Dexamethasone-induced Krüppel-like factor 9 expression promotes hepatic gluconeogenesis and hyperglycemia

Hepatic Klf9 expression is controlled by Dex and nutritional status. The molecular mechanism by which GCs activate hepatic gluconeogenesis remains largely unclear. To identify the mediator of the effects of GCs on hepatic glucose metabolism, we first performed RNA-Seq analysis of the livers of WT C57 BL/6J mice treated with Dex or saline (control) using Illumina/Solexa sequencing technology. Preliminary analysis of RNA-Seq data indicated that, as expected, Dex treatment induced the expression of gluconeogenic genes, including Pck1 and G6pc. Dex also altered the expression of genes involved in lipid metabolism and energy metabolism (Supplemental Figure 1, A–C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI66062DS1). Notably, Dex treatment significantly induced the expression of Klf9, a transcription factor, and Pgc1a, a master regulator of hepatic gluconeogenesis (Supplemental Figure 1A). Quantitative PCR and Western blot analysis confirmed the Dex-mediated induction of the expression of Klf9 and gluconeogenic genes in intact liver (Figure 1, A and B, Supplemental Figure 1, D and E).

Figure 1 Hepatic Klf9 expression is induced by fasting and Dex. (A) Quantitative PCR analysis of hepatic Klf9, Pgc1a, Pck1, and G6pc in C57BL/6J mice 12 hours after injection with saline or Dex (1 mg/kg) (n = 5/group). (B) Representative Western blot analysis of hepatic KLF9 and PGC1α in the mice described in A. (C) Quantitative PCR analysis of hepatic Klf9 and Pgc1a in mice under ad libitum–fed, 24 hour–fasted or 12 hour–refed conditions (n = 5/group). (D) Representative Western blot analysis of hepatic KLF9 and PGC1α in mice described in C. (E) Quantitative PCR analysis of Klf9, Pgc1a, Pck1, and G6pc in mouse primary hepatocytes treated with 100 nM Dex and/or 10 μM of the GR antagonist RU486 for 12 hours. (F) ChIP assays performed as described in Methods showing that fasting leads to the binding of endogenous GR proteins to GRE1/2 on the Klf9 promoter region, but not the distal region, which lacks GREs (negative control), as indicated. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 2-tailed Student’s t test (A), 1-way ANOVA (C, E).

Under fasting conditions, glucagon and GCs are released into circulation to synergistically stimulate hepatic gluconeogenesis (15, 19). Thus, we further studied whether hepatic Klf9 expression could be regulated by nutritional status. First, preliminary analysis of microarray data indicated that fasting stimulated gluconeogenic genes, including Klf9 and Pgc1a (Supplemental Figure 1F). Moreover, real-time PCR and Western blotting analysis confirmed that fasting induced an increase in mRNA and protein levels of KLF9 and PGC1α in the liver and refeeding reversed this induction (Figure 1, C and D), which is a characteristic regulatory pattern for the genes involved in gluconeogenesis. Our results indicate a correlation between Klf9 expression and gluconeogenic potential in the liver.

GCs mediate their physiological effects through binding to GR, a member of the nuclear receptor superfamily of transcription factors. Indeed, treatment with the GR antagonist RU486 almost completely abolished the Dex-mediated induction of Klf9 and gluconeogenic genes in primary hepatocytes (Figure 1E). Although Dex treatment induced Klf9 gene expression, it did not significantly influence expression of Klf10 and Klf15, the 2 members of the Krüppel-like factor family that have been shown to regulate gluconeogenesis (25, 26) in hepatocytes (Supplemental Figure 1G). To further investigate the mechanism of the Dex-mediated activation of Klf9, the promoter region of Klf9 was cloned and fused to a luciferase reporter gene. The transfection of the GR expression plasmid into HepG2 cells caused marked activation of the Klf9 promoter-reporter gene. Our promoter deletion and mutation assays revealed that a potential GR response element half site (GRE1/2) in the Klf9 gene promoter mediated the stimulatory effect of Dex/GR (Supplemental Figure 1H). ChIP assays using liver extracts from ad libitum–fed and fasted C57BL/6J mice indicated that endogenous GR proteins in the fasted rather than the fed state were recruited to the proximal region, but not to the distal region, of the Klf9 promoter, suggesting that Klf9 is a direct target gene of GR in vivo (Figure 1F).

