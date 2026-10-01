Noncanonical mTORC1-TFEB activation promotes hepatocyte plasticity and high-grade malignancy in hepatocellular carcinoma

Loss of hepatic TSC1 activates TFEB and increases ductular–fibrotic remodeling in the mouse livers despite mTORC1 activation. At 2 months of age, L-Tsc1–KO mouse livers showed markedly increased levels of phosphorylated (p-) S6 and p-4EBP1, indicating increased mTORC1 activity (Figure 1A). Unexpectedly, despite the well-established role of mTOR in suppressing TFEB activity, Western blot analysis revealed increased hepatic levels of TFEB and TFE3, along with the protein levels of their target genes (FLCN, RagA, RagC, and many lysosomal proteins VATP6V1a, VATP6V1b2, LAMP1, LAMP2, and NPC1), in L-Tsc1–KO mouse livers (Figure 1A). The hepatic levels of several TFEB-mediated lysosomal proteins were moderately increased as early as day 7 in L-Tsc1–KO mice, even though hepatic TFEB levels decreased (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI206334DS1). H&E staining showed increased ductular structures, and IHC staining showed increased TFEB and TFE3 staining in a subset of cells that are CK19 positive (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 2). Moreover, RNA-seq analysis showed increased expression of TFEB target genes (Figure 1C). Gene Ontology (GO) and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) analyses revealed enrichment for small GTPase–mediated signaling pathways (Figure 1D) and the lysosomal pathway (Figure 1E) in the livers of L-Tsc1–KO mice. Together, these data indicate that loss of TSC1 activates TFEB-mediated lysosomal pathways despite increased mTORC1 activity in mouse livers.

Figure 1 Loss of hepatic TSC1 activates TFEB and increases ductular–fibrotic remodeling in the mouse livers despite mTORC1 activation. (A) Immunoblotting of total liver lysates from 2-month-old mice of the indicated genotypes. (B) Representative images of H&E and IHC staining for TFEB and TFE3 of 2-month-old mice. Scale bars, 100 μm. (C) Heatmap of TFEB target genes from bulk RNA-seq (2-month-old livers; n = 4 per genotype). (D) GO (Biological Process) enrichment for genes upregulated in Tsc1-KO versus WT livers. Dot size indicates the number of genes contributing to each term; color denotes adjusted P values (Benjamini-Hochberg). (E) KEGG pathway enrichment of genes upregulated in Tsc1-KO versus WT. Bar size reflects gene count, and color indicates adjusted P values (Benjamini-Hochberg).

IHC staining revealed an increased number of CK19-, SOX9-, and YAP-positive cells and ductular structures in 2-month (2M) L-Tsc1–KO mouse livers (Figure 2A). Consistent with the IHC data, Western blot analysis revealed markedly increased hepatic levels of CK19, SOX9, YAP, and α–smooth actin (α-SMA) in L-Tsc1–KO mouse livers (Figure 2B). RNA-seq analysis revealed a shift in liver cell identity, with gene signatures associated with hepatocytes markedly decreased. In contrast, signatures of progenitor cells/cholangiocytes, hepatic stellate cells (HSCs), and Kupffer cells (KCs)/macrophages were enriched in L-Tsc1–KO livers (Figure 2C). Together, these data indicate that loss of hepatic Tsc1 induces accumulation of progenitor cells, ductular reactions (DRs), and fibrosis associated with TFEB activation, despite mTORC1 activation.

