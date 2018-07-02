Pharmacological induction of hypoxia-inducible transcription factor ARNT attenuates chronic kidney failure

Low-dose FK506 protects the kidney from chronic organ injury dependent on enhanced ALK3 signaling. Based on previous regimens (5–9), we administered low-dose FK506 (0.02, 0.075, and 0.2 mg/kg orally per day) to mice starting 1 day prior to challenge with unilateral ureteral obstruction (UUO) (Figure 1A). We also included standard immunosuppressive dose FK506 (5.0 mg/kg orally per day) and cyclosporine A (CsA) (10 mg/kg orally per day), an alternative CNI that acts independently of FKBPs (15, 16), as controls. Histopathological analysis demonstrated that low-dose FK506 reduced both chronic tubular injury and interstitial fibrosis with an optimum dose of 0.075 and 0.2 mg/kg FK506 per day (Figure 1, B–E, and Supplemental Figure 1, A–C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI89632DS1). In contrast, CsA failed to attenuate tubular injury or interstitial fibrosis (Figure 1, B–E, and Supplemental Figure 1, A–C), suggesting that observed renoprotective efficacy of low-dose FK506 was mediated by mechanisms independently of calcineurin phosphatase inhibition. Administration of low-dose FK506 (0.02, 0.075, and 0.2 mg/kg orally per day) resulted in picomolar, subimmunosuppressive FK506 blood concentrations of 245 ± 73, 452 ± 71, and 535 ± 36 pg/ml, respectively (Figure 1F). To gain insights into underlying mechanisms, we next performed gene set enrichment analysis of transcriptional expression data sets for bioactive small molecules (NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus database [GEO] GSE5258), providing evidence that FK506 induces expression of genes involved in bone morphogenetic protein (BMP) signaling responses (Gene Ontology Consortium GO:0071772 and GO:0071773, Supplemental Figure 2A and Supplemental Table 1) (17, 18), including the prototypical type I BMP receptor ALK3 (synonym, type I BMP receptor serine/threonine kinase, BMPR1A). Because multiple independent studies demonstrated that administration of Alk3 ligands protected against fibrosis and loss of functional parenchymal cells in various organs including kidney (19–26), we aimed to explore a possible causal link between low-dose FK506 and Alk3-mediated renoprotection. Analysis of UUO-challenged murine kidneys revealed that FK506 specifically induced expression of Alk3, but not of related type I BMP receptor Alk6 (Figure 2, A–C). FK506-induced Alk3 expression was associated with nuclear phosphorylated Smad1/5/8 (p-Smad1/5/8) accumulation (correlating with protective efficacy of low-dose FK506; Figure 2, D–F, and Supplemental Figure 2B), whereas nonprotective CsA failed to induce Alk3 expression and p-Smad1/5/8 (correlating with failure of CsA to protect injured kidneys; Figure 2, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 2B). Inhibition of canonical BMP-signaling responses by administration of dorsomorphin derivate small molecule LDN-193189 (LDN) (3 mg/kg intraperitoneally per day) completely blocked FK506-mediated renoprotection (Figure 2, G–I, and Supplemental Figure 2, C–E), confirming that FK506 elicits protection from chronic organ failure by enhanced Alk3 signaling (27).

Figure 1 Low-dose FK506 protects the kidney from chronic organ injury. (A) Mice were challenged with UUO and treated with either vehicle buffer, FK506 (0.02, 0.075, 0.2, and 5.0 mg/kg orally per day, respectively), or CsA (10 mg/kg orally per day) starting 1 day before surgery. (B) The panels show representative photomicrographs of kidney sections stained with periodic acid-Schiff (PAS) and sections immunolabeled with primary antibodies against collagen-1. Scale bars: 50 μm (PAS, MTS); 25 μm (collagen-1). MTS, Masson’s trichrome stain. (C) Tubular damage at day 10 after UUO was semiquantitatively scored using PAS-stained kidney sections. 0, healthy; 1, mild; 2, moderate; 3, severe. n = 6/group. Data are presented as mean ± SD. ***P < 0.001; #P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc analysis. (D) Graph summarizes average means of relative tubulointerstitial fibrosis 3, 7, and 10 days after UUO. n = 6/group. Data are presented as mean ± SD. #P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc analysis. (E) In mice receiving FK506, areas positive for collagen-1 were assessed. n = 6/group. Data are presented as mean ± SD. #P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc analysis. (F) FK506 concentrations were measured in whole blood samples of UUO mice receiving either vehicle buffer or FK506 (0.02, 0.075, 0.2 mg/kg orally per day, respectively) using colorimetric ELISA measurements compared with standards. n = 6/group. Data are presented as aligned dot plots with means.

