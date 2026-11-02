Pulmonary arterial hypertension–associated cerebellar impairment extends evidence linking cardiometabolic and neurodegenerative diseases

This premise of similar pathobiology is supported by evidence linking lysosomal dysfunction to neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease (13, 14), as well as to atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (15, 16). To further investigate this possibility, the authors take an innovative approach: they leverage published evidence linking PAH severity to a single nucleotide polymorphism that reduces expression of NCOA7 (12), a protein that facilitates lysosomal lipid handling. Several prior observations support the hypothesis that upregulation of NCOA7 plays a protective role in patients with PAH. For one, the authors previously reported that in a mouse model of PAH, created by overexpression of IL-6 in airway epithelial cells (17), NCOA7 deficiency exacerbated lysosomal dysregulation, elevating generation of oxysterols and inflammatory molecules in pulmonary arterioles and endothelial cells (12). They next considered whether NCOA7 deficiency might also exacerbate the neurological deficits associated with PAH.

They report that in patients with PAH, circulating inflammatory mediators (identified using Olink plasma proteomics) associate negatively with a single nucleotide polymorphism in the NCOA7 gene that increases its expression. This same polymorphism associates with improved L-CRBL–L-SFG connectivity in individuals with PAH, again consistent with a protective role played by NCOA7.

To further interrogate this link, Okawa, Shi, et al. returned to the mouse model of PAH (originally described in ref. 17). They report that as they observed in humans, cerebellar degeneration occurred in these mice and that its severity was also increased by NCOA7 deficiency. Combined with evidence that cerebellar NCOA7 expression is increased in both humans and mice with PAH, these findings suggest that (a) NCOA7 upregulation helps limit oxysterol-induced damage and (b) reduced NCOA7 activity is a “second hit” that exacerbates disease severity.

What is the nature of this second hit? NCOA7 binds to the cytoplasmic domain of the vacuolar ATPase proton pump (18), helping maintain the low lysosomal pH needed for proteases to digest proteins and for lysosomal acid lipase to digest lipids (Figure 1). Loss of NCOA7 therefore leads to lysosomal alkalinization and trapping and oxidation of lipids, with subsequent release of oxysterols into the local microenvironment and, ultimately, into the circulation. Loss of NCOA7 has also been shown to reduce expression of lysosomal markers in brain and to cause neuronal patterning defects in animal models (18). The second hit induced by NCOA7 deficiency, therefore, could affect the brain as well as vascular endothelium (19).

To determine if NCOA7 deficiency predisposes to microglial activation, the authors employed a cultured human microglial cell line. They report that in these cells, NCOA7 silencing induced lysosomal dysfunction, increased intracellular oxysterol accumulation, impaired phagocytosis, and increased expression of inflammatory cytokines (10), responses that overlap with those associated with NCOA7 deficiency in pulmonary arteriolar endothelium (12) and are consistent with evidence identifying pulmonary oxysterol and bile acid metabolites as predictors of mortality in humans with PAH (20).

If the neurodegenerative consequences of PAH involve impaired lysosomal oxysterol handling by cerebellar microglia, a key question remains: why should this microglial activation response be specific to the cerebellum? One possibility is based on evidence that compared with microglia in other brain areas, cerebellar microglia are endowed with several distinctive features. Among those is heightened responsivity to immunogenic stimuli (21), raising the possibility that cerebellar microglia are uniquely sensitive to mishandling of lysosomal oxysterol metabolism. If true, this attribute would provide crucial support to the hypothesis that PAH and L-CRBL–L-SFG connectivity deficits share underlying disease mechanisms.