Good vibes keep worries at bay: a prefrontal-hypothalamic pathway engages positive affect to mitigate fear

The results point to various possibilities to improve extinction learning and clinical outcomes of exposure therapy. These include testing if administration of SIRT1 agonists like resveratrol after therapy may prevent future relapse of symptoms. Another possibility could be testing whether directly targeting positive affect behaviorally or pharmacologically during extinction could lead to enhanced recruitment of mPFCExt-SuM neurons and resistance to fear relapse.

Chronic pain is frequently comorbid with PTSD (19). Future studies should investigate whether chronic pain and persistent PTSD symptoms are characterized by shared neurobiological disruptions involving the mPFC-SuM pathway or alterations in SIRT1 expression. This line of research may be particularly valuable because it could help identify clinical biomarkers, improve understanding of the mechanisms underlying chronic pain–PTSD comorbidity, and reveal therapeutic targets to improve treatment of these two conditions. Furthermore, an additional question that could stem from this line of research could be whether deficient processes related to positive affect are a risk factor for developing chronic pain and/or PTSD.

One of the most intriguing findings in the current study involved allowing water-deprived mice to consume water, a reliable method of evoking positive affect. A subset of mice consumed significantly less water, which could be interpreted as reduced sensitivity to the positive affective experience. The mice with low water intake displayed greater freezing during spontaneous recovery tests, suggesting that they are more vulnerable to regaining the fear response. However, the study measured water intake only after fear conditioning and extinction training. The lack of information about preconditioning water intake raises the question of whether low-intake mice had a preexisting affective deficit or experienced anhedonia after fear conditioning due to another underlying vulnerability to traumatic stress.

Activation of the mPFCExt-SuM pathway had a greater effect in suppressing spontaneous recovery in low-water intake mice compared with its effect in the normal-intake population. This may reflect that augmenting the positive affective mPFCExt-SuM pathway suppresses fear expression in this vulnerable group. However, despite activation of the mPFCExt-SuM pathway, low-water intake mice displayed 40% freezing during the spontaneous recovery test compared with approximately 30% freezing in the normal-intake mice, suggesting that stimulating this projection may not be sufficient to fully suppress fear expression in this more vulnerable subgroup. Achieving freezing levels closer to those of the normal-intake group may require more robust manipulations or concurrent engagement of additional pathways. For example, simultaneous activation of mPFCExt-SuM with the mPFC-ZI projection may provide synergistic effects for full suppression of fear responses.

While Lin et al. demonstrated that the mPFCExt ensemble projected onto glutamatergic SuM neurons, as well as showcased a role for mPFCExt-SuMSIRT1 projections, they did not perform verification of Glu/SIRT1 overlap within these populations. There still is a possibility that only a subset of glutamatergic SuM neurons are also SIRT1-positive; thus, this subset and other SIRT1-expressing cell types may also contribute to extinction persistence in the context of SIRT1 overexpression.

Overall, the findings produced within this article substantially contribute to the field of affective neuroscience and provide a mechanistic link between valence and motivated behaviors as a key factor in improving extinction persistence. Future studies could use the same methods to explore downstream projections of the central nucleus of the amygdala, another region that governs valence-based responses, reward processing, and fear extinction (20). Additionally, the findings imply that therapeutic treatments could employ personalized strategies that explicitly activate and enhance positive affective pathways to improve fear extinction in trauma-related disorders.