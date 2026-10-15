Cells heal themselves: gene-edited hematopoietic stem cells restore frataxin deficiency in multiple organs

Although clinically identified more than 150 years ago (5) and molecularly defined three decades ago (1), there is no current effective therapy for those with FRDA. Most widely available treatments focus on improving quality of life, maximizing function, and reducing complications (2).

Recent efforts to develop new therapies have followed two avenues. The first targets modulation of downstream pathways such as iron homeostasis, oxidative stress, and mitochondrial biogenesis to ameliorate the effects of reduced FXN levels. Approved compounds in use or in active clinical trials include omaveloxolone, a nuclear factor erythroid 2–related factor 2 activator that reduces oxidative stress, and induces the broad activation of intracellular and mitochondrial antioxidative pathways (6); and high-dose resveratrol, a naturally occurring polyphenol that promotes mitochondrial biosynthesis (7). Numerous other compounds are in the development pipeline, such as iron chelators, epigenetic desilencers, ubiquitin-proteosome inhibitors, transcriptional inducers, and kinase inhibitors (8).

The second approach tackles the problem at its source, attempting to increase FXN levels through gene or protein replacement, molecular transcriptional stabilization or upregulation, and gene editing (8). Several gene replacement therapies are in clinical trials for cardiac tissues and the central nervous system, but they rely on delivery by adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors. AAV vectors tend to display tissue-specific tropism but cannot be administered in multiple doses targeting different tissues due to the development of a robust adaptive immune response that can lead to suppression of transgene expression or severe adverse events (9). Delivery to the central nervous system also presents its own challenges, such as the vector’s penetration of the blood-brain barrier, dose-limiting toxicity, and a requirement for surgical or intrathecal administration.

An alternative to gene replacement is in vivo editing of the variant gene itself. This has been successfully demonstrated in other human disorders: hereditary angioedema and carbamoyl-phosphate synthetase deficiency have both been successfully treated in humans using a lipid nanoparticle delivery system rather than AAV (10, 11). Although this delivery route bypasses viral vector immunogenicity, lipid nanoparticles accumulate primarily in hepatocytes and have their own associated toxicity and reactivity issues (12).