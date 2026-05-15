Understanding immune checkpoint inhibitor efficacy through spatial decoding of the lung cancer tumor immune microenvironment

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer death worldwide (1). The most common form of lung cancer is non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), which represents approximately 80% of all new cases of this disease (1). While immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) form the backbone of treatment for most cases of advanced NSCLC, the features of NSCLC tumors that govern the efficacy of these cancer immunotherapies remain incompletely defined (2).

Early studies identified PD-L1 expression and tumor mutation burden as nonoverlapping predictors of therapeutic response to PD-1/PD-L1–based ICIs in NSCLC (2). On the other hand, genomic alterations in STK11 and KEAP1 confer ICI resistance, particularly in the context of a concurrent KRAS mutation (3). Beyond immunohistochemical and genomic characterization, subsequent work has suggested that spatial organization of immune cells within the NSCLC tumor microenvironment (TME) — including the presence of stem-immunity hubs (4) and TCF1+ stem-like CD8+ T cells within tertiary lymphoid structures (TLSs) (5) — may also be associated with immunotherapy response.

In this issue of the JCI, Isomoto and colleagues used a bespoke multiplexed IHC platform combined with computational tissue segmentation to perform spatial profiling of the tumor immune microenvironment in 103 patients with metastatic NSCLC, 81 of whom received ICI therapy (6). Based on analysis of pretreatment samples, the study identified several spatial immune features correlated with immunotherapy efficacy. The proximity of CD8+ tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) to tumor nests and markers of tissue residence and proliferation in TILs were associated with ICI efficacy, while CD206+ M2-like tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) and fibroblast activation protein+ (FAP+) cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs) correlated with poorer outcomes after ICI treatment (Figure 1).

Figure 1 Spatial proteomics enables scientific discovery in the treatment of NSCLC. Isomoto et al. (6) identified spatial features of the NSCLC tumor immune microenvironment that are correlated with ICI efficacy (top) and ICI resistance (bottom), laying the groundwork for spatial proteomics to be utilized as a guide for scientific discovery and personalized cancer therapy.

Critically, CD8+ TIL density in the intratumoral stromal area — the compartment typically captured by standard immunohistochemical TIL quantification and artificial intelligence–based H&E scoring — did not independently predict ICI efficacy in multivariable analysis. This finding provides a mechanistic, spatial explanation for the inconsistent clinical utility of bulk TIL assessment.

Spatial validation for Isomoto et al.’s finding is provided by a recent multiplexed immunofluorescence and deep learning study of NSCLC biopsies by Monkman et al. (7), which performed with high accuracy for predicting ICI progression-free survival >24 months. In that study, Monkman et al. used cell–cell spatial interaction features to confirm that tumor nest proximity relationships, not aggregate TIL density, constituted the critical predictive unit (7).