Figure 2 TFEB overexpression in hepatocytes is sufficient to induce hepatocyte transdifferentiation to hepatic progenitor/biliary epithelial cells. (A) Representative images of IHC staining of liver sections for CK19, SOX9, and YAP (2-month-old mice of the indicated genotypes). Scale bars, 100 μm. (B) Immunoblot analysis of total liver lysates from 2-month-old male mice. (C) Heatmap of cell type marker signatures from bulk RNA-seq of livers (n = 4 per genotype per time point of 2-month-old mice). (D) Immunoblot analysis of livers from WT and TFEB-KI mice 2 weeks after AAV8-TBG-Cre injection at the indicated doses (high dose: 2 × 10¹0 or low dose: 5 × 109 GC/mouse). (E) Heatmap of YAP pathway genes from bulk RNA-seq of the same cohorts. (F) Schematic of mT/mG reporter activation by Cre. (G) Two-month-old Rosa26-LSL-Tfeb-3xFlag mT/mG reporter mice were injected with AAV8-TBG-Cre (1 × 10¹0 GC/mouse for 1 month). Cryosectioned/frozen liver tissues were subjected to fluorescence staining for SOX9 and HNF4α. Representative fluorescence images are shown. Arrows indicate Cre-negative cells (red membrane label, no TFEB overexpression), which are HNF4α-positive/SOX9-negative hepatocytes; arrowheads indicate Cre-positive cells (green membrane label, TFEB overexpression), which are SOX9-positive/HNF4α-negative cells.

TFEB overexpression in hepatocytes is sufficient to induce hepatocyte transdifferentiation to hepatic progenitor/biliary epithelial cells and cystogenesis in the mouse liver. We next determined whether TFEB overexpression alone in hepatocytes would also change hepatocyte identity toward progenitor/biliary phenotypes by generating hepatocyte-specific TFEB-knockin (TFEB-KI) mice (Supplemental Figure 3A). To generate a gene dose-response for TFEB expression in the mouse liver, Tfeb-3xFlagfl/fl (Rosa26-LSL-Tfeb-3xFlag) mice were administered different doses of AAV8-TBG-Cre. Tfeb-3xFlagfl/fl mice receiving a high dose of AAV-TBG-Cre [TFEB-KI (H)] showed marked hepatomegaly, along with elevated serum alanine aminotransferase (ALT), alkaline phosphatase, and bile acids, without altering serum triglyceride or cholesterol. Tfeb-3xFlagfl/fl mice receiving a low dose of AAV-TBG-Cre [TFEB-KI (L)] showed similar but more moderate phenotypes compared with TFEB-KI (H) mice (Supplemental Figure 3, B–D). RNA-seq analysis further showed decreased expression of hepatocyte gene signatures but increased expression in cholangiocyte/progenitor cells, HSCs, and KCs/macrophages (Supplemental Figure 3E). Western blot analysis showed that TFEB-KI mice had dose-dependent increased levels of proteins of TFEB target genes, including LAMP1, LAMP2, PGC1α, VATP6V1a, and VATP6V1b2, as well as autophagy markers LC3-II and p62. Similar to L-Tsc1–KO mice, TFEB-KI mice increased HNF4α-P2 (fetal form) and progenitor/biliary cell markers (EPCAM, CK19, SOX9, YAP, and TAZ) but decreased HNF4α-P1 (adult form), cytochrome P450 2E1 (CYP2E1), and glutathione synthetase (Supplemental Figure 3F), indicating that TFEB overexpression induced cell type identity reprogramming by decreasing mature hepatocytes while increasing the progenitor cell population in mouse livers. Similar to L-Tsc1–KO mice, Western blot analysis and RNA-seq analysis also showed increased YAP-TAZ and SOX9 expression in TFEB-KI mice (Figure 2, D and E). Moreover, H&E staining revealed that TFEB-KI mice had an increased number of hepatocytes with swollen, pale cytoplasm, a key feature of hepatocyte degeneration. IHC staining also revealed decreased HNF4α-P1– and glutamine synthetase–positive cells but increased YAP-positive cells in TFEB-KI mice (Supplemental Figure 3G).

