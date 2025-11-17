Clonal expansion of alveolar fibroblast progeny drives pulmonary fibrosis in mouse models

Sex as a biological variable. Our study examined male and female animals, and similar findings are reported for both sexes.

Mice and bleomycin/silica treatment. The following mouse strains were used for experiments: C56BL/6 WT mice (Jax strain no. 000664, The Jackson Laboratory); Scube2-CreER mice (generated in the Sheppard Laboratory) (23); Cthrc1-CreER mice (generated in the Sheppard Laboratory) (23); R26-Ai14 mice (Jax strain no. 007914); Brainbow2.1/Confetti mice (Jax strain no. 017492) (72); Esco2-floxed mice (Jax strain no. 030199); and Ect2-floxed mice (a gift from Alan Fields, Mayo Clinic, Jacksonville, Florida, USA) (55). Sex-matched littermates, aged 12–16 weeks, were used for the experiments. Because male mice develop more severe fibrosis after bleomycin treatment (73), males were treated with 2.5 units/kg bleomycin, and female mice were treated with 3 units/kg bleomycin in 75 μL saline by oropharyngeal aspiration. For silica treatments, the average cohort weights were used to deliver 400 mg/kg silica to male mice and 450 mg/kg silica to female mice in 75 μL saline by oropharyngeal aspiration. Silica (MIN-U_SIL5, US Silica) was baked in hydrochloric acid at 110°C overnight, and then washed in sterile saline as previously described (23). Scube2-CreER mice were injected i.p. with 2 mg tamoxifen (MilliporeSigma, T5648) dissolved in olive oil (MilliporeSigma, O1514, 20 mg/mL) once daily for 2 weeks, followed by a 2-week washout period prior to treatment with bleomycin or silica. Cthrc1-CreER mice were injected i.p. with 2 mg tamoxifen dissolved in olive oil once daily for 6 days after bleomycin treatment.

EdU treatments. For continuous labeling experiments, EdU (Thermo Fisher Scientific, A10044) was dissolved in distilled water (1 mg/mL) and changed every other day for 21 days. For all pulse-labeling experiments, EdU was dissolved in sterile PBS (10 mg/mL) using a 50°C water bath, and then diluted in sterile PBS to deliver 50 mg/kg mouse body weight EdU in 200 μL PBS. To measure the rolling average of EdU uptake over a 4-day period (Supplemental Figure 1), mice were injected i.p. with EdU once daily for 4 days prior to harvesting the lungs. To measure EdU uptake during the 24 hours prior to harvesting, EdU was injected i.p. once 23 hours prior to harvesting and again at 1 hour prior to harvesting. For PCLSs, EdU was dissolved in DMEM/F12 + GlutaMAX (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 10565018) and added to the culture media at a 20 μM concentration. Lung slices without EdU were used as negative controls for flow cytometric gating. For all experiments, EdU uptake was measured by flow cytometry using the Click-iT Plus EdU Alexa Fluor 647 Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific, C10634).

Tissue dissociation. Mouse lungs were dissociated as previously described (23). In brief, mouse lungs were perfused with PBS through the right ventricle, and then the left lung was minced with scissors. The tissue was suspended in 1 mL protease solution [0.25% collagenase A, MilliporeSigma), 1 U/mL dispase (MilliporeSigma), 2,000 U/mL DNase I (MilliporeSigma) in HBBS (Thermo Fisher Scientific)] and then transferred into a 24-well plate and placed in a 37°C incubator for 60 minutes with trituration by micropipette every 20 minutes. The single-cell suspension was filtered through a 70 μM cell strainer (BD Biosciences), washed with PBS and resuspended in 1 mL ACK RBC lysis buffer (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 90 seconds, and then washed with 10% FBS, and resuspended in 1% BSA (Fisher BioReagents). For dissociation of human lung tissue, 3 PCLSs, (approximately 1 cm height × 1 cm width × 500 μm thick each) were minced with scissors then suspended in 3 mL protease solution, with all other downstream steps being identical to those for the mouse lung dissociation.

