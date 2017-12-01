Cardiomyocyte proliferation prevents failure in pressure overload but not volume overload

Mice. D2 mice (which were previously designated MHC-cycD2 mice) express a cDNA encoding CCND2 under the regulation of the cardiomyocyte-restricted αMHC (41). αMHC-nLAC mice express a nucleus-localized β-galactosidase reporter under the regulation of the αMHC promoter (14). All experimental mice were in a (DBA/2J × C3HeB/FeJ) F1 genetic background. C3H mice were obtained from Charles River.

TAC surgery. Surgery was done using a minimally invasive approach as described previously (13, 42), with the exception that the degree of aortic constriction was reduced to yield comparable survival in WT mice with TAC versus Shunt. Briefly, 8-week-old mice were anesthetized using i.p. injections of ketamine (100 mg/kg, Pfizer Pharma) and xylazine (5 mg/kg, Riemser). A horizontal incision at the jugulum was used to display the transverse aorta. A needle was tied against the aorta using a 5-0 nonabsorbable suture. After removal of the needle, the skin was closed and the mice were kept on a heating plate until they recovered from anesthesia. Sham animals underwent the same procedure except banding of the aorta. (DBA/2J × C3HeB/FeJ) F1 mice exhibit a pronounced sex-based difference in body weight at 8 weeks of age (29.6 ± 0.8 vs. 23.3 ± 0.4, males vs. females, n = 10 mice per sex). Because aortic dimension correlates with body weight (43, 44), and because aortic dimensions influence the gradient, 25-gauge needles were used to induce TAC in males and 26-gauge needles were used in females. The resulting pressure gradients were measured by echocardiography, and comparable gradients were observed in male and female mice (Supplemental Figures 8 and 9).

Aortocaval shunt. Surgery was done as described previously (45). Briefly, 8-week-old mice were anesthetized using isoflurane (AbbVie) insufflation. A longitudinal abdominal incision was made and the vessels prepared. The aorta was clamped and punctured with a needle (23-gauge) through the vena cava inferior. After removing the needle the external hole in the aorta was closed using cyanoacrylate glue (Pattex). A successful shunt operation was immediately seen by inflow of oxygenated blood from the abdominal aorta into the vena cava. The abdomen was then closed and the mice were kept on a heating plate until full recovery from anesthesia. Sham animals underwent the same procedure except for the puncture of the vessels. In a previous analysis we showed that a decline of left ventricular end-diastolic dimension (LVEDD) after an initial increase is associated with a decrease in right ventricular oxygen saturation as an indicator of shunt closure (Supplemental Figure 10). In the present study all animals after shunt surgery showed a persistent increase in LVEDD.

Echocardiography. Two-dimensional (2-D) guided M-mode echocardiography was performed using a VS-VEVO 660/230 High Resolution Imaging System (Visualsonics). Mice were lightly anesthetized with 2.5% 2,2,2-tribromoethanol (Avertin, 0.01 ml/g i.p.) and were allowed to breathe spontaneously. LVEDD was measured from original tracings using the leading-edge convention of the American Society of Echocardiography. Left ventricular percentage FS and septum thickness were calculated as previously described (46). Pressure gradients were measured using a Vevo 2100 (VisualSonics) system with a 30-MHz respiration- and ECG-controlled probe under anesthesia with 1.5% isoflurane. The transverse aorta was also visualized with 2-D and color flow imaging. The distal transverse aortic flow velocity (distal to constriction in TAC mice) was measured by pulsed wave (PW) Doppler to assess the pressure gradient, which was estimated using the modified Bernoulli equation (pressure gradient = 4 × velocity2). The investigator was blinded with respect to genotype and treatment.

qRT-PCR. RNA was extracted from frozen left ventricular tissues using TRIzol (Invitrogen), treated with RNA-free DNase (Sigma-Aldrich), and reverse transcribed using the iScript cDNA Synthesis Kit (Bio-Rad Laboratories). qRT-PCR was performed in triplicate using IQ SYBR Green Supermix and the iCycler iQ Detection System (Bio-Rad Laboratories). Primer sequences were as follows: natriuretic peptide type B (Nppb) 5′-CAGCTCTTGAAGGACCAAGG-3′ (forward), and 5′-ACTTCAGTGCGTTACAGCCC-3′ (reverse); hypoxanthine guanine phosphoribosyl transferase (Hprt) 5′-AGCCCCAAAATGGTTAAGGTTGC-3′ (forward) and 5′-TTGCAGATTCAACTTGCGCTCAT-3′ (reverse). Nppb gene expression was quantified using the 2-δδ-CT method (47) normalized to the constitutively expressed housekeeping gene Hprt. qRT-PCR analysis data are shown as the mean ± standard error of the mean (SEM).

