Connecting a Western diet, palmitic acid, and enteric neuropathy

The enteric nervous system (ENS), often considered the “second brain,” is a key component of the autonomic nervous system (ANS) embedded within the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. The myenteric (Auerbach’s) plexus is localized between the longitudinal and circular muscle layers, and controls GI motility by regulating the force and rhythm of muscle contractions to move the GI contents. The submucosal (Meissner’s) plexus is situated in the submucosa and plays an integral role in the regulation of GI secretion, blood flow, and nutrient absorption (Figure 1A) (1, 2).

Figure 1 ENS dysfunction in diet-induced obesity. (A) Innervation of the GI tract. Schematic showing the extrinsic ANS and the intrinsic ENS. Sympathetic (blue) and parasympathetic (pink) fibers originate from the CNS and synapse with the ENS within the myenteric and submucosal plexus to regulate gut motility, secretion, vascular function, and interactions with the immune system and gut microbiota. (B) Balasubramaniam et al. (8) connected consumption of a Western HFD to loss of enteric neurons and gut motility. HFD consumption resulted in elevated saturated fatty acids, specifically PA, which promoted increased iron influx into enteric neurons, leading to iron overload. This excess iron, combined with PA, reduced glutathione (GSH) levels and inhibited the activity of GPX4, a critical inhibitor of lipid peroxidation. Consequently, elevated free iron levels and lipid peroxidation caused mitochondrial dysfunction and increased ROS production, enteric neuronal death (ferroptosis), and reactive gliosis, culminating in enteric neuropathy and impairment of colonic motility.

The ENS is composed of diverse neuronal types including sensory, motor, and interneurons, which form ganglia that function independently as well as interact with the central nervous system (CNS) to sense local signals and coordinate central inputs to control GI motility, digestion, and neuroendocrine functions (1–3). Enteric neurons interact closely with glia, interstitial cells, enteroendocrine cells, blood vessels, and gut microbes to maintain neuronal functions, mucosal integrity, and immune responses. The ENS network plays a critical role in digestive function and the pathophysiology of GI disorders (1–3).

GI symptoms, such as bloating, constipation, and motility disorders are more common in individuals with obesity and/or diabetes (4, 5). The pathophysiology of diabetic enteric neuropathy involves multiple factors: chronic hyperglycemia, autonomic and vascular dysfunction, inflammation, neurotransmitter alterations, alteration of gut microbiota, and tissue remodeling (4, 5). There is evidence for ENS damage in people with obesity, and animal models have demonstrated an association of a high-fat diet (HFD) and enteric neuropathy (reviewed in ref. 5). Adult mice fed a HFD are prone to enteric neuropathy, and perinatal mice fed a HFD have decreased ENS neurons prior to the onset of obesity (reviewed in ref. 5). Thus, it is plausible that dietary and other metabolism-related factors contribute to the pathophysiology of enteropathy and GI motility dysfunction in obesity.

Palmitic acid (PA) is the predominant dietary saturated fatty acid in diets consumed in the United States (6, 7). This so-called Western diet (WD), characterized in part by high fat intake, is a major source of PA, which is taken up the liver, adipose tissue, heart, and skeletal muscle and promotes insulin resistance and diabetes (6, 7). Plasma PA can also be produced via de novo synthesis in the liver and adipose tissue after consumption of a high-carbohydrate diet. Elevated PA levels are associated with lipotoxicity, oxidative stress, liver, muscle, and pancreatic β cell dysfunction, and neuronal death (6, 7).

In this JCI issue, Balasubramaniam et al. (8) tested the hypothesis that PA overload from a WD induces ferroptosis, resulting in ENS neuropathy and disruption of colonic motility (Figure 1B). Ferroptosis is a type of iron-dependent regulated cell death, distinct from apoptosis and necrosis, that is involved in the pathogenesis of neurodegenerative diseases in the CNS (9, 10). Ferroptosis is characterized by cellular accumulation of iron, lipid peroxidation, and excessive ROS, which collectively lead to loss of plasma membrane and neurodegeneration (9, 10).