Pulse oximetry. Mice were gently shaved around the neck using an electric trimmer, and a MouseOx pulse oximetry collar (Starr Life Sciences) was secured to the neck to enable continuous measurement of oxygen saturation. Readings were recorded for a minimum of 5 minutes, and for each animal, the highest 1,500 pulse oximetry values were averaged.

Flow cytometry. Following lung tissue dissociation, 3 × 106 cells were used for flow cytometry. Cells were incubated with primary conjugated antibodies in 1% BSA PBS for 30 minutes on ice. CountBright Plus Ready Tubes (Thermo Fisher Scientific, C40000) were used for absolute cell counts. The following anti-mouse reagents were used at 1:100 concentrations unless otherwise specified: LIVE/DEAD stain (DAPI 0.1 μg/mL; Live-or-Dye 330/410 [1:500], Biotium); CD45 (clone 30-F11, BV786, BD Biosciences); CD31 (clone 390, BV605, BD Biosciences); EPCAM (clone G8.8, PE, BV421 BioLegend); MCAM (clone ME-9F1, Alexa Fluor 488, BioLegend); and CD9 (clone MZ3, APC/Fire 750, BioLegend). The following anti-human reagents were used at 1:100 concentrations unless otherwise specified: LIVE/DEAD stain (Live-or-Dye 330/410 [1:200], Biotium; CD45 (clone HI30, APC-Fire 750, Biotin, BioLegend); CD31 (clone WM59, BV605, BV786, Biotin, BD Biosciences); EPCAM (clone 9C4, PE, BioLegend); MCAM (clone P1H12, PE-Cy7, BioLegend); and streptavidin (BV605, BD Biosciences). Data were acquired with the Aria Fusion (BD Biosciences) using BD FACSDiva and analyzed using FlowJo software (BD). Day 21 was selected for FACS quantification of tdTomato+ fibroblasts on the basis of our prior work identifying this as the peak of Cthrc1+ fibroblast accumulation in bleomycin-challenged lungs (23).

Real-time qPCR. Approximately 3,000 cells were sorted directly into 400 μL TRIzol (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 15596026), and RNA was isolated according to the manufacturer’s instructions. RNA was reverse transcribed using SuperScript IV VILO Master Mix with the ezDNase Enzyme kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 11756050). Real-time qPCR was performed using PowerUp SYBR Green Master Mix (Thermo Fisher Scientific, A25742) with a Quant Studio 4 (Applied Biosystems). qPCR primers are listed in Supplemental Table 1. For qPCR analysis of Ect2, Scube2-CreER tdTomato+ fibroblasts were initially sorted on post-injury day 21, according to the same strategy used for Esco2. However, Ect2 transcripts were undetectable at this time point. The sort was therefore repeated on day 10 following bleomycin injury, a time point that captures the peak of fibroblast proliferation in this model.

Hydroxyproline assay. Hydroxyproline was measured as previously described (23). The left lobe was homogenized using a Tissue Tearer (Biospec Products, 985370-395), precipitated with trichloroacetic acid, baked in hydrochloric acid at 110°C overnight, reconstituted in water, and finally analyzed by colorimetric chloramine T assay. Day 28 was selected for hydroxyproline measurement to align with prior studies showing measurable collagen accumulation at this time point in both silica- and bleomycin-induced fibrosis (74, 75).

