Expression of Concern for Palmitoylation acts as a checkpoint for MAVS aggregation to promote antiviral innate immune responses

Advertisement
Expression of concern Open Access | 10.1172/JCI213314
Find articles by Wang, L. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Li, M. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Lian, G. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Yang, S. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Cai, J. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Cai, Z. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Wu, Y. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Cui, J. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Published October 15, 2026 - More info
Upon RNA virus infection, the signaling adaptor MAVS forms functional prion-like aggregates on the mitochondrial outer membrane, which serve as a central hub that links virus recognition to downstream antiviral innate immune responses. Multiple mechanisms regulating MAVS activation have been revealed; however, the checkpoint governing MAVS aggregation remains elusive. Here, we demonstrated that the palmitoylation of MAVS at cysteine 79 (C79), which is catalyzed mainly by the palmitoyl S-acyltransferase ZDHHC12, was essential for MAVS aggregation and antiviral innate immunity upon viral infection in macrophages. Notably, the systemic lupus erythematosus–associated mutation MAVS C79F was associated with defective palmitoylation, resulting in low type I interferon (IFN) production. Accordingly, Zdhhc12 deficiency apparently impaired RNA virus–induced type I IFN responses, and Zdhhc12-deficient mice were highly susceptible to lethal viral infection. These findings reveal a previously unknown mechanism by which the palmitoylation of MAVS is a checkpoint for its aggregation during viral infection to ensure timely activation of antiviral defense.
Liqiu Wang, Mengqiu Li, Guangyu Lian, Shuai Yang, Jing Cai, Zhe Cai, Yaoxing Wu, Jun Cui
Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2024;134(23):e177924. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI177924
Citation for this expression of concern: J Clin Invest. 2026;136(20):e213314. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI213314
The authors recently alerted the Editors to errors in the source data for Figures 4E, 5F, and 6M and Supplemental Figure 3H that were identified in a post-publication audit of the data. Although the authors have indicated that the errors were due to inadvertent mistakes, the Editors are issuing this Expression of Concern to alert readers to the issues. We have requested institutional oversight into this matter and will alert readers to the outcome when the institutional evaluation is complete.
See the related article at Palmitoylation acts as a checkpoint for MAVS aggregation to promote antiviral innate immune responses.