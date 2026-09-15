Corrigendum to Genome-wide CRISPR screen identifies a cytokine-enhancer circuit driving HIF-2α activation in renal cancer

Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI211482

Resistance to HIF-2α inhibitors such as belzutifan underscores the need to better understand how HIF-2α is transcriptionally regulated in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC). Here, we uncover a cytokine-driven enhancer mechanism that sustains HIF-2α expression through the JAK1/STAT3 signaling pathway. Using a genome-wide CRISPR screen in von Hippel–Lindau–deficient (VHL-deficient) ccRCC cells, we identified SOCS3 as a key negative regulator of HIF-2α. Mechanistically, loss of SOCS3 activates JAK1/STAT3 signaling, leading to the recruitment of STAT3 to distal enhancers upstream of endothelial PAS domain-containing protein (EPAS1) that physically loop to its promoter to drive HIF-2α transcription. This cytokine-enhancer circuit was recapitulated in samples from patients with ccRCC and functionally validated using CRISPR interference (CRISPRi), which disrupted enhancer-promoter looping and reduced tumor growth in HIF-2α–dependent models. SOCS3 overexpression or pharmacologic inhibition of JAK1/STAT3 markedly suppressed HIF-2α expression and tumor progression both in vitro and in vivo. Unlike prior studies focusing on VHL/HIF occupancy–driven enhancer activation, this work defines a trans-acting cytokine–JAK1/STAT3 pathway that transcriptionally controls EPAS1. Together, these findings reveal a targetable enhancer mechanism that sustains HIF-2α expression and suggest that combined inhibition of JAK1/STAT3 and HIF-2α may overcome therapeutic resistance in kidney cancer.

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2025;136(10):e201639. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI201639

Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2026;136(18):e211482. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI211482

After publication of this article, the authors became aware of the following errors: A portion of the qPCR data was incorrectly duplicated in Supplementary Figure 2G. The error is isolated to the A498 dataset in Supplementary Figure 2G. Also, we identified a typographical error in the legend for Figure 1 regarding the reference to panels (I and J). The correct figure legend is shown below. The HTML and PDF versions of the article, including Supporting data values, have been updated online.

The authors regret the errors.