Efferocytosis activates a DNMT3A-mediated oxidized DNA repair pathway to enable tissue resolution

Efferocytosis induces the suppression of nuclear oxDNA in a DNMT3A-dependent manner. While studying responses of macrophages to the uptake of Jurkat cells rendered apoptotic by UV irradiation (ACs), we observed a previously unknown phenomenon in which efferocytosis suppressed basal levels of nuclear oxDNA. Specifically, we incubated mouse bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs) in the absence or presence of ACs for 45 minutes, which stimulated efferocytosis, followed by AC removal and a 1-hour chase period. The macrophages were then immunostained for the oxDNA marker 8-OHdG and various nuclear markers. The data show that 8-OHdG MFI in nuclei, identified by immunostaining for histone 2A (H2A) or lamin B1, was suppressed by efferocytosis in macrophages (Figure 1, A and B). To understand how efferocytosis causes the suppression of nuclear oxDNA, we explored pathways known to be activated by AC uptake in macrophages. One such pathway involves AC-derived methionine, which increases the methyl donor S-adenosylmethionine (SAM) and SAM-dependent DNMT3A-mediated DNA methylation (8). We found that efferocytosis-induced suppression of nuclear oxDNA was not seen in BMDMs lacking DNMT3A (DNMT3A-KO) (Figure 1, A and B), which could not be explained by impaired primary efferocytosis in DNMT3A-KO versus control macrophages (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI203265DS1). Efferocytosis also decreased total cellular 8-OHdG in a DNMT3A-dependent manner after a 1-hour chase, and we also observed this suppression after a 3-hour chase but not after a 6-hour or 24-hour chase (Supplemental Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Efferocytosis induces suppression of oxDNA in a DNMT3A-dependent manner. (A) BMDMs from WT (Ctrl) or Dnmt3a–/– (KO) mice were incubated without or with ACs (–ACs, +ACs) for 45 minutes, after which noninternalized ACs were removed by rinsing. After an additional 1-hour incubation, the cells were immunostained for 8-OHdG and H2A (nucleus), and 8-OHdG MFI in H2A+ areas (arrows) were quantified by confocal fluorescence microscopy (n = 3 replicates/group; similar results were observed in 3 replicate experiments). (B) Similar to A, but BMDMs were immunostained for the nuclear envelope marker lamin B1, and 8-OHdG MFI inside lamin B–stained nuclei (arrows) was quantified (n = 3–4 replicates/group). (C) Similar to A, but HMDMs were treated with scrambled RNA (Scr) or siDNMT3A, and 8-OHdG MFI in DAPI+ nuclei (arrows) was quantified (n = 4–6 replicates/group). (D) Similar to A, but BMDMs were exposed to apoptotic HMDMs and quantified for 8-OHdG MFI in DAPI+ nuclei (arrows) (n = 3 replicates/group). MΦs, macrophages. (E) Control or DNMT3A-KO BMDMs were pretreated for 2 hours with vehicle (DMSO) or 20 μM 5-azacytidine (5-AzaC) and then quantified for 8-OHdG MFI in DAPI+ areas (arrows) (n = 3–4 replicates/group). (F) Mouse bone marrow stem cells were transduced with control (Ctrl) or Tet1 retrovirus (Tet1 RV) and then incubated for 7 days with macrophage-differentiation medium containing macrophage colony-stimulating factor (M-SCF). The resulting macrophages were quantified for 8-OHdG MFI in DAPI+ nuclei (n = 3 replicates/group). Arrows indicate nuclei. Scale bars: 50 μm. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. P values were determined by 2-way ANOVA (A–D, and F) and 1-way ANOVA (E) with Fisher’s LSD post hoc analysis. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001. norm., normalized.

Moving beyond mouse BMDMs, we observed similar results when comparing efferocytosing human monocyte–derived macrophages (HMDMs) treated with siDNMT3A versus scrambled RNA (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1C). Moreover, we also tested human apoptotic macrophages generated by staurosporine treatment, which reflects the major source of ACs in atherosclerosis (41) (see final section). The results were like those observed using apoptotic Jurkat cells: efferocytosis suppressed nuclear 8-OHdG in WT (control) but not DNMT3A-KO (Figure 1D) macrophages.