Western immunoblot analysis. Left ventricle samples were homogenized as described previously (13). Protein (20 μg) was resolved by SDS-PAGE using standard protocols (48). Western blotting was carried out according to standard protocols (49) using antibodies against CaMK2d (a gift from Don M. Bers, UC Davis, Davis, California, USA), p-CaMKII (MA1-047, Affinity BioReagents), and GAPDH (BT46-9995-55, BioTrend). For quantification an enhanced chemoluminescence detection system (GE Life Sciences) was used according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Histology. Hearts were harvested, cryoprotected in 30% sucrose, embedded, and sectioned at 10 μm using standard techniques (50). Sirius red/fast green staining was performed and quantified on sections postfixed in Bouin’s solution as described previously (11, 36). To quantify cardiomyocyte MFD, images from Sirius red/fast green–stained sections were captured, digitized, and analyzed with NIH ImageJ 1.36b software as described previously (16). At least 400 randomly selected cardiomyocytes from the interventricular septum of each animal were analyzed. To quantify cardiomyocyte apoptosis, 6 coronal sections from each heart were postfixed in 4% paraformaldehyde and screened for anti–activated caspase 3 immunoreactivity (catalog G7481, Promega), followed by a horseradish peroxidase–conjugated secondary antibody; signal was visualized with a diaminobenzidine reaction as described previously (16). TUNEL analysis was performed on adjacent sections using the ApopTag Apoptosis Detection kit according to the manufacturer’s protocol (Chemicon International). Cardiac endothelial cells were visualized using monoclonal antibodies against mouse CD31 (BD Pharmingen, clone MEC 13.3) and their number per cardiomyocyte manually counted on at least 4 optical fields per cross section. For p-H3 immunoreactivity, sections were postfixed with 4% paraformaldehyde and cardiomyocyte nuclei were visualized by reaction with X-GAL as described previously (7). Sections were then reacted with rabbit anti–p-H3 antibody (catalog 06-570, EMD Millipore) and signal was developed with a horseradish peroxidase–conjugated secondary antibody (ABC kit, Vector Laboratories) as described previously (16).

Quantification of cardiomyocyte number and dimensions. Cardiomyocyte isolation was performed as described previously (51). In brief, mice were anesthetized with isoflurane, hearts were excised and mounted on a Langendorff perfusion system and retrogradely perfused with a nominally Ca-free Tyrodes’ solution containing (in mM) 113 NaCl, 4.7 KCl, 0.6 KH 2 PO 4 , 0.6 Na 2 HPO 4 × 2 H 2 O, 1.2 MgSO 4 × 7 H 2 O, 12 NaHCO 3 , 10 KHCO 3 , 10 HEPES, 30 taurine, 10 2,3-butanedione monoxime (BDM), 5.5 glucose, and 0.032 phenol red for 4 minutes at 37°C and pH 7.4. Thereafter, perfusion solution was switched to the same solution containing 7.5 mg/ml Liberase 1 (Roche diagnostics), 0.6% trypsin, and 0.125 mM CaCl 2 , and perfusion was continued for about 3 minutes until the heart became flaccid. Ventricular tissue was removed, cut into small pieces, and dispersed until no solid cardiac tissue was left. The total volume was increased to 12 ml and cardiomyocytes were counted 5 times in an improved Neubauer counting chamber (Karl Hecht GmbH). Cardiomyocyte dimensions were measured with ImageJ software. Width and length of at least 200 cardiomyocytes per heart were analyzed.

