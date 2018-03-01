BATF-dependent IL-7RhiGM-CSF+ T cells control intestinal graft-versus-host disease

BATF-expressing donor T cells control acute GVHD. Interestingly, gene expression–profiling experiments revealed enhanced BATF transcript levels within intestinal GVHD–affected compared with –unaffected colonic tissues from allo-HCT patients. Upregulated BATF expression was associated with an increased prevalence of apoptotic cells, indicating a more severe intestinal GVHD course (Figure 1, A and B). Similarly, we detected increased colonic Batf colonic tissue expression levels over the course of acute, GVHD-induced colitis in a mouse model of complete MHC–mismatched bone marrow transplantation (allo-BMT) plus allogeneic T cell transfer (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI89242DS1). Overall, these observations imply an across-species conserved regulation of BATF expression during acute GVHD–associated colitis.

Figure 1 Intestinal GVHD is linked to BATF/Batf expression in humans and mice. (A and B) Quantitative gene expression analyses of human BATF transcripts in colonic tissue biopsies derived from allo-HCT patients. Samples were categorized by (A) the histopathologic absence (–GVHD, n = 30 samples) or presence (+GVHD, n = 22 samples) of GVHD-associated lesions and by (B) the absence (–Apoptosis, n = 32 samples) or presence (+Apoptosis, n = 20 samples) of GVHD severity–related epithelial cell apoptosis. Data represent the mean ± SEM of normalized relative BATF expression levels calculated from a standard curve. (C) Murine Batf gene expression kinetics in colonic tissue from GVHD-induced mice (days 15 and 30) after transplantation of 5 × 106 allogeneic T cell–depleted CD45.1 B6.SJL WT BM on day 1 into total body–irradiated (8 Gy) BALB/c mice the day before, followed by adoptive transfer of 0.7 × 106 C57Bl/6 alloreactive WT donor CD3+ T cells (WT) or no T cells (noT) on day 2. Gene expression levels in colonic tissue represent the normalized relative fold-change in expression compared with day-15 colonic tissue expression in mice without donor T cell transfer (noT), with the expression level arbitrarily set at 1. Data represent the mean ± SEM and were derived from day-15 noT (n = 13) and WT (n = 14) and from day-30 noT (n = 15) and WT (n = 12) individual mice per group and are derived from at least 3 independent experiments. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by unpaired, 2-sided Student’s t test (A and B) and 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons post test (C).

To test the functional relevance of this finding, we compared GVHD development following transplantation of allogeneic WT and Batf–/– donor CD3+ T cells in a complete MHC–mismatched setting. Importantly, up to 67 days after allo-HCT, Batf–/– T cells elicited only mild clinical GVHD and allowed normal immune reconstitution and long-term survival compared with that observed in WT T cell–recipient mice (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 2A). Donor T cell–restricted BATF deficiency significantly diminished endoscopic signs of colitis at the onset (day 15) and macroscopic (colon length), endoscopic, and histologic signs of intestinal inflammation at full clinical manifestation (day 30) of GVHD (Figure 2, A–E, and Supplemental Figure 2, A–C), indicating overall that BATF-dependent T cells are critical mediators of GVHD-mediated tissue damage affecting predominately lymphoid organs and the intestines. Interestingly, Il6, but not Tnfa or Il17a, colon tissue expression levels were hampered in the absence of BATF-expressing T cells (Figure 3A). Similarly, Batf–/– T cells failed to upregulate systemic IL-6 serum levels, while TNF-α and IL-17A levels were largely indistinguishable between WT and Batf–/– donor T cell–receiving mice (Figure 3B).