Our previous work showed that DNMT3A-mediated DNA methylation in efferocytosing macrophages was driven by a methionine/SAM pathway that utilized the methionine from the engulfed and degraded ACs (8). To test the relevance of this AC cargo pathway here, we pretreated macrophages with bafilomycin A1, a lysosomal vacuolar ATPase inhibitor that blocks the phagolysosomal degradation of ACs during efferocytosis (42–45). Inhibition of lysosomal degradation blocked the efferocytosis-induced suppression of nuclear oxDNA (Supplemental Figure 1D), indicating that AC degradation was required for this effect. Moreover, inhibition of SAM synthesis using the methionine adenosyltransferase 2A (MAT2A) inhibitor PF-9366 similarly blocked efferocytosis-induced suppression of nuclear oxDNA (Supplemental Figure 1E). Finally, as DNMT3A can affect cells by both DNA methylation-dependent and -independent mechanisms (42–45), we tested whether DNA methylation is required for efferocytosis-induced suppression of nuclear oxDNA. For this purpose, we used macrophages treated with the DNA methylation inhibitor 5-AzaC or transduced with the DNA demethylase Tet1. Both interventions blocked efferocytosis-induced suppression of oxDNA in WT macrophages (Figure 1, E and F). These combined data reveal a pathway triggered by efferocytosis, in which DNMT3A-mediated DNA methylation suppressed the basal level of 8-OHdG in macrophages. Below, we explore the mechanism of 8-OHdG suppression and, most important, its functional significance.

Efferocytosis-induced suppression of oxDNA is dependent on PARP1 and MTH1. We hypothesized that suppression of 8-OHdG by efferocytosis could result either from reduced ROS production or activation of DNA repair. Using an ROS-sensitive fluorogenic probe (CellROX), we found that ROS increased with efferocytosis, which is consistent with a previous study from our group (27), but DNMT3A deletion did not suppress efferocytosis-induced ROS (Supplemental Figure 2A). We therefore investigated whether efferocytosis, through DNMT3A, promotes DNA repair. To begin, we showed that the double-stranded break marker γH2AX was similar between DNMT3A-KO and control macrophages before and after efferocytosis (Supplemental Figure 2B), suggesting that repair of dsDNA breaks was not involved. We then explored a possible role for BER of oxDNA in efferocytosing macrophages. BER repair of oxDNA involves excision of 8-OHdG by 8-oxoguanine glycosylase (OGG1) followed by (a) repair of the excised DNA by a protein complex in which PARP1-mediated PARylation plays a key role by promoting recruitment of the DNA repair proteins; and (b) hydrolysis of the excised 8-OHdG by MTH1 to prevent 8-OHdG reincorporation into DNA during DNA replication (46, 47) (Supplemental Figure 2C).

In support of a role for BER, we showed that silencing OGG1 blocked efferocytosis-induced suppression of nuclear oxDNA (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2D). Focusing next on PARP1, we found that its nuclear localization increased with efferocytosis in WT but not DNMT3A-KO macrophages (Figure 2B). Efferocytosis did not significantly alter total cellular Parp1 mRNA or protein levels (Supplemental Figure 2, E and F). Most important, silencing PARP1 in WT macrophages blocked efferocytosis-induced suppression of oxDNA (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 2G). Similar results were observed using the PARP inhibitor N-(6-oxo-5,6-dihydro-phenanthridin-2-yl)-N,N-dimethylacetamides HCl (PJ34) (48), which inhibited PARP1 enzymatic activity and PAR chain formation, in both mouse BMDMs and HMDMs (Figure 2, D and E).

Figure 2 Efferocytosis-induced suppression of oxDNA is dependent on PARP1. (A) BMDMs pretreated with scrambled (Scr) or siOgg1 were incubated with or without ACs for 45 minutes, rinsed, and then incubated for an additional hour. The cells were immunostained for 8-OHdG and quantified for 8-OHdG MFI in DAPI+ areas (n = 3 replicates/group). Arrows point to nuclei. (B) BMDMs were incubated with or without ACs for 45 minutes, rinsed, and then incubated for an additional hour. The cells were immunostained for PARP1 and quantified for PARP1 MFI in DAPI+ areas (n = 6 replicates/group). Arrows indicate nuclei. (C) As in A, but the BMDMs were pretreated with scrambled or siParp1. (D) As in A, but the BMDMs were pretreated for 2 hours with vehicle (DMSO) or 20 μM PJ34. (E) As in D, except HMDMs were used. (F) Control or DNMT3A-KO BMDMs were incubated with or without ACs for 45 minutes, rinsed, and then incubated for an additional hour. Chromatin fractions were immunoblotted for PARP1, poly-mono-ADP ribose, and histone 3 and quantified for the density ratio of PARP1/histone 3 and PARylated protein/histone 3 (n = 3 replicates/group). (G) WT (control) or DNMT3A-KO BMDMs were pretreated for 2 hours with vehicle (DMSO) or 20 μM 5-AzaC and then incubated with or without ACs as in F. Chromatin fractions were immunoblotted for PARP1 and histone 3 and quantified for the PARP1/histone 3 ratio (n = 3 replicates/group). (H) Macrophages transduced with control or Tet1 RV (Ctrl or Tet1 RV) were incubated with or without ACs as in Figure 1F and quantified for PARP1 in DAPI+ areas (n = 3 replicates/group). Scale bars: 50 μm. Data show the mean ± SEM. P values were determined by 2-way ANOVA (A–F, and H) or 1-way ANOVA (G) with Fisher’s LSD post hoc analysis. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001.