Figure 2 FK506-mediated renoprotection depends on ALK3-dependent signaling responses. (A and B) Mice were challenged with UUO and treated with either vehicle buffer or indicated concentrations of FK506 or CsA starting 1 day prior to surgery. Analysis was performed by qRT-PCR 10 days after UUO. Bar graphs reflect relative mRNA expression levels of type I BMP receptors Alk3 and Alk6. n = 3/group. Data are presented as mean ± SD. **P < 0.01; #P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc analysis. (C–F) Analysis was performed by immunoblotting of total kidney lysates and immunostaining. Type I BMP receptor Alk3 and p-Smad1/5/8 were assessed. Scale bars: 25 μm. n = 6/group. Data are presented as mean ± SD. **P < 0.01; #P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc analysis. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material. (G–I) Mice were challenged with UUO and treated with either vehicle buffer or low-dose FK506 (0.2 mg/kg orally per day) when specifically canonical p-Smad1/5/8–dependent ALK3 signaling transduction was pharmacologically blocked with small molecule LDN (3 mg/kg intraperitoneally per day). Panels show representative photomicrographs of sections immunolabeled with primary antibodies against p-Smad1/5/8 and MTS-stained fibrotic kidney sections. Scale bars: 25 μm (p-Smad1/5/8); 50 μm (MTS). n = 6/group. Data are presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; #P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc analysis.

YY1 links immunophilin FKBP12 and ALK3 transcription in response to FK506. We next aimed to gain insights into the molecular mechanisms underlying observed increased Alk3 transcription within tubular epithelial cells (TECs) upon low-dose FK506 administration. We exposed murine TECs to different concentrations of FK506 ranging from standard nanomolar dosages used for immunosuppression in transplant patients (2–200 nM) down to picomolar concentrations (0.02–0.2 nM) reflecting FK506 regimens, which we had used in our murine studies. FK506 induced optimal Alk3 transcription and p-Smad1/5/8 accumulation at concentrations from 0.2 nM to 2 nM, whereas higher concentrations had no further enhancing effects (Figure 3, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Because FK506 elicits biological function by forming a complex with distinct FKBPs, we next depleted FKBP family members Fkbp12, Fkbp25, Fkbp38, and Fkbp56 in cultured TECs (Supplemental Figure 3, C–F). Whereas knockdown of Fkbp25, Fkbp38, and Fkbp56 did not affect Alk3 transcription, depletion of Fkbp12 (Fkbp12KD) induced Alk3 transcription without further addition of FK506 to culture medium (Figure 3D). Because we did not detect direct interaction of Fkbp12 and Alk3 (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 3G) (8) and Fkbp12 has no DNA binding properties itself, we hypothesized that Fkbp12 alters Alk3 transcription by interacting with a to-be-determined transcriptional regulator and that FK506 affects Alk3 expression via interaction with this Fkbp12/transcriptional regulator complex. We identified enrichment of genes regulated by Yin Yang 1 (YY1) in response to FK506 (GEO GSE5258, Supplemental Figure 3H and Supplemental Table 2) (17, 18, 28), an established FKBP12-interacting protein (Supplemental Figure 3I) (29). YY1 is a GLI-Krüppel family member known to regulate transcription based on its interaction with adapter proteins, including FKBPs (30). Coimmunoprecipitation using antibodies to Yy1 (IP: Yy1) revealed direct interaction of Yy1 and Fkbp12 in cultured TECs, while such Fkbp12/Yy1 interaction was not detectable when FK506 was added to culture medium (Figure 3F and Supplemental Figure 3J). While in untreated TECs, Fkbp12 and Yy1 were equally present and detection of Fkbp12/Yy1 complexes correlated with low Alk3 transcription, depletion of Yy1 (Yy1KD) was equally effective in induction of Alk3 transcription and subsequent BMP-signaling activation compared with FKBP12-depleted cells (Fkbp12KD, Figure 3, G–I, and Supplemental Figure 3K). In addition, supplementation of FK506 to culture medium did not additionally induce Alk3 transcription when Yy1 had been depleted (Figure 3, G–I), indicating that FK506-mediated Alk3 transcription is primarily dependent on Yy1.