Klf9 activates the gluconeogenic program in primary hepatocytes. To explore the functional significance of the Dex-mediated induction of Klf9 expression, we first prepared an adenovirus expressing Klf9 (Ad-Klf9) and performed mRNA microarray analysis of primary hepatocytes infected with Ad-Klf9. The microarray data indicated that Klf9 overexpression stimulated the expression of Pgc1a and its downstream target genes involved in gluconeogenesis, fatty acid oxidation, and energy metabolism (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C). Furthermore, real-time PCR and Western blotting data confirmed that the induction of Klf9 expression by Ad-Klf9 in primary hepatocytes strongly activated the gluconeogenic program, subsequently promoting cellular glucose production (Figure 2, A–C). In contrast, Ad-Klf9 treatment of primary hepatocytes did not induce the expression of Pgc1b or other well-known factors involved in gluconeogenesis, including Foxo1, Hnf4a, Klf15, and Klf10 (Supplemental Figure 2D), indicating a specific stimulatory effect of KLF9 on PGC1α.

Figure 2 KLF9 activates the gluconeogenic program in primary hepatocytes through PGC1α. (A) Quantitative PCR analysis showing mRNA levels of Pgc1a, G6pc, Pck1, and Glut2 in mouse primary hepatocytes infected with Ad-GFP or Ad-Klf9. Cells were harvested for further analysis 48 hours after infection. (B) Western blot analysis of KLF9 and PGC1α in primary hepatocytes treated as described in A. (C) Glucose output assay showing the effects of Klf9 overexpression on glucose production in primary hepatocytes as described in A. (D) ChIP assay performed as described in Methods, showing that both fasting (top panel) and Dex treatment (bottom panel) promote endogenous KLF9 binding to the proximal region of the Pgc1a gene promoter, but not the distal region (as a negative control). (E) Glucose output assay showing glucose production in primary hepatocytes isolated from global Klf9-mutant and WT C57BL/6 mice treated with Dex (100 nM) or saline for 12 hours. (F) Quantitative PCR analysis (left) of Pgc1a, G6pc, Pck1, and Glut2 in the primary hepatocytes described in E. (G) Representative Western blot analysis of hepatic KLF9 and PGC1α in the primary hepatocytes described in E. (H) Quantitative PCR analysis of G6pc and Pck1 in primary hepatocytes infected with the indicated adenoviruses. (I) Glucose output assay showing glucose production in the primary hepatocytes described in H. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 2-tailed Student’s t test (A, C), 2-way ANOVA (E, F), or 1-way ANOVA (H, I).

Next, we determined whether KLF9 directly binds to and activates the Pgc1a gene promoter by examining the activity of the Pgc1a promoter. Mapping and mutation studies revealed that a potential KLF9-binding site in the Pgc1a promoter mediated the stimulatory effect of KLF9 on Pgc1a gene transcription (Supplemental Figure 2E). The occupancy of the KLF9 protein at this binding site on the Pgc1a promoter was confirmed using a ChIP assay (Figure 2D). Notably, fasting promoted the binding of endogenous KLF9 to the Pgc1a promoter in vivo, and refeeding reduced KLF9 occupancy on the Pgc1a promoter (Figure 2D). Moreover, Dex injection of mice enhanced hepatic KLF9 binding to the Pgc1a promoter (Figure 2D). These data suggest that KLF9 regulates PGC1α and the gluconeogenic program in a cell-autonomous manner.

