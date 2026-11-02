Nuclear cGAS governs transcription to control lipid metabolism, tumor growth, and therapy response

Sex as a biological variable

Only female mice were used in the xenograft studies to maintain consistency and reproducibility. Because the MDA-MB-231 breast cancer and HeLa cervical cancer cell lines were used to establish xenograft tumors, and both cancers predominantly occur in females, female mice were selected for these studies.

Cell culture

MDA-MB-231, HEK293T, A498, and MEF cells were cultured in DMEM containing 10% FBS, whereas BPH1 and THP1 cells were cultured in RPMI-1640 with 10% FBS. Unless otherwise indicated, media were supplemented with 100 U/mL penicillin and 100 μg/mL streptomycin. MDA-MB-231 and HEK293T cells were purchased from ATCC; A498, MEF, BPH1, and THP1 cells were provided by the laboratories of William Kim (UNC-Chapel Hill), Nan Yan (UT Southwestern, Dallas, Texas, USA), Haojie Huang (Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota, USA), and Blossom Damania (UNC-Chapel Hill), respectively. Cell transfection and lentiviral packaging/infection were performed as previously described (64, 65). Infected cells were selected with blasticidin (5 μg/mL), puromycin (1 μg/mL), or hygromycin (200 μg/mL), as appropriate. Key reagents are listed in Supplemental Table 1.

Plasmids

HA-cGAS-WT, F226A/F230A, and F491A/F503A were cloned into pCDNA3.0, while pLenti-HA-cGAS, KKEA, R255E, F226A/F230A, and F491A/F503A were cloned into pLenti-HA-blasticidin. pLenti-cGAS-Flag-miniTurbo was cloned into pLenti-GFP-blasticidin. HA-cGAS-ΔTAD1–TAD5, Flag-FosL1, Flag-STING, HA-LGALS3, and HA-ACAA2 were cloned into pCDNA3.0, and GST-ACAA2 was cloned into pGEX-6P-1. All constructs were generated by overlap PCR or site-directed mutagenesis. PCS2-Flag-JunB (Addgene plasmid 29687) and pSIRV-AP-1-mCherry (Addgene plasmid 118095) were purchased from Addgene. Cloning and mutagenesis primers are listed in Supplemental Table 2.

Immunoblotting

Cells were lysed in EBC buffer (50 mM Tris-HCl, pH 7.5; 120 mM NaCl; 0.5% NP-40) supplemented with protease and phosphatase inhibitor cocktails. Protein concentrations were determined using the Bio-Rad protein assay reagent and a NanoDrop OneC (Thermo Fisher Scientific), as previously described (66, 67). Equal amounts of whole-cell lysates were separated by SDS-PAGE and immunoblotted with the indicated antibodies. For glutathione S-transferase pulldown and immunoprecipitation assays, 1 mg of lysate was incubated with the indicated beads for 3 to 4 hours at 4°C. Immunocomplexes were washed 3 times with NETN buffer (20 mM Tris-HCl, pH 8.0; 100 mM NaCl; 1 mM EDTA; 0.5% NP-40), followed by SDS-PAGE and immunoblotting. Antibodies are listed in Supplemental Table 1.

Micro-C

Please see the Supplemental Methods for details.

CUT&RUN

Please see the Supplemental Methods for details.

Integrative CUT&RUN and RNA-seq data analysis

CUT&RUN peak calling (for EV-, WT-, and KKEA-cGAS–expressing MDA-MB-231 cGAS–/– cells) was performed using MACS2 (https://github.com/macs3-project/MACS; commit ID c544319). All downstream steps were performed using the R statistical language (version 4.3.2). Peaks from multiple replicates were combined into a consensus peak call using the rmspc package (c=2, alpha=0.05, weakThreshold = 1e-4, stringencyThreshold = 1e-8; version 1.8.0). Venn diagrams between WT and KKEA cGAS peaks were determined using the ChIPpeakAnno package (version 3.36) in R with the makeVennDiagram function (maxGap=500, connectedPeaks=merge). Metaplots were constructed using the computeMatrix function Deeptools and profileplyr in R to calculate the average signal value at each position.

