GPR182 is a lipoprotein receptor for dietary fat absorption

Sex as a biological variable. Our study of HFD-induced obesity exclusively examined male C57BL/6J mice because female mice are resistant to developing obesity. For other experiments, including oral oil gavage, serum lipoprotein profiling, and intestinal draining function measurement, both male and female mice were used with consistent results. We have explicitly indicated the sex of animals used for each experiment in the figure legends.

Mice. Gpr182–/– mice were generated by crossing Gpr182lacZ/lacZ mice (16) with CMV-Cre mice from The Jackson Laboratory (strain no. 006054). Genotyping for Gpr182–/– mice was performed with the following primers: forward, GCTACCATTACCAGTTGGTCTGGTGTC; reverse, AGAGAAAGGTCATCTGTGAGGAGGC. hGpr182-KI mice were generated by Leveragen with the CRISPR/Cas9 technology, by replacing the coding sequence of mouse Gpr182 with human Gpr182 through homologous recombination. LEC-specific GPR182-KO mice (Gpr182LEC-KO) were generated by crossing Gpr182fl/fl mice (strain no. T021071, GemPharmatech) with Lyve1-Cre–transgenic mice (56) (gift from Beth Tamburini, CU AMC, Aurora, Colorado, USA). Littermate Gpr182fl/fl mice lacking Cre were used as controls. All mice were backcrossed with C57BL/6J mice on a background and were housed in a pathogen-free vivarium with a 14-hour light/10-hour dark cycle at the CU AMC. C57BL/6J mice purchased from The Jackson laboratory were housed at the CU AMC animal facility for at least 2 weeks before their use in experiments.

Abs. mAbs against human GPR182 were generated by hybridoma fusion of splenocytes from immunized Gpr182–/– mice (57). Antibody in culture medium was purified with a Protein G HP Column (Cytiva HiTrap). The specificity of GPR182 mAbs, including clones 1A5 and 11C7, was confirmed by their specific binding to GPR182-transfected cells using flow cytometry. The blocking capacity was further assessed by their effect on blocking the binding between GPR182+ cells and CXCL10-AF647 (ALMAC) and Dil-HDL (Kalen Biomedical).

HFD-induced obesity. Male WT and Gpr182–/– mice at 7 weeks of age were fed a rodent diet with 58 kcal percentage of fat and sucrose (Research Diets: D12331) for 16 weeks. Carbohydrates (42 g/L) were mixed in drinking water at a ratio of 55% fructose to 45% sucrose by weight (MilliporeSigma). Mice had ad libitum access to food and water and were weighed weekly. Similar procedures were used for GPR182 mAb administration. Male WT B6 or hGpr182-KI mice at 7 weeks of age were injected i.p. with a control or anti-GPR182 mAb (clone 1A5 for WT B6, 11C7 for hGpr182-KI) at 300 μg/mouse weekly. Mouse weights were measured weekly. For the treatment of existing obesity, DIO male WT B6 mice were treated with control or anti-GPR182 mAb (clone 1A5) twice a week at 300 μg/mouse, and mouse weights were measured twice a week.

Energy balance assessment. Energy balance assessment for Gpr182–/– and control WT mice under a HFD was conducted at the Energy Balance Assessment Core of the Colorado Nutrition Obesity Research Center (CNORC) (Aurora, Colorado, USA). Total energy expenditure (TEE), resting energy expenditure (REE), and nonresting energy expenditure (NREE) were measured in Oxymax chambers in a comprehensive laboratory animal monitoring system (CLAMS) (Columbus Instruments). Mice were given 1 week to become accustomed to a HFD before being placed individually in metabolic chambers with an animal activity meter (Opto-Max, Columbus Instruments) for 2 weeks of a HFD. Mice had ad libitum access to food and water. Metabolic chambers were maintained at 23°C with 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycles. The metabolic rate (MR) was calculated from gas exchange measurements acquired every 18 minutes using the Weir equation (58). Then, the MR was averaged and extrapolated over 24 hours to estimate the TEE. Before and after the energy balance assessment, whole-body fat and lean composition were measured by Echo MRI (Echo Medical Systems).

