100 mg/ml penicillin, and 100 mM/ml streptomycin in a 37°C incubator with 5% CO 2 . Subconfluent HEK293T cells were transfected in 100-mm plates with 5 μg lentiviral plasmid expressing the relevant cDNA or shRNA, 5 μg pCMV-dR8.2, 2.5 μg pCMV-VSVG, and 5 μl PEI, in 10 ml of 2% FBS media. Media were changed to fresh FBS media (10 ml of 1%) 24 hours after transfection. Supernatant media were collected 24 hours later and filtered through a 40-μm cell strainer. Murine primary LECs were infected with fresh-filtered viral media supplemented with 10 μg/ml polybrene reagent. Murine primary LECs were transiently transfected using a PEI-based transfection protocol (39, 40, 74, 75). Each well of a 6-well plate containing subconfluent (~60% confluent) LECs was transfected with a total of 1 μg plasmid DNA, including 0.5 μg WT or c.1017+512del28, or the c.1017+572C>T Gata2 intragenic enhancer pGL3-promoter luciferase vector, with or without 0.5 μg Hdac3 shRNA–expressing vector and 2 μl PEI (1 mg/ml in double-distilled H 2 O, pH 7.0), in 2 ml complete mouse endothelial cell medium. The PEI-DNA complex was incubated at room temperature for 20 minute before adding it to LECs in a drop-wise manner. The DNA amount was maintained constant using pcDNA3.1(-) DNA. LECs were trypsinized and reseeded to a μ-Slide VI 0.4 Luer (~100% confluence) 24 hours after transfection. Transiently transfected LECs were subjected to static or OSS conditions for 48 hours and lysed with passive lysis buffer. Lysates were analyzed using a dual luciferase reporter assay kit according to the manufacturer’s protocol (Promega). Luciferase activity was measured using a Berthold microplate reader according to the manufacturer’s guidelines.

LCMD. LCMD was performed according to the manufacturer’s protocol (Molecular Machines & Industries). Briefly, embryos were dissected at E13.5 in cold DEPC–treated 1× PBS, fixed in methacam (60% methanol, 30% chloroform, 10% glacial acetic acid) overnight at 4°C, ethanol dehydrated, embedded in paraffin, sectioned at 8-μm thickness, and mounted onto membrane slides. Tissue sections were deparaffinized in xylene and rehydrated through an ethanol gradient, followed by a 10-second hematoxylin staining. LCMD was performed on an MMI CellCut System equipped with a fixed UV laser with a higher pulse rate using MMI CellTools software, phase-contrast objectives, and an MMI CellCamera (all from Molecular Machines & Industries). Microdissected tissue was collected directly into an adhesive MMI isolation cap.

ChIP. ChIP experiments were performed as previously described (39). Briefly, primary LECs subjected to OSS or static conditions were pooled (total ~1 × 106 cells), cross-linked for 15 minutes in cross-linking solution (1% formaldehyde, 1.5 mM ethylene glycol-bis succinimidyl succinate, 20 mM sodium butyrate, 10% FBS), and then quenched with 125 mM glycine solution for 5 minutes, followed by 2 washes with 1× PBS. Chromatin fragmentation was performed by sonication in ChIP SDS lysis buffer (50 mM Tris-HCl, pH 8.0, 10 mM EDTA, 1% SDS, 1× protease inhibitors) using the Branson Sonifier 250 (40% power amplitude, 120-second). Proteins were immunoprecipitated in ChIP dilution buffer (0.01% SDS, 1.1% Triton X-100, 1.2 mM EDTA, 16.7 mM Tris-HCl, pH 8.0, 167 mM NaCl, 20 mM sodium butyrate, 1× protease inhibitor) using IgG, Hdac3, Ep300, Tal1, Ets1/2, Gata2, or H3K27ac primary antibody. Specificity of the primary antibody at the relevant locus was determined using an IgG control antibody. Immunoprecipitated antibody-chromatin complexes were washed twice with low-salt wash buffer (20 mM Tris-HCl, pH 8.0, 150 mM NaCl, 2 mM EDTA, 0.1% SDS, and 1% Triton X-100), followed by 2 washes with lithium chloride wash buffer (10 mM Tris-HCl, pH 8.0, 250 mM LiCl, 1 mM EDTA, 1% deoxycholate, 1% Nonidet P-40) and TE buffer (10 mM Tris-HCl, pH 8.0, 1 mM EDTA). After removing the wash buffer, cross-linking was reversed at 65°C overnight in proteinase K buffer (20 mM Tris-HCl, pH 7.5, 5 mM EDTA, 50 mM NaCl, 1% SDS, 20 mM sodium butyrate, 50 μg/ml proteinase K). The following day, DNA was purified with phenol/chloroform/isoamyl alcohol. Using purified precipitated DNA, enrichment of the target sequences was measured by ChIP-qPCR using primers designed against the murine Gata2 intragenic enhancer.