To further investigate the effects of TFEB overexpression on hepatocyte cell fate, we bred Tfeb-3xFlagfl/fl mice with mT/mG (ROSAmT/mG) reporter mice. Before Cre recombination, cells exhibited widespread cell membrane–localized tdTomato (mT) fluorescence. After AAV8-TBG-Cre injection and recombination, hepatocytes expressing Cre recombinase showed cell membrane–localized EGFP (mG) fluorescence, replacing the red fluorescence (Figure 2F). Lineage-tracing results showed that Cre-positive cells (green, TFEB overexpression) had almost no HNF4α staining but increased SOX9 staining, whereas Cre-negative cells (red, no TFEB overexpression) were HNF4α positive but SOX9 negative (Figure 2G), supporting the notion that TFEB drives mature hepatocytes to dedifferentiate into progenitor/ductular cells.

Increased ductular, CK19-positive, and SOX9-positive structures and fibrosis, along with decreased hepatocyte signature gene expression and increased biliary epithelial cells (BECs)/progenitor cells, HSCs, and KCs/macrophages, persisted in 6-month-old L-Tsc1–KO mice (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). At 12 months, small, cyst-like, CK19-positive structures developed in L-Tsc1–KO mice (Supplemental Figure 4C). At 8–10 months, most TFEB-KI mice met humane endpoints and had to be euthanized. These mice developed large cysts concurrent with increased hepatomegaly and moderately elevated serum ALT levels (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). Retrograde injection of ink into the biliary tree in 6-month-old mice revealed defective bile duct structures in TFEB-KI mice (Supplemental Figure 5C). H&E staining showed increased immune cells surrounding the cysts, and IHC staining revealed that the cyst-lining cells are YAP, SOX9, and CK19 positive, with fibrosis revealed by Sirius Red staining. Intriguingly, these cyst-lining cells also had much higher TFEB staining (Supplemental Figure 5D). RNA-seq analysis showed downregulation of bile acid metabolism but upregulation of cystic disease–related genes (Pkhd1, Prkcsh, Lrp5) as early as 2 weeks after TFEB overexpression in the mouse livers (Supplemental Figure 5E). Together, these data indicate that TFEB activation suppresses hepatocyte identity and increases progenitor/BECs (or ductular cells), resulting in cystic biliary hyperplasia in mouse livers.

TFEB deletion partially reverses ductular–fibrotic remodeling in TSC1-deficient livers. We next generated L-Tsc1 Tfeb–DKO (double-knockout) mice to determine the role of TFEB in the pathogenesis of Tsc1-KO mice. The liver weight/body weight ratio and serum ALT levels did not differ significantly between the L-Tsc1–KO and DKO 2M and 6M mice (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 6A). H&E and IHC staining, as well as Sirius Red staining, showed that increased DR- and CK19-positive cells, as well as Sirius red–positive staining areas in 2M and 6M L-Tsc1–KO mice, were markedly attenuated in the same age of DKO mice (Figure 3, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 6B). Consistent with the histology data, Western blot analysis showed that increased CK19 and α-SMA in 2M and 6M L-Tsc1–KO mice were markedly attenuated in the same age of DKO mice (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 6C). Principal component analysis (PCA) of RNA-seq analysis of hepatic tissues clearly showed gene expression separation of WT, L-Tsc1–KO, and DKO mice, with DKO mice tending to shift toward WT mice (Supplemental Figure 7A). Heatmap analysis of the RNA-seq data showed that loss of hepatic TFEB partially reversed the increased expression of TFEB target genes and the changes in the liver cell identity gene expression signature in L-Tsc1–KO mouse livers (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 7, B and C). Furthermore, loss of hepatic TFEB decreased the levels of p-YAP, total YAP, TAZ, and HNF4α-P1 without affecting HNF4α-P2 and total HNF4α in L-Tsc1–KO mice (Supplemental Figure 7D). Increased levels of p-4EBP1 but not p-S6 were also attenuated in DKO mice (Supplemental Figure 7E). Immunoprecipitation assay showed that TFEB-3xFlag interacts with endogenous YAP and SOX9 in TFEB-KI mouse livers (Supplemental Figure 8A). Heatmap analysis of the RNA-seq data showed that loss of hepatic TSC1 increased expression of modules for several growth factors, including Vegfb, Pdgfb, and Tgfb, which may favor HSC activation and fibrosis. However, expression of these fibrogenic growth factors was blunted in Tsc1 Tfeb–DKO mice (Supplemental Figure 8B). Knockdown of Yap/Taz using a GalNAc-siRNA improved DR and fibrosis, although it had no effect on serum ALT levels in L-Tsc1–KO mice (Supplemental Figure 9, A–C). These data indicate that TFEB activation promotes YAP/TAZ–mediated ductular and fibrogenic changes, whereas loss of TFEB attenuates these changes in L-Tsc1–KO mice.

