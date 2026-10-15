Resolving the links between efferocytosis and DNMT3A mutation–driven clonal hematopoiesis in atherosclerosis

Atherosclerosis and its sequelae represent the leading cause of mortality worldwide. Given the central role of chronic inflammation in the development of atherosclerotic plaque, preclinical and clinical studies have largely focused on the use of antiinflammatory therapies, such as statins, colchicine, and IL-6–directed treatments to mitigate downstream cardiovascular events. In parallel, pro-resolving therapies may be equally important to mitigate inflammation and promote tissue repair (1). Several classes of endogenous specialized pro-resolving mediators have been implicated in vascular disease, including resolvins, protectins, and maresins, all of which function to reprogram immune cell subsets toward the resolution of inflammation (2). In addition to their roles in limiting neutrophil recruitment and counterregulating inflammatory cytokines, these pro-resolving mediators enhance macrophage-mediated clearance of apoptotic cells, a process known as efferocytosis (3).

Prior work has shown that specialized pro-resolving mediator levels are decreased in vulnerable atherosclerotic plaques and that treatment with resolvins can improve efferocytosis and promote plaque stability in mouse models of atherosclerosis (4). Macrophages take up amino acids, including methionine, during efferocytosis (5). Apoptotic cell–derived methionine is converted to S-adneosylmethionine, which then activates DNTM3A-mediated DNA methylation, promoting ERK1/2–TGF-β1 signaling in efferocytosing macrophages to enhance tissue resolution (6). Notably, DNMT3A is the most frequently mutated gene in clonal hematopoiesis (CH), which leads to the expansion of leukocytes with acquired somatic mutations. DNMT3A mutation–driven CH (DNMT3A-CH) has been linked to a higher risk of coronary heart disease in humans and accelerated atherosclerosis in mouse models (7, 8) through what appears to be an IL-6–independent mechanism, based on human genetic data (9). A prior report implicated DNMT3A’s role in cGAS-type I interferon signaling in macrophages isolated from human atherosclerotic plaques (10), although the exact mechanisms by which DNTM3A-CH may contribute to atherosclerosis have not been fully established.