Advertisement
Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI213937
Find articles by Zhang, Y. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Wu, W. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Yang, X. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Luo, S. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Wang, X. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Da, Q. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Yan, K. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Hu, L. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Sun, S. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Du, X. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Li, X. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Han, Z. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Chen, F. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Gu, A. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Wang, L. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Zhang, Z. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Yu, B. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Yan, C. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Han, Y. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Han, Y. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Xie, L. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Ji, Y. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Published November 16, 2026 - More info
Aortic aneurysm is a high-risk cardiovascular disease without an effective cure. Vascular smooth muscle cell (VSMC) phenotypic switching is a key step in the pathogenesis of aortic aneurysm. Here, we revealed the role of histidine triad nucleotide-binding protein 1 (HINT1) in aortic aneurysm. HINT1 was upregulated both in aortic tissue from patients with aortic aneurysm and angiotensin II–induced aortic aneurysm mice. VSMC-specific HINT1 deletion alleviated aortic aneurysm via preventing VSMC phenotypic switching. With the stimulation of pathological factors, the increased nuclear translocation of HINT1 mediated by nucleoporin 98 promoted the interaction between HINT1 and transcription factor AP-2 α (TFAP2A), further triggered the transcription of integrin α6 (ITGA6) mediated by TFAP2A, and consequently activated the downstream focal adhesion kinase (FAK)/STAT3 signal pathway, leading to aggravation of VSMC phenotypic switching and aortic aneurysm. Importantly, defactinib treatment was demonstrated to limit aortic aneurysm development by inhibiting the FAK signal pathway. Thus, the HINT1/ITGA6/FAK axis emerges as a potential therapeutic strategy in aortic aneurysm.
Yan Zhang, Wencheng Wu, Xuehui Yang, Shanshan Luo, Xiaoqian Wang, Qiang Da, Ke Yan, Lulu Hu, Shixiu Sun, Xiaolong Du, Xiaoqiang Li, Zhijian Han, Feng Chen, Aihua Gu, Liansheng Wang, Zhiren Zhang, Bo Yu, Chenghui Yan, Yaling Han, Yi Han, Liping Xie, Yong Ji
Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2025;135(11):e186628. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI186628
Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2026;136(22):e213937. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI213937
The authors recently identified errors in the quantitative data and supporting data values for Supplemental Figures 3G, 6F, and 11H, and in the statistical analysis for Supplemental Figures 3G, 6F, and 11H. The original blot data underlying Supplemental Figures 6F and 11H were correct; the error was confined to quantitative data for SM22 in Supplemental Figure 6F and the cytoplasm data in Supplemental Figure 11H. In Supplemental Figure 3G, the original CT data for CNN1 were correct but the quantitative data for CNN1 were incorrect. The online version of the supplemental materials and the Supporting Data Values file has been corrected based on the original source data.
The authors regret the errors.
See the related article at HINT1 aggravates aortic aneurysm by targeting ITGA6/FAK axis in vascular smooth muscle cells.