Figure 3 TFEB deletion partially reverses ductular–fibrotic remodeling in TSC1-deficient livers. (A) Liver weight–to–body weight (LW/BW) ratio and serum ALT in 2-month-old mice of the indicated genotypes. Data are shown as mean ± SEM (n = 8–10). **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (B) Representative images of H&E, Sirius Red, and IHC staining for CK19 in 2-month-old livers. Scale bars, 100 μm. (C) OD for CK19 and Sirius Red collagen fraction was quantified in Fiji/ImageJ, then normalized to WT mean. Data are mean ± SEM (n = 4). ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (D) Total liver lysates were subjected to immunoblot analysis. Densitometry analysis was quantified in ImageJ and normalized to the WT mean. (E) KEGG lysosomal pathway enrichment of genes in L-Tsc1 Tfeb–DKO and L-Tsc1–KO versus WT.

Increased tumor burden and SOX9-positive HCC with increased CK19-positive ductular cell infiltration in L-Tsc1–deficient mice is driven by TFEB activation. L-Tsc1–KO mice developed spontaneous tumors with 100% incidence in both male and female mice at 12 months of age, and deletion of hepatic TFEB did not affect the tumor incidence significantly in L-Tsc1–KO mice, with only 2 out of 18 DKO mice not developing tumors (Figure 4, A and B). The liver weight/body weight ratio and serum ALT levels decreased almost 50% in DKO mice compared with L-Tsc1–KO mice but did not reach statistical differences (Figure 4C). However, the overall tumor size was significantly decreased in DKO mice, with >60% of L-Tsc1–KO mice harboring tumors >20 mm, whereas >80% of DKO mice had smaller tumors (Figure 4D). Together, these data indicate that TFEB activation promotes tumor growth and overall tumor burden in the Tsc1-deficient conditions.

Figure 4 Increased tumor burden and SOX9-positive HCC with increased CK19-positive ductular cell infiltration in L-Tsc1–deficient mice are driven by TFEB activation. (A) Representative gross images of livers from 12-month-old mice of the indicated genotypes. (B) Summary of tumor formation. (C) Quantification of LW/BW ratio, serum ALT. Data are mean ± SEM (n = 9–18). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (D) Tumor burden and size summary. *P < 0.05, Fisher’s exact test. (E) Representative images of H&E and CK19 IHC staining from the same tumors illustrating (tumor+CK19 negative) HCC or (tumor+CK19 positive) HCC. Scale bars, 100 μm. (F) Summary of the distribution of tumor types in L-Tsc1–KO and L-Tsc1 Tfeb–DKO cohorts.