To investigate the role of KLF9 in mediating Dex stimulation of glucose production in hepatocytes, primary hepatocytes were isolated from the livers of global Klf9-mutant mice and WT C57BL/6J mice, followed by treatment with Dex or saline (control). As a result, the treatment of WT primary hepatocytes with Dex resulted in a marked increase in cellular glucose output, whereas Klf9 mutation significantly attenuated the stimulatory effect of Dex (Figure 2E). Consistent with these effects, Klf9 mutation reduced the Dex-mediated induction of Pgc1a, Pck1, and G6pc expression (Figure 2, F and G). Of note, Klf9 mutation decreased expression of Pgc1a, Pck1, and G6pc, while the other factors involved in gluconeogenesis, including Foxo1, Hnf4a, and Klf15, were not altered in Klf9-mutant hepatocytes (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 2F). These data suggest an essential role of KLF9 in mediating the stimulatory effect of Dex on hepatocyte gluconeogenesis. To determine whether the stimulatory effects of KLF9 on PEPCK and G6Pase were PGC1α dependent, we generated an adenovirus encoding an shRNA specific to Pgc1a (Ad-shPGC1α). We found that the knockdown of Pgc1a significantly reduced the effects of KLF9 on the expression of G6pc and Pck1 and on cellular glucose production (Figure 2, H and I), confirming that PGC1α mediates the effects of KLF9 on cellular glucose production.

Overexpression of Klf9 in the liver stimulates gluconeogenesis in vivo. To explore the physiological function of KLF9 in the liver, we injected Ad-Klf9 into C57BL/6J mice via the tail vein. The induction of KLF9 in the liver using adenovirus markedly increased the expression of gluconeogenic genes, subsequently elevating blood glucose levels (Figure 3, A–C). Consistent with the previous study (4), endogenous PGC1α protein was recruited to the promoter regions of Pck1 and G6pc genes harboring a FOXO1-binding element. Of note, fasting enhanced PGC1α protein binding to the promoter of these genes (Supplemental Figure 3A). The glucose tolerance test (GTT) indicated that hepatic overexpression of Klf9 impaired glucose tolerance (Figure 3D). We also examined blood glucose levels in mice following i.p. injection of sodium pyruvate. The pyruvate tolerance test (PTT) indicated that hepatic gluconeogenesis was increased in Ad-Klf9–infected mice (Figure 3E). To further explore whether the effects of KLF9 on hepatic gluconeogenesis are PGC1α dependent in vivo, WT mice were injected with Ad-Klf9 in combination with Ad-shPGC1α or Ad-shCtrl (as a control). As a result, the knockdown of Pgc1a significantly reduced the stimulatory effects of KLF9 on hepatic gluconeogenic genes and blood glucose levels (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C), confirming that PGC1α is the major mediator of KLF9 action on hepatic gluconeogenesis.

Figure 3 Hepatic overexpression of Klf9 elevates blood glucose and impairs glucose tolerance in C57BL/6J mice. (A) Quantitative PCR analysis of Klf9, Pgc1a, G6pc, Pck1, and Glut2 in the livers of C57BL/6J mice infected with Ad-GFP or Ad-Klf9 (n = 6/group). Seven days after infection, the 6 hour–fasted mice were sacrificed for further analysis. (B) Representative Western blot analysis of the hepatic KLF9 and PGC1α in mice treated as in A. (C) Blood glucose of 6 hour–fasted C57BL/6J mice treated as in A on day 7 after adenovirus injection. (D, E) Blood glucose during the GTT (D) and PTT (E) of C57BL/6J mice treated as in A (n = 6/group). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 2-tailed Student’s t test (A, C-E).

Hepatic Klf9 deficiency in mice leads to fasting hypoglycemia. Based on the above data, we hypothesized that endogenous KLF9 is required for maintaining blood glucose homeostasis. To test this hypothesis, we first employed global Klf9-mutant mice and WT littermates as controls (27). Klf9 mutation did not affect food intake or the weight or morphology of the liver under the feeding conditions used (data not shown). As expected, Western blot analysis failed to detect hepatic KLF9 protein in these mutant mice. The blood glucose levels in Klf9 mutant mice were comparable to those observed in the control mice on the normal chow diet (Supplemental Figure 4A). However, the hepatic mRNA and protein levels of gluconeogenic genes were decreased in Klf9 mutant mice compared with those in control mice in the fasted state (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C). Correspondingly, Klf9-mutant mice displayed lower fasting blood glucose levels (Supplemental Figure 4D). PTT experiments indicated that hepatic gluconeogenesis was decreased in Klf9-mutant mice compared with that in control mice (Supplemental Figure 4E).