Differential expression was performed using the DESeq2 (version 1.42) package with shrunken log 2 fold-changes identified using lfcShrink (type=’apeglm’). Enriched pathways near cGAS peaks were identified by first defining shared peaks between WT and KKEA mutant cGAS CUT&RUN. These were then annotated to the nearest gene using plyranges in R, and the differential expression of these genes was obtained from the RNA-seq data comparing WT and EV. This input was used for gene set enrichment analysis and gene ontology analysis using the msigdbr (version 7.5.1) and clusterProfiler (version 4.10.1) R packages.

RNA extraction and qRT-PCR

RNA was extracted using the RNA MiniPrep Super Kit (BioBasic, BS584) and eluted in 50 μL RNase-free water. RNA concentration was measured using a NanoDrop OneC, with at least 2 biological replicates per condition. cDNA was synthesized using the iScript cDNA Synthesis Kit (Bio-Rad, 1708891), and qRT-PCR was performed using iTaq Universal SYBR Green Supermix (Bio-Rad, 1725124) on a QuantStudio 6 Flex Real-Time PCR System (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Relative expression was calculated using the comparative Ct method and normalized to RNA18S or U6 small nuclear RNA. Statistical significance was assessed by 1-way ANOVA. Primers are listed in Supplemental Table 2.

Soft agar assays

The anchorage-independent cell growth assays were performed as described (41, 66, 68). Soft agar colony formation assays were performed in 6-well plates using a 2-layer system consisting of 0.8% noble agar as the bottom layer and 0.4% agar containing 3 × 104 or the indicated number of cells as the top layer. Cells were fed with 500 μL complete DMEM containing 10% FBS every 4 days. After 4–6 weeks, colonies were stained overnight with 1 mg/mL iodonitrotetrazolium chloride (Sigma, I10406) for visualization and quantification. Three independent experiments were performed.

Mini-TurboID analysis

MDA-MB-231 cGAS–/– cells expressing miniTurbo-Flag-cGAS were cultured in 10 cm dishes and treated with 50 μM biotin or vehicle for 25 minutes before collection. Cells were washed twice with ice-cold PBS and lysed in buffer A (10 mM HEPES, pH 8.0; 10 mM KCl; 0.5% NP-40; 1 mM DTT; 1× protease inhibitor [PI]; and 1× phosphatase inhibitor [PPI]) for 10 minutes at room temperature. Following centrifugation at 21,000g for 3 minutes at 4°C, pellets were washed with Buffer A lacking DTT and lysed in RIPA buffer containing 2 M urea, 1× PI, and 1× PPI for 15 minutes on ice, followed by sonication (5 pulses, 30% output). Lysates were centrifuged at 15,000g for 10 minutes at 4°C, and 5% of each supernatant was saved as input. Lysates were incubated overnight at 4°C with 100 μL streptavidin T1 Dynabeads (Thermo Fisher Scientific) pre-equilibrated in RIPA/urea buffer. Beads were washed 4 times with lysis buffer and 3 times with 50 mM ammonium bicarbonate (ABC), pH 7.8, then resuspended in 50 μL ABC and frozen for proteomic analysis by the UNC Metabolomics and Proteomics (MAP) Core Facility.

FACS

For cell size analysis, cells were washed with PBS, trypsinized, washed twice with PBS containing 1% FBS, and resuspended at 5 × 106 cells/mL. Aliquots (100 μL) were stained with 10 μL propidium iodide solution (BioLegend, 42301) for 15 minutes at room temperature in the dark, followed by addition of 400 μL PBS. Data were acquired using an Attune NxT flow cytometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and analyzed with FlowJo.

AP-1 TF-PROTAC synthesis

The synthesis of AP-1 TF-PROTACs is as described (24). Briefly, bicyclo[6.1.0]non-4-yne-modified VHL ligands (VHLL-X-BCN; 200 μM) were conjugated to the synthetic AP-1–binding oligonucleotide (TGACTCA TTTT TGAGTCA/3AzideN/; 50 μM) in distilled water for 12 hours at room temperature. Following annealing, 500 ng oligonucleotide was resolved by 20% native PAGE in TBE at 130 V for 1.5 hours, stained with ethidium bromide, and imaged using an Azure 400 system (Azure Biosystems). Indicated AP-1 TF-PROTACs (5 μg/mL) were transfected into cells for 24 hours before collection.

