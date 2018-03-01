Commentary 10.1172/JCI98685

Newly found arsons ignite the fire of gut GVHD

Defu Zeng

Diabetes and Metabolism Research Institute and Hematologic Malignancies and Stem Cell Transplantation Institute, The Beckman Research Institute of City of Hope, Duarte, California, USA.

Address correspondence to: Defu Zeng, The Beckman Research Institute of City of Hope, 1500 East Duarte Road, Duarte, California 91010, USA. Phone: 626.218.3587; Email: dzeng@coh.org.

First published January 29, 2018 - More info

Published in Volume 128, Issue 3 (March 1, 2018)
J Clin Invest. 2018;128(3):897–899. doi:10.1172/JCI98685.
Copyright © 2018, American Society for Clinical Investigation

First published January 29, 2018

Acute graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) in the gut is common following hematopoetic cell transplantation (HCT) and is associated with high mortality. However, it remains unclear whether Th1 or Th17 CD4+ T cells can initiate acute gut GVHD. In this issue of the JCI, Ullrich and colleagues identified a subset of CD4+ T cells that express high levels of IL-7Rα and granulocyte-macrophage CSF (IL-7RαhiGM-CSF+) cells that are involved in the induction of acute gut GVHD in murine models. The IL-7RαhiGM-CSF+ effector memory cells were BATF dependent, RORγt independent, produced large amounts of GM-CSF and IFN-γ, and released little IL-17. CD4+IL-7RαhiGM-CSF+ cells were not classical Th17 cells but had more of a Th1-like phenotype, despite their dependence on BATF. This work suggests that targeting the IL-7R/BATF/GM-CSF axis has therapeutic potential for treating acute gut GVHD.