A key step in PARP1-mediated DNA repair is binding of PARP1 to chromatin and protein PARylation, which induces PARP1 enzymatic activation and PARylation of PARP1 and associated proteins (49). Accordingly, we found that both PARP1 chromatin binding and PARylation activity were increased by efferocytosis in WT macrophages, but much less so in DNMT3A-KO macrophages (Figure 2F). To link to DNA methylation, we first showed that efferocytosis-induced nuclear PARP1 was accompanied by an increase in 5-methylcytosine, associated with an increase in nuclear PARP1 (Supplemental Figure 2H). Further, 5-AzaC treatment of macrophages blocked efferocytosis-induced PARP1 chromatin association as assessed by immunoblot (Figure 2G), and transduction of macrophages with Tet1 demethylase blocked efferocytosis-induced nuclear PARP1 as assessed by immunofluorescence microscopy (Figure 2H). Thus, efferocytosis-induced nuclear PARP1, like suppression of 8-OHdG, was mediated by the DNA methyltransferase activity of DNMT3A.

We next turned our attention to MTH1. As with PARP1, efferocytosis increased nuclear MTH1 in WT but not in DNMT3A-KO macrophages, as measured by immunofluorescence microscopy or immunoblotting of the nuclear soluble fraction in mouse and human macrophages (Figure 3, A–C). Efferocytosis did not significantly alter total cellular Nudt1 mRNA or MTH1 protein levels (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Moreover, silencing MTH1 (siNudt1) or treatment with the MTH1 inhibitor TH287 (50) prevented the suppression of 8-OHdG in WT macrophages (Figure 3, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 3C). These effects, and those above related to siParp1 and PJ34, could not be explained by inhibition of primary AC uptake (Supplemental Figure 3, D and E). As with PARP1, efferocytosis-induced nuclear MTH1 in WT macrophages was inhibited by 5-AzaC and Tet1 transduction, supporting a role for DNA methylation (Figure 3, F and G). Most important, retroviral transduction of DNMT3A-KO macrophages with MTH1 corrected the defect in efferocytosis-induced suppression of oxDNA in these cells (Figure 3H and Supplemental Figure 3F). Collectively, these data indicate a pathway in which efferocytosis promoted the lowering of oxDNA through a DNMT3A-dependent, PARP1/MTH1-mediated DNA repair pathway.

Figure 3 Efferocytosis-induced suppression of oxDNA is dependent on MTH1. (A) BMDMs were incubated with or without ACs for 45 minutes, rinsed, and then incubated for an additional hour. Cells were immunostained for MTH1 and stained with DAPI (nuclei) and then quantified for MTH1 MFI in DAPI+ areas (n = 3–5 replicates/group). Arrows indicate nuclei. (B) Control or DNMT3A-KO BMDMs were incubated with or without ACs for 45 minutes, rinsed, and then incubated for an additional hour. The nuclear soluble fraction was immunoblotted for MTH1 and lamin B1 and quantified for the MTH1/lamin B1 ratio (n = 3 replicates/group). (C) Similar to B, but with HMDMs (n = 3 replicates/group). (D) As in A, but the macrophages were pretreated with scrambled or siNudt1 (gene for MTH1), immunostained for 8-OHdG, and quantified for 8-OHdG MFI in DAPI+ areas (n = 3 replicates/group). Arrows indicate nuclei. (E) Similar to D, except the cells were pretreated for 2 hours with vehicle (DMSO) or 20 μM TH287. Cells were quantified for 8-OHdG MFI in DAPI+ areas (arrows) (n = 3 replicates/group). (F) As in B, but the control and DNMT3A-KO BMDMs were pretreated for 2 hours with vehicle (DMSO) or 20 μM 5-AzaC. The nuclear soluble fraction was immunoblotted for MTH1 and lamin B1 and quantified for the ratio of MTH1/lamin B1 (n = 3 replicates/group). (G) Macrophages transduced with control or Tet 1 RV were prepared as in Figure 1F and quantified for MTH1 MFI in DAPI+ area (n = 3 replicates/group). (H) As in D, except that the DNMT3A-KO macrophages were transduced with control or MTH1 RV (Ctrl or MTH1 RV). Cells were quantified for 8-OHdG in DAPI+ areas (arrows) (n = 5 replicates/group). Scale bars: 50 μm. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. P values were determined by 2-way ANOVA (A–E, G, and H) or 1-way ANOVA (F), with Fisher’s LSD post hoc analysis. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001.