Figure 3 FK506 disrupts an FKBP12/YY1 transcriptional repressor complex. (A) TECs were exposed to vehicle, indicated concentrations of FK506 (0.02, 0.2, 2, 20, 200 nM, respectively), or equimolar CsA (10 nM). mRNA expression levels of Alk3 were analyzed by qRT-PCR. n = 3 independent experiments. Data are presented as mean ± SD. ***P < 0.001; #P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc analysis. (B and C) Representative photomicrographs of p-Smad1/5/8 complex (p-Smad1/5/8) immunostainings overlayed with differential interference contrast (DIC) are shown. Scale bars: 25 μm. n = 3 independent experiments. Data are presented as mean ± SD. #P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc analysis. (D) Alk3 mRNA expression levels in TECs were analyzed by qRT-PCR after siRNA-mediated knockdown of Fkbp12 (Fkbp12KD), Fkbp25 (Fkbp25KD), Fkbp38 (Fkbp38KD), or Fkbp56 (Fkbp56KD. n = 3 independent experiments. Data are presented as mean ± SD. #P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc analysis. (E) As analyzed by coimmunoprecipitation after Alk3 pulldown (IP: Alk3), direct interaction between Fkbp12 and Alk3 was assessed. (F) As analyzed by coimmunoprecipitation after Yy1 pulldown (IP: Yy1), direct interaction between Yy1 and Fkbp12 was assessed. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material. (G) Alk3 mRNA expression levels were assessed by qRT-PCR after knockdown of either Yy1 (Yy1KD) or Fkbp12 (Fkbp12KD) and exposure to FK506. n = 3 independent experiments. Data are presented as mean ± SD. ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test. (H and I) Representative photomicrographs of p-Smad1/5/8 immunostainings overlayed with DIC are shown. Scale bars: 25 μm. n = 3 independent experiments. Data are presented as mean ± SD. ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test.

To further substantiate that tubular Yy1 controls transcriptional Alk3 repression in injured kidneys, we generated mice conditionally depleted for Yy1 in TECs (referred to as γGTcre+;Yy1fl/fl, Supplemental Figures 4, A and B). In mice challenged with UUO (Figure 4A), conditional Yy1 depletion in TECs resulted in enhanced Alk3 transcription, protection from tubular injury, and renal fibrogenesis (Figure 4, B–G). When Yy1 was depleted in TECs, administration of FK506 had no additive effects (Figure 4, B–G), indicating that FK506-mediated antifibrotic and proregenerative efficacy is dependent on presence and modulation of YY1 signaling in TECs.

Figure 4 FK506-mediated protection is dependent on presence and modulation of YY1 signaling in TECs. (A) Mice conditionally depleted for YY1 in TECs (γGTcre+;Yy1fl/fl) and corresponding littermate controls (γGTcre–;Yy1fl/fl) were challenged with UUO and treated with either vehicle buffer or FK506 (0.2 mg/kg orally per day) starting 1 day prior to surgery. (B) Alk3 mRNA expression levels were analyzed by qRT-PCR. n = 3/group. Data are presented as mean ± SD. ***P < 0.001; #P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc analysis. (C–G) Representative photomicrographs of immunostainings for Alk3, PAS-stained fibrotic kidney sections, MTS, and collagen-1 in mice challenged with UUO are shown. Scale bars: 25 μm (Alk3); 50 μm (PAS); 50 μm (MTS); 25 μm (collagen-1). n = 3/group. Data are presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; #P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc analysis.