We further characterized tumor pathology in L-Tsc1–KO and DKO mice. We found that all the L-Tsc1–KO mice developed multiple HCC tumors, characterized by a typical high nuclear/cytoplasmic ratio in tumor cells with pseudogland-like structures within preexisting liver cell plates (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 10, A and B, black arrow). Notably, these HCC tumors are enriched with small, uniform, cuboidal cells that form tubular structures, with increased CK19+ ductular cells (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 10A). Across 10–12 months, 14/14 exhibited HCC mixed with CK19+ cells in L-Tsc1–KO mice whereas 8/10 DKO mice exhibited HCC, with only 2/10 DKO mice having HCC mixed with CK19+ cells (Figure 4, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 10, A and B). Relative to adjacent nontumor (“N”), increased YAP, glypican-3, and Ki67, as well as PCNA-positive cells, were observed in the tumor areas (T), consistent with malignant transformation in L-Tsc1–KO mice. Interestingly, increased nuclear TFEB staining and elevated lysosomal markers, including LAMP1 and NPC1, as well as TFEB target gene protein p62, were found in L-Tsc1–KO mouse tumors that are predominantly HCC mixed with CK19+ cells (Figure 5, A and B; Figure 6A; and Supplemental Figure 11, A and B). HCC cells are HepPar-1 positive, and a subset of these cells also showed increased nuclear SOX9 and TFEB staining, which were not observed in DKO mice (Figure 6B, arrow, and Figure 6C). Increased CK19-positive cells are also SOX9 and TFEB positive but are HePar-1 negative (Figure 6, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 11B), suggesting these CK19-SOX9-TFEB triple-positive cells are ductular/progenitor cells mixed with the HCC cells. Importantly, increased lysosomal markers and TFEB target proteins (LAMP1, NPC1, and p62) as well as CK19-positive ductular cells decreased in the tumors of DKO mice based on IHC and fluorescence staining, as well as Western blot analysis. NRF2 activation has been linked to liver tumorigenesis, and the levels of KEAP1, NQO1, GCLC, and GCLM increased in tumors, with no difference between L-Tsc1–KO and DKO mice (Supplemental Figure 12A). Moreover, levels of p-AKT, p-ERK, p-GSK3β, and p-STAT3 increased in tumors to similar levels in both L-Tsc1–KO and DKO mice, whereas DNA damage-related markers such as p21, p53, and γ-H2AX, as well as proliferation markers such as PCNA and Ki67, along with cleaved caspase-3, were higher in L-Tsc1–KO tumors than in DKO tumors (Supplemental Figure 12B). The malignant liver cancer marker glypican-3 increased in L-Tsc1 tumors but not in DKO tumors (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 12B). Collectively, these results indicate that TFEB activation increased SOX9-positive HCC and created a microenvironment enriched with CK19-positive ductular cells, both associated with HCC growth and malignancy.

Figure 5 Increased tumor markers in L-Tsc1–deficient mice. (A and B) Representative H&E and IHC staining of liver sections for YAP, glypican-3, Ki67, and p62 from 12-month-old mice of the indicated genotypes. Scale bars, 100 μm. The arrows in panel B indicate representative YAP-positive cells (YAP row) and representative Ki67-positive proliferating nuclei (Ki67 row) within the tumor region. N, nontumor; T, tumor.

Figure 6 Increased SOX9-positive HCC with increased CK19-positive ductular cell infiltration in L-Tsc1–deficient mice is driven by TFEB activation. (A) Representative IHC staining of liver sections for TFEB, NPC1, and LAMP1 from 12-month-old mice of the indicated genotypes. Scale bars, 100 μm. (B) Representative confocal immunofluorescence images showing HepPar-1 (green), SOX9 (red), and CK19 (white) in 12-month-old L-Tsc1–KO liver (B) and L-Tsc1 Tfeb–DKO liver (C). Scale bars, 50 μm; inserted image 15 µm. In the inset, the arrow indicates a representative CK19/SOX9/TFEB triple-positive ductular/progenitor cell, and the arrowhead indicates an adjacent HepPar-1–positive HCC cell shown for comparison.

Overexpression of a constitutively active RagC promotes the relocation of hepatic TFEB into the cytoplasm and attenuates DR in L-Tsc1–deficient mouse livers. GDP-bound RagC (constitutively active, but not GTP-bound RagC) directly recruits TFEB to lysosomal mTORC1 for its phosphorylation and inactivation (21). We next investigated whether constitutively active RagC (RagCCA) would affect TFEB lysosomal recruitment and contribute to DR in L-Tsc1–KO mice. Overexpression of RagCCA markedly decreased DR as revealed by the H&E and IHC staining for CK19 without affecting liver weight/body weight ratio and serum ALT levels in L-Tsc1–KO mice (Supplemental Figure 13, A–D). More importantly, overexpression of RagCCA relocated the nuclear TFEB into the cytoplasm (Supplemental Figure 13D, arrows). Western blot analysis also showed that overexpression of RagCCA decreased hepatic CK19 and α-SMA and increased HNF4α-P1 as well as the levels of p-S6 and p-4EBP1 but had little effect on the levels of TFEB and 2 lysosomal markers (VATP6V1a and VATP6V1b2) (Supplemental Figure 13E). Overexpression of RagCCA shifted TFEB from nucleus to cytosol and increased TFEB localization to LAMP1-positive lysosomes (Supplemental Figure 13, F and G). Together, these data indicate that overexpression of RagCCA partially inhibits TFEB activation, thereby attenuating TFEB-dependent DR in L-Tsc1–KO mice.

