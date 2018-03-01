Claudin-18–mediated YAP activity regulates lung stem and progenitor cell homeostasis and tumorigenesis

Constitutive and epithelial cell–specific Cldn18-knockout mice. Generation of Cldn18–/– mice has recently been reported (24). Sftpc+/creERT2 (Harold A. Chapman, UCSF) mice (77) crossed to Cldn18fl/fl mice were further crossed with ROSATm/Tm reporter mice (78), yielding mice with the genotype Sftpc+/creERT2;Cldn18fl/fl;ROSA+/Tm. Cldn18 knockout was induced by administration of Tmx at a dose of 100 mg/kg i.p. for 2 consecutive days. Control mice with the genotype Sftpc+/creERT2;ROSA+/Tm received the same dose of Tmx to label AT2 cells.

Tissue preparation and morphological analysis. Tissues harvested from WT and Cldn18–/– mice were prepared as previously described (24). To quantify tumors, H&E–stained lung sections from WT and Cldn18–/– mice were examined by light microscopy in a blinded fashion.

Lung volume measurement. Lung volume was measured as previously described (79). Briefly, mice were mechanically ventilated for 10 minutes with 100% oxygen. The tracheal tube was then clamped for 10 minutes to allow circulating blood to absorb oxygen and collapse airspaces. Total volume at pressures of 0, 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, and 30 cmH 2 O was measured using a suspension technique after inflation with PBS.

Micro-CT imaging. Lungs were fixed and inflated with 4% paraformaldehyde (PFA) at 20 cmH 2 O pressure overnight and then incubated through a serial ethanol gradient (50%, 70%, 80%, 90%, and 100%) followed by incubation with 100% hexamethyldisilazane overnight before air drying (80). Lung specimens were scanned at an isotropic resolution of 10 microns at 45 kVp, 200 mAs (81). CT image raw data were analyzed using AMIRA software (FEI) to create volume renderings (82). 3D segmentation to compartmentalize the lung into tissue and conducting airway was performed based on threshold of gray value difference between tissue and air. Small sections (~1 mm3) were cut from the distal portion of the lung and scanned at an isotropic resolution of 0.7 microns. Volumes of whole lung (VTlung) and conducting airway (VCairway) were measured based on CT scan contrast data of whole lung. Alveolar airspace and parenchymal fractions (Falv and Fpar) of 1-mm3 lung sections were calculated based on CT scan contrast data of the small section, assuming that the 2 fractions could be applied to the remainder of distal lung. Alveolar airspace (Valv) and parenchymal (Vpar) volume of the whole lung were calculated by multiplying (VTlung – VCairway) by Falv and Fpar, respectively. The relationship among different compartments shown in Supplemental Table 1 is presented as the following equation: VTlung = VCairway + Valv + Vpar. For radiographic measurement of lung tumors, regions of high density on acquired CT images were automatically detected, counted, and volumetrically quantified. A CT threshold (320 Hounsfield units [HU]) was used to segment lung tumor from normal lung areas.

Isolation of mouse AT2 cells. For cell isolation for 3D culture, mouse lungs were digested with elastase (4 U/ml, LS002280, Worthington Biochemical). Cells were resuspended at 106 cells in 100 μl of HEPES-buffered salt solution (HBSS) in a mixture of Abs, including anti-CD45, anti-CD31, anti-CD34, anti–SCA-1, anti-EPCAM, anti-CD24, and relevant isotype controls. AT2 cells (CD45–CD31–CD34–SCA-1–CD24–) were sorted from the EPCAM+ lung epithelial population using a MoFlo XDP (Beckman Coulter) or FACSAria (BD Biosciences) sorter as previously described (83). Data were analyzed using FlowJo software (TreeStar). For passaging, colonies were dissociated using dispase (354235, BD Biosciences) followed by magnetic selection for EPCAM+ cells. For 2D culture and cell cycle analysis, AT2 cells were isolated from WT and Cldn18–/– mice as previously described (84). For cell cycle analysis of Tm+ AT2 cells, single-cell suspensions were generated by dissociation with dispase of lungs from Sftpc+/creERT2;Cldn18fl/fl;ROSA+/Tm and control Sftpc+/creERT2;ROSA+/Tm mice.