ARNT causally links disruption of FKBP12/YY1 complexes to increased ALK3 transcription. In control experiments in which cycloheximide (CHX) (10 μg/ml) was added to cell-culture medium to block protein translation, FK506 failed to induce Alk3 transcription and canonical BMP-signaling responses (nuclear p-Smad1/5/8, Figure 5, A–C). These observations suggested that de novo translation of yet-unknown mediator(s) is required to induce Alk3 transcription after release from Fkbp12/Yy1 transcriptional repressor complexes, supported by absence of putative Yy1-binding motifs within the Alk3 proximal promoter region (31). By using an unbiased, array-based approach and computational prediction of putative transcriptional factor binding sites in human TECs (31), we identified 6 candidate transcriptional factors with a binding motif within the ALK3 proximal promoter at least 2-fold induced upon FK506 exposure: AR, ARNT, CEBPB, CREB1, GATA3, and MAX (Figure 5, D and E). While quantitative reverse-transcriptase PCR (qRT-PCR) confirmed transcriptional induction of all identified factors upon exposure to FK506 (Figure 5F), only siRNA-mediated depletion of Arnt (ArntKD) prevented transcriptional Alk3 induction in response to FK506 (Figure 5G and Supplemental Figure 5, A–F). Furthermore, we observed robust Arnt induction upon depletion of either Fkbp12 (Fkbp12KD) or Yy1 (Yy1KD, Figure 5H), suggesting Arnt as a possible link between Fkbp12/Yy1 complex disruption and enhanced Alk3 transcription. These observations were further supported by transcriptional expression data sets with robust induction of ARNT and enrichment of ARNT-regulated genes induced in response to FK506 (GEO GSE5258, Supplemental Figure 3H and Supplemental Table 2) (17, 18, 28). To further explore a causal link between Fkbp12/Yy1 complex disruption and increased Alk3 transcription, we performed Arnt ChIP PCR using antibodies to Yy1 for immunoprecipitation (IP: Yy1). ChIP demonstrated binding of Yy1 to its putative motif within the Arnt proximal promoter in cultured TECs that had been maintained in control media without FK506 (with low Alk3 expression levels, Figure 5I). Addition of FK506 to culture media (associated with enhanced Alk3 transcription) reduced Yy1 binding to the Arnt proximal promoter (Figure 5I) associated with transcriptional Arnt induction (Figure 5J). Supplementation of culture media with FK506 did not additionally induce Arnt mRNA levels in experiments in which Arnt had been induced by Fkbp12 (Fkbp12KO) or Yy1 depletion (Yy1KO, Figure 5J), supporting the concept that FK506-mediated Arnt transcription is primarily dependent on Fkbp12/Yy1.

Figure 5 ARNT causally links disruption of FKBP12/YY1 complexes to enhanced ALK3 transcription. (A) TECs were exposed to CHX 1 hour prior to FK506 incubation. Alk3 mRNA expression was assessed by qRT-PCR. n = 3 independent experiments. Data are presented as mean ± SD. #P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc analysis. (B and C) Immunostaining of p-Smad1/5/8 overlayed with DIC. Scale bars: 25 μm. n = 3 independent experiments. Data are presented as mean ± SD. #P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc analysis. (D and E) FK506-mediated transcriptional network alterations; log 2 fold changes (log 2 FC) are shown by heatmap. (F) Validation by qRT-PCR upon FK506 exposure. n = 3 independent experiments. Data are presented as mean ± SD. ***P < 0.001; #P < 0.0001, Student’s t test in comparison with DMSO-treated control cells. (G) Alk3 mRNA levels were analyzed by qRT-PCR. n = 3 independent experiments. Data are presented as mean ± SD. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc analysis. (H) Arnt mRNA expression levels, as analyzed by qRT-PCR, are shown. n = 3 independent experiments. Data are presented as mean ± SD. #P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc analysis. (I) Binding of Yy1 to the Arnt proximal promoter was analyzed by ChIP after Yy1 pulldown (IP: Yy1). n = 3 technical replicates. Data are presented as mean ± SD. **P < 0.01; #P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc analysis. (J) Arnt mRNA expression levels, as assessed by qRT-PCR, are shown. n = 3 independent experiments. Data are presented as mean ± SD. **P < 0.01, Student’s t test.

