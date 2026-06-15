GPR182 and the reframing of lacteal chylomicron uptake

The significance of the findings by Sun et al. is amplified when contextualized within the existing literature. A seminal review by Dixon on chylomicron uptake into lacteals underscored the unresolved nature of the transport mechanism, acknowledging the biological plausibility of both paracellular and transcellular pathways (7). Subsequently, Zhang et al. demonstrated that the “zippering” of lacteal junctions protects against diet-induced obesity, establishing that junctional architecture is a functional determinant of lipid absorption and metabolic outcomes (8). While the work of Zhang and colleagues reinforces the paracellular model, the characterization of Gpr182-KO mice by Sun et al. shifts the paradigm toward transcellular transport. Given that endothelial cells in other vascular beds are known to mediate macromolecule transport via receptor-dependent vesicular trafficking (18, 19), such a mechanism in lacteals is biologically credible. By identifying GPR182 as a critical molecular component, transcellular transport becomes experimentally tractable, prompting future investigations into its regulatory machinery and the specific physiological conditions under which it predominates.

A particularly salient insight from recent literature is that classical paracellular and transcellular models should not be regarded as mutually exclusive. Zhang et al.’s study on lacteal zippering demonstrated that junctional tightening can significantly diminish chylomicron transport (8), while the GPR182 study suggests that receptor-mediated uptake represents a parallel mechanism (17). Together, these findings advocate for a layered model in which both structural permeability and vesicular transport are biologically relevant (Figure 1). This integrative perspective aligns more closely with the inherent complexity of lacteal biology than any single-route explanation.