3D Matrigel culture. Sorted AT2 cells (4,000–5,000 cells) were grown in 3D culture on Transwell filter inserts (353095, BD Biosciences) as previously described (83). Images were taken after 14–16 days in culture. For passaging, EPCAM+ cells (~5,000) were replated in Matrigel with fresh MLg cells (American Type Culture Collection). ImageJ software (NIH) was used for quantification of colony size. Filters were fixed in 4% PFA, embedded in Histogel (HG-4000, Thermo Fisher Scientific), and processed for paraffin embedding.

Culture of MLE-15, 293T, and AT2 cells. MLE-15 cells (Jeffrey A. Whitsett, University of Cincinnati) were cultured in HITES medium as previously described (85). For 2D culture, mouse primary AT2 cells were seeded on Transwell polycarbonate filters (Corning) coated with rat laminin-5 (Millipore) at 750,000 cells/cm2 and cultured as previously described (84).

Abs. Primary Abs used for Western blotting were CLDN18 (700178, Life Technologies), AQP5 (AQP005, Alomone Labs), T1α (A205002, Affinity Bioreagents/Thermo Fisher Scientific), RAGE (MAB11451, R&D Systems), caveolin-1 (ab2910, Cell Signaling Technology), pro-SFTPC (AB3786, EMD Millipore), eIF-4E (610270, BD Biosciences Pharmingen), lamin A/C (sc20681, Santa Cruz Biotechnology), ZO-1 (40-2200, Life Technologies), cyclin D1 (2978s, Cell Signaling Technology), p-YAP (4911, Cell Signaling Technology), YAP (4912, Cell Signaling Technology), and α-tubulin (6-11B-1, Sigma-Aldrich).

Primary Abs used for immunostaining were NKX2-1 (MS-699-P1, Leica-Novocastra), cyclin D1 (2978s, Cell Signaling Technology), CLDN18 (700178, Life Technologies), Ki67 (ab16667, Abcam), pro-SFTPC (WRAB-9337, Seven Hills Bioreagents), p-YAP (4911, Cell Signaling Technology), YAP (4912, Cell Signaling Technology), and AQP5 (sc-9890, Santa Cruz Biotechnologies).

Primary Abs used for FACS were CD45 (30-F11, eBiosciences), CD34 (13-0341-82, eBiosciences), CD31 (13-0311, eBisciences), SCA-1 (108109, Biolegend), EPCAM (118215, Biolegend), and CD24 (562789, BD Biosciences).

Abs used for co-IP were p-LATS1/2 (A8125, One World Lab), p-YAP (4911, Cell Signaling Technology), and CLDN18 (700178, Life Technologies).

Immunofluorescence. Samples were incubated with primary Abs at 4°C overnight following microwave antigen retrieval (Antigen Unmasking Solution, Vector Laboratories). Slides were incubated with Alexa 488–labeled goat anti-mouse Ab (Life Technologies), FITC-conjugated donkey anti-goat IgG (sc2024, Santa Cruz Biotechnologies), or goat biotinylated anti-rabbit/-mouse IgG followed by Cy3-conjugated streptavidin (Jackson ImmunoResearch) or fluorescein-labeled Avidin DCS (Vector Laboratories). Nuclear staining was performed with 4′,6-diamidino-2-phenylindole (DAPI) or propidium iodide (PI) Vectashield mount (Vector Laboratories). Images were captured using a Nikon Eclipse 80i microscope with cooled CCD camera (QImaging). Confocal images were captured using a Zeiss LSM 510 confocal system (Carl Zeiss) or Leica TCS SP8 confocal microscope (Leica Microsystems).

Quantification of NKX2-1+ cells. Lung sections from WT and Cldn18–/– mice were stained for NKX2-1 with DAPI as nuclear counterstain. Five random pictures were taken using the ×40 lens of a Nikon Eclipse 80i microscope. Numbers of NKX2-1+ and total cells (DAPI+) were counted in each of 5 lung fields for each genotype. Approximately 4,000 cells from each group were counted.

Quantification of SFTPC+ and Tm+ cells. Lung sections stained with SFTPC with DAPI as nuclear counterstain were scanned with an Axio Scan.Z1 (Carl Zeiss Microscopy). The number of SFTPC+ and DAPI+ cells were counted in 2 randomly chosen regions for each genotype using Imaris software (Bitplane). Approximately 50,000 DAPI+ cells from each group were counted. For Tm+ cell counting, frozen lung sections were stained with DAPI, scanned, and counted.