Figure 2 Acute GVHD is critically dependent on BATF-expressing donor T cells. (A and B) Clinical GVHD score (A) and survival (B) following transfer of allogeneic WT (red squares) and Batf–/– (black triangles) CD3+ C57Bl/6 donor T cells or no T cells (gray circles) into irradiated BALB/c mice after transplantation of T cell–depleted CD45.1 B6.SJL WT BM. Results from 1 representative experiment (n = 5 mice/group) of at least 4 independent experiments are shown. (C and D) Endoscopic (C) and histologic (D) assessment of GVHD-associated colitis activity at the onset of GVHD on day 15 (C, upper row) and when GVHD was fully established on day 30 (C, lower row). Representative images are shown, and scatter plots summarize the pooled results of colonoscopy scores derived from 3 independent experiments for day 15 (n = 12 noT mice; n = 11 WT mice; n = 12 Batf–/– mice) and from 2 independent experiments for day 30 (n = 14 noT mice; n = 11 WT mice; n = 17 Batf–/– mice). (D) In analogy, representative histopathologic cross-sections of the colon of each individual group 30 days after GVHD induction (C57Bl/6 in BALB/c) are shown, while scatter plots show the pooled histology scores from 3 independent experiments with noT (n = 10), WT (n = 12), and Batf–/– (n = 10) mice. Scale bars: 100 μm. (E) Detection and quantification of MPO+ cells in colonic tissue sections from the GVHD-prone BALB/c mice described in A. Scale bars: 50 μm. Scatter plots show the mean ± SEM of MPO+ cells/HPF representing pooled data for 7 to 8 mice per group from 3 independent experiments. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-sided, unpaired Student’s t test (A) and 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons post test (B–E).

Figure 3 BATF deficiency–related GVHD attenuation leads to reduced systemic and intestinal IL-6 expression. (A) Il6, Tnfa, and Il17a transcript levels in colonic tissues were determined by qPCR upon GVHD onset (day 15) and during (day 30) established GVHD–associated colitis following transfer of allogeneic WT (black bars) and Batf–/– (white bars) CD3+ C57Bl/6 donor T cells or no T cells (light gray bars). Gene expression levels were normalized to the expression levels that were detected on day 15 in the noT mice, with an arbitrarily determined expression level of 1. Error bars represent the mean ± SEM of pooled data from at least 3 independent experiments. Results represent Il6 expression (n = 13 noT, n = 12 WT, and n = 11 Batf–/– mice/time point); Tnfa expression (n = 8 noT, n = 10 WT, and n = 11 Batf–/– mice/time point); and Il17a expression (n = 4 noT, n = 10 WT, and n = 11 Batf–/– mice/time point). (B) IL-6, TNF-α, and IL-17A serum cytokine levels in the mice described in A were assessed by flow cytometry on days 7, 10, 15, and 30. Error bars represent the mean ± SEM. Results represent pooled data from 3 independent experiments for IL-6 measurements (n = 7 noT, n = 8 WT, and n = 12 Batf–/– individual mice/time point); TNF-α measurements (n = 3 noT, n = 4 WT, and n = 4 Batf–/– individual mice/time point); and IL-17A measurements (n = 6 noT, n = 6 WT, and n = 6 Batf–/– individual mice/time point). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s and Dunn’s multiple comparisons post tests.

Consecutively, we assessed the role of BATF in a minor histocompatibility–mismatched (miHA-mismatched) GVHD model system. To this end, we transplanted WT or Batf–/– allogeneic T cells into irradiated BALB.b (H-2b) mice (16). Importantly, BATF deficiency attenuated both the clinical score and signs of intestinal GVHD (Figure 4, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 3A), while GVHD-associated liver histopathology was indistinguishable between WT and Batf–/– T cell–treated mice (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 3B). Together, donor T cell–intrinsic BATF critically promotes intestinal GVHD in both complete MHC– and miHA-mismatched model systems.

Figure 4 BATF-expressing T cells control intestinal but not hepatic GVHD in a miHA-mismatched model. (A) Clinical GVHD score and survival rates following transfer of allogeneic WT (red squares) and Batf –/– (black triangles) CD3+ C57Bl/6 donor T cells into irradiated H-2b+ BALB.b mice after transplantation of T cell–depleted CD45.1+ B6.SJL WT BM. Results from 1 representative experiment are shown (n = 6 WT and n = 5 Batf–/– mice). (B) Representative endoscopic (upper row) and histologic cross-sectional (lower row) images showing GVHD-associated colitis activity during established GVHD on day 27. Scatter plots summarize the pooled results of colonoscopy and histology scores for WT (n = 4) and Batf–/– (n = 5) T cell–recipient mice. Scale bars: 100 μm. (C) Histopathologic evaluation of GVHD-associated liver lesions (scatter plot) assesses portal inflammation of the liver, and representative images of histopathologic cross-sections are shown. Scale bars: 50 μm. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-sided, unpaired Student’s t test.

