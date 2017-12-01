S-sulfocysteine/NMDA receptor–dependent signaling underlies neurodegeneration in molybdenum cofactor deficiency

Sulfite and SSC induce toxicity in cortical neurons. Sulfite, thiosulfate, taurine, and SSC levels are increased in the urine of patients with MoCD because of SO inactivity, while cysteine levels are reduced (10). We first explored whether the accumulated sulfur-containing metabolites (S-metabolites) induce neurotoxicity in primary murine cortical neurons. We compared the toxicities of the S-metabolites to that of glutamate, since SSC was suggested to cause neurotoxicity in MoCD (23), given its structural similarity to glutamate (Figure 1A). After a 12-hour exposure, we used 2 different assays to detect cell viability (MTT assay) and cell death (propidium iodide staining), which produced consistent results. Sulfite and SSC showed dose-dependent toxicity in cortical neurons with LD 50 values of 100 ± 3 μM and 74 ± 4 μM, respectively, which was similar to that of glutamate (82 ± 2 μM) (Figure 1, B and C). Taurine was not toxic, in agreement with its proposed protective role in the CNS (24, 25), while thiosulfate-mediated toxicity was low and only detected at high concentrations (LD 50 = 621 ± 12 μM). The toxicity of sulfite and SSC in cortical neurons was additionally confirmed using live/dead staining (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI89885DS1). In contrast to neurons, in HEK293 cells, only sulfite was effective in inducing cell death (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1), suggesting that SSC is not toxic per se but, like glutamate, acts specifically on glutamatergic receptors.

Figure 1 Sulfite toxicity in neuronal tissue is mediated by SSC activation of the NMDA-R. (A) Chemical structure of glutamate and SSC. (B and C) Dose-dependent toxicity of taurine, thiosulfate, sulfite, SSC, and glutamate in cortical neurons after a 12-hour incubation in culture medium, as assessed by MTT assay (n = 3) (B) or propidium iodide staining (n = 9) (C). Cultures were treated with either vehicle (control) or 10, 20, 50, 100, 200, and 500 μM of each of the investigated metabolites, and the LD 50 values are highlighted for each metabolite using the MTT assay. (D) Representative images of live/dead staining under control conditions and in the presence of sulfite, SSC, or glutamate in primary neurons and HEK293 cells. Scale bars: 20 μm. The quantification of dead cells (red signal) was performed by measuring the fluorescence of ethidium homodimer-1 (n = 6 for each condition). (E and F) Cell viability of cortical neurons measured by (E) MTT assay for glutamate, SSC, sulfite, thiosulfate, and taurine (each 200 μM) (n = 3) and (F) propidium iodide staining for glutamate, SSC, and sulfite at the same concentration (n = 12) in the presence of the NMDA-R blocker MK801 (1 μM) and the AMPA-R blocker NBQX (20 μM). (G) Cell viability of cortical neurons in ACSF media in the absence and presence of the NMDA-R blocker MK801 for glutamate, sulfite, and SSC (n = 3). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, by 2-Way ANOVA with Dunnett’s (D–F) or Sidak’s (G) multiple comparisons test. FU, fluorescence units.

SSC toxicity in MoCD involves NMDA-R activation. Early studies in rats showed that SSC, when administered intracerebrally, induces brain damage similar to that induced by glutamate (23). Given its structural similarity to glutamate, SSC was suggested to be neurotoxic (23), but this has yet to be explored as the underlying cause of neurotoxicity in MoCD. We studied whether glutamatergic signaling by SSC mediates neurotoxicity in cortical neurons and compared this with other S-metabolites, in the absence and presence of the selective NMDA-R and α-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazolepropionic acid receptor (AMPA-R) antagonists MK801 and NBQX, respectively. SSC-induced toxicity, like glutamate toxicity, was abolished by the NMDA-R blocker MK801, but not by the AMPA-R blocker NBQX (Figure 1, E and F). Surprisingly, sulfite toxicity was also partially reversed by NMDA-R blockers (Figure 1, E and F). We hypothesized that sulfite reacted with cysteine and was converted to SSC in the culture medium. Under oxygenated conditions such as in serum and plasma, cysteine is converted to its oxidized cystine form, while cellular reducing conditions favor the presence of the reduced cysteine form. We probed cystine and cysteine reaction with sulfite and found a cystine- and sulfite-dependent formation of SSC in a stoichiometric manner, while cysteine was not able to form SSC with sulfite (Supplemental Figure 2A), which supports the proposed extracellular scavenging function of cysteine (10). Likewise, the addition of sulfite to neuronal culture medium resulted in a dose-dependent formation of SSC, which reached saturation as a result of a limited cystine concentration in the medium (Supplemental Figure 2B). When the toxicity of sulfite and SSC to cortical neurons was assessed in cystine-containing (normal neuronal culture media) and cystine-free artificial cerebrospinal fluid (ACSF), we found that sulfite toxicity was reduced (58% cell viability) compared with that of glutamate and SSC (34% and 33% cell viability, Figure 1G), and, in contrast to glutamate and SSC toxicity, MK801 completely failed to rescue sulfite-mediated toxicity (Figure 1, E and F). Thus, sulfite itself is cytotoxic, as reported earlier (26), but develops more aggressive NMDA-R–dependent neurotoxicity upon reaction with cystine by forming SSC.