Human PCLSs. Fibrotic lung tissues were obtained at the time of lung transplantation from patients with a diagnosis of IPF or silicosis. Basilar subpleural lung tissue was washed in PBS 3 times for 10 minutes each. Eighteen gauge needles were used to instill 2% agarose (Thermo Fisher Scientific, BP1360-100) in PBS into the large airways, and then left on ice for 30 minutes to solidify. The inflated lung was cut into approximately 2 cm3 cubes, mounted onto the stage of a Leica VT1200 vibratome. Sections of 500 μm thickness were cut at 0.70 mm/s, and then cut with scissors into slices (~1 cm height × 1 cm width) and placed into a 24-well plate in PBS on ice. Lung slices were then transferred into new 24-well plates containing DMEM/F12 + GlutaMAX (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 10565018) supplemented with Fungizone (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 15290026, 1:400), Primocin (InvivoGen, ant-pm-1, 100 μg/mL), insulin-transferrin-selenium (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 41-400-045, 1:100), EdU (Thermo Fisher Scientific, A10044, 20 μM), and 1% FBS. Media were changed daily. Lung slices were cultured for 2 days at 37°C, 8% CO 2 and then washed in PBS and diced using scissors. Three lung slices were pooled into a single technical replicate. Three technical replicates (n = 9 lung slices total) per donor were analyzed by flow cytometry and then averaged to obtain a single value for plotting.

Histology. The right lung was inflated with 4% PFA in PBS under constant pressure of 25 cm H 2 O, tied off, and then fixed in 4% PFA in PBS overnight at 4°C. Mouse lungs were then washed in PBS for 1 hour. The right upper lobe was used for cleared whole lung imaging. For confocal imaging, the right lung or human PCLSs were transferred into 30% sucrose in PBS overnight and then embedded in Tissue-Plus Optimal Cutting Temperature compound (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 23-730-571) for cryosectioning.

Confocal imaging of human PCLSs. Cryosections (12 μm thick) of human PCLSs were mounted on Superfrost Plus slides (Thermo Fisher Scientific), rinsed in PBS, and photobleached to reduce autofluorescence using 3 rounds of quenching solution as previously described (76), with 45W LED panels (Amazon, B0DWMZ4K2M). EdU incorporation was detected using the Alexa Fluor 488 EdU Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific, C10337) and counterstained with DAPI. ISH for Cthrc1 was performed using the RNAscope Multiplex Fluorescent Reagent Kit version 2 (ACD). Images were acquired on a Stellaris confocal microscope (Leica).

Confocal imaging of fibrotic and control mouse lungs. Cryosections (12 μm thick) of mouse lung were mounted on Superfrost Plus glass slides (Thermo Fisher Scientific), washed in PBS, and counterstained with DAPI. Representative images of DAPI and tdTomato+ cells were acquired on a Stellaris confocal microscope (Leica).

Confocal imaging of Brainbow2.1 Confetti mouse lungs. Cryosections (100 μm thick) of mouse lung were washed in PBS and then transferred into CUBIC-L (TCI, T3740) and incubated at 37°C on an orbital shaker (235g) for 24 hours. Lung sections were stained with DRAQ7 (BioLegend) in PBS for 1 hour at room temperature, transferred to a 24-well glass bottom plate (Cellvis, P24-1.5H-N), and then immersed in CUBIC R+M (TCI, T3741) for 2 hours at room temperature. Z-stack optical sections (50 μm) were obtained using an inverted Leica Stellaris Confocal Microscope. DAPI, GFP, YFP, and RFP channels were acquired for Scube2-CreER-Brainbow2.1 mouse lung sections. Cthrc1-CreER labels a small percentage of lineage-positive cells at baseline (23), so we only quantified cytoplasmic YFP+ and cytoplasmic RFP+ clones with clear fibroblast morphology for Cthrc1-CreER Brainbow2.1 mice. 3D maximum projection images were generated in Imaris Viewer 10.2.0.

Picrosirius red imaging. Six cryosections (12 μm) were collected per lung, spaced at 30 μm intervals to ensure even sampling across the tissue depth. Sections were mounted on Superfrost Plus slides (Thermo Fisher Scientific), rinsed in PBS, and stained with Picrosirius red to visualize fibrillar collagen. For each biological replicate, 3 random fields were acquired from saline-treated lungs, and 6 lesion-enriched fields were imaged from fibrotic lungs. Images were obtained using a ×20 objective on a DMi8 inverted wide-field microscope (Leica). Collagen content was quantified using the ImageJ color deconvolution macro (77) and expressed as the percentage of area positive for Picrosirius red. We selected day 28 for Picrosirius red imaging to align with prior studies showing measurable collagen accumulation at this time point in both silica- and bleomycin-induced fibrosis (74, 75).