BATF drives the formation of a GVHD-promoting T cell pool distinct from Th17 cells. To shed light on the underlying mechanisms, we first excluded the possibility that Batf–/– CD3+ donor T cells either contained greater numbers of memory cells prior to transfer or preferentially differentiated into FoxP3+ Tregs after transfer (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B) (17, 18). Second, we explored the possibility that altered in vivo expansion, intestinal homing, or tissue migration accounted for attenuated GVHD formation in the absence of BATF (9, 16, 19). Using both bioluminescence imaging and flow cytometry, we observed comparable in situ T cell expansion and gut-homing receptor expression profiles in both the mesenteric lymph node (MLN) and colonic lamina propria (cLP) within the first 2 weeks after allo-HCT, resulting in a BATF-independent pool of proliferating Ki-67+ cLP T cells (Figure 5, A–E, and Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). Intravital confocal microscopy studies revealed that cotransferred WT and Batf–/– donor T cells homed and transmigrated to the colonic tissue in an indistinguishable manner (Figure 5F). Together, these results largely exclude defective proliferation, gut imprinting (19), and transmigratory behavior as key mechanisms underlying abrogated intestinal GVHD in the absence of BATF. However, upon clinical disease onset on day 15, we observed that further donor T cell expansion was hampered in mice receiving BATF-deficient T cells (Figure 5, A, B, and E), implying that this failure might be secondary to the inability of T cells to mediate intestinal GVHD. To evaluate this option, we characterized the T cell response in more detail. Sort-purified CD4+ cLP–resident donor T cells on day 15, i.e., around GVHD onset, expressed expectedly low Il17a levels in the absence of BATF, while IFN-γ and TNF-α gene and protein expression, respectively, in both MLN- and cLP-resident T cells was regulated in a BATF-independent manner (Figure 6, A–C). In striking contrast, BATF deficiency abrogated donor T cell–intrinsic IL-6 and GM-CSF transcript and protein expression levels during early-phase (day 15) and late-phase (day 30) GVHD (Figure 6, A–E). Interestingly, CD4+ T cells represented the primary source of T cell–derived GM-CSF (Figure 6F). And importantly, BATF-dependent regulation of GM-CSF expression was due to a cell-intrinsic mechanism (Figure 6G) and encompassed multiple IFN-γ– and TNF-α–coexpressing subsets, while GM-CSF– T cell subsets remained largely unaffected in the absence of BATF (Supplemental Figure 6). Strikingly, in the miHA-mismatched GVHD model, GM-CSF+, but not IFN-γ+, T cell subsets were equally dependent on BATF (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Collectively, BATF drives the generation of a unique intestinal donor T cell population distinct from Th17 cells and characterized by GM-CSF expression.

Figure 5 BATF is dispensable for early, but not late, donor T cell expansion. (A and B) Donor T cell expansion was assessed by in vivo BLI in GVHD-prone mice (C57Bl/6 in BALB/c) after adoptive transfer of luciferase-expressing WT and Batf–/– CD3+ T cells. (A) Representative images show 3 mice of 6 independently analyzed mice/group. (B) Mean values ± SEM of emitted photons detected (n = 6 mice/group). (C) WT (red squares) and Batf–/– (black triangles) CD3+C57Bl/6 T cells were transferred into CD45.1+ allo-BMT BALB/c mice. On day 12, α4β7+ and CCR9+ expression of MLN-resident H-2d–CD45.1–CD3+CD4+ donor T cells was assessed by flow cytometry. Scatter plots represent the mean ± SEM of the indicated subsets derived from 2 experiments (n = 8 WT and n = 7 Batf–/– mice). (D and E) Absolute CD45.2+CD3+CD4+ donor T cell numbers (C57Bl/6 in BALB/c) within MLN (day 15) and cLP (day 15 and day 30) were calculated by flow cytometry. Error bars represent the mean ± SEM of pooled data. (D) n = 6 mice/genotype and (E) n = 19 WT mice and n = 20 Batf–/– mice (day 15); n = 28 WT mice and n = 21 Batf–/– mice (day 30). (F) Allo-HCT (Rag1–/– BM) BALB/c mice received a 1:1 mixture of CFSE+ WT and CTY+ Batf–/– CD4+ T cells. One hour later, donor T cell tissue homing and migration were assessed by in vivo confocal microscopy (2 representative images are shown; Hoechst-stained nuclei are shown in blue, dextran-AF647–stained vasculature in white, CFSE-stained WT T cells in green, and CTY-stained Batf–/– T cells in orange, with the latter 2 indicated by colored arrows). Bar graph indicates donor T cell frequencies (n = 5 ROI/mouse; n = 6 mice/genotype). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-sided, unpaired Student’s t test (B–D and F) and 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons post test (E).