SSC evokes large tonic currents and calcium influx in cultured neurons. Given the structural and toxicological similarities of SSC and glutamate, we next investigated whether SSC could functionally affect glutamatergic signaling. Voltage-clamp recordings of cultured primary hippocampal neurons (Figure 2, A and B) demonstrated that SSC, at its LD 50 concentration (100 μM), caused rapid and reversible currents that were comparable to those evoked by 100 μM glutamate (Figure 2, A and B). However, as expected from our previous results, 100 μM sulfite (in cystine-free medium) had no effect on basal or postsynaptic currents (Figure 2B). We next tested SSC on somatic NMDA-Rs by examining the effect of the competitive NMDA-R antagonist APV (50 μM) and the noncompetitive NMDA-R antagonist MK801 (10 μM) on SSC-evoked currents. Indeed, the SSC-evoked current amplitudes were decreased by the competitive antagonist APV (66.7% ± 7.8%; n = 7; P < 0.01) (Figure 2, C and D) and the noncompetitive antagonist MK801 (48.4% ± 6.7%; n = 3; P < 0.05) (Figure 2, C and D). The MK801 effect was not reversible after washout (Figure 2C), which is consistent with the very slow “off-rate” of this open-channel blocker (27). Most notably, the residual current could be almost completely attenuated when NMDA-Rs and AMPA-type receptors were blocked simultaneously (remaining current: 7.06% ± 5.00%, n = 5, P < 0.05) (Figure 2, E and F), indicating that SSC acts as an agonist of both types of ionotropic glutamate receptors in neurons.

Figure 2 SSC, not sulfite, evokes somatic membrane currents and depolarizes the neuronal membrane potential. (A) Current traces of hippocampal neurons at –50 mV in the presence of 0.3 μM TTX and 100 μM sulfite, SSC, or glutamate. (B) Quantification of current amplitudes under basal conditions and in the presence of 100 μM sulfite, 100 μM SSC, or 100 μM glutamate. (C) NMDA-R antagonists markedly decreased SSC-evoked current amplitudes in hippocampal neurons. (D) Quantification of the percentage of inhibition of tonic SSC–evoked currents by NMDA-R antagonists. Current amplitudes in the presence of 10 μM MK801 or 50 μM APV were normalized to SSC-induced current peaks. (E) Application of both APV and DNQX almost completely blocked SSC-elicited currents. (F) Quantification of the additive effect of NMDA-R and AMPA-R blocker on current amplitudes. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. Numbers in parentheses in B, D, and F indicate the number of recorded neurons. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test.

Multiple studies have reported that excessive depolarization of the neuronal membrane potential due to stimulation of NMDA-R impairs calcium homeostasis, which can trigger multiple signaling cascades that lead to cell death (28–30). We further characterized NMDA-R activation by monitoring intracellular Ca2+ levels, which rise upon receptor stimulation. We used ratiometric Ca2+ imaging with fura-2 to compare cytosolic Ca2+ dynamics in cultured cortical neurons that were induced by acute extracellular application of glutamate or SSC (Figure 3, A–D). Glutamate and SSC induced indistinguishable cytosolic Ca2+ elevations (Figure 3, B and C), which were inhibited to a similar extent by MK801 (Figure 3D).

Figure 3 SSC, like glutamate, induces calcium influx (32. (A) Fluorescence image (F 380 ) of fura-2 AM–loaded cortical neurons. (B) Glutamate and SSC induced a similar Ca2+ influx. (B) Intracellular Ca2+ dynamics of a cortical neuron in response to a 10-second bath application of 100 μM glutamate (left trace) and 100 μM SSC (right trace). The images show the framed region of A at higher magnification and demonstrate the glutamate-induced increase in cytosolic Ca2+ concentration. The numbers indicate the time points of the traces when the images were taken. (C) Maximal amplitude and decay time constant of the glutamate- and SSC-induced rise in cytosolic Ca2+. The numbers in parentheses indicate the number of recorded neurons. (D) SSC-induced Ca2+ dynamics of a cortical neuron before, during, and after application of the NMDA-R blocker MK801. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. Data were analyzed using a 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test.