Lipoprotein, TAG, lipids, and FFA quantification. Blood samples were centrifuged at 1,000g for 10 minutes at 4°C to extract the plasma. The concentrations of cholesterol, TAG, FFA, and glucose in plasma samples were measured following the manufacturer’s instructions for the colorimetric assay kits (Merck-Millipore). The levels of leptin and insulin in plasma samples were quantified with ELISA kits (Merck-Millipore).

Lipids in mouse tissues were extracted using the Folch method (59). Fecal lipids were extracted using a modified Folch method (60). Briefly, samples were homogenized in chloroform in methanol (2:1 by volume) and centrifuged at 1,000g for 10 minutes. The supernatants were then collected, dried, and weighed. Finally, the extracts were redissolved in ethanol to measure lipids with the assay kits as described above.

Plasma samples (200 μL) were chromatographed via FPLC using 2 Superose 6 columns in series as previously reported (61). During size exclusion, the absorbance of the eluted samples was measured at 280 nm, allowing identification of each lipoprotein class via protein content. Fractions containing either VLDL, LDL, or HDL were pooled, and cholesterol was measured using a commercially available kit (Cayman Chemical) following the manufacturer’s instructions.

Oil gavage assay. After 12 hours of fasting and 30 minutes of tyloxapol pretreatment i.p. (500 mg/kg BW, Merck-Millipore), Gpr182–/– and control WT mice at the same age were given olive oil by oral gavage (10 μL/g BW). Blood samples were collected via the lateral tail vein before (time 0) and at 30, 60, 120, and 240 minutes after oil gavage. The levels of TAG in plasma samples were measured as described above. In some experiments, mice were pretreated with GPR182 mAb at 300 μg per mouse before oil gavage. Liver and intestine samples were collected 2 hours after oil gavage for H&E and Oil Red O staining. BODIPY FL C 16 (Thermo Fisher Scientific, D3821) was added to the olive oil to make a final concentration of 0.4 μg/μL. After 6 hours of fasting, 2-week-old Gpr182–/– and control WT mice were orally administered diluted BODIPY FL C 16 at 50 μL per mouse. Mice were euthanized 2 hours after the gavage. The whole intestine along with mesenteric lymphatics were put into a 35 mm glass-bottomed culture dish and imaged with a Zeiss Axio Observer.

NanoBit assay. HEK293T cells were cotransfected with 2 plasmids that encode for GPR182 tagged with LgBit and for β2-arrestin tagged with SmBit (16). Twenty-four hours later, cells were replated and incubated with lipoproteins at different concentrations. NanoGLO substrate was added right before luminescence measurement.

Lipoprotein binding, endocytosis, and transcytosis in vitro. For lipoprotein binding studies, both WT control and GPR182+ HEK293T cells were incubated with or without pretreatment with 1 mg/mL GAG-binding peptide at 4°C for 15 minutes. Cells were then incubated with Dil-LDL or Dil-HDL (Kalen Biomedical) at 4°C for 30 minutes. After cells were washed with cold PBS, flow cytometry was performed with the CytoFLEX (Beckman Coulter) to assess the binding of lipoproteins to GPR182-expressing cells. FlowJo 11 was used to calculate the MFI, and GraphPad Prism 9.0 (GraphPad Software) was used to analyze nonlinear regression. Fluorescence-labeled ApoB-100 or biotin-labeled ApoE protein was used to assess binding to GPR182+ HEK293T cells, and GPR182 mAb (clone 1A5) was added to validate the involvement of GPR182. For lipoprotein endocytosis, WT CHO (ATCC, CCL-61) and GPR182+ CHO cells were serum starved for 6 hours before incubation with the lipoproteins Dio-HDL (Kalen Biomedical, LLC, 10 μg/mL) or Dil-CM (10 μg/mL) at 37°C for 30 minutes. GPR182 mAb (clone 1A5) was added to assess the involvement of GPR182. Cells were stained with wheat germ agglutinin (WGA) (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and spectral DAPI (Akoya Biosciences) before analysis. CMs (Medix Biochemica) were labeled with Dil (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 20 μg Dil/mg CM) by incubation at 37°C overnight, and excess dye was removed by 3 rounds of dialysis against PBS. In some experiments, SVEC4-10 cells (ATCC-CRL-2161, gift from Beth Tamburini, UC AMC, Aurora Colorado, USA) were used to evaluate lipoprotein endocytosis (Dio-HDL, Dil-CM, Dil-LDL, 10 μg/mL, at 37°C for 30 minutes). GPR182 mAb (clone 1A5) was added to assess the involvement of GPR182. Images were taken with the Zeiss Axio Observer. For lipoprotein transcytosis, SVEC4-10 cells were seeded onto TC-treated, 0.4 μm pore size Transwell inserts (Corning). An initial seeding was followed by a second seeding 12 hours later. A confluent layer was confirmed by microscopy and permeability assay with 500 kDa dextran (tetramethylrhodamine isothiocyanate–dextran [TRITC-dextran], MilliporeSigma, catalog 52194). Dil-HDL (10 μg/mL) or Dil-CM (50 μg/mL) was added to the Transwell inserts, and supernatant from the lower chambers was collected after overnight incubation. Fluorescence in the lower chamber supernatant was quantified using a fluorescence plate reader, and representative fluorescence images were acquired for visualization only. GPR182 mAb (clone 1A5) was added to assess the involvement of GPR182.