EdU labeling. 5-Ethynyl-2′-deoxyuridine (EdU) was injected i.p. at 50 mg/kg body weight 24 hours prior to harvest. EdU incorporation was detected with a Click-iT Plus EdU Imaging Kit (10337, Life Technologies) following immunostaining for NKX2-1. E18 lung sections were scanned (Axio Scan.Z1) and a total of approximately 13,000 and approximately 17,000 NKX2-1+ cells were counted from each genotype using Imaris software. To determine the percentage of EdU+NKX2-1+ cells postnatally, a total of approximately 1,000 NKX2-1+ cells from 5 random fields were counted. To label proliferating MLE-15 cells, EdU (10 μM) was added to culture medium 48 hours after transfection. To label proliferating AT2 cells in 3D culture, EdU (10 μM) was added to medium 3 hours before harvesting cells.

Nuclear protein extraction. Nuclear protein was extracted from MLE-15 cells using a Panomics Nuclear Extraction Kit (AY2002).

Western analysis. Preparation of protein lysates from AT2 cells or whole lung and subsequent Western analysis were performed as previously described (86). Antigen-Ab complexes were visualized and quantified by enhanced chemiluminescence (Pierce) using a Fluor-Chem Imaging System (Model 8900, Alpha Innotech) or an Azure Imager c300 (Azure Systems). See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material.

RNA isolation, RT-PCR, and qRT-PCR. RNA extraction and cDNA synthesis were performed as previously described (86). qRT-PCR was performed with SYBR-Green reagent (Applied Biosystems) in a 7900HT Fast Real-Time PCR System (Applied Biosystems). Sequences of primers used are as follows: Cldn18 forward 5′-GACCGTTCAGACCAGGTACA-3′ and reverse 5′-GCGATGCACATCATCACTC-3′; Ccnd1 forward 5′-gcgtaccctgacaccaatct-3′ and reverse 5′-cacaacttctcggcagtcaa-3′; Cdk6 forward 5′-gcctatgggaaggtgttcaa-3′ and reverse 5′-gggctctggaactttatcca-3′; Ctgf forward 5′-CCACCCCAAACCAGTCATAA-3′ and reverse 5′-TGCTGTGCAGGTGATAAAGC-3′; and Areg forward 5′-CATCGGCATCGTTATCACAG-3′ and reverse 5′-ACAGTCCCGTTTTCTTGTCG-3′.

Cell cycle analysis. Cell cycle analysis for AT2 cells was performed using PI as previously described (87). Tm+ AT2 cells were stained with Hoechst 33323 (H3570, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Flow cytometry analysis was performed using a FACSAria or LSRII flow cytometer (BD Biosciences) and ModFit LT Version 4 or 5 software.

Terminal deoxynucleotidyl transferase dUTP nick end labeling (TUNEL) assay. TUNEL assay was performed using the In Situ Cell Death Detection Kit (11684795910, Roche Diagnostics).

Virus generation. Mouse Yap shRNA-expressing vector (TRCN0000300325) was obtained from Sigma-Aldrich. CLDN18.1 cDNA (NCBI reference sequence: NM_016369.3) cloned into lentiviral vector pLenti-C-turboGFP (pLenti-C-turboGFP-C18) was from Origene. Lentiviral expression plasmids were cotransfected into 293T cells together with helper plasmids pCMVΔR8.91 and pMDG as previously described (85). Viral titers were determined by p24 Elisa Assay Kit (Cell Biolabs).

Lentiviral YAP knockdown and CLDN18 overexpression in AT2 cells. Freshly isolated AT2 cells (100,000 cells) were mixed with virus expressing Yap shRNA (MOI = 5) (nonsilencing shRNA used as control) or CLDN18 (pLenti-C-turboGFP-CLDN18) (pLenti-C-turboGFP as control) (MOI = 3) and incubated overnight at 4°C. The next day, virus-transduced cells were washed, mixed with MLg fibroblasts, and seeded for 3D culture. 3D cultures were processed for CFE analysis and harvested at day 14 for H&E staining and immunostaining.

VP treatment. VP, brand name Visudyne (1786, Selleckchem) was dissolved in dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) at 100 mg/ml and diluted in PBS to 15 mg/ml. VP was administered i.p. at 100 mg/kg body weight daily from P4 to P11, and lungs were harvested at P12 for evaluation of cell proliferation. To examine dry weight/body weight ratios, pregnant females were injected (100 mg/kg body weight) at E13, E15, E17, and E19 followed by postnatal injection into pups from P4 and then every other day up to P14 at the same dose of VP. Lungs were harvested on P16. VP was added to AT2 cells in 3D culture from day 2 at a concentration of 0.75 μM. 3D cultures were imaged and harvested for staining at day 14.