RNA isolation and ChIP-qPCR. Chyle-filled mesenteric lymphatic vessels originating from mesenteric lymph nodes were identified and dissected from P5 mice. Total RNA from cultured murine primary LECs or isolated mesenteric lymphatic vessels, and formalin-fixed, methacam-fixed, paraffin-embedded (MFPE) tissue was isolated using the CellAmp Whole Transcriptome Amplification Kit and the RecoverAll Total Nucleic Acid Isolation Kit, respectively. Total RNA was reverse transcribed using iScript Reverse Transcription Supermix (Bio-Rad) or the CellAmp Whole Transcriptome Amplification Kit (Takara) according to the manufacturers’ protocols. Expression of relevant transcripts was measured by ChIP-qPCR using SYBR Green PCR Master Mix as previously described (40). Signals were normalized to corresponding GAPDH controls and are represented as relative expression ratios of the experimental samples relative to controls.

Whole-mount IHC. Mesentery tissues from P5 mice were dissected, fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde overnight at 4°C, washed in 1× PBS twice at 4°C for 30 minutes, and dehydrated through a methanol gradient. The samples were then incubated with antibodies against Vegfr3 (1:200) and Hdac3 (1:50) or Prox1 (1:100) overnight at 4°C. Finally, tissue samples were washed in PBS, incubated overnight at 4°C in Alexa Fluor 488– or 546/568–conjugated secondary antibodies (1:200), with or without Hoechst (1:1,000), rinsed in PBS, and then imaged using confocal microscopy.

Evans Blue dye lymphangiography. Evans blue dye (50 μl of 1%, 10 mg/ml), prepared in 1× PBS (pH 7.4), was injected into the left hind footpad of anesthetized mice, with the needle pointed in the dorsal direction. Fifteen minutes after injection, the mice were euthanized and dissected to examine lymphatic vessels, the thoracic duct, and lymph nodes of interest.

Platelet count. Approximately 100 μl of blood was drawn from each anesthetized P5 pup via intracardiac puncture and collected in 200 μl citrate-phosphate-dextrose (CPD) buffer (16 mM citric acid [anhydrous], 102 mM trisodium citrate, 18.5 mM NaH 2 PO 4 , 142 mM D-glucose, pH 7.4) as described previously (76). Platelet counts were obtained and calculated using an automated cell counter (Beckman Coulter; Ac.T 8).

Immunoprecipitation and Western blot analysis. Samples were homogenized in immunoprecipitation buffer (50 mM Tris-HCl pH 8.0, 150 mM NaCl, 0.5% Nonidet P-40, 1 mM EDTA, and 1 mM DTT) containing 1 mM PMSF and a protease inhibitor mixture. The homogenized samples were sonicated using a Branson 250 Digital Sonifier with 1-second-on and 1-second-off pulses at 40% power amplitude for 15 seconds. Precleared lysates were incubated with the relevant primary antibody–conjugated magnetic beads for 16 hours at 4°C. Immune complexes were collected, washed 4 times with immunoprecipitation buffer, and applied to 4%–12% SDS-polyacrylamide gels for Western blot analysis before transferring to PVDF membranes. Primary antibodies against HDAC3 (1:1,000), Tal1 (1:1,000), Gata2 (1:1,000), and Ets1/2 (1:1,000) were used and visualized by chemiluminescence using HRP-conjugated secondary antibodies. Blots were probed with α-tubulin (1:1,000) for the loading control.

Statistics. Statistical significance was determined using a 2-tailed Student’s t test, a χ2 test, or a 1-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple comparisons test (GraphPad Prism 7.0; GraphPad Software). A P value of less than 0.05 was considered significant.

Study approval. The University of Massachusetts Medical School is accredited by the Association for Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care (AAALAC) International and follows the Public Health Service Policy for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals. Animal care was provided in accordance with the procedures outlined in the Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals (National Academies Press, 2011). The IACUC of the University of Massachusetts Medical School approved all animal use protocols.