SSC decreases inhibitory synaptic input through calpain-dependent gephyrin degradation. In the course of excitotoxicity, the Ca2+-dependent protease calpain cleaves a number of synaptic proteins at glutamatergic synapses, leading to synaptic loss and eventually neuronal cell death (31). Given that gephyrin, the major regulatory protein at inhibitory postsynapses (32), is also a calpain substrate, we tested whether SSC-mediated Ca2+ influx leads to calpain-dependent cleavage of gephyrin (Figure 4) and loss of GABAergic synapses. The well-established calpain-dependent cleavage of spectrin, the major component of the cytoskeletal scaffolding network implicated in brain injuries (33–35), was used as a control. Indeed, SSC application (100 μM) to hippocampal neurons induced a time-dependent cleavage of both gephyrin and spectrin. Cleavage of both proteins was prevented in the presence of MK801 or a calpain-specific inhibitor (MDL-28170 or calpain inhibitor III) (Figure 4, A–C). In contrast, the excitatory postsynaptic density protein 95 (PSD95) was less sensitive to SSC or glutamate treatment, and no significant degradation of PSD95 could be detected (Figure 4, A and D). To assess the downstream impact of gephyrin cleavage on postsynaptic GABA type A receptors (GABA A Rs), which are clustered by gephyrin, we monitored gephyrin-positive GABAergic sites following incubation of neurons with SSC or glutamate (100 μM) (Figure 4E). Treatment with SSC or glutamate significantly decreased the gephyrin-positive cluster density (Figure 4F) and size (Figure 4, G and H), both of which were unchanged in the presence of MK801 or calpain inhibitor.

Figure 4 SSC-mediated calcium influx activates calpain and leads to gephyrin degradation. (A) Representative Western blots of spectrin, gephyrin, and PSD95 in hippocampal neurons treated with glutamate (100 μM), SSC alone (100 μM), SSC plus calpain inhibitor (10 μM), or SSC plus MK801 (1 μM) at different time points. M, molecular weight marker. Quantification of band intensities of full-length and cleaved spectrin (B), gephyrin (C), and full-length PSD95 (D). At least 5 Western blots per condition from 3 independent neuronal preparations were used. (E) Representative images of dendrites immunostained for gephyrin after a 2-hour incubation with SSC, glutamate, or the indicated inhibitors. Scale bar: 5 μm (F) Gephyrin cluster density, (G) total fluorescence intensity of clusters, and (H) cumulative distribution of gephyrin cluster size in dendrites after treatment of neurons as in E (number of dendritic segments analyzed: control = 59; SSC = 67; glutamate = 71; SSC plus calpain inhibitor = 39; SSC plus MK801 = 54, from 2 independent cultures). (I and J) Time-dependent toxicity studies were conducted in cortical neurons for SSC (I) and glutamate (J) (each 200 μM) in the absence and presence of the NMDA-R blocker MK801 (1 μM), the calcium scavenger BAPTA-AM (10 μM), and calpain 1 inhibitor (10 μM). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, by 2-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s (B–D and H–J) or Tukey’s (F and G) multiple comparisons test.

Since gephyrin is crucial for the function of inhibitory GABAergic synapses, these results indicate that cleavage of gephyrin upon SSC treatment could impair GABAergic inhibition and therefore augment NMDA-R–mediated excitotoxicity. To probe the contribution of each component of this pathway on SSC-mediated toxicity, we tested the NMDA-R blocker MK801, the Ca2+ scavenger BAPTA-AM, and the calpain inhibitor III (Figure 4, I and J) and found that they were individually equally effective in preventing SSC and glutamate toxicity (Figure 4, I and J), thus demonstrating an important contribution of the SSC-mediated NMDA-R opening/calcium influx/calpain activation cascade in the pathomechanism of MoCD. In accordance with this, we did not observe any cellular SSC uptake in cortical neurons under the culture conditions used, which further supports the idea that SSC exerts its neurotoxicity from the extracellular side (Supplemental Figure 3).