Figure 6 Donor T cells express IL-6 and GM-CSF in a BATF-dependent manner. (A) Il6, Csf2, Ifng, Tnfa, and Il17a gene expression in FACS-purified, donor-derived LP WT (black) and Batf–/– (white) CD4+ T cells from GVHD-prone mice (C57Bl/6 into BALB/c) were quantified on day 15. Expression represents normalized, relative fold-change expression compared with WT T cells (set at 1). Error bars represent the mean ± SEM of 3 samples per group from 2 independent experiments, with 6 mice per genotype. (B–E) Assessment of the pool of (B) GM-CSF–, IFN-γ–, and TNF-α–expressing H2d–CD45.2+CD4+ donor MLN T cells (day 15); (C) IFN-γ– and TNF-α–expressing, donor-derived CD45.2+CD3+CD4+ cLP T cells (day 15); and (D) IL-6– and (E) GM-CSF–expressing CD45.2+CD3+CD4+ cLP T cells (days 15 and 30) from the GVHD-prone mice described in A. Bar graphs show the mean ± SEM of 6 mice per genotype (B); (C) IFN-γ (n = 10 WT and n = 11 Batf–/– mice) and TNF-α (n = 8 WT and n = 11 Batf–/– mice); (D) day 15 (n = 8 WT and n = 10 Batf–/– mice) and day 30 (n = 8 WT and n = 8 Batf–/– mice); (E) day 15 (n = 16 WT and n = 17 Batf–/– mice) and day 30 (n = 21 WT and n = 22 Batf–/– mice) from 3 independent experiments (C–E). (F) GM-CSF+ and IFN-γ+ H2d–CD45.2+CD4+ and CD8+ cLP donor T cells, respectively, from GVHD-prone mice were assessed by flow cytometry (day 15). Bar graphs show the mean ± SEM of 6 mice per genotype. (G) Rag1–/– BMT BALB/c mice received CD45.1+ WT and CD45.2+ Batf–/– donor C57Bl/6 T cells in a 1:1 mixture (day 2), and GM-CSF+ H2d–CD45.1+ WT and CD45.2+ Batf–/– CD4+ T cell frequencies were determined (day 15). Representative contour plots and bar graph show the mean ± SEM (n = 7 mice). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-sided, unpaired Student’s t test (A–E) and 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons post test (F).

T cell–derived GM-CSF promotes acute GVHD. To assess whether reduced GM-CSF might account for hampered GVHD formation in the absence of T cell–intrinsic BATF expression, Batf–/– T cell–recipient mice were repetitively treated with either recombinant GM-CSF or vehicle alone. Strikingly, GM-CSF complementation partially reconstituted both systemic and intestinal signs of GVHD in Batf–/– T cell–treated mice (Figure 7, A and B).

