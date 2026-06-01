Sinusoidal endothelial cells control liver inflammation and fibrosis

LSECs line the hepatic sinusoids and are characterized by the absence of an organized basement membrane and the presence of open fenestrae, which facilitate the efficient exchange of circulating substances between the bloodstream and hepatocytes and are essential for maintaining liver homeostasis (5). Importantly, LSECs are a heterogeneous cell population with distinct transcriptomic profiles across different spatial zones of the liver lobule. Given the central role of LSECs in sinusoidal homeostasis, LSEC dysfunction is increasingly recognized as an early unifying mechanism across different liver pathologies (6). Upon injury, LSECs gradually lose their specialized phenotype in a process termed sinusoidal capillarization that is marked by the loss of their characteristic fenestrae and the development of a basement membrane. Notably, LSEC capillarization can occur even before fibrosis develops and is associated with the acquisition of a profibrotic phenotype and the secretion of a wide spectrum of profibrotic factors (7). Capillarized LSECs can also undergo partial endothelial-to-mesenchymal transition during liver fibrosis, acquiring mesenchymal features and potentially promoting fibrosis through the production of ECM components, including collagen and other fibrosis-related proteins (8).

Accordingly, increasing efforts have focused on identifying endothelial regulators that govern LSEC dysfunction and liver fibrosis. Among these regulators, the transcription factors GATA binding protein 4 (GATA4) (9), zinc-finger E-box-binding homeobox 2 (ZEB2) (10), and runt-related transcription factor 3 (RUNX3) (11) have emerged as crucial regulators of LSEC homeostasis and antifibrotic function. Endothelial GATA4 suppresses profibrotic angiocrine signaling and protects against perisinusoidal liver fibrosis (9), whereas ZEB2 preserves hepatic angioarchitecture, and its loss renders LSECs more prone to capillarization and disrupts LSEC-HSC communication (10). Moreover, endothelial Runx3 deficiency causes gradual spontaneous liver fibrosis secondary to LSEC dysfunction and exacerbates acute liver injury, partially through paracrine activation of HSCs (11). Apart from these transcription factors, other endothelial regulators also contribute to LSEC-HSC communication during fibrosis. Protein O-fucosyltransferase 1 (POFUT1), an essential regulator of NOTCH signaling, prevents liver fibrogenesis during chronic injury by repressing fibrinogen synthesis in LSECs, while its loss enhances NOTCH/HES1/STAT3 signaling and HSC activation (12). Ras-associated protein 1A (RAP1A), a small GTPase of the RAS superfamily, has also been identified as a protective endothelial regulator that attenuates sinusoidal capillarization and liver fibrosis by suppressing NOTCH activation (13).

In addition to maintaining liver homeostasis and mediating angiocrine communication with HSCs, LSECs are increasingly recognized as important immunoregulatory cells that orchestrate hepatic inflammation, thus influencing fibrogenesis. Under homeostatic conditions, fenestrated LSECs maintain Kupffer cell (KC) identity and contribute to the immunotolerance of CD8+ and CD4+ T cells (14). However, upon injury, LSECs can be reprogrammed toward a proinflammatory phenotype. For example, mechanotransduction-induced glycolysis epigenetically regulates a C-X-C motif chemokine ligand 1–dominant (CXCL1-dominant) angiocrine signaling program in LSECs (15). Inhibition of glycolysis reduces CXCL1 production and subsequently attenuates CXCL1-driven neutrophil infiltration, early fibrosis, and portal hypertension (15). Furthermore, C-C motif chemokine ligand 2 (CCL2), a key chemokine for monocyte recruitment, is upregulated in LSECs and promotes the recruitment of CCR2+ monocyte-derived macrophages (MoMFs) into the liver, contributing to liver fibrosis and portal hypertension (16). Likewise, in murine models of metabolic dysfunction–associated steatohepatitis (MASH), vascular cell adhesion molecule 1 (VCAM-1), an adhesion molecule upregulated in LSECs, promotes the infiltration of proinflammatory monocytes into the liver, thereby exacerbating MASH-associated liver inflammation and fibrosis (17). Taken together, these studies support an important role of LSECs in promoting fibrosis by orchestrating immune cell recruitment during liver injury (Figure 1).