The suppression of oxDNA is required for efferocytosis-induced macrophage proliferation. Efferocytosis-induced changes in macrophages are often linked to the activation of tissue resolution pathways, and thus we wondered if efferocytosis-induced suppression of oxDNA was required for a specific resolution process. We considered a key tissue resolution process called EIMP because EIMP requires DNA synthesis (7). EIMP, which is triggered by AC-derived nucleotides and Myc upregulation, expands the pool of pro-resolving efferocytic macrophages during tissue injury and is essential for the proper clearance of ACs and tissue repair in vivo (7, 15–22). Given that impaired repair of oxDNA can block cell proliferation in other settings (51), we hypothesized that efferocytosis-induced suppression of oxDNA might be necessary for EIMP when macrophages are exposed to ACs during tissue injury.

To explore this hypothesis in vitro, we incubated WT and DNMT3A-KO macrophages with ACs to induce efferocytosis. As previously reported (7), the number of WT macrophages increased when the macrophages were observed 24 hours later, but this was not observed with the DNMT3A-KO macrophages (Figure 4A). As additional markers of EIMP, we showed previously that efferocytosis in macrophages increases both the expression of the proliferation marker Ki67 and the incorporation of 5-ethynyl-2′-deoxyuridine (EdU) into DNA (7). Here, both endpoints were lower in DNMT3A-KO versus WT macrophages after AC exposure (Figure 4B), whereas Ki67 and EdU levels did not differ between genotypes in the absence of ACs (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). A marker of oxDNA-induced cell-cycle arrest is the elevation of the cell-cycle checkpoint response protein p21WAF1/Cip1 (CDKN1A), which is an inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) that arrests cells in the G 1 /G 2 phase (52). We found that p21 expression following efferocytosis was higher in DNMT3A-KO macrophages than in WT macrophages, with no difference between macrophages incubated in the absence of ACs (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 4C), suggesting that failure of efferocytosis-induced suppression of oxDNA caused cell-cycle arrest. We also considered a role for p53 levels, as p21 is a known target of p53, but we found that the expression of p53 was not altered by efferocytosis, and pharmacological inhibition of p53 with pifithrin-α (PFTα) (53) did not affect p21 expression (Supplemental Figure 4, D and E). These data suggest that p21 was increased by a p53-independent mechanism (54) in efferocytosing DNMT3A-KO macrophages, and, given the role of p53 in dsDNA breaks (55), these data were consistent with the negative γH2AX data above.

Figure 4 Efferocytosis-induced suppression of oxDNA is required for EIMP. (A) BMDMs from control or DNMT3A-KO mice were incubated with or without ACs for 45 minutes, rinsed, and then incubated for an additional 24 hours. Cell numbers were quantified (n = 3 replicates/group). (B) Similar to A, but the percentage of Ki67+ macrophages or EdU+ macrophages (after a 2-hour pretreatment with 20 μM EdU) was quantified using immunofluorescence microscopy (n = 3–4 replicates/group). (C) Similar to B, but the percentage of p21+ macrophages was quantified (n = 3 replicates/group). (D) Control or DNMT3A-KO BMDMs were pretreated for 2 hours with 20 μM PJ34, TH287, or vehicle control (DMSO). Cells were incubated with or without ACs for 45 minutes, rinsed, and incubated for an additional 24 hours, and then cell numbers were quantified (n = 3 replicates/group). (E) Similar to D, but the percentage of Ki67+ macrophages was quantified (n = 3 replicates/group). (F) HMDMs pretreated with 20 μM PJ34 or vehicle control (DMSO) were incubated with or without ACs for 45 minutes, rinsed, and then incubated for an additional 24 hours. The percentage of Ki67+ macrophages was quantified (n = 4 replicates/group). (G) DNMT3A-KO macrophages were retrovirally transduced with control or MTH1 RV as in Figure 3H. The cells were incubated with or without ACs for 45 minutes, rinsed, and incubated for an additional 24 hours, and the percentage of Ki67+ or EdU+ macrophages was quantified as in B (n = 3–4 replicates/group). Scale bars: 50 μm. Data show the mean ± SEM. P values were determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test (B, C, F, and G), 2-way ANOVA (A and D), and 1-way ANOVA (E) with Fisher’s LSD post hoc analysis. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001.

