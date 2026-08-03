Corrigendum to Whole-exome sequencing association study reveals genetic effects on tumor microenvironment components in nasopharyngeal carcinoma

Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI209768

Nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) presents a substantial clinical challenge due to the limited understanding of its genetic underpinnings. Here we conduct the largest scale whole-exome sequencing association study of NPC to date, encompassing 6,969 NPC cases and 7,100 controls. We unveil 3 germline genetic variants linked to NPC susceptibility: a common rs2276868 in RPL14, a rare rs5361 in SELE, and a common rs1050462 in HLA-B. We also underscore the critical impact of rare genetic variants on NPC heritability and introduce a refined composite polygenic risk score (rcPRS), which outperforms existing models in predicting NPC risk. Importantly, we reveal that the polygenic risk for NPC is mediated by EBV infection status. Utilizing a comprehensive multiomics approach that integrates both bulk-transcriptomic (n = 356) and single-cell RNA sequencing (n = 56) data with experimental validations, we demonstrate that the RPL14 variant modulates the EBV life cycle and NPC pathogenesis. Furthermore, our data indicate that the SELE variant contributes to modifying endothelial cell function, thereby facilitating NPC progression. Collectively, our study provides crucial insights into the intricate genetic architecture of NPC, spotlighting the vital interplay between genetic variations and tumor microenvironment components, including EBV and endothelial cells, in predisposing to NPC. This study opens new avenues for advancements in personalized risk assessments, early diagnosis, and targeted therapies for NPC.

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2025;135(1):e182768. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI182768

Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2026;136(15):e209768. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI209768

After publication of this article, the authors became aware of the following errors: in Figure 6I, there was a typo in the gene name BRLF1; and in Supporting Data Values only, the values for the CNE2-EBV cell line were duplicated as C666-1 values. In the left panel of Supplemental Figure 8C, the values for ZC3H8 and ZBTB44 were incorrectly shown as identical, corresponding to data inadvertently duplicated in Supporting Data Values.

The correct figures are shown. The HTML and PDF versions, including the supplemental material and Supporting Data Values, have been updated.

The author regrets the errors.