Figure 7 GM-CSF aggravates intestinal GVHD. (A and B) Assessment of systemic (clinical score, A) and intestinal (endoscopic score, B) GVHD of allo-BMT BALB/c mice that received Batf–/– donor CD3+ T cells (red line and triangles) on day 2 (C57Bl/6 in BALB/c). Batf–/– T cell–treated mice received either daily i.p. injections (150 ng/injection) of recombinant GM-CSF (rGM-CSF) or vehicle only (red triangles and blue squares, respectively). As controls, noT mice (BMT only) received GM-CSF (gray line). Data from 2 independent experiments (n = 6 noT + rGM-CSF, n = 16 Batf–/– + rGM-CSF, and n = 11 Batf–/– + vehicle-only mice) are shown. (C–E) Systemic GVHD (clinical score, C), survival rates (D), and intestinal GVHD (endoscopic score, E) were assessed on day 28 in allo-BMT BALB/c mice treated with C57Bl/6 WT (red line and squares), Csf2–/– (blue line and triangles), or no (noT, gray line) CD3+ donor T cells. Data from 2 independent experiments were pooled (n = 10 noT, n = 9 WT, and n = 13 Csf2–/– mice). (F) Il6 gene expression levels were determined by qPCR analysis of colonic tissues 28 days after GVHD induction (C57Bl/6 in BALB/c), as described in C. Gene expression levels represent the normalized, relative fold-change of expression detected in noT mice (the expression level was arbitrarily set at 1). Bar graphs represent pooled data from 2 independent experiments (n = 9 noT; n = 8 WT, and n = 12 Csf2–/– mice. (G) IL-6–expressing, donor-derived CD45.2+CD3+CD4+ LP T cell frequencies were determined by flow cytometry 28 days after GVHD induction, as described in F. Bar graphs indicate the mean ± SEM and represent pooled data from 2 independent experiments (n = 8 WT and n = 4 Csf2–/– mice). Representative contour plots show intracellular IL-6 levels in CD45.2+CD3+CD4+ cLP T cells. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-sided, unpaired Student’s t test (A–E and G) and 1-way ANOVA test with Dunn’s multiple comparisons post test (F).

To directly assess the contribution of T cell–derived GM-CSF, we compared GVHD development upon transfer of WT or Csf2–/– donor T cells. Importantly, Csf2–/– T cell–recipient mice showed attenuated systemic GVHD and significantly increased survival rates compared with WT controls (Figure 7, C and D). Furthermore, endoscopic signs of intestinal GVHD were reduced, particularly during established GVHD (Figure 7E). Interestingly, both Il6 tissue expression levels and the intestinal IL-6+ donor T cell pool were indistinguishable between both groups (Figure 7, F and G). Together, our data demonstrate that T cell–derived GM-CSF promotes acute GVHD, thereby affecting survival as well as systemic and intestinal manifestations.

BATF controls the formation of an IL-7Rhi GM-CSF+ T cell pool. Having shown that BATF identified to control the GM-CSF+ donor T cell pool in vivo, we studied whether IL-7–driven GM-CSF+ T cell formation was affected in the absence of BATF (20). While IL-7R/Il7r expression kinetics was unaltered in vitro, the pool of IL-7–induced GM-CSF+ T cells was diminished in the absence of BATF after 5 days of culture (Figure 8A, and Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). Consistent with this in vitro kinetics, we found that, already by day 7, i.e., 5 days after T cell transfer, the in vivo pool of intestinal GM-CSF+ donor T cells was reduced in the absence of T cell–intrinsic BATF expression in GVHD-prone mice (Figure 8B). However, further studies revealed that both the median fluorescence intensity of the IL-7R expressed by GM-CSF+ donor T cells and specifically the relative and absolute pool of MLN- and cLP-residing IL-7RhiGM-CSF+ donor T cells were significantly diminished in the absence of BATF upon both disease onset (day 15) and during established intestinal GVHD (Figure 8, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 8C). In contrast, both IL-7R–/loGM-CSF+ and IL-7RhiGM-CSF– donor T cell fractions were virtually unaffected by BATF deficiency (Supplemental Figure 8, D and E).