We next tested the role of PARP1 and MTH1 in EIMP, i.e., as a link to the aforementioned DNMT3A-dependent oxDNA repair mechanism. We found that inhibition of PARP1 with PJ34 or MTH1 with TH287 blocked EIMP in WT mouse macrophages, as measured by cell numbers or Ki67 expression (Figure 4, D and E). PJ34 also lowered Ki67 expression in WT human macrophages (Figure 4F). Conversely, retroviral transduction of efferocytosing DNMT3A-KO macrophages with MTH1 increased Ki67 expression and the percentage of macrophages incorporating EdU into their DNA (Figure 4G). Thus, the DNMT3A/PARP1/MTH1-mediated oxDNA repair mechanism in efferocytosing macrophages was necessary for EIMP in vitro.

Evidence of DNMT3A-mediated suppression of oxDNA in efferocytosing macrophages in vivo. To determine whether DNMT3A-mediated suppression of oxDNA occurs when macrophages are exposed to ACs in vivo, we turned to a well-established model of efferocytosis-induced tissue resolution in which mice are injected with dexamethasone (DEX) (56). Within 4 hours of DEX injection, apoptotic thymocytes increase, which initiates efferocytosis by thymic macrophages (6, 56). This phase of efferocytosis reflects in vivo the process referred to as primary efferocytosis in vitro. Efferocytosis-induced repair processes then follow, and by 18 hours, tissue repair is well underway (6–9). However, mice with defective efferocytosis or impaired efferocytosis-induced resolution signaling show elevated thymic necrosis at the 18-hour time point (6–9). Efferocytosis observed at 18 hours is representative of continuing efferocytosis, which is the sequential clearance of multiple ACs by a single macrophage, and it is a critical process for tissue repair (4–9).

To begin, we transplanted irradiated WT mice with bone marrow from control Vav1cre+/– (control) or Dnmt3afl/flVav1cre+/– mice to create hematopoietic DNMT3A–KO (H-DNMT3A–KO) mice. After 4 weeks of recovery, the mice were injected with PBS or DEX. Focusing first on the DEX-treated mice, we documented that DNMT3A expression in thymic macrophages was significantly diminished in the KO cohort (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 5A). Moreover, we verified the presence of efferocytosing macrophages in the thymus, measured as the ratio of macrophage-associated to free TUNEL+ cells (Figure 5B). As mentioned above, efferocytosis at 4 hours reflects mostly primary efferocytosis. Thus, the finding that the values for control and DNMT3A-KO were similar in Figure 5B is consistent with our in vitro data showing intact primary efferocytosis in DNMT3A-KO macrophages (Supplemental Figure 1A). We then analyzed all 4 groups (PBS- or DEX-treated control and H-DNMT3A–KO mice) for nuclear 8-OHdG in thymic macrophages. Macrophage nuclear 8-OHdG levels were lower in the thymi of DEX- versus PBS-injected control mice, which correlated with increased efferocytosis by thymic macrophages in the DEX cohort, but nuclear 8-OHdG levels in thymic macrophages were not lower in DEX- versus PBS-injected H-DNMT3A–KO mice (Figure 5C). Moreover, nuclear PARP1 and MTH1 were increased in thymic macrophages of DEX- versus PBS-injected control mice but not in DEX- versus PBS-injected KO mice (Figure 5, D and E). Importantly, when DEX-treated WT mice were injected with PJ34 to inhibit PARP1 or with TH287 to inhibit MTH1, nuclear 8-OHdG levels were elevated in thymic macrophages compared with mice injected with vehicle control (DMSO) (Figure 5F). As with our in vitro data, this finding was not due to inhibition of primary efferocytosis by these inhibitors (Supplemental Figure 5B). These data provide strong evidence that the DNMT3A/PARP1/MTH1 pathway of efferocytosis-induced oxDNA suppression occurs in vivo.