TFEB deletion partially restores metabolic homeostasis in TSC1-deficient livers. PCA of untargeted metabolomics showed clear separation of overall metabolites among WT, TFEB-KI, L-Tsc1–KO, and DKO mice, except that TFEB-KO mice are very similar to the WT mice (Supplemental Figure 14A). Interestingly, the overall metabolite profiles of DKO mice tended to shift toward WT and TFEB-KO mice. Further analysis of these metabolic pathways showed that increased fatty acid and amino acid metabolism in L-Tsc1–KO mice was largely corrected by the loss of hepatic TFEB (Supplemental Figure 14, B and C). A global heatmap analysis likewise revealed widespread reversion of metabolite levels toward WT levels in DKO mice compared with L-Tsc1–KO mice. TFEB overexpression showed a pattern of changes similar to, but stronger than, the metabolite profiles in the L-Tsc1–KO mice (Figure 7A). Increased tryptophan, γ-glutamyl amino acid, ceramide, and nucleotide metabolism is often associated with increased liver cancer cell growth and poor prognosis, and metabolism of all was increased in L-Tsc1–KO mice and further enhanced in TFEB-KI mice but generally diminished in the DKO mice (Figure 7, B–D, and Supplemental Figure 15, A–C). Transcriptomic analysis showed decreased expression of kynurenine core genes (Figure 7C) and altered nucleotide metabolism (Figure 7D) and purine pathway gene expression (Figure 7E and Supplemental Figure 15D) in L-Tsc1–KO mice, which were generally corrected in DKO mice. Polyamine-related metabolites such as putrescine, spermidine, and N-acetyl-isoputreanine that can promote cell proliferation and growth were markedly elevated in TFEB-KI and moderately elevated in L-Tsc1–KO mice (Supplemental Figure 16A). Transcriptomics analysis showed decreased expression of breakdown and utilization but increased gene expression of transport of polyamine (Supplemental Figure 16B). L-Tsc1–KO and TFEB-KI mice had increased, but DKO mice had decreased, lysosomal bis(monoacylglycero)phosphate (BMP) lipids (Supplemental Figure 17A), which is consistent with a recent report that hepatic TFEB activation increases BMP (22). Altered BMP metabolism gene expression in L-Tsc1–KO mice was also corrected in DKO mice (Supplemental Figure 17B). L-Tsc1–KO and TFEB-KI mice had increases in several TCA cycle metabolites, which are slightly corrected in DKO mice (Supplemental Figure 18A). In contrast, there were marked gene expression changes in the electron transport chain and TCA core genes in L-Tsc1–KO mice that were markedly reversed in DKO mice (Supplemental Figure 18B). L-Tsc1–KO mice also had increased levels of several bile acids, including deoxycholate, taurodeoxycholate, and taurolithocholate, which were attenuated in DKO mice (Supplemental Figure 19). Notably, increased tryptophan, γ-glutamyl amino acid, ceramide, nucleotide, and polyamine metabolism and several TCA cycle metabolites in L-Tsc1–KO and TFEB-KI mice were generally correlated at the transcriptomic level of the key genes for these metabolic pathways, suggesting that TFEB activation drives metabolic rewiring and that TFEB can directly or indirectly regulate the expression of these metabolic genes. Together, these data indicate that hepatic TFEB acts as a metabolic amplifier, rewiring central carbon, lipid, and nucleotide pathways that favor tumor cell growth in the TSC1-deficient liver with hyperactive mTORC1. Removing TFEB dampens this metabolic reprogramming and partially restores homeostasis, supporting the notion that lysosomal signaling feeds back onto cytosolic metabolism and proliferative readiness for tumor cell growth.

