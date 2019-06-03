Taking KLF9 to “Cort” for crimes against metabolism

Commentary 10.1172/JCI128481
1Case Cardiovascular Research Institute and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, Cleveland, Ohio, USA.
2Department of Pathology, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA.
Address correspondence to: Mukesh K. Jain, Iris & Bert L. Wolstein Research Building, 2103 Cornell Road, Cleveland, Ohio 44106, USA. Phone: 216.368.3391; Email: mxj84@case.edu.
Glucocorticoids (GCs) are essential for proper glycemic control, but in excess, can lead to hyperglycemia and diabetes. In this issue of the JCI, Cui et al. elucidate a mechanism by which GCs regulate gluconeogenesis utilizing the transcription factor Krüppel-like factor 9 (KLF9) in physiology and disease settings. They report that KLF9 is a GC-inducible factor that ultimately increases the transcription of proliferator-activated receptor γ coactivator 1 α (PGC1α), resulting in gluconeogenesis. Given the high incidence of GC-induced diabetes, identification of this signaling axis provides, not only critical scientific insight, but also a foundation for preventative therapies for patients receiving chronic GC treatment.
