The study by Wei and colleagues extends a growing body of work showing that resistance to ARPI is a result of a spectrum of adaptive states that include restored AR signaling, nuclear receptor bypass, stromal support, altered nutrient use, and lineage plasticity (Figure 1). Foundational studies from Beltran and colleagues established treatment-emergent NEPC as an AR-indifferent state that diverges through epigenetic and transcriptional reprogramming yet retains shared genomic ancestry (4, 5). As one example of metabolic reprogramming contributing to NEPC differentiation, glucocorticoid receptor–mediated ARPI bypass can itself be shaped by alterations in steroid metabolism (23). Glutamine metabolism similarly contributes to castration resistance through tumor-intrinsic mechanisms, and stromal mTOR supports NE differentiation and ARPI resistance (10, 24). Lipid metabolism, ferroptosis defense, glucose transport, bile acid signaling, and one-carbon metabolism add further layers to this adaptive landscape (25, 26). Prior work has shown that NEPC can synthesize, accumulate, transport, and secrete serotonin (19). The current study places serotonin as a metabolic input capable of stabilizing the resistant lineage state that results in ARPI resistance with low PSA, loss of luminal identity, and acquisition of NE features (18). The remaining challenge is how to identify the dominant metabolic dependency in a given tumor at the clinically actionable moment.

Figure 1 Drivers of hormone therapy escape. Prostate adenocarcinoma under androgen receptor (AR) pathway inhibition induces multiple treatment-resistant states. The heterogenous resulting tumor cells can develop resistance through AR signaling restoration, bypassing AR signaling through glucocorticoid receptor activation, metabolic rewiring, and transformation of the paracrine signaling axis. Wei et al. (18) connected serotonin metabolism to neuroendocrine subtypes of treatment resistance, showing that tryptophan hydroxylase 1 (TPH1) upregulation in models of neuroendocrine prostate cancer (NEPC) increased tryptophan conversion to serotonin, supporting serotonylation of targets such as mTOR that contribute to a neuroendocrine differentiation state.

This work also identifies the TPH1 inhibitor LX1606 as a potential sensitizer to ARPI-resistant prostate cancer by inhibiting the shift to a NE phenotype. However, it is important to consider that TPH1 is a serotonin biosynthesis enzyme. While the authors provide a strong mechanistic claim that the serotonylation of mTOR is a key component of this process, it is likely that there are more potential targets of TPH1-dependent serotonylation that might be relevant, especially histone proteins. Further work mapping the full “serotonome” might reveal a broad range of viable therapeutic targets for inhibiting ARPI-driven NEPC, especially in its convergence with epigenetic regulation or metabolic shift. The mTOR serotonylation finding is compelling, but serotonin is unlikely to modify only one substrate. Near-term solutions could include mass spectrometric profiling of antiserotonylation antibody pull-down during adenocarcinoma-to-NEPC transition, with appropriate controls to limit nonspecific signals. Other studies of NEPC have implicated secreted serotonin in neutrophil remodeling and liver metastasis involving histone serotonylation that may contribute to lineage plasticity, metabolic state, immune suppression, or metastatic colonization (17). These mechanisms are not mutually exclusive.

The broader implication is that resistance to hormone therapy should be viewed less as a binary question (AR-on versus AR-off) and more as an adaptive state selection problem. The divergence in response between TPH1-high and TPH1-low cells also points to the need for further investigation into the tumor microenvironment and the cell populations that emerge. If TPH1 activity is required early during lineage transition, then inhibiting this enzyme may delay or prevent NEPC emergence. If TPH1 is required after NEPC is established, then its inhibition may be combined with ARPI or other approaches. The work by Wei and colleagues is timely because recent studies increasingly frame hormone therapy sensitivity in prostate cancer not only as a problem of AR reactivation or lineage transcription factors but also as a problem of metabolic state. The inclusion of serotonin biosynthesis and intracellular serotonylation within the circuitry of lineage plasticity shifts the conversation away from doubling down on ARPI and highlights metabolic wiring involved in the response to hormone therapy. The next step is to determine which patients are truly dependent on this serotonin-centered axis, when that dependence emerges, and how best to combine axis inhibition with therapies that target the parallel metabolic and epigenetic routes of hormone therapy escape.