Figure 8 BATF controls the formation of IL-7RhiGM-CSF+ T cells. (A) GM-CSF+CD4+ T cell frequencies by intracellular flow cytometry on day 5 of in vitro culture under IFN-γ–neutralizing conditions, with or without IL-7. Bar graph represents pooled data from 4 independent experiments and indicates the mean ± SEM. Without IL-7 (–), n = 10 WT and n = 7 Batf–/– mice; with IL-7 (+), n = 16 WT and n = 12 Batf–/– mice. (B) GM-CSF–expressing, donor-derived CD45.2+CD3+CD4+ cLP T cell frequencies ex vivo in GVHD-prone mice after WT and Batf–/– CD3+ donor T cell transfer (C57Bl/6 into BALB/c). Bar graph indicates the mean ± SEM of 4 individual mice per group from 1 experiment. (C and D) Flow cytometric contour plots display IL-7R and GM-CSF levels of (C) MLN (day 15), cLP (days 15 and 28), and (D) cLP (day 27) donor-derived CD4+ T cells after GVHD induction by C57Bl/6 WT (red) and Batf–/– (black) CD3+ T cell transfer into (C) BALB/c and (D) BALB.b mice, respectively. Histograms show the IL-7R expression status of GM-CSF+CD45.2+CD4+ T cells compared with IL-7R isotype control staining (gray-shaded area). Mean values ± SEM represent frequencies (top) and absolute numbers of IL-7RhiGM-CSF+ cells within CD45.2+CD4+ donor T cells found in the MLN (C) and cLP (C, days 15 and 28; D, day 27). Results for WT mice (C, MLN and cLP, day 15: n = 7; cLP, day 28: n = 7; D, n = 4) and Batf–/– mice (C, MLN and cLP, day 15: n = 7; cLP, day 28: n = 4; D, n = 5) from 1 of 2 experiments are shown. (E) Relative frequencies and absolute numbers of CD45.2+CD3+CD4+IL-7RhiCD44+CD62L– cLP T cells (Tem cells) of the indicated genotypes 28 days after GVHD induction (C57Bl/6 into BALB/c), as described in B, were assessed by flow cytometry. Bar graphs indicate the mean ± SEM (n = 7 WT mice and n = 4 Batf–/– mice). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons post test (A and B) and unpaired Student’s t test (C–E).

Consistent with an activated and proinflammatory state, the majority of IL-7RhiGM-CSF+ T cells coexpressed IFN-γ and TNF-α or expressed either cytokine alone in a largely BATF-independent manner (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). Interestingly, donor-derived intestinal T cells predominately had a CD44+CD62L– phenotype, i.e., they were enriched for T effector and T effector memory (Tem) cells in a BATF-dependent manner (Figure 8E). Together, in the absence of BATF, the donor colonic T cell pool within GVHD-prone mice largely lacks IL-7RhiGM-CSF+ T cells and is deprived of Tem cells.

IL-7–IL-7R interaction regulates intestinal GVHD–promoting GM-CSF+ Tem cells. Given the IL-7Rhi expression status of intestinal donor T cells, we reasoned that IL-7–IL-7R interaction is required for the expansion and/or maintenance of GVHD-promoting GM-CSF+ donor T cells, putatively providing a mechanistic explanation for the incomplete GVHD protection in the absence of Csf2–/– compared with Batf–/– T cells. To directly address this hypothesis, we treated GVHD-prone mice with an anti–IL-7R antibody until day 15, i.e., around clinical GVHD onset, alone or in combination with a GM-CSF–blocking antibody that was given over the entire course of the experiment. GVHD formation was compared with isotype IgG–treated mice and with untreated mice given Batf–/– donor T cells alone (Supplemental Figure 10A). Importantly, IL-7R blockade alone transiently attenuated GVHD (Figure 9A). However, treatment discontinuation resulted in a relapse of systemic and intestinal GVHD (Figure 9, A–C). In contrast, combined antibody-mediated IL-7R and GM-CSF blockade strongly and persistently suppressed systemic and intestinal GVHD and resulted in overall improved survival, indicating a beneficial, putative sequential cooperativity of both interventional strategies (Figure 9, A–D). Consistent with a relevant role of IL-7R signaling in the formation of GM-CSF+ T cells, the frequency of GM-CSF+ T cells within the cLP T cell compartment was significantly reduced by IL-7R blockade alone (Figure 9E). However, in contrast to the combined blockade of IL-7R and GM-CSF, IL-7R blockade alone failed to diminish both the absolute size of the GM-CSF+ LP T cell pool in GVHD-affected mice (Figure 9F) and the total intestinal donor T cell numbers both upon and after GVHD onset (Supplemental Figure 10B and Figure 9G). Finally, given the reduced Tem cell pool in the absence of BATF and the established role of IL-7 during the transition of regular effector cells to Tem cells (21–23) previously shown to potently promote GVHD (24), we wondered whether single or combined antibody-mediated IL-7R blockade restrained the donor-derived Tem cell pool. Interestingly, we found that the intestinal donor Tem cell pool was virtually indistinguishable between isotype control–treated mice and mice treated with the anti–IL-7R antibody alone (Figure 9H). This result largely excludes the possibility that anti–IL-7R treatment alone leads to an unselective and/or global depletion of Tem cells in the gut. However, combined inhibition of IL-7R and GM-CSF markedly reduced absolute Tem cell numbers, suggesting that a putatively indirect, though at least in part GM-CSF–driven, mechanism regulates the donor Tem cell pool in vivo. Collectively, these data suggest that, in addition to its role described in vitro, IL-7R signaling is involved in the regulation of GM-CSF+ T cell formation in vivo. However, the magnitude and GVHD-mediating potential of the GM-CSF+ T cell pool are further regulated by additional signals including GM-CSF itself.

