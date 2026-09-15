Erratum to Clonal expansion of alveolar fibroblast progeny drives pulmonary fibrosis in mouse models

Advertisement
Erratum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI212784
Find articles by Molina, C. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Tsukui, T. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |
Find articles by Khan, I. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |
Find articles by Ren, X. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |
Find articles by Qiu, W. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Matthay, M. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Wolters, P. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |
Find articles by Sheppard, D. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |
Published September 15, 2026 - More info
Pulmonary fibrosis (PF) has been called a fibroproliferative disease, yet the functional importance of proliferating fibroblasts to PF has not been systematically examined. In response to alveolar injury, quiescent alveolar fibroblasts differentiate into fibrotic fibroblasts that express high amounts of collagens. However, what role, if any, proliferation plays in the accumulation of fibrotic fibroblasts has remained unclear. Using 5-ethynyl-2′-deoxyuridine (EdU) incorporation, genetic lineage tracing, and single-cell RNA-Seq, we delineated the proliferation dynamics of lung fibroblasts during post-injury fibrogenesis. We found substantial DNA replication in progeny of alveolar fibroblasts in 2 independent models of PF. Lineage labeling revealed clonal expansion of these fibroblast descendants principally in regions of fibrotic remodeling. The transcriptome of proliferating fibroblasts closely resembled that of fibrotic fibroblasts, suggesting that fibroblasts can first differentiate into fibrotic fibroblasts and then proliferate. Genetic ablation of proliferating fibroblasts and selective inhibition of cytokinesis in alveolar fibroblast descendants significantly mitigated PF and rescued lung function. Furthermore, fibroblasts in precision-cut lung slices from human fibrotic lungs exhibited higher proliferation rates than did those in nondiseased lungs. Together, this work establishes fibroblast proliferation as a critical driver of PF and suggests that specifically targeting fibroblast proliferation could be a new therapeutic strategy for fibrotic diseases.
Christopher Molina, Tatsuya Tsukui, Imran S. Khan, Xin Ren, Wenli Qiu, Michael Matthay, Paul Wolters, Dean Sheppard
Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2025;135(22):e191826. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI191826
Citation for this erratum: J Clin Invest. 2026;136(18):e212784. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI212784
During preparation of this manuscript, JCI staff inadvertently introduced an error in Figure 4B, which was duplicated from Figure 3B. The correct figure is shown below, and the HTML and PDF versions of the article have been updated online.
The JCI regrets the error.
See the related article at Clonal expansion of alveolar fibroblast progeny drives pulmonary fibrosis in mouse models.