Pharmacological induction of MoCD in mice confirms SSC neurotoxicity. To study the impact of SSC-mediated toxicity in vivo, we used a pharmacologically induced model of MoCD. Animals exposed to tungstate experience a dose-dependent replacement of molybdenum by tungsten during Moco synthesis, leading to the inactivation of all Moco-dependent enzymes (36, 37). Four-week-old mice exposed to sodium tungstate at doses of up to 1,000 ppm showed a dose-dependent decrease in liver SO activity (40% median decrease in 1,000 ppm versus control), while tungstate doses of 8,000 ppm led to a median decrease of 90% in SO activity when compared with controls (Figure 5A). This group of animals developed typical MoCD symptoms within 3 weeks, including weight loss (Figure 5B), spontaneous twitching, hunched-back posture, and reduced mobility, all of which became increasingly severe after 4 weeks of treatment (Supplemental Videos 1 and 2).

Figure 5 Induction of MoCD in mice prompts SSC formation and neuronal cell death. (A) Liver SO activity in mice after 4 weeks of treatment (n = 7/group). (B) Assessment of body weights (n = 32 mice/treatment group) of male and female mice. (C) SSC accumulation in urine (n = 7 control mice, n = 9 tungsten-treated mice). (D) Normalized SSC levels in extracts of brain (black circles and white squares represent 2 individual mice cohorts; n = 12 control, n = 13 SSC) and liver (n = 7 control, n = 6 SSC). (E) Calculated SSC concentration in brain extracts from D (n = 12 control, n = 13 SSC). (E and F) Immunoblots showing the expression of gephyrin and spectrin in brain and liver extracts (E) and the expression of PSD95 in brain extracts (F) from control and tungsten-treated mice (n = 4/group). (G) Nissl-stained images of brain sections from control and tungsten-treated mice, with representative sections of cortical and hippocampal regions and quantification of neuronal density and size in cortex (layers 1 and 2) and hippocampal CA1 regions (n= 32 cortex, n = 18 CA1, derived from 3 mice/group). Scale bar: 200 μm. Data are presented as the mean ± the SEM. Red lines indicate the median value. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, by 2-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test (A), 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test (B and C), 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (D), or 2-tailed, paired Student’s t test (G).

SSC levels in urine and brain extracts were elevated in tungsten-treated animals, with considerable variation in urine levels (Figure 5, C and D), which correlated inversely with the residual activity of SO in each animal (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). We analyzed a second cohort of mice and found similar SSC values in brain extracts, with a combined median of 72 nmol/mg protein for both cohorts (Fi gure 5D). We also found a moderate 2-fold increase in SSC levels in liver as compared with levels in controls, with a median of 1 nmol/mg protein, thus leading to a 70-fold increase in SSC levels in brain as compared with those in liver (Figure 5D). To our knowledge, this is the first report to demonstrate that SSC indeed accumulates dramatically in the brains of MoCD mice.

Consistent with our results in cultured neurons, gephyrin and spectrin degradation was observed in brain extracts from tungsten-treated animals (Figure 5E), while PSD95 levels were not altered (Figure 5F). In contrast, we observed no degradation of gephyrin or spectrin in liver, where both proteins are also expressed (Figure 5E), suggesting that SSC-mediated calpain cleavage of gephyrin and spectrin is exclusive to the brain and involves NMDA-R signaling. To further investigate brain injuries in tungsten-treated mice, we analyzed different brain sections from control and tungsten-treated animals (Figure 5G). In contrast to Mocs1-KO mice (20), we observed neuronal cell death in tungsten-treated mice using Nissl staining, which revealed strong abnormalities in cerebral cortex and the CA1 region of the hippocampus of tungsten-treated animals (Figure 5G, arrows). Thus, our MoCD mice developed symptoms similar to those in patients, recapitulating the results obtained with cultured neurons and demonstrating the potential of SSC to act on glutamatergic pathways to induce neurodegeneration in MoCD.

Memantine improves the performance of MoCD mice. To evaluate the pharmacological potential for the use of NMDA-R antagonists in the treatment of MoCD, we tested memantine, an NMDA-R blocker used in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. In contrast to MK801, memantine is a low-affinity, uncompetitive antagonist able to inhibit prolonged Ca2+ influx, particularly from extrasynaptic receptors, without impairing receptor function at synapses. We first tested memantine in vitro and confirmed its potential to rescue SSC-mediated neuronal cell death (Figure 6A) and gephyrin cleavage (Supplemental Figure 5), as was observed with MK801.