Transient transfections in MLE-15 cells. Twenty-four hours after seeding, 0.5 μg 5xUAS-Luc, 0.3 μg GAL4-TEAD (from Jiandie Lin, University of Michigan), and 30 ng pEGFP-C3-Yap (from Marius Sudol, National University of Singapore) or pCMV-Flag-YAP5SA were cotransfected into MLE-15 cells together with 0.25 μg pCMV6-AC-CLDN18-GFP or control pCMV6-AC-CLDN18-GFP (Origene). Luciferase assay was performed 48 hours following transfection and normalized to protein concentration.

Phos-tag Western blotting. Phos-tag gels were prepared according to the manufacturer’s instructions (300-93523, Wako Chemicals). Protein separation and immunoblotting were performed using standard protocols for Western blotting.

Cell membrane isolation. Cells were resuspended in 2 ml mannitol buffer (300 mM mannitol, 10 mM HEPES, pH 7.4, 3 mM EGTA, and 1 mM EDTA), followed by sonication. Cell membrane fractions were obtained by ultracentrifugation for 30 minutes at 60,000 g at 4°C. Membrane pellets were resuspended in RIPA buffer (150 mM NaCl, 1.0% IGEPAL CA-630, 0.5% sodium deoxycholate, 0.1% SDS, and 50 mM Tris, pH 8.0) and incubated on ice for 2 hours, followed by ultracentrifugation for 30 minutes at 60,000 g. Supernatants were collected and protein concentration determined by Bio-Rad Protein assay (500-0006, Bio-Rad).

Cross-linking Ab to protein A/G beads. Cross-linking of protein A/G Sepharose beads (Santa Cruz Biotechnology) with CLDN18, p-LATS1/2, p-YAP, or YAP Ab or IgG were performed as previously described (85).

Co-IP. Thirty microliters of cross-linked CLDN18, p-LATS1/2, or p-YAP Ab or IgG was added to each sample (70 μg in 200 μl RIPA buffer) and incubated overnight at 4°C. Immunoprecipitated proteins were eluted in Laemmli sample loading buffer.

Mass spectrometry. Membrane protein lysate (70 μg in RIPA buffer) from mouse AT2 cells was immunoprecipitated with mouse monoclonal anti-YAP Ab (SC101199, Santa Cruz Biotechnology) cross-linked with protein A/G beads. Immunoprecipitates were loaded onto SDS gels and stained with colloidal Coomassie blue (24590, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Mass spectrometric analysis of bands of interest was performed at the Proteomics Core Facility in the Liver Center at the University of Southern California (USC).

Microarray and RNA-seq analysis of CLDN18 expression in LuAd. The relationship between CLDN18 expression and tumor/nontumor status and/or stage was examined using CLDN18 mRNA expression microarray data from Illumina Human WG-6 v3.0 Expression BeadChips, processed as described previously (51). Level 3 CLDN18 RNA-seq data were directly downloaded from TCGA data portal website (52) (https://tcga-data.nci.nih.gov/tcga/) and log2 transformed. To evaluate the relationship between tumor stage and CLDN18 expression, we built an exponential regression model in R (version 3.1.1) examining expression versus stage, defining normal lung as stage 0, tumor stage 1 as 1, and similarly for the other stages.

Statistics. Values are the mean ± SEM. Significance (P < 0.05) for 3 or more group means with 1 and 2 factors was determined by 1-way and 2-way ANOVA, respectively. Post hoc analyses were performed with Bonferroni’s corrections. Two group means and a 2 × 2 contingency table were compared for significance using 2-sided t tests and Fisher’s exact test, respectively. Z tests were used to determine if ratiometric (i.e., normalized) data were different from control. Statistical analyses were performed using SPSS version 19 (IBM) and Microsoft Office Excel 2013.

Study approval. De-identified human LuAd and nontumor lung samples were collected at Keck Hospital of USC (USC IRB protocol HS-06-00447). Paraffin-embedded normal lung tissue was obtained from remnant human transplant lungs under an approved protocol (USC IRB protocol HS-07-00660). All animal protocols were approved by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (IACUC) at USC.