Figure 5 Efferocytosis-induced suppression of oxDNA is required for tissue resolution in vivo. Mice were transplanted with bone marrow from control Vav1cre+/– (Ctrl) or Dnmt3afl/fl Vav1cre+/– (KO) mice. After 4 weeks, the mice were injected with PBS or DEX, and the thymi were harvested after 4 or 18 hours. The thymic sections harvested at 4 hours were (A) immunostained for Mac2 and DNMT3A and quantified for the DNMT3A MFI in Mac2+ areas (n = 7–8 mice/group); (B) quantified for the ratio of macrophage-associated/free TUNEL+ cells (arrows) (n = 6 mice/group); (C) immunostained for Mac2 and 8-OHdG (arrows) and stained with DAPI, with quantification of the 8-OHdG MFI in Mac2+DAPI+ areas (n = 4–6 mice/group); (D) immunostained for Mac2 and PARP1 (arrows), stained with DAPI, and quantified as the PARP1 MFI in Mac2+DAPI+ areas (n = 4–6 mice/group); and (E) immunostained for Mac2 and MTH1 (arrows) and stained with DAPI, followed by quantification of the MTH1 MFI in Mac2+DAPI+ areas (n = 4–5 mice/group). (F) As in C, but the mice were treated with 25 mg/kg PJ34, 5 mg/kg TH287, or vehicle (DMSO) 30 minutes before and 15 minutes and 2 hours after DEX (n = 5 mice/group). (G) Thymi harvested at 18 hours from control or KO mice were immunostained for Mac2 and Ki67 (arrows), stained with DAPI, and quantified to determine the percentage of Ki67+ macrophages/thymic macrophages (n = 7–8 mice/group). (H–J) C57BL/6J mice were treated with TH287 as in F. After 18 hours, the thymic sections were (H) quantified for the ratio of macrophage-associated/free TUNEL+ cells (arrows) and (I) immunostained for Mac2 and Ki67 (arrows), stained with DAPI, and quantified as the percentage of Ki67+ macrophages/thymic macrophages. (J) H&E-stained sections were assayed for the percentage of necrotic areas (regions of hypocellularity and/or small, fragmented nuclei). For H–J, n = 7–8 mice/group. Scale bars: 50 μm. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. P values were determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test (A, B, and G–J), 2-way ANOVA (C–E), or 1-way ANOVA (F), with Fisher’s LSD post hoc analysis. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001.

A major goal in this experiment was to determine if EIMP in thymic macrophages, which is stimulated by DEX treatment in WT mice at 18 hours as a result of the increase in apoptotic thymocytes (7, 15), was blunted in DEX-treated H-DNMT3A–KO mice. We have shown previously that H-DNMT3A–KO in DEX-treated mice compromises continuing efferocytosis in thymic macrophages, as assayed by quantifying the ratio of macrophage-associated versus free TUNEL+ cells (8). H-DNMT3A KO also causes thymic necrosis, identified by regions of hypocellularity and/or small, fragmented nuclei (8). Here, we verified both of these findings in this experiment (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). We now show that EIMP, which we assayed by quantifying the percentage of thymic macrophages expressing Ki67 (7, 15), was markedly lower in the thymi of DEX-treated H-DNMT3A–KO mice than in control mice (Figure 5G). Moreover, treatment with the MTH1 inhibitor TH287 blocked continuing efferocytosis and EIMP in the thymi of DEX-treated WT mice (Figure 5, H and I), accompanied by increased thymic necrosis (Figure 5J). Note the total number of thymic macrophages was not affected by either DNMT3A-KO or TH287 despite lower EIMP (Supplemental Figure 5, E and F), which is consistent with the concept that EIMP increases the relative proportion of pro-resolving macrophages in tissues rather than the total number of macrophages (7). In sum, these data link the DNMT3A/PARP1/MTH1 oxDNA repair pathway during efferocytosis to EIMP and tissue resolution in vivo.

Evidence of impaired efferocytosis-induced suppression of oxDNA in atherosclerosis regression in a model of DNMT3A CH. DNMT3A LoF variants are a common cause of CH, which is a risk factor for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (CVD) (29–38). We therefore investigated whether a CVD-relevant DNMT3A-CH mutation, R882H (R878H in mice) (35, 57), impairs efferocytosis-induced suppression of oxDNA and EIMP in an atherosclerosis setting in mice. We used an R878H/WT chimeric bone marrow transplantation protocol to reflect the chimeric nature of hematopoietic CH mutations in humans. As a human-relevant endpoint, we chose to examine lesional fibrous cap thickness in response to LDL lowering (“atherosclerosis regression”). In humans, marked LDL lowering promotes fibrous cap thickening, which is a marker of low-risk, stable plaques (58) and of a lower risk of CVD events (24–27). Importantly, activation of efferocytosis-resolution pathways in regressing lesional macrophages, including EIMP, plays a key role in cap thickening after LDL lowering (6, 7, 9, 28).