To further determine whether hepatic KLF9 deficiency contributes to fasting hypoglycemia, we first generated Klf9fl/fl mice with loxP sites flanking exon 1 of the Klf9 gene and obtained liver-specific Klf9-knockout mice by crossing Klf9fl/fl mice with Alb-Cre mice, which expressed the Cre-recombinase gene under the control of the albumin gene promoter. The resulting Alb-Cre; Klf9fl/fl mice are henceforth referred to as Klf9alb–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). Littermates lacking the Cre gene (homozygous Klf9fl/fl mice) were used as controls. Klf9 expression was specifically reduced in liver of Klf9alb–/– mice, while it remained unchanged in other tissues examined (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 5C). As a result, the Klf9alb–/– mice had decreased expression of gluconeogenic genes in the fasted state and displayed fasting hypoglycemia. GTT and PPT data indicated that the Klf9alb–/– mice had enhanced glucose tolerance and decreased hepatic gluconeogenesis (Figure 4, A–D). These data clearly suggest that hepatic KLF9 plays an essential role in regulating systemic glucose homeostasis. Furthermore, we also examined glucose metabolism of Klf9alb–/– mice fed a high-fat diet. Likewise, hepatic Klf9 deficiency also reduced expression of gluconeogenic genes in the fasted state, thereby decreasing fasting blood glucose levels, improving glucose tolerance, and lowering hepatic gluconeogenesis (Supplemental Figure 6).

Figure 4 Liver-specific Klf9-deficient mice display decreased fasting blood glucose and enhanced glucose tolerance. (A) Quantitative PCR (left panel) and Western blot (right panel) of Klf9 and other gluconeogenic genes/proteins in the livers of 6 hour–fasted Klf9alb–/– mice and control littermates (Klf9fl/fl) at 8 to 9 weeks of age (n = 5/group). (B) Blood glucose in 6 hour–fasted Klf9fl/fl mice or Klf9alb–/– mice (n = 8/group). (C, D) Blood glucose during GTT (C) and PTT (D) of Klf9fl/fl mice or Klf9alb–/– mice (n = 6/group). (E) Blood glucose in 6 hour–fasted Klf9fl/fl mice and Klf9alb–/– mice injected with Ad-GFP or Ad-Pgc1a (n = 5/group). (F) Quantitative PCR analysis of hepatic Pgc1a and G6pc mRNA levels in mice treated as in E (n = 5/group). (G) Representative Western blot analysis of hepatic PGC1α protein levels in mice treated as in E. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001, 2-tailed Student’s t test (A-D) or 2-way ANOVA (E, F).

PGC1α lies downstream of KLF9, and hepatic Klf9 deficiency decreases Pgc1a expression. Thus, we also performed Pgc1a rescue experiments in Klf9alb–/– mice. As a result, adenovirus-mediated PGC1α overexpression increased blood glucose levels in both Klf9alb–/– and Klf9fl/fl mice, and the blood glucose levels in Ad-Pgc1a–infected Klf9alb–/– mice were comparable to those in Ad-Pgc1a–infected Klf9fl/fl mice (Figure 4E). Consistent with these effects, Pgc1a rescue reversed the decreased expression of G6pc genes in the livers of Klf9fl/fl mice (Figure 4F). These data further confirm that PGC1α mediates the stimulatory effects of KLF9 on hepatic glucose metabolism.