To further substantiate the causal link between Arnt and Alk3 regulation, we next analyzed efficacy of FK506 to enhance Alk3 transcription when Arnt was blocked in cultured TECs (ArntKD). When Arnt induction was depleted, FK506 failed to induce Alk3 transcription (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 5B). In addition, transgenic Arnt overexpression (Arntoe) alone was sufficient to specifically induce Alk3 transcription (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 5, G and H). Generally, ARNT (synonym, HIF1β) is a member of the PAS domain family and forms heterodimeric transcription factors with other PAS family members (HIF1α in hypoxia responses and the dioxin receptor AHR in xenobiotic signaling) or homodimers to elicit transcriptional activation (by binding to the E-box core sequence CACGTG) (32). FK506 exposure did not markedly induce pathways involved in hypoxic signaling or drug metabolism (including xenobiotic signaling; Figure 6, C and D), and coimmunoprecipitation using antibodies to Arnt (IP: Arnt) did not provide evidence for Arnt/Hif1α or Arnt/Ahr interaction in cultured TECs in response to FK506 (Figure 6, E–G). These observations were further confirmed by preserved effectiveness of FK506 or transgenic Arnt overexpression to induce Alk3 transcription when either Hif1α (Hif1aKD) or Ahr (AhrKD) was depleted (Figure 6, H and I, and Supplemental Figure 5, I–L). To elucidate capacity of Arnt homodimer formation in cultured TECs, we next generated EGFP-tagged (ArntEGFP) and myc-tagged (Arntmyc) Arnt overexpression plasmids and confirmed formation of Arnt homodimers by coimmunoprecipitation with Arntmyc after pulldown of ArntEGFP (IP: EGFP) and vice versa (IP: myc; Figure 6, J and K). Analysis of endogenous Arnt by native gel electrophoresis revealed the presence of Arnt dimers within TECs cultivated under standard conditions, and further enhancement resulted upon FK506 exposure (Figure 6L). We did not detect Hif1α, Hif2α, or Ahr as constituents of Arnt dimers, further suggesting that transcriptional responses to FK506 in TECs are mediated by homodimerized Arnt (Figure 6L) (32). Alk3 ChIP-PCR revealed increased Arnt binding to its respective homodimer motif upon exposure to FK506 (associated with enhanced Arnt homodimers and enhanced Alk3 transcription; Figure 6M) (33, 34). Transcriptional Alk3 induction was further confirmed by reporter assays, as Arnt overexpression effectively induced Alk3 proximal promoter activity (Alk3WT, Figure 6N). In contrast, Arnt failed to induce Alk3 transcription when the Arnt homodimer target sequence was disrupted (CACGTG to TATATA, Alk3mut, Figure 6N).

Figure 6 ARNT targets a palindromic E-box motif specific for ARNT homodimers required for ALK3 transcription. (A) Alk3 mRNA was assessed by qRT-PCR after depletion of Arnt (ArntKD). n = 3 independent experiments. Data are presented as mean ± SD. #P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc analysis. (B) Alk3 mRNA expression levels after Arnt overexpression (Arntoe) are shown. n = 3 independent experiments. Data are presented as mean ± SD. #P < 0.0001, Student’s t test. (C and D) Impact of FK506 on hypoxic signaling and drug metabolism. (E–G) Analysis was performed by coimmunoprecipitation using antibodies against Arnt (IP: Arnt), Arnt/Hif1α, and Arnt/Ahr. (H and I) Efficacy of FK506 or Arnt overexpression in inducing Alk3 mRNA expression levels in cultured TECs depleted for HIF1α (Hif1aKD) or AHR (AhrKD). n = 3 independent experiments. Data are presented as mean ± SD. ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc analysis. (J and K) Analysis by coimmunoprecipitation. Homodimer formation was assessed in cultured TECs after EGFP-tagged (ArntEGFP) and myc-tagged (Arntmyc) ARNT overexpression and pulldown of Arnt-EGFP (IP: EGFP) or Arnt-myc (IP: myc). (L) Dimer formation of Arnt/Arnt, Arnt/Hif1α, Arnt/Hif2α and Arnt/Ahr was assessed by native gel electrophoresis. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material. (M) Binding of Arnt to the Alk3 proximal promoter was analyzed by ChIP and subsequent target PCR after Arnt pulldown (IP: Arnt). n = 3 technical replicates. Data are presented as mean ± SD. **P < 0.01; #P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc analysis. (N) Analysis was performed by reporter assays. Alk3 proximal promoter activity was assessed in the presence (Alk3WT) or absence (Alk3mut, CACGTG to TATATA) of the palindromic E-box motif. n = 5 independent experiments. Data are presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, Student’s t test.