Figure 7 TFEB deletion partially restores metabolic homeostasis in TSC1-deficient livers. (A) Global metabolite heatmap (2-month livers; n = 6) comparing L-Tsc1–KO, L-Tsc1 Tfeb–DKO, TFEB overexpression (TFEB-KI), and L-Tfeb–KO with WT mice. (B) Heatmap of tryptophan metabolism of metabolomics analysis of indicated mouse liver tissues (n = 6). (C) Heatmap of kynurenine core genes from bulk RNA-seq of livers at 2 months (n = 4). (D) Heatmap of nucleotide metabolites (n = 6). (E) Heatmap of purine pathway gene expression from bulk RNA-seq (n = 4).

Increased hepatic TFEB is correlated with higher grade malignant human HCC and associated with expression of biliary/progenitor genes. Bioinformatics analysis using The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA), the LCI database, and the Mongolia database indicated considerable heterogeneity in TFEB-CLEAR network activity in both normal human liver and HCC tissues, with TFEB-CLEAR network activity significantly higher in tumors than in normal tissues (Figure 8A). Moreover, the TFEB-CLEAR network activity increased with advancing clinical stage, suggesting a positive association with HCC aggressiveness (Figure 8B). We next examined TFEB protein expression in clinical samples from 2 tissue microarrays (TMAs). One TMA (LV2089) contains 16 normal human liver samples along with 3 stage I, 63 stage II, and 112 stage III HCC samples and 12 bile duct adenoma (Supplemental Figure 20). Another TMA (LV2089a) contains 82 stage I–II and 38 stage III–IV HCC and 9 HCC and cholangiocarcinoma mixed tumors (Supplemental Figure 21). Similar to the TFEB-CLEAR activity, IHC staining for TFEB revealed significant heterogeneity in its expression between normal liver and HCC tissues, with no substantial differences observed between the normal and HCC stage I and II, but a decrease in HCC stage III (Supplemental Figure 20, A and B). The levels of p-S6 can be used to correlate with mTORC1 activity, and our previous IHC staining for p-S6 also revealed large heterogeneity of p-S6 staining among HCCs (13). We found that more than 58% of stage III HCC samples, whereas only 33.3% of stage I HCC, had high p-S6 and high TFEB staining. In contrast, more than 66.6% of stage I HCC, whereas only 7.8% of stage III HCC, had high p-S6 and low TFEB (Supplemental Figure 20C). There were no significant differences in TFEB staining between stage I–II and stage III–IV HCC and cholangiocarcinoma (CCA), but the TFEB staining was significantly increased in mixed tumors (Supplemental Figure 21, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 22, A and B). High-magnification imaging analysis revealed more cytosolic TFEB staining in stage I, mixed cytosolic and nuclear TFEB staining in stage II, and increased nuclear TFEB staining in stage III HCC (Supplemental Figure 21C). However, both nuclear and cytosolic TFEB staining increased in CCA regardless of the stage (Supplemental Figure 22C). This increased nuclear TFEB staining in more aggressive-stage HCC is consistent with the TFEB-CLEAR network activity data (Figure 8, A and B). Moreover, TCGA survival analysis revealed that patients with high TFEB expression exhibited poorer OS than those with low TFEB (log-rank P < 0.05), and a TFEB-CLEAR network target–based module score stratified survival in a similar manner (log-rank P < 0.05) (Figure 8, C and D). We recently published a spatial, multiregional, single-cell transcriptomic profiling of HCC (GSE189903) (23), in which cells were isolated from 3 tumor cores (T1, T2, and T3), a tumor border (B), and adjacent normal tissue (N). TFEB-CLEAR network genes were most prominent in tumor regions, with comparatively lower activity in adjacent normal tissue, and this enrichment remained evident after collapsing T1, T2, and T3 into a single merged tumor group (Figure 8, E–G).