Figure 9 IL-7–responsive GM-CSF+ colonic T cells drive intestinal GVHD. (A–D) Antibody-mediated systemic blockade of IL-7R and GM-CSF affects clinical and intestinal GVHD manifestations in the complete MHC-mismatched model (C57Bl/6 into BALB/c). WT CD3+ T cell–recipient mice were given anti–IL-7R (αIL-7R) until day 15, either alone (gray line and triangles) or in combination with continuously administered anti–GM-CSF (αGM-CSF) (blue line and diamonds). As controls, WT donor T cells were continuously treated with isotype IgG antibody (red line and squares), or Batf–/– donor T cells were transplanted alone without further treatment (black line and triangles). The clinical GVHD score (A), the colonoscopy score and representative endoscopic images (B), the histology score and representative histopathologic images of GVHD-associated colitis on day 28 (C), and the survival rates (D) are shown. Scale bars: 100 μm. Data from 2 independent experiments were pooled and include (A, B, and D) WT isotype IgG (n = 19), WT anti–IL-7R (n = 9), WT anti–GM-CSF/anti–IL-7R (n = 17), and untreated Batf–/– (n = 4) mice; and (C) WT isotype IgG (n = 8), WT anti–IL-7R (n = 9), WT anti–GM-CSF/anti–IL-7R (n = 8), and untreated Batf–/– (n = 4) mice. Shown are the relative frequencies (E) and absolute numbers (F) of cLP CD45.2+CD3+CD4+GM-CSF+ T cells, the absolute numbers of donor-derived cLP T cells (G), and CD44+CD62L– (Tem) T cells (H) in CD45.2+CD3+CD4+ cLP T cells 28 days after GVHD induction (C57Bl/6 into BALB/c), which were treated with isotype IgG antibody, anti–IL-7R antibody alone, or in combination with anti–GM-CSF antibody, as described in A. A representative experiment of 2 experiments is shown and involved WT isotype IgG (n = 7), WT anti–IL-7R (n = 8), and WT anti–GM-CSF/anti–IL-7R (n = 7) mice. Data in A–E represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-sided, unpaired Student’s t test (A) and 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons post test (B–H).