These findings in cultured TECs were further confirmed by increased Arnt levels in γGTcre+;Yy1fl/fl conditional KO mice and in mice treated with low-dose FK506 (Figure 7, A–E, correlating with enhanced Alk3 transcription and renoprotection). Furthermore, analysis of total kidney lysates by immunoprecipitation, native gel analysis, and subsequent immunoblotting revealed enhanced formation of Arnt dimers without interaction with Hif1α, Hif2α, or Ahr (Figure 7F), confirming a critical role of Arnt homodimerization.

Figure 7 Evidence for Arnt homodimer formation in mice treated with FK506. (A and B) Representative kidney sections of γGTcre+;Yy1fl/fl and γGTcre–;Yy1fl/fl control mice immunolabeled with primary antibodies against Arnt are shown. n = 3/group. Data are presented as mean ± SD. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc analysis. (C–E) Arnt protein levels were analyzed by immunoblotting and immunostaining. Scale bars: 25 μm. n = 6/group. Data are presented as mean ± SD. ***P < 0.001; #P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc analysis. (F) Dimer formation of Arnt/Arnt, Arnt/Hif1α, Arnt/Hif2α, and Arnt/Ahr in total kidney lysates was assessed by native gel electrophoresis after Arnt pulldown. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material.

Selective modulation of FKBP12/YY1 signaling effectively modulates protective ARNT within chronically injured kidneys. To elucidate therapeutic implication of our findings, we next selectively modulated constituents of the identified Fkbp12/Yy1/Arnt signaling axis in mice challenged with UUO by administration of in vivo morpholinos (VMO) targeting translational start sites (Supplemental Table 3–5) (35). As compared with control-VMO targeting a human β-globin intron mutation (36), administration of VMO targeting Fkbp12 (Fkbp12-VMO), Yy1 (Yy1-VMO), or Arnt (Arnt-VMO) effectively reduced intrarenal protein levels of their respective transcripts (Figure 8, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 6, A–F). Administration of Fkbp12-VMO, Yy1-VMO, or FK506 equally induced intrarenal Arnt, associated with attenuated tubular injury and tubulointerstitial fibrosis (Figure 8, A–D, and Supplemental Figure 6, F–H). Administration of FK506 had no additive protective effects in cohorts of mice that had also received Fkbp12-VMO or Yy1-VMO (Figure 8, A–D, and Supplemental Figure 6, F–H). In addition, administration of Fkbp12-VMO or Yy1-VMO did not further enhance the effect of FK506 on renoprotection (Figure 8, A–D, and Supplemental Figure 6, F–H), mirroring the effect of genetic Yy1 depletion that we had observed in γGTcre+;Yy1fl/fl conditional KO mice. In contrast, FK506 failed to protect kidneys from tubular injury and progressive fibrotic disease when intrarenal Arnt induction was depleted (Figure 8, A–D, and Supplemental Figure 6, F–H).

Figure 8 Selective targeting of FKBP12/YY1 effectively modulates protective ARNT within chronically injured kidneys. (A–D) Mice were treated daily with intraperitoneal administration of either control VMOs or VMOs targeting the translational start site of Fkbp12 (Fkbp12-VMO), Yy1 (Yy1-VMO), or Arnt (Arnt-VMO) starting 2 days prior to surgery and were orally treated with either vehicle buffer or FK506 (0.2 mg/kg orally per day) starting 1 day prior to surgery. Representative photomicrographs of kidney sections labeled for Arnt, MTS, and collagen-1 are shown. Scale bars: 25 μm (Arnt, collagen-1); 50 μm (MTS). n = 6/group. Data are presented as mean ± SD. #P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc analysis.