Figure 8 TFEB-CLEAR network activity is elevated in human liver cancer and is associated with stage, survival, spatial tumor regions, and malignant cells. (A) TFEB-CLEAR network activity (mean expression/module score of curated CLEAR genes) in nontumor liver versus tumor across independent human cohorts, including the LCI dataset, the Mongolia dataset, and TCGA-LIHC (HCC). P values were determined by 2-sided Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test. (B) TFEB-CLEAR network score and TFEB expression stratified by clinical stage in TCGA-LIHC. ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. P values were determined by Kruskal-Wallis test with multiple-comparison adjustment. (C) TFEB expression in each TCGA-LIHC tumor sample was transformed as log2(TPM + 1). Patients were then dichotomized into TFEB-high and TFEB-low groups using the cohort median TFEB expression value as the cutoff, and Kaplan-Meier OS of TCGA-LIHC patients was stratified by TFEB expression (high versus low). (D) Log2(TPM + 1)–transformed expression values were standardized separately for each gene, and the CLEAR score was calculated as the mean of the genewise z scores across a curated gene panel related to lysosomal biogenesis, autophagy, and intracellular trafficking. Patients were subsequently classified into CLEAR-high and CLEAR-low groups using the cohort median CLEAR score as the cutoff. Kaplan-Meier overall survival of TCGA-LIHC patients stratified by ssGSEA-based TFEB-CLEAR module activity (high versus low). P value was determined by log-rank test. (E) Schematic of multiregional sampling in the single-cell dataset (GSE189903) study, including adjacent normal tissue (N), tumor border (B), and 3 tumor cores (T1, T2, and T3). (F) Heatmap showing regional expression of TFEB-CLEAR network genes across N, B, and individual tumor cores (T1–T3) in GSE189903. Values represent averaged (z-score–scaled) expression per region. (G) Same as F, with tumor cores T1–T3 merged into a single tumor group to summarize tumor versus border versus normal differences. TPM, transcripts per million; ssGSEA, single-sample gene set enrichment analysis; OS, overall survival.

Because TFEB induces hepatocyte plasticity and differentiation in mice, we next asked whether TFEB transcriptional activity also affects hepatocyte lineage plasticity in human liver cancers. Using the combined TCGA-LIHC (liver hepatocellular carcinoma) and TCGA-CHOL (cholangiocarcinoma) expression matrix, we found that tumors with high TFEB activity showed coordinated upregulation of lysosomal and endolysosomal genes, together with enrichment of a YAP and SOX9 progenitor-like program, whereas expression of hepatocyte markers such as CYP7A1, HNF4A, ALB, and APOA1 was markedly decreased (Figure 9A). Consistent with this pattern, TFEB-CLEAR activity scores were positively correlated with biliary/progenitor genes including SOX9, EPCAM, and KRT19 while showing an inverse relationship with hepatocyte lineage factors (Figure 9A). Accordingly, SOX9, EPCAM, and KRT19 expressions were significantly higher in TFEB-high tumors than in TFEB-low tumors (Figure 9B). Further TMA staining for HepPar-1 and CK19 showed decreased HepPar-1 and increased CK19 staining in high-stage HCC compared with stage I HCC, but no significant differences in HepPar-1 or CK19 were observed among stage II–IV HCC (Figure 9, C–E). These data suggest that HCC is associated with greater loss of hepatocyte identity and an increase in CK19-positive cells, but the roles of these changes in HCC progression remain unclear and warrant further investigation. Together, these analyses indicate that elevated TFEB-CLEAR network activity in liver cancers aligns with a transcriptional state marked by increased lysosome biogenesis and progenitor-like features, consistent with enhanced hepatocyte plasticity and higher grade malignancy observed in mice.