Mice with Klf9 deficiency in the liver display fasting-induced hepatic steatosis. Given that PGC1α is a direct target gene of KLF9 and regulates hepatic fatty acid oxidation through coactivating PPARα in response to fasting (28–30), we next explored whether Klf9 deficiency affected hepatic lipid metabolism. Under feeding conditions, the livers of the Klf9alb–/– mice appeared grossly normal (Supplemental Figure 7A). However, after a prolonged fast (24 hours), the Klf9alb–/– mice displayed hepatic steatosis, as revealed by gross morphological changes and histological analysis (H&E staining) (Figure 5A). Biochemical analysis also revealed a significant increase in hepatic and serum triglycerides (TGs) (Figure 5, B and C). Additionally, serum free fatty acid (FFA) was increased in the Klf9alb–/– mice (Figure 5D). However, the hepatic and serum cholesterol remained unchanged (data not shown), indicating that KLF9 specifically regulated TG metabolism. We also studied the molecular mechanism responsible for the hepatic steatosis observed in the fasted Klf9alb–/– mice. We found that the mRNA levels of the target genes of Ppara, a master regulator of fatty acid oxidation, including Mcad, Cpt1a, Cyp4a10, and Cyp4a14, were decreased in the liver of the Klf9alb–/– mice (Figure 5E). Correspondingly, the ketone body levels in the serum of fasted Klf9alb–/– mice were reduced (Supplemental Figure 7B). Meanwhile, hepatic Klf9 deficiency decreased expression of lipogenic genes, including Srebp1c, Acc, and Scd1, in the fasted state (Supplemental Figure 7C). To further confirm that the decrease in Pgc1a contributes to hepatic steatosis observed in Klf9alb–/– mice, we performed Pgc1a rescue in livers of Klf9alb–/– mice. As expected, adenovirus-mediated Pgc1a overexpression reversed the decreased expression of genes involved in fatty acid oxidation, subsequently reducing hepatic TG levels in Klf9alb–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 7, D and E). We observed similar results in global Klf9-mutant mice (Supplemental Figure 8). These global Klf9-mutant mice also displayed fasting-induced hepatic steatosis and had increased TG levels in liver as well as increased serum TG and FFA levels (Supplemental Figure 8, A–D). Consistently, the expression of genes involved in fatty acid oxidation was also decreased in the Klf9-mutant mice (Supplemental Figure 8E). The changes in expression of these genes suggest that reduced fatty acid oxidation in hepatocytes may be a contributor to fasting-induced hepatic steatosis.

Figure 5 Liver-specific Klf9-deficient mice display fasting-induced hepatic steatosis. (A) Representative gross morphology and H&E staining of livers from Klf9fl/fl mice and Klf9alb–/– mice fasted for 24 hours. (B–D) Biochemical analysis showing hepatic TG (B), serum TG (C), and FFA (D) content in ad libitum–fed or 24 hour–fasted Klf9fl/fl mice and Klf9alb–/– mice (n = 5/group). (E) Quantitative PCR analysis of Pgc1a, Ppara, Mcad, Cpt1a, Cyp4a10 and Cyp4a14 in the livers of 24 hour–fasted Klf9fl/fl mice and Klf9alb–/– mice (n = 5/group). Scale bars: 20 μm. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA (B-D) or 2-tailed Student’s t test (E).

Hepatic Klf9 deficiency alleviates hyperglycemia induced by chronic Dex treatment. Long-term Dex therapy has serious side effects, including hyperglycemia and diabetes. To determine whether the induction of Klf9 by Dex/GR could account for this effect, Klf9alb–/– mice and Klf9fl/fl mice (control) were injected i.p. with Dex (1 mg/kg) or saline every other day for 2 months. Dex treatment did not significantly affect body weight gain or food intake (data not shown). However, long-term injection of Dex into control mice led to hyperglycemia, impaired glucose tolerance, and enhanced hepatic gluconeogenesis compared with saline treatment (Figure 6, A–C). Consistent with these findings, Dex treatment induced the expression of gluconeogenic genes in the livers of control mice (Figure 6, D and E). Strikingly, hepatic Klf9 deficiency significantly reduced the Dex-mediated induction of gluconeogenic gene expression and alleviated the glucose intolerance and hyperglycemia induced by Dex (Figure 6). These data clearly demonstrate that Klf9, at least in part, mediates the Dex/GR effects on hepatic glucose metabolism and hyperglycemia.