Selective targeting of FKBP12 by nonimmunosuppressive FKBP12 inhibitor GPI-1046 effectively modulates FKBP12/YY1/ARNT signaling and protects from chronic renal failure. Because our data suggested that picomolar FK506 elicited renoprotective properties independently of calcineurin inhibition, we next explored efficacy of a specific small molecule Fkbp12 inhibitor, 3-(3-pyridyl)-1-propyl-(2S)-1-(3,3-dimethyl-1,2-dioxopentyl)-2-pyrrolidinedine carboxylate (GPI-1046), an FK506 derivate without immunosuppressive properties (37), to modulate intrarenal Fkbp12/Yy1/Arnt/Alk3 signaling and to preempt chronic renal injury. Exposure of cultured TECs to GPI-1046 (10 μM) was equally effective in enhancing Arnt and Alk3 transcription (Figure 9, A and B). Based on our previous regimen, we next administered GPI-1046 (10 mg/kg subcutaneously per day) 1 day prior to UUO challenge (Figure 9C) (37). Nonimmunosuppressive GPI-1046 effectively induced intrarenal Arnt and Alk3 transcription and BMP-signaling responses and protected from tubular injury and renal fibrogenesis (Figure 9, D–K), further supporting the idea that immunophilin Fkbp12 is specifically involved in modulating intrarenal Arnt/Alk3 signaling and protection from injury independently of calcineurin modulation or immunosuppressive properties. This was further confirmed by uniform immune cell infiltration in cohorts of mice administered either picomolar FK506 or nonimmunosuppressive GPI-1046 not affecting intrarenal NFAT signaling (Supplemental Figure 7, A–C). To determine whether administration of FK506 or GPI-1046 was also effective in attenuating CKD progression when administration is initiated after manifestation of kidney injury, we next administered FK506 or GPI-1046 3 days after challenging with UUO (0.2 mg/kg or 30 mg/kg orally per day, respectively, Figure 10A). Both FK506 and small molecule Fkbp12 inhibitor GPI-1046 were equally effective in inducing intrarenal Arnt and Alk3 transcription, associated with attenuated tubular injury and renal fibrogenesis (Figure 10, B–H).

Figure 9 Selective targeting of FKBP12 by GPI-1046 effectively protects from chronic renal failure. (A and B) TECs were exposed to vehicle, FK506 (200 pM), or GPI-1046 (10 μM), and relative Arnt and Alk3 mRNA expression levels were analyzed by qRT-PCR. n = 3 independent experiments. Data are presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; #P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc analysis. (C) Mice were challenged with UUO and treated with either vehicle buffer or GPI-1046 (10 mg/kg subcutaneously per day) starting 1 day prior to surgery. (D and E) Analysis was performed by qRT-PCR 10 days after UUO. Intrarenal Arnt and Alk3 mRNA expression levels are shown. n = 4/group. Data are presented as mean ± SD. ***P < 0.001; #P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc analysis. (F–K) Representative photomicrographs of immunostaining for Alk3, p-Smad1/5/8, PAS-stained fibrotic kidney sections, MTS, and collagen-1 are shown. Scale bars: 25 μm (Alk3, p-Smad1/5/8, collagen-1); 50 μm (PAS, MTS). n = 6/group. Data are presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, #P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc analysis.

Figure 10 Selective targeting of FKBP12 by GPI-1046 protects from already established fibrotic lesions. (A) Mice were challenged with UUO and administered either vehicle buffer, FK506 (0.2 mg(kg orally per day), or GPI-1046 (30 mg/kg orally per day) starting 3 days after UUO surgery. (B and C) Analysis was performed by qRT-PCR. Intrarenal Arnt and Alk3 mRNA expression levels were assessed. n = 4/group. Data are presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, #P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc analysis. (D–H) Representative photomicrographs of immunostainings for Alk3, PAS-stained fibrotic kidney sections, MTS, and collagen-1 are shown. Scale bars: 25 μm (Alk3, collagen-1); 50 μm (PAS, MTS). n = 6/group. Data are presented as mean ± SD. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; #P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc analysis.