IHC and immunofluorescence staining. For H&E staining, tissues were formalin fixed and embedded in paraffin. The blocks were sectioned at 5 μm and stained with H&E. For Oil Red O staining, tissues were frozen on dry ice in OCT embedding media. Then, the blocks were sectioned at 8 μm and stained with Oil Red O, followed by counterstaining with hematoxylin. For immunofluorescence staining of tissues, paraffin blocks (5 μm) were subjected to deparaffinization, rehydration, and antigen retrieval; OCT-embedded frozen sections (8 μm) were washed to remove OCT and directly blocked prior to staining. After blocking with the appropriate normal serum (from the host species of the secondary Ab), slides were incubated with the appropriate primary Abs overnight at 4°C. After washing 3 times with 1× PBS, the slides were stained with fluorophore dye–conjugated secondary Abs for 2 hours and DAPI for 10 minutes at room temperature (RT). Slides were cleared and mounted with Fluoromount-G Mounting Medium (Thermo Fisher Scientific) before imaging with the Zeiss Axio Observer. Sometimes images were taken with the Olympus FV1000 FCS confocal laser-scanning microscope. For immunofluorescence staining, cells were seeded onto poly-d-lysine–pretreated (Thermo Fisher Scientific) 12 mm glass slides in a 24-well plate. The glass slides with cells were subjected to 4% paraformaldehyde (PFA) fixation, permeabilization, and blocking with the appropriate normal serum. Cells were then incubated with fluorophore dye–conjugated primary Abs overnight at 4°C. After washing, cells were stained with DAPI for 10 minutes at RT. Slides were cleared and mounted with Fluoromount-G Mounting Medium (Thermo Fisher Scientific) before imaging with the Zeiss Axio Observer. Small intestines of mice were harvested and cut longitudinally to expose the lumen. After washing the luminal contents with cold PBS, the intestines were pinned on stiff paperboard with the villus side up and fixed in 4% PFA for 2 hours at RT followed by 2 consecutive washes with PBS to remove any remaining PFA. Fixed intestines were then embedded in 3% low-melt agarose (GoldBio) and sectioned with a vibratome (125 μm, 0.8 mm/s, 0.8 mm) to obtain sections with single rows of intestinal villi. Tissue sections were washed with ice-cold PBS 3 times and subsequently washed with 10% sucrose in PBS for 2 hours. Then, the sections were incubated with 20% sucrose and 10% glycerol in PBS overnight at 4°C, followed by blocking with 5% donkey serum in 0.3% Triton X-100 (Thermo Fisher Scientific) in PBS for 2 hours at RT. The intestine sections were then incubated with primary Abs diluted in blocking solution for 24 hours at 4°C. After washing with ice-cold PBS, the sections were incubated with secondary Abs in blocking solution for 12 hours at 4°C, followed by DAPI incubation for 30 minutes at RT. Intestine sections were then washed with PBS and mounted with Fluoromount-G Mounting Medium before imaging with the Zeiss Axio Observer. Images were analyzed using ImageJ (NIH). The main primary Abs used in this study are as follows: anti–human GPR182 (catalog FAB10293R, R&D Systems); anti–mouse LYVE-1 (catalog AF2125, R&D Systems; catalog 11-034, AngioBio); anti–mouse CD31 (catalog AF3628, R&D Systems); anti–mouse VE-cadherin (catalog AF1002, R&D Systems); and anti–mouse Ki-67 (catalog 652402, BioLegend).