Cleared whole lung and light sheet imaging. After fixation in 4% PFA, the right upper lobe was transferred into CUBIC-L (TCI, T3740) and incubated at 37°C on an orbital shaker (180 rpm) for 24 hours 3 times, and then washed in PBS as previously described (23). The cleared right upper lobe was RI matched in CUBIC R+M (TCI, T3741) for 36 hours at room temperature, and then transferred into RI 1.520 Mounting Solution for Cubic R+ (TCI, M3294). Images were acquired on the Nikon AZ100 Light Sheet microscope using the RFP channel to detect tdTomato and GFP channel to detect autofluorescence. 3D maximum projection images were generated using Imaris Viewer 10.2.0.

scRNA-Seq analysis for publicly available mouse lung dataset. We used our previously published scRNA-Seq dataset of bleomycin-treated Scube2-CreER; Ai14 mouse lung fibroblasts (GSE210341) (23) uploaded to the GEO database. Using Seurat version 5, the proliferating fibroblast cluster was divided into subsets and reclustered using NormalizeData, FindVariableFeatures, RunFastMNN, RunUMAP (1:20 dimensions), FindNeighbors (1:20 dimensions), and FindClusters (0.3 resolution). Differentially expressed genes for each of the proliferating fibroblast clusters were identified using the FindMarkers function (minimum percent, 0.25; log fold change [FC] threshold, 0.25). tdTomato+ cells were defined by a natural log–normalized tdTomato expression level of greater than 3.5 to quantify the percentage of tdTomato+ cells per cluster as previously described (23). Scaled average gene expression was used to calculate the Spearman correlation coefficients for each cell cluster and plotted using pheatmap. Ggplot was used to generate scatter plots of differentially expressed genes comparing proliferating fibrotic fibroblasts (day 7) versus reference alveolar fibroblasts (all days) and nonproliferating fibrotic fibroblasts (day 7) versus reference alveolar fibroblasts (all days). Day 7 was selected because this time point had the highest frequency of proliferating fibroblasts.

scRNA-Seq analysis for the publicly available human lung dataset. We used our previously published (23) combined scRNA-Seq Seurat object of pathologic and alveolar fibroblasts derived from normal and fibrotic human lungs by Tsukui (GSE132771) (23), Adams (GSE147066) (78), and Haberman (GSE135893) (63) uploaded to the GEO database. We excluded cells from the Adams (GSE147066) dataset because Adams et al. regressed out cell-cycle genes. Cell-cycle scores were then calculated using the cell-cycle scoring package in Seurat version 5. We observed a lower frequency of high cell-cycle scores in cells derived from the Tsukui (GSE132771) dataset, which may be due to longer storage of fresh tissue prior to tissue dissociation. Thus, we focused exclusively on cells derived from the Habermann dataset (GSE135893). To define proliferating versus nonproliferating cells, we used the density-based spatial clustering of applications with noise (DBSCAN) algorithm to identify hierarchical clusters based on cell-cycle scores (eps 0.037, minPts 3). The decision tree model (rpart package) was then used to identify optimal cutoffs of cell-cycle scores to delineate proliferating from nonproliferating cells (Supplemental Figure 4).

Statistics. Unpaired parametric, 2-tailed t tests were used for single comparisons between 2 groups. Two-way ANOVA with Tukey’s correction was used for multiple comparisons between 3 or more groups. A P value less than 0.05 was considered significant. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM.

Study approval. Animal studies were approved by the IACUC of UCSF, San Francisco, California. The protocol for harvesting human fibrotic lung tissue was approved by the UCSF Committee on Human Research, and written informed consent was received prior to participation. The study was conducted according to Declaration of Helsinki principles.

Data availability. The scRNA-Seq analysis was performed on publicly available data from the Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) database (GSE132771 and GSE135893). The Supporting Data Values file is included in the supplemental materials.