Selective targeting of FKBP12 protects from chronic injury in the heart and liver. Effectiveness of FK506 had been documented in various parenchymal organs (4–12), in line with transcriptional Arnt induction present in the kidney (confirming previous results) and also in the heart, brain, spinal cord, skin, liver, lung, and intestine in response to FK506 or GPI-1046 (0.2 mg/kg or 30 mg/kg orally per day, respectively; Figure 11, A and B). Based on robust Arnt induction observed in the heart and liver (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B), we next analyzed the presence of an Fkbp12/Yy1/Arnt/Alk3 signaling axis in rodent models of cardiac fibrosis after continuous minipump delivery of angiotensin II (AT II) and carbon tetrachloride–induced (CCl 4 -induced) liver failure (23, 38). Fkbp12 and Yy1 were detectable in chronically injured hearts and livers (Supplemental Figure 9, A–F), suggesting that repressive Fkbp12/Yy1 complexes were equally present. To elucidate whether the identified Fkbp12/Yy1/Arnt/Alk3 signaling axis could be equally targeted to protect from chronic heart failure and fibrosis, we next administered GPI-1046 (10 mg/kg subcutaneously per day) 1 day prior to administration of AT II (Figure 11C). GPI-1046 was equally effective in induction of Alk3-dependent canonical BMP-signaling responses and protection from fibrogenesis in the heart (Figure 11, D–K, and Supplemental Figure 9, G–J). These results were also confirmed in mice challenged with CCl 4 (Figure 12A). GPI-1046 equally induced Alk3-dependent signaling responses and protected from chronic liver failure (Figure 12, B–H, and Supplemental Figure 9, K and L).

Figure 11 Pharmacological modulation of an FKBP12/YY1/ARNT/ALK3 signaling axis protects from chronic heart failure. (A and B) Analysis was performed by qRT-PCR. Arnt mRNA expression levels are shown in response to FK506 (0.2 mg/kg orally per day) or GPI-1046 (30 mg/kg orally per day). n = 3/group. Data are presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; #P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc analysis in comparison with vehicle-treated control mice. (C) Mice were challenged with AT II delivered by osmotic minipumps. Vehicle buffer or GPI-1046 (10 mg/kg subcutaneously per day) was administered starting 1 day prior to AT II administration. (D–I) Representative photomicrographs of immunostainings for Alk3, p-Smad1/5/8, MTS, collagen-1, and αSMA in mice challenged with AT II are shown. Scale bars: 25 μm (Alk3, p-Smad1/5/8, collagen-1, αSMA); 50 μm (MTS). n = 6/group. Data are presented as mean ± SD. #P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc analysis. (J and K) Arnt and Alk3 mRNA expression levels were analyzed by qRT-PCR. n = 4/group. Data are presented as mean ± SD. #P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc analysis.

Figure 12 Pharmacological modulation of an FKBP12/YY1/ARNT/ALK3 signaling axis protects from chronic liver failure. (A) Mice were challenged with intraperitoneal injections of CCl 4 . Vehicle buffer or GPI-1046 (10 mg/kg subcutaneously per day) was administered starting at 1 day prior to starting CCL4 injections. (B–H) Representative photomicrographs of immunostainings for Alk3, p-Smad1/5/8, MTS-stained fibrotic kidney sections, Sirius red, collagen-1, and αSMA in mice challenged with CCl 4 are shown. Scale bars: 25 μm (Alk3, p-Smad1/5/8, collagen-1, αSMA); 50 μm (MTS, Sirius red). n = 5–7/group. Data are presented as mean ± SD. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; #P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc analysis.

An FKBP12/YY1/ARNT/ALK3 signaling axis translates to humans. With regard to translational implications of our findings, FKBP12 and YY1 were equally detectable in human pathologies, including chronically injured kidneys, livers, and lungs, as prerequisites of identified organ protection mediated by FK506 (Supplemental Figure 10, A–C, and Supplemental Table 6). To elucidate whether modulation of an FKBP12/YY1/ARNT/ALK3 signaling axis was not only limited to mice, but was similarly effective in humans, we next exposed human TECs to FK506 and analyzed efficacy to induce protective ARNT. Exposure of human TEC cultures to previous established picomolar FK506 equally induced ARNT transcription and ALK3 (Figure 13, A and B). Because FK506 has been in clinical use for decades to prevent rejection of kidney transplants at high immunosuppressive doses (with well-established adverse toxicity likely masking beneficial effects) and not at the low doses at which we observed optimal renoprotection in rodents, we focused in our analysis on the induction of ARNT expression and subsequent ALK3-mediated BMP-signaling responses in kidney allografts matched for comparable kidney function, chronic tubular injury, and extent of interstitial fibrosis (Supplemental Figure 11, A–F, and Supplemental Table 7). Immunolabeling confirmed the presence of FKBP12 and YY1 in all allografts (Figure 13C), while enhanced ARNT and ALK3 transcription was present in kidney biopsies of patients on an FK506-based immunosuppressive regimen as compared with those receiving CsA (Figure 13, C–H).