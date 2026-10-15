Expression of Concern for Proanthocyanidins enhance antitumor immunity by promoting ubiquitin-proteasomal PD-L1 degradation via stabilization of LKB1 and SYVN1

Abstract

Programmed cell death 1 ligand 1–targeted (PD-L1–targeted) immune checkpoint inhibitors are revolutionizing cancer therapy. However, strategies to induce endogenous PD-L1 degradation represent an emerging therapeutic paradigm. Here, we identified proanthocyanidins (PC) as a potent inducer of PD-L1 degradation through an endoplasmic reticulum–associated degradation (ERAD) mechanism. Mechanistically, PC exerted dual effects: First, it targeted and stabilized LKB1 to activate AMPK in tumor cells, subsequently inducing the phosphorylation of PD-L1 at Ser195 — a disruption that in turn impaired glycosylation of PD-L1 and promoted its retention in the ER. Second, PC directly bound to the E3 ubiquitin ligase SYVN1 to increase its protein stability, which strengthened PD-L1–SYVN1 binding, thereby accelerating K48-linked ubiquitination and proteasomal degradation of ER-retained PD-L1. This cascade culminated in the activation of CD8+ T cell–dominated antitumor immune responses, accompanied by suppression of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and regulatory T cells. In preclinical models of lung and colorectal cancer, PC exhibited synergistic antitumor efficacy when combined with anti–cytotoxic T lymphocyte antigen 4 (anti–CTLA-4) antibodies. Notably, PC also potently inhibited the progression of azoxymethane/dextran sodium sulfate–induced orthotopic colorectal cancer in mice. Collectively, our findings unveil an antitumor mechanism of PC, establishing this small-molecule compound as an ERAD pathway–exploiting immune checkpoint modulator with promising translational potential for cancer therapy.