Figure 6 NMDA-R antagonist is beneficial for the treatment of MoCD in mice. (A) Cell viability of cortical neurons with SSC (200 μM) was assessed with propidium iodide staining in the absence and presence of the NMDA-R blocker MK801 (1 μM) or memantine (10 μM) after a 12-hour incubation in culture medium (n = 15). (B) The toxic effect of low levels of SSC (1 and 10 μM) was assessed using propidium iodide staining in cortical neurons after a 5-day incubation in the absence and presence of MK801 (1 μM) or memantine (10 μM) (n = 15). (C) Recordings in the current-clamp mode revealed a dose-dependent effect of SSC on depolarization of the neuronal membrane potential. Graph represents the quantification of SSC-induced depolarization of the membrane potential. Numbers in parentheses represent the number of recorded neurons. (D and E) Efficacy of memantine treatment in the tungsten treatment study was evaluated by body weight (D) and motoric performance using rotarod testing (E) in the different mouse groups (n = 10 mice/group). (F) Immunoblot shows that memantine treatment decreased gephyrin degradation bands in control and tungsten-treated animals, while no degradation was observed with PSD95 (n = 6 mice/group). (G) Proposed sequence of events causing neurodegeneration in MoCD and SOD. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, by 2-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test (A, B, D, and E), 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (C), or 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test (F).

In healthy humans, SSC is normally not present in CSF at any detectable level (<1 μmol/l) (38), while in SOD, SSC levels of 19 μmol/l were reported (38). In addition to our previous studies, we examined the potential of low SSC levels to induce cell death over a prolonged incubation period of 5 days in primary neurons. We found that SSC levels of 1 to 10 μM were able to induce neuronal cell death, which was reversed equally well by both memantine and MK801 treatment (Figure 6B). Furthermore, we observed a dose-dependent depolarization effect of SSC on membrane potential in the current-clamp recording condition (1 μM SSC, 2.22 ± 0.76 mV, n = 3; 10 μM SSC, 29.02 ± 2.00 mV, n = 14; ***P < 0.001; 100 μM SSC, 43.62 ± 0.92 mV, n = 16; ***P < 0.001) (Figure 6C). These results demonstrate that even low concentrations of SSC can induce strong depolarizations of the neuronal membrane potential and, hence, that SSC is a strong excitatory neurotransmitter.

Finally, we tested the impact of memantine on a separate cohort of tungstate-treated mice, both to validate the molecular pathway we propose and to demonstrate the potential of memantine as a new therapeutic for MoCD. Because of the severity of the disease observed in the first cohort of mice (molybdenum-deficient diet and tungsten supplementation), which resulted in death after 4 weeks of treatment, the mice were fed a normal diet (normal molybdenum content), and their drinking water was supplemented with the same effective tungsten dose (8,000 ppm) used previously, which allowed the experiment to be conducted for more than 5 weeks. Mice received i.p. injections of memantine twice a week, and the mice were assessed weekly for body weight and motoric performance using the rotarod instrument.

To exclude tungsten enrichment in neuronal tissue, which may indicate direct tungsten neurotoxicity in our pharmacological mouse model, we measured tungsten levels in the livers, kidneys, and brains of the treated mice using inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS) at the end of the study. We found that tungsten levels were elevated in the liver and kidneys of the mice (organs with the highest capacity for Moco synthesis and sulfite oxidation [ref. 22]), however, none of the mice had elevated tungsten levels in the brain. We also found that tungsten levels were not altered by memantine treatment. These findings indicate that the observed effects of tungsten intoxication are due to the loss of SO activity in the periphery and not to direct neurotoxicity of tungsten (Supplemental Figure 6A). Additionally, in vitro data showed that neuronal cell lines are less susceptible to tungsten toxicity than are HEK293 cells (Supplemental Figure 6B). Consistent with our previous results (Figure 5B), tungsten treatment induced progressive weight loss in mice (Figure 6D) and a significant decrease in rotarod motoric performance (Figure 6E) after 4 and 5 weeks of treatment. More important, memantine treatment completely rescued tungsten-induced weight loss and rotarod impairment after 4 and 5 weeks of treatment (Figure 6, D and E). In accordance with our in vitro data, memantine was also able to decrease gephyrin degradation in both control and tungsten-treated animals, while no degradation was observed for PSD95 (Figure 6F), thus demonstrating the therapeutic potential of NMDA-R antagonists in MoCD.

In summary, we demonstrated the following sequence of events accounting for neuronal cell death in MoCD: (a) SOD induces a systemic increase in sulfite, (b) sulfite accumulation results in SSC formation within the periphery as well as the brain following the reaction of excess sulfite with cystine, and (c) SSC induces excitotoxicity via NMDA-R–dependent calcium signaling and calpain activation (Figure 6G).