Immunofluorescence

Cells grown on glass coverslips were fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde in PBS for 10 minutes at room temperature and permeabilized with 0.2% Triton X-100 for 20 minutes. After blocking with 5% BSA and 0.1% Triton X-100 in PBS for 1 hour, cells were incubated with primary antibodies — Alexa Fluor 488 Goat anti-Mouse IgG (H+L) Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog A-11001; Alexa Fluor 488 Goat anti-Rabbit IgG (H+L) Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog A-11008; Alexa Fluor 594 Goat anti-Mouse IgG (H+L) Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog A-11005; Alexa Fluor 594 Goat anti-Rabbit IgG (H+L) Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog A-11012 — overnight at 4°C and secondary antibodies (Supplemental Table 1) for 1 hour at room temperature. Coverslips were mounted with ProLong Gold antifade reagent (Invitrogen) and imaged using a Keyence BZ-X700 microscope.

Immunohistochemistry

Xenograft tumors were fixed in 10% formalin for 2 days, followed by 70% ethanol for 1 day. The UNC Translational Pathology Laboratory facility prepared 4 μm sections for immunohistochemistry, which was performed as previously described (67, 69). Briefly, sections were blocked for 1 hour, incubated with primary antibody — Biotinylated Horse Anti-Rabbit IgG (H+L) Vector Laboratories catalog BA-1100-1.5 — overnight at 4°C and secondary antibodies (Supplemental Table 1) for 1 hour at room temperature, followed by ABC reagent for 45 minutes and DAB development. Sections were counterstained with hematoxylin and imaged using a Keyence BZ-X700 microscope.

Acetyl-CoA assay

Acetyl-CoA levels were measured using the Acetyl-CoA Assay Kit (MAK039, Sigma) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Briefly, cells were harvested and homogenized on ice in assay buffer, followed by perchloric acid precipitation to deproteinize samples. The pH was adjusted to 6.5 to 8.0, and 10 μL of each sample was added in triplicate to a 96-well plate and brought to 50 μL with assay buffer. After addition of 10 μL acetyl-CoA quencher, reaction mix was added, and samples were mixed and incubated at 37°C for 10 minutes. Fluorescence was measured using a BioTek Cytation 5 Cell Imaging Reader (excitation/emission = 535/587 nm).

Protein purification

Recombinant GST-ACAA2 was expressed in E. coli BL21 by isopropyl β-d-1-thiogalactopyranoside induction for 16 hours at 16°C. Bacterial pellets were resuspended in PBS containing protease inhibitors and lysed by sonication. Following centrifugation at 16,000g for 30 minutes, the supernatant was incubated with prewashed GST-Sepharose beads (GE Healthcare) for 4 hours at 4°C. Bound proteins were eluted with 20 mM reduced glutathione in 50 mM Tris-HCl (pH 8.0).

[13C]-palmitate tracing

Indicated MDA-MB-231 cells were seeded in 6-well plates. Cell culture medium was replaced with 2 mL fresh medium supplemented with 100 μM [13C 16 ]-palmitic acid the next day. Cells were incubated for 1 hour in a CO 2 incubator. After incubation, medium was aspirated and briefly washed (twice) with 2 mL of ice-cold 0.9% NaCl solution (prepared by dissolving 9 g of NaCl in 1 L of HPLC-grade water). Plates were immediately placed on dry ice, and 1 mL of 80% methanol/water (both HPLC grade, precooled in a –20°C freezer for at least 1 hour) was added to each well. The plates were transferred to a –80°C freezer and left there for 15 minutes to ensure enzymatic activity was fully inactivated. Cells were scraped into the 80% methanol/water solution on dry ice and transferred into 1.5 mL tubes placed on regular ice. Tubes were vortexed thoroughly for at least 1 minute to ensure proper extraction, and samples were centrifuged at 20,000g for 10 minutes at 4°C to precipitate cellular proteins. Supernatant was transferred to liquid chromatography (LC) vials for LC-MS analysis.

