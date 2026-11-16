Letter to the EditorImmunologyNephrology Open Access | 10.1172/JCI213243

BACKGROUND Anti-nephrin autoantibodies have emerged as a putative pathogenic driver in a subset of patients with podocytopathies, including those with posttransplant disease recurrence.METHODS We measured anti-nephrin autoantibodies in a cohort of 65 patients with podocytopathy associated with steroid-sensitive nephrotic syndrome (n = 39) and steroid-resistant nephrotic syndrome (n = 26) and in 34 patients with posttransplant podocytopathy recurrence. Fourteen patients with membranous nephropathy and 20 healthy volunteers served as controls. ELISA and immunoprecipitation assays were performed to detect anti-nephrin IgG using 2 different recombinant human nephrin proteins. Immunofluorescence analysis was performed to assess gG deposition and its colocalization with nephrin in renal biopsies.RESULTS When using an ELISA based on murine cell-derived human antigen, the highest positivity was found in healthy volunteers (55%), correlating with levels of circulating natural anti–α-galactose-α-1,3-galactose antibodies. This cross-reactivity was abrogated with recombinant human nephrin expressed in human cells. In this setting, very low prevalence (<5%) of anti-nephrin antibody-positive patients was found in steroid-sensitive and -resistant nephrotic syndrome cohorts and in patients with posttransplant disease recurrence. These frequencies were comparable to healthy volunteers. Using confocal and super-resolution microscopy, only trace amounts of IgM, but no IgG, were found in the glomeruli of analyzed biopsies, which did not colocalize with nephrin.CONCLUSION With the methodology presented here, anti-nephrin reactivity was extremely rare and occurred at comparably low frequencies in healthy controls, native-kidney podocytopathies, and posttransplant disease recurrence. This suggests that these autoantibodies are not inherently disease specific and may not serve as a broad biomarker across podocytopathies.TRIAL REGISTRATION ClinicalTrials.gov NCT06334692.FUNDING The Medici di Marignano family.

The authors reply: We thank Lafargue and Riella for their interest in our work (1). Our study was designed to determine whether anti-nephrin antibodies have a pathogenetic role in posttransplant focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) recurrence or can only be used as a marker for disease activity to drive therapeutic decisions (2). The statement that “the timing of recurrence appears atypical for classical recurrent FSGS” does not apply to our cohort. As noted by Lafargue and Riella, the mean time from transplantation to recurrence was 569 days in the 4 adults sampled during recurrence. However, this was largely driven by 2 patients with atypically late recurrences. This pattern was not representative of the cohort as a whole, as the remaining patients recurred within days to weeks, reflecting the timing indicated by the authors (1). Notably, all 3 pediatric patients sampled during recurrence that developed within 2–15 days after transplantation, exactly within the classical early-recurrence window, were antibody negative (2). Therefore, the timing of recurrence in our cohort cannot be described as “often late” as indicated in Table 1, but as “predominantly early,” as in the TANGO consortium.

Among 34 patients with posttransplant recurrence, 5 were sampled before transplantation and all were negative (2). The same applies to 7 patients (4 adults and 3 pediatric patients) sampled during active recurrence. Possible treatment effects were not an issue, since all samples were obtained within 10 days of diagnosis and before plasmapheresis or rituximab treatment. More importantly, allograft biopsies (n = 6) obtained at recurrence showed neither glomerular IgG deposition nor IgG-nephrin colocalization by either confocal microscopy or super-resolution microscopy.

In their letter, Lafargue and Riella describe TANGO as providing a contrasting perspective to ours (1). However, we found our cohort and theirs were strongly consistent. Specifically, the preliminary analysis of the TANGO study presented at the 2025 American Society of Nephrology annual meeting included 161 kidney transplant recipients with end-stage kidney disease attributed to FSGS and identified only 7 anti-nephrin–positive patients (4.3%) (3). Seropositivity was observed in 5/30 patients with recurrence versus 2/45 without recurrence, with no statistically significant association. In the current letter, they report an analysis from the same consortium in which 136 patients were included, of whom 11 were positive, with a significant association with recurrence (73% vs. 38%; HR 2.62) (1). It is important to clarify why, despite a smaller cohort presumably derived from the same population, the proportion of positive samples increased modestly (8%). In any case, the 2 analyses converge: anti-nephrin positivity in FSGS recurrence is extremely uncommon, as our study concluded.

We are therefore not convinced that their data and ours support a more nuanced role of these antibodies in a specific clinical context during recurrent FSGS. We offer an alternative interpretation based on a number of facts. First, a recent study by Raglianti et al. showed that isolated anti-nephrin positivity was not associated with recurrent FSGS (4). In fact, the presence of anti-nephrin antibodies was associated with preserved kidney function, sustained remission, and lower likelihood of FSGS. This is difficult to reconcile with a simple model in which anti-nephrin antibodies alone confer a more severe or treatment-resistant phenotype. Second, anti-nephrin antibodies have been reported at a similar prevalence (8%) in patients with IgA nephropathy, stressing again the possibility of a nonspecific epiphenomenon of podocyte stress and heavy proteinuria (5).

How do we reconcile all of this? In our view, podocyte-directed autoreactivity may arise from podocyte damage following an initial injury, through increased availability of cryptic podocyte antigens (4). The best example of this phenomenon in human disease is Dressler syndrome (6). This syndrome develops when cardiac tissue injury, resulting from myocardial infarction, cardiac surgery, or other myocardial or pericardial damage, exposes cardiac antigens and triggers an immune response with development of a variety of anti-myocardial antibodies and immune complex–mediated inflammation (6).

Finally, in their letter, Lafargue and Riella (1) attempt to establish anti-nephrin antibodies as a clinically actionable marker of a distinct subset of posttransplant recurrent patients, with prognostic value and potential to guide immunosuppression, ideally B cell–targeted therapies. However, this interpretation is difficult to reconcile with the broad efficacy of B cell depletion across podocytopathies. In adults and children, rituximab can induce or maintain remission, reduce immunosuppression requirements in steroid-dependent or frequently relapsing nephrotic syndrome, and halt disease-associated growth impairment in children (7).