TEM. Jejunum tissues were dissected from mice after transcardiac perfusion with saline followed by 4% PFA and 1% glutaraldehyde in 0.1 M sodium cacodylate buffer. Samples were then fixed overnight with 2.5% (v/v) glutaraldehyde in 0.1 M sodium cacodylate buffer. After 5 rinses with 0.1 M sodium cacodylate buffer, tissues were postfixed in 1% osmium tetroxide and 0.8% potassium ferrocyanide in 0.1 M sodium cacodylate buffer for 1.5 hours. Tissue samples were rinsed 5 times in water and en bloc stained with 2% uranyl acetate in 50% ethanol for 2 hours. They were then dehydrated with increasing concentrations of ethanol, transitioned into resin with propylene oxide, infiltrated with EMbed-812 resin, and polymerized in a 60°C oven overnight. Blocks were sectioned with a diamond knife (Diatome) on a UC7 ultramicrotome (Leica) and collected onto copper grids and then poststained with 2% aqueous uranyl acetate and lead citrate. Images were acquired on a Tecnai T12 transmission electron microscope (Thermo Fisher Scientific) equipped with a LaB6 source at 120 kV using a XR80 (8 Mpix) camera (AMT Imaging).

Negative stain electron microscopy. Liquid was collected from the mesenteric lymph nodes (mLNs) of mice and diluted at 1:50 in PBS. A 10 μL drop of sample was applied to a freshly glow-discharged 300 mesh formvar and carbon-coated grid (Electron Microscopy Sciences) for 10 minutes and blotted with filter paper. The grid was then washed once by applying 10 μL water on the grid and blotted with Whatman filter paper. Finally, the grids were stained with 10 mL 2% uranyl acetate solution for 3 minutes. After blotting, the grids were allowed to dry. Samples were imaged on a Thermo Fisher Tecnai G2 Biotwin transmission electron microscope (Thermo Fisher Scientific) at 120 kV with an AMT low-mount NS15B sCMOS camera (AMT Imaging).

Flow cytometric analysis. Surface GPR182, LDLR, and SR-B1 expression analysis was performed by flow cytometry with CytoFLEX (Beckman Coulter). Briefly, cells were harvested, washed with ice-cold PBS, and resuspended in staining buffer (PBS containing 2% FBS). To block nonspecific binding, cells were incubated with Fc receptor–blocking Abs (anti-CD16/CD32) for 10 minutes on ice. Cells were then incubated with the appropriate staining Abs for 30 minutes at 4°C in the dark. Cells were washed twice with staining buffer, and flow cytometry analysis was performed. Data were analyzed with FlowJo 11 software. For LSEC isolation, mice were euthanized, and the inferior vena cava was cannulated. The liver was first perfused with PBS, followed by perfusion buffer over 5–10 minutes (DNase I (Roche, 100 μg/mL), collagenase P (MilliporeSigma, 200 μg/mL), and dispase II (Roche, 800 μg/mL). The liver was excised and mechanically dissociated to prepare the cell suspension, which was further incubated at 37°C for 15 minutes in the same enzyme cocktail to complete digestion. Cells were then washed with FACS buffer, treated with ACK lysis buffer, and incubated with Fc-block prior to staining. Small intestines were isolated, and Peyer’s patches were removed. Tissues were incubated in PBS containing 2% FBS and DTT (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 1 mM) at 37°C for 20 minutes to remove mucus and epithelial debris, followed by incubation in PBS containing 2% FBS and EDTA (MilliporeSigma, 1.3 mM) at 37°C for 1 hour to detach epithelial cells. The remaining tissue was digested with collagenase IV (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 0.3 mg/mL) at 37°C for 1 hour to generate a single-cell suspension. Cells were then washed with FACS buffer, treated with ACK lysis buffer to remove erythrocytes, and incubated with Fc-block prior to staining. The main staining Abs used in this study are as follows: anti–human GPR182 (catalog FAB10293R, R&D Systems); anti–human LDLR (catalog 565653, BD Biosciences); anti–mouse LDLR (catalog FAB2255P, R&D Systems); anti–human SR-B1 (catalog 363203, BioLegend); anti–mouse SR-B1 (catalog 163102, BioLegend); anti–mouse CD45 (catalog 103122, BioLegend); anti–mouse CD146 (catalog 134704, BioLegend); Ghost Dye Red 780 (catalog 13-0865-T100, CYTEK); anti–mouse CD45 (catalog 103155, BioLegend); anti–mouse CD31 (catalog 102406, BioLegend); and anti–mouse Lyve1 (catalog FAB2125P, R&D Systems). Data were acquired on a CytoFLEX (Beckman Coulter) and analyzed using FlowJo 11 software.