LC-MS analysis of polar metabolites

The analysis of metabolites was performed using Vanquish UHPLC coupled to Orbitrap Exploris 480 mass spectrometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific). A total of 3 μL metabolite extract was loaded onto Xbridge amide column (100 × 2.1 mm, 3.5 μm; Waters Corporation) at 25°C. Mobile phase A was water with 5 mM ammonium acetate (pH 6.8) with 3% methanol, and mobile phase B was 100% acetonitrile with 3% methanol. Linear gradient was 0 minute, 85% B; 1.5 minutes, 85% B; 5.5 minutes, 35% B; 6.9 minutes, 35% B; 10.5 minutes, 35% B; 10.6 minutes, 10% B; 12.5 minutes, 10% B; 13.5 minutes, 85% B; 17.9 minutes, 85% B; 18 minutes, 85% B; 20 minutes, 85% B. The flow rate is 0–5.5 minutes, 0.11 mL/min; 6.9–10.5 minutes, 0.13 mL/min; 10.6–17.9 minutes, 0.25 mL/min; 18–20 minutes, 0.11 mL/min. The parameters of Orbitrap Exploris 480 were as listed: vaporizer temperature, 200°C; ion transfer tube temperature, 300°C; sheath gas, 35; auxiliary gas, 7; sweep gas, 1; spray voltage, 3.5 kV for positive mode and 3 kV for negative mode; RF-lens (%), 30; resolution was set at 60,000 (at m/z 200); scan range, 70 to 900 (m/z); positive/negative switching mode. Unlabeled or 13C-labeled metabolite analysis was performed using Sieve (Thermo Fisher Scientific) based on theoretical m/z and retention time determined based on standard compounds. Integrated peak areas of unlabeled or 13C-labeled metabolites were used to calculate the fold-change of metabolites in different samples. To assess relative changes in total metabolite levels, the sum of peak areas of unlabeled and detected ¹³C-labeled metabolites was used.

AlphaFold3-based prediction of human cGAS/Fos-L1/JunB interactions

Protein-protein interactions between cGAS (UniProt: Q8N884), FosL1 (UniProt: P15407), and JunB (UniProt: P17275) were predicted using AlphaFold3 3.0.1 (70), run on a local UNC-Chapel Hill computing cluster. Full-length, terminal intrinsically disordered region–truncated, and domain-truncated sequences of human proteins were input as heterodimeric complexes, with default parameters for multiple sequence alignment generation using MMseqs2 and 6 recycled iterations for structural refinement. A total of 20 models were generated per run, and predictions were repeated across 5 random seeds to enhance sampling diversity. The resulting structures were ranked using an in-house Python script that evaluated the interface predicted local distance difference test (ipLDDT) score (average pLDDT of residues within 8 Å of the binding interface) and minimized root-mean-square deviation (RMSD) alignments between structures (performed with PyMOL’s align function) before and after binding for consistency assessment. The top 8 ranked models were selected for further manual processing, wherein the best model was selected based on a high pLDDT score (>0.85) for noninterface regions with known structural motifs, and the number of polar and nonpolar contacts in the interface, assessed via PLIP 2.2.2 with cutoffs of 3.5 Å for hydrogen bonds and 4.5 Å for salt bridges. Each model would then be manually inspected, and those that most closely matched experimental results were selected for further refinement.

Interface evaluation and refinement

Top-ranking cGAS/FosL1/JunB complexes from AlphaFold3 were refined using ChimeraX ISOLDE with CHARMM36m, employing restrained interactive MD with side-chain rotamer sampling and limited backbone flexibility. Harmonic restraints (0.5–1.0 kcal/mol/Å2) were applied to Cα atoms to accommodate local interface rearrangements while preserving the predicted geometry. Three independent refinement trajectories were performed for each complex. Backbone integrity was assessed by Cα RMSD relative to the starting AlphaFold3 model, excluding models with deviations >1.2 Å. Convergence was evaluated by restraint potential energy and pairwise Cα RMSD across trajectories. Buried surface area was calculated for analysis but not used for filtering. The lowest-energy converged model was selected for further analysis.

cGAS/AP-1 complex equilibration

The refined cGAS/FosL1/JunB heterotrimer was prepared for MD simulation using VMD version 1.9.4 to generate protein structure files and solvate the system in a cubic TIP3P water box with a minimum 10 Å padding from the protein surface. The system was neutralized and ionized to 0.15 M NaCl. Parameters were assigned using the CHARMM36m force field, and simulation input files were generated using CHARMM-GUI. Simulations were performed using NAMD version 3.0 with graphics processing unit acceleration.