Accordingly, one group of irradiated Ldlr–/– mice, referred to as chimeric RH (R878H), were transplanted with 20% bone marrow cells from GFP– Dnmt3aR878HCsf1rCreEsr1+ mice (tamoxifen-inducible DNMT3A-RH) and 80% bone marrow cells from GFP+ C57BL/6J WT mice. Another group of mice, referred to as chimeric WT, were transplanted with 20% bone marrow cells from GFP– Csf1rCreEsr1+ mice (DNMT3A-WT) and 80% bone marrow cells from GFP+ C57BL/6J WT mice. After 4 weeks of recovery, all mice were treated with tamoxifen to promote expression of Dnmt3aR878H in the Dnmt3aR878HCsf1rCreEsr1+ cells in the chimeric RH cohort. The mice were then fed a Western diet for 17 weeks. Some of the mice were harvested (baseline), while others were subjected to LDL lowering for 6 weeks by switching to a chow diet and injecting them with an antisense oligonucleotide targeting apolipoprotein B100 (apoB ASO) to induce regression (28) (Supplemental Figure 6A). As designed, the combination of a chow diet and apoB ASO markedly lowered plasma cholesterol, and this effect was similar in the 2 cohorts (Supplemental Figure 6B). Mice in the regression cohorts had lower body weights, as expected (6, 7, 9), but body weights were similar among the chimeric RH and WT mice (Supplemental Figure 6C). Peripheral blood cell counts were similar across all cohorts except for a modest lowering of WBC numbers in chimeric RH versus WT regression mice (Supplemental Figure 6D). There was only a modest increase in the percentage of GFP– RH cells in the chimeric RH mice as compared with GFP– WT cells in the chimeric WT mice (Supplemental Figure 6E), which is consistent with a less pronounced expansion of peripheral WBCs in humans with DNMT3A-CH compared with other CH variants (59).

Lesional analysis revealed that nuclear 8-OHdG in lesional macrophages was lower in regressing versus baseline lesions in the WT cohort (Figure 6A, group 3 vs. group 1), consistent with increased macrophage efferocytosis in regression and our finding here that efferocytosis lowered oxDNA (6, 7, 9, 28). In contrast, macrophage nuclear 8-OHdG levels were not decreased in the regressing lesions of chimeric RH mice (Figure 6A, group 4 vs. group 2). Nuclear 8-OHdG levels in non-Mac2 regions did not differ significantly between WT and RH regression lesions (Supplemental Figure 6F), supporting a predominantly macrophage-associated effect. Consistent with our findings related to the DNA repair pathway shown in vitro and in the DEX thymus model, nuclear PARP1 and MTH1 in lesional macrophages were elevated in regressing versus baseline WT lesions but not RH lesions (Figure 6, B and C). With regard to EIMP, whereas total lesional macrophages decreased in regression as shown previously (60) and here (Supplemental Figure 6G), the pro-resolving efferocytic macrophage subpopulation increased as a result of EIMP (7). We now demonstrate that this increase was blunted in chimeric RH regressing lesions (Figure 6D). In 6-week regressing lesions, the ratio of macrophage-associated versus free TUNEL+ cells largely reflects continuing efferocytosis (6–9, 14), and we found that this pro-resolving endpoint was markedly decreased in chimeric RH versus WT regressing lesions (Figure 6E).