Western blotting. The jejunum was dissected from mouse small intestine, opened longitudinally, and rinsed with cold PBS to remove luminal contents. Mucosal cells were lysed in M-PER mammalian protein extraction reagent (Thermo Fisher Scientific) containing protease and phosphatase inhibitors (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Lysates were centrifuged at 12,000g for 15 minutes at 4°C to collect the supernatant. The protein concentration was measured using a bicinchoninic acid (BCA) assay. Protein samples were mixed with SDS-PAGE loading buffer (Bio-Rad) and boiled at 95°C for 10 minutes before being loaded onto SDS-PAGE gels (Bio-Rad) for separation. Proteins were transferred onto PVDF membranes (Bio-Rad) and blocked with EveryBlot blocking buffer (Bio-Rad) for 15 minutes at RT. Membranes were incubated with primary Abs overnight at 4°C, followed by washing and incubating with HRP-conjugated secondary Abs. Signal detection was performed using Pierce ECL Western blotting substrate (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and visualized with an imaging system. The main primary Abs used in this study were as follows: anti–mouse ApoB (catalog 20578-1-AP, Proteintech); anti–mouse MTP (catalog 612022, BD Biosciences); anti–mouse DGAT2 (catalog sc-293211, Santa Cruz Biotechnology); and anti–mouse β-Actin (catalog 3700S, Cell Signaling Technology).

Functional lymphatic flow. The intestinal lymphatic draining function was assessed by FITC-Dextran injection of a Peyer’s patch, as described previously (62). Briefly, the abdominal cavity of anesthetized mice was opened with a midline incision of the peritoneum to expose the intestine and mesentery. FITC-Dextran (2,000 kDa; 20 μg) (MilliporeSigma, FD2000S) was injected into a Peyer’s patch in the ileum. Blood samples were collected via the lateral tail vein 0, 5, 15, 30 and 60 minutes after injection. Mice were kept warm, and the intestine and mesentery were kept moist throughout the process. Plasma fluorescence was measured using the BioTek Synergy H1 Plate Reader. The excitation wavelength at 495 nm and the emission at 519 nm were used to detect fluorescence.

Statistics. All the experiments were repeated independently. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. An unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test was used to compare the means of 2 groups. One-way ANOVA was used to compare the means of more than 2 groups. Two-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons was used to compare groups over time by repeated measures. Energy expenditure was analyzed by ANCOVA with BW as a covariate. P values of less than 0.05 were deemed to be significant. GraphPad Prism 9.0 (GraphPad Software) was used for all statistical analysis and to generate figures.

Study approval. All animal experiments were approved by the IACUC at CU AMC.

Data and materials availability. All data associated with this study are present in the article or the supplemental materials. Abs for GPR182 are available from the UC AMC upon completion of a material transfer agreement. Values for all data points in graphs are reported in the Supporting Data Values file. The mass spectrometric proteomics data have been deposited in the Mass Spectrometry Interactive Virtual Environment (MassIVE) repository under accession MSV000100864 and are publicly available.