Figure 6 Hepatic Klf9 deficiency alleviates hyperglycemia induced by chronic Dex treatment. (A)Blood glucose in the 16 hour–fasted Klf9fl/fl mice and Klf9alb–/– mice (n = 6/group) treated with saline or Dex (1 mg/kg) every other day for 2 months (n = 6/group). (B, C) Blood glucose during GTT (B) and PTT (C) of Klf9fl/fl mice and Klf9alb–/– mice treated as in A. (D) Quantitative PCR analysis of Pgc1a, G6pc, and Glut2 in livers of Klf9fl/fl mice and Klf9alb–/– mice treated as in A (n = 6/group). (E) Representative Western blot analysis of hepatic KLF9 and PGC1α in mice treated as in A. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 2-way ANOVA (A-D).

Hepatic silencing of Klf9 alleviates hyperglycemia in other diabetic mice. Increased hepatic gluconeogenesis contributes to hyperglycemia. Moreover, GCs are dramatically increased in various metabolic syndrome models, including db/db and ob/ob mice (31). Thus, we first examined Klf9 expression in the livers of db/db mice. Hepatic Klf9 expression was significantly increased in db/db mice compared with that in control mice (Figure 7, A and B). Next, we determined whether hepatic KLF9 also affected the diabetic phenotype in db/db mice. We generated an adenovirus encoding an shRNA specific to the Klf9 gene (Ad-shKlf9) and an adenovirus encoding an shRNA against luciferase as a control (Ad-shCtrl). Interestingly, the infusion of Ad-shKlf9 into db/db mice via the tail vein led to a decrease in the expression of Klf9 and its target genes in the liver (Figure 7, C and D), subsequently leading to a marked decrease in fasting blood glucose levels in obese db/db mice (Figure 7E). The GTT and PTT results showed that Klf9 knockdown led to an improvement in glucose intolerance and a decrease in hepatic gluconeogenesis in db/db mice (Figure 7, F and G).

Figure 7 Hepatic Klf9 knockdown decreases blood glucose in db/db mice. (A) Quantitative PCR analysis of hepatic Klf9 and Pgc1a in db/db or db/m mice (db/db, n = 10 mice; db/m, n = 6 mice). (B) Representative Western blot analysis of hepatic KLF9 and PGC1α in db/db or db/m mice. (C) Quantitative PCR analysis of hepatic Pgc1a, G6pc, Pck1, and Glut2 in db/db mice injected with Ad-shCtrl or Ad-shKlf9 (n = 6/group). Seven days after infection, 6 hour–fasted mice were sacrificed for further analysis. (D) Representative Western blot analysis of KLF9 and PGC1α in livers of db/db mice treated as in C. (E) Blood glucose of 6 hour–fasted db/db or db/m mice treated as in C (n = 6/group). (F–G) Blood glucose during GTT (F) and PTT (G) in db/db mice infected with Ad-shCtrl or Ad-shKlf9 or db/m mice (n = 6/group). (H) Proposed model of GC induction of hepatic gluconeogenesis and hyperglycemia. GCs are diffused into hepatocytes, where GCs bind to GRs in the cytosol. The GC/GR complex translocates into the nucleus to activate Klf9 gene transcription, which in turn promotes Pgc1a expression, thereby activating the hepatic gluconeogenic program and leading to hyperglycemia. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 2-tailed Student’s t test (A, C) or 1-way ANOVA (E-G)

These experiments were broadened to ob/ob mice, and similar results were observed. The knockdown of Klf9 in the livers of ob/ob mice also significantly decreased the expression of Klf9 and its downstream genes, subsequently decreasing blood glucose levels (Supplemental Figure 9, A–C), improving glucose intolerance (GTT data), and decreasing hepatic gluconeogenesis (PTT data) (Supplemental Figure 9, D and E). These results suggest that hepatic Klf9 knockdown in diabetic mice reduces hepatic gluconeogenesis, eventually resulting in reduced blood glucose levels.

Based on previous reports and the results obtained in the present study, we propose a model for the regulation of hepatic gluconeogenesis by GCs. GCs promote hepatic gluconeogenesis through a GC/GR/KLF9/PGC1α/gluconeogenic gene signaling pathway (Figure 7H).