Figure 6 Impaired efferocytosis-induced suppression of oxDNA in atherosclerosis regression in a model of DNMT3A CH. (A–F) Ldlr–/– mice were transplanted with a 20%/80% mixture of bone marrow cells from GFP– Dnmt3aR878H Csf1rCreEsr1+ mice and GFP+ WT mice (chimeric RH) or a 20%/80% mixture of bone marrow cells from GFP– and GFP+ WT mice (chimeric WT). After 4 weeks, the mice were treated with tamoxifen to induce Dnmt3aR878H and fed a Western-type diet for 17 weeks. Some mice were harvested (baseline), whereas others were injected with apoB ASO and fed a chow diet for 5 weeks (regression). The aortic root sections were (A) immunostained for Mac2 and 8-OHdG (arrows), stained with DAPI, and quantified as the 8-OHdG MFI in Mac2+DAPI+ areas (n = 7–9 mice/group, with similar data in a replicate experiment); (B) immunostained for Mac2 and PARP1 (arrows), stained with DAPI, and quantified as the PARP1 MFI in Mac2+DAPI+ areas (n = 7–9 mice/group); (C) immunostained for Mac2 and MTH1 (arrows) and stained with DAPI and quantified as the MTH1 MFI in Mac2+DAPI+ areas (n = 7–9 mice/group); (D) immunostained for Mac2 and Ki67 (arrows), stained with DAPI, and quantified as the percentage of Ki67+ macrophages (n = 7–8 mice/group); (E) assayed for the ratio of macrophage-associated/free TUNEL+ cells (arrows) (n = 7 mice/group); and (F) stained with Picrosirius red and assayed for fibrous cap thickness (arrows), expressed relative to the WT baseline group (n = 9 mice/group). Scale bar: 50 μm. (G) Stable and unstable regions of human carotid endarterectomy specimens were immunostained for 8-OHdG, PARP1, and MTH1 and quantified as the 8-OHdG, PARP1, or MTH1 MFI in CD68+DAPI+ areas (n = 10 human specimens). (H) Regression analyses of the correlations between macrophage 8-OHdG and PARP1 (left) or MTH1 (right) based on the data in G. Scale bars, 50 μm. Data in A–G indicate the mean ± SEM. P values were determined by 2-way ANOVA with Fisher’s LSD post hoc analysis (A–D and F) or 2-tailed Student’s t test (E and G). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001. R2 and u values are shown in H.

To further assess the presence of pro-resolving macrophage features during regression, we examined the expression of the pro-resolving markers TGF-β1 and arginase 1 in plaque macrophages. In chimeric WT mice, both markers were increased during regression compared with baseline. In contrast, TGF-β1 was not increased during regression in chimeric RH mice, whereas arginase 1 was increased in chimeric RH regression but not to the level seen in chimeric WT regressing lesions (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). These data are consistent with our previous finding that EIMP expands the pool of macrophages that are particularly adept at carrying out continuing efferocytosis (7). Another marker of a pro-resolving environment is an increase in FoxP3+ Tregs (61), which can interact with macrophages to promote efferocytosis, including in the setting of atherosclerosis regression (28, 62). In this context, the FoxP3+/CD3+ T cell ratio was increased in regressing chimeric WT lesions versus baseline, whereas this increase was not observed in chimeric RH lesions (Supplemental Figure 7C).

Finally, the most important human-relevant endpoint of LDL-lowering–induced atherosclerosis regression is fibrous cap thickening. We found that regression-induced cap thickening, clearly evident in the WT cohort, was markedly abrogated in the chimeric RH cohort (Figure 6F). The effect of chimeric RH in cap thickness in regression could not be explained by overall changes in the non-cap lesion area or the necrotic area, as although both parameters showed modest trends toward lower values in regression versus baseline, there were no differences between WT and chimeric mice in these endpoints at either baseline or during regression (Supplemental Figure 7, D and E). Moreover, cap-localized lumican+ cells, which are collagen-producing cells that contribute to fibrous cap formation (63), were increased in chimeric WT regression lesions compared with baseline, and this increase was blunted in chimeric RH mice (Supplemental Figure 7C). Thus, in an experimental model of DNMT3A-CH, the PARP1/MTH1 oxDNA repair pathway and its pro-resolving effects, notably EIMP, were impaired in the setting of LDL-lowering–induced plaque stabilization.

Although comparing regressing versus progressing lesions from humans is not feasible because of the lack of availability of plaque material obtained after LDL lowering, we were able to compare stable versus unstable regions of individual human carotid plaques obtained from 10 individuals who underwent clinically indicated carotid endarterectomies. As we published previously, the unstable regions of plaques have more lesional necrosis, less fibrosis, and a lower content of pro-resolving, pro-efferocytic mediators than the stable regions (64). Here, we show that lesional macrophages in the unstable regions had, on average, higher nuclear 8-OHdG and lower nuclear PARP1 and MTH1 than did macrophages in stable regions (Figure 6G and Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). Notably, linear regression analysis revealed significant inverse correlations between nuclear 8-OHdG and both PARP1 and MTH1 levels in carotid plaque macrophages (Figure 6H). These data show an association between unstable plaques and decreased biochemical markers of the PARP1/MTH1 oxDNA repair pathway in humans.