Cardiomyocyte DNA synthesis assay. Cardiomyocyte DNA synthesis was monitored in experimental animals carrying the αMHC-nLAC reporter transgene. Cardiomyocyte nuclei in αMHC-nLAC mice are readily identified in tissue sections by incubation with the chromogenic β-galactosidase substrate X-GAL, which gives rise to a blue reaction product. For 3H-Thy incorporation (7), mice received a single injection of radiolabeled nucleotide (200 μCi i.p. at 20 Ci/mM, Perkin Elmer) and were sacrificed 4 hours later. Hearts were harvested, cryoprotected in 30% sucrose, embedded, and sectioned at 10 μm using standard histologic techniques (50). Sections were postfixed in 50 mM cacodylic acid/1% paraformaldehyde and reacted with X-GAL (1 mg/ml in 5 mM potassium ferricyanide, 5 mM potassium ferrocyanide, and 2 mM magnesium chloride in PBS). The sections were counterstained with Hoechst 33342 (Molecular Probes), and autoradiographic emulsion was applied and processed as described previously (7).

RNA-seq. RNA-seq was carried out for WT (n = 5), D2-sham (n = 5), D2-TAC (n = 3), and D2-Shunt (n = 5) mice. Total RNA was isolated from left ventricular tissue using the RNeasy Fibrous Tissue Mini Kit (Qiagen) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. NGS was performed at the Transcriptome and Genome Analysis Laboratory (TAL) core facility in Goettingen. Library preparation was conducted according to the instructions of the TruSeq RNA Sample Preparation v2 Kit (catalog RS-122-2002, Illumina) using 1 μg total RNA as starting material. For accurate quantification of cDNA libraries, the fluorometry-based QuantiFluor dsDNA System from Promega was used. The size of the final cDNA libraries was determined using the DNA 1000 chip (280 bp) on the Bioanalyzer 2100 (Agilent). cDNA libraries were amplified and sequenced (single read; 1 × 50 bp; ca. 30 Mio reads per sample) using the cBot and HiSeq2000 (Illumina). Sequence images were transformed to bcl files with the software BaseCaller (Illumina), and then demultiplexed to fastq files with CASAVA v1.8.2. Quality checking was done via fastqc. Sequences were aligned to the genome reference sequence of Mus musculus (GRCm38/mm10). The alignment was performed using STAR alignment software (version 2.3.0e) allowing for 2 mismatches within 50 bases. Subsequently, conversion of resulting SAM files to sorted BAM files, filtering of unique hits, and counting were conducted with SAMtools (version 0.1.19) and HTSeq (version 0.6.1p1). Data were preprocessed and analyzed in the R/Bioconductor environment (www.bioconductor.org) using the DESeq2 package (version 1.8). Specifically, the data were normalized and tested for differentially expressed genes based on a generalized linear model likelihood ratio test assuming negative binomial data distribution. Candidate genes were filtered to a minimum of log2(fold change) greater than 1/–1 and a false discovery rate–corrected P value less than 0.05. Gene annotation was performed using Mus musculus entries from Ensembl (www.ensembl.org) via the biomaRt package (version 2.18.0). Raw RNA-seq data have been made available through the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO GSE103545).

Pathway analysis of cell cycle genes. Pathway analysis was conducted using significantly regulated genes (cutoff log2[fold change] > 1/–1; adjusted P value < 0.05). The analysis is based on KEGG (52) pathway annotations (KEGG pathway mmu04110, mmu04310) and was carried out using the KEGG Mapper – Search&Color Pathway tool (http://www.genome.jp/kegg/tool/map_pathway2.html).

Gene ontology (GO) and pathway enrichment analysis. GO and pathway enrichment analysis was conducted using Cytoscape (53) and ClueGO (54) and significantly regulated genes (cutoff adjusted P value < 0.05) of the transcriptomes of D2-TAC mice compared with D2-Shunt mice. The analysis is based on the following databases: GO biological function, GO cellular component, GO immune system process, GO molecular function, KEGG, REACTOME, and WikiPathways using GO Term Fusion and showing pathways with a P value of less than 0.05, a Kappa score of 0.4, and a minimum of 20 genes representing at least 5% of all genes of the pathway.

Statistics. Results are expressed as mean ± SEM. Survival was tested with the log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test. Multiple group comparisons were performed by 2-way analysis of variance (ANOVA) followed by the Bonferroni procedure for comparison of means. Comparisons between 2 groups were performed using the unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. All tests were 2-sided. Data were considered statistically significant at P less than 0.05.

Study approval. The investigation conformed to the Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals (NIH publication number 85–23, revised 1996). The study was approved by the Lower Saxony State Office for Consumer Protection and Food Safety (G64/08 and 15/1860).