IL-7RhiGM-CSF+ cLP T cells are sufficient to elicit intestinal GVHD. To directly demonstrate that T cells are the most relevant GM-CSF–producing source responsible for intestinal GVHD manifestation, we treated WT and Csf2–/– donor T cell–recipient mice with IL-7R–blocking antibodies. Strikingly, T cell–restricted GM-CSF deficiency alone significantly reduced systemic and intestinal GVHD by both endoscopic and histologic measurements (Figure 10, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 11A). In addition, the total numbers of donor-derived cLP T cells were significantly lower in Csf2–/– mice than in WT donor T cell–recipient mice (Figure 10D). Furthermore, the pool of Csf2–/– T cells expressing IFN-γ and TNF-α, respectively, was diminished compared with the WT T cell pool (Figure 10E and Supplemental Figure 11B). In summary, these data fully reproduced and extended our results obtained with systemic antibody–mediated GM-CSF blockade, suggesting that IL-7–responsive GM-CSF2+ donor T cells directly mediate intestinal GVHD. Therefore, we reasoned that IL-7Rhi GM-CSF2+ donor T cells might be sufficient to restore intestinal GVHD in Batf–/– donor T cell–treated mice. To directly test this hypothesis, we sort purified CD45.1+IL-7Rhi cLP T cells from mice with severe intestinal GVHD and transferred those T cells into mice that had received CD45.2+ Batf–/– donor T cells lacking GVHD-inducing abilities 10 days earlier. Strikingly, IL-7Rhi T cells largely reestablished systemic and intestinal GVHD when compared with vehicle-treated control mice (Figure 10, F–H). Interestingly, the presence of GVHD-reconstituting WT T cells did not rescue GM-CSF expression within Batf–/– T cells, again indicating that hampered GM-CSF expression is due to a T cell–intrinsic, BATF-dependent mechanism. However, IL-7Rhi cLP WT T cells significantly increased the absolute pool of GM-CSF–expressing T cells (Figure 10I). Together, these results show that IL-7RhiGM-CSF–expressing cLP T cells are sufficient to mediate intestinal GVHD and are able to reestablish colitis in Batf–/– donor T cell–recipient mice.

Figure 10 IL-7RhiGM-CSF+ colonic T cells are sufficient to reestablish intestinal GVHD. (A–E) Effects of antibody-mediated IL-7R blockade on GVHD manifestations were dependent on T cell–intrinsic GM-CSF. C57Bl/6 WT (red squares) or Csf2–/– (blue diamonds) donor CD3+ T cells were transplanted into allo-BMT BALB/c mice and treated with anti–IL-7R 3 times per week until day 15. GVHD scores (A), colonoscopy scores on day 28 (B), histology scores, and representative colon cross-sections (C) of GVHD colitis are shown. (D and E) Total donor CD45.2+CD3+CD4+ T cells (D) and absolute numbers of IFN-γ+CD45.2+CD3+CD4+ donor cLP T cells in the GVHD-prone mice described in A were assessed by intracellular flow cytometry. In A and B, pooled data are from 2 independent experiments (n = 13 WT + anti–IL-7R and n = 14 anti–IL-7R + Csf2–/– mice). In C, data are from 1 experiment (n = 5 WT + anti–IL-7R and n = 8 anti–IL-7R + Csf2–/– mice). In D and E, data are from 1 experiment (n = 8 WT + anti–IL-7R and n = 5 Csf2–/– + anti–IL-7R mice). (F–I) Allo-BMT (CD45.2+ Rag1–/– BM) BALB/c mice received allogeneic CD45.2+CD3+C57BL6 Batf–/– T cells. (F) Ten days later, as a second transfer, mice received i.v. either 2 × 105 alloreactive B6.SJL CD45.1+CD3+IL-7Rhi cLP T cells (red squares; n = 6) that were sort purified from mice with established intestinal GVHD 28 days after GVHD induction or that were treated with PBS (vehicle) only (blue diamonds, n = 5). Clinical GVHD scores (F), colonoscopy scores (G), histology scores, and representative colon cross-sections (H) of GVHD colitis on day 47, i.e., 35 days after the second transfer. (I) Absolute numbers of CD45.1+CD4+GM-CSF+ WT (red) and CD45.2+CD4+GM-CSF+Batf–/– (blue) cLP T cells. The left bar (blue only) depicts GM-CSF+CD4+ T cells from vehicle-only–treated mice, while the right bar (blue and red) displays the absolute pool of GM-CSF+ cLP donor CD4+ T cells present in mice that received both CD45.1+IL-7Rhi cLP WT (red) and Batf–/– donor T cells (blue). Scale bars: 100 μm. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-sided, unpaired Student’s t test. P values in G and H were also determined by 2-sided, unpaired Student’s t test.

Collectively, the results presented in this study demonstrate that BATF drives intestinal, IL-7 signaling–responsive and GM-CSF–producing donor T cell formation, with an effector memory phenotype that promotes acute intestinal GVHD.