The system underwent 10,000 steps of conjugate gradient energy minimization followed by restrained equilibration consisting of 1 ns in the constant number, volume, temperature ensemble at 310 K and 2 ns in the constant number, pressure, temperature (NPT) ensemble at 1 atm using the Langevin piston method with gradual release of positional restraints. This was followed by additional unrestrained NPT equilibration for 2 ns, for a total simulation time of 5 ns. Backbone stability was assessed by monitoring Cα RMSD relative to the starting model throughout equilibration. The equilibration phase was designed to further relieve steric clashes, optimize side-chain rotamer conformations, and allow solvent reorganization without performing extended production simulations. No long-timescale dynamic analyses were conducted. The final equilibrated structure was extracted as a CIF file for subsequent structural and interface analysis.

MTT cell viability assay

A total of 2,000 cells were seeded per well in 96-well plates. At designated time points, 10 μL MTT solution was added, and cells were incubated at 37°C with 5% CO 2 for 4 hours. The medium was then removed, and 100 μL DMSO was added to dissolve formazan crystals, followed by a 10-minute incubation at 37°C. Absorbance at 540 nm was measured using a BioTek Cytation 5 Cell Imaging Reader after thorough mixing.

Animals

Mouse xenograft assays. Mouse xenograft assays were performed as previously described (65, 67). For xenograft growth experiments, the indicated number of MDA-MB-231 or HeLa cells in PBS were injected into the flanks of female nude mice (The Jackson Laboratory, 4 weeks old). Tumor size was measured every 3 days using a digital caliper, and tumor volume was calculated using the formula L × W² × 0.5, where L represents the longest diameter and W the shortest. After the designated experimental period, mice were sacrificed, and tumors were dissected and weighed. Where indicated, tumors were fixed in formalin and processed with tumor slices for indicated H&E staining.

Mouse lung assays. Six-month-old, age-matched Wt and cGas-KO C57BL/6 mice (The Jackson Laboratory; maintained by the P. Liu lab) were used for lung studies. Capivasertib (50 mg/kg; CAS 1143532-39-1) was administered by oral gavage once daily for 4 days, and H-151 (7 mg/kg; CAS 941987-60-6) was administered intraperitoneally every 2 days for 2 doses. Vehicle controls received the corresponding vehicle on the same schedule and route. At the end of treatment, mice were euthanized, and lungs were collected for analysis.

BAL and lung histology. Four-month-old, age-matched Wt and cGas-KO mice underwent BAL of the right lung lobes, excluding the auxiliary lobe for wet/dry weight analysis (see below), to assess cellular infiltration by total and differential cell counts. The left lung lobe was collected for histopathological analysis using validated protocols (71, 72) that permit both assessments in the same mouse. Lungs were sectioned every 2 mm from the hilum to systematically sample proximal, intermediate, and distal levels along the main stem bronchus. Histopathological evaluation was performed by an experienced investigator without knowledge of genotype.

Lung wet/dry ratio measurements. The extrapulmonary bronchus to the auxiliary lobe was ligated to prevent BAL fluid leakage. The lobe was then dissected, blotted dry, placed in preweighed aluminum boats, and weighed at 30, 40, 50, and 60 seconds to extrapolate evaporative water loss and determine the initial wet weight (73). Lungs were desiccated for 16 hours at 90°C and then reweighed to obtain dry weights and determine wet/dry ratios.

Statistics

Statistical analyses were performed using SPSS 11.5. Data are presented as mean ± SD from at least 2 or 3 independent experiments, as indicated in the figure legends. One-way ANOVA was used to assess differences between control and experimental groups, with P ≤ 0.05 considered statistically significant.

Study approval

All mouse experiments were reviewed and approved by the UNC Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee under protocols #19-031 (continued as #25-017) and #25-085.

Data availability

Reagents generated in this study are available upon request to the corresponding author. CUT&RUN data have been deposited to GEO (GSE289114). MDA-MB-231-cGAS-KO+cGAS-WT, cGAS-F491A/F503A, and shJunB RNA-seq data have been deposited to GEO (GSE337117). Micro-C data have been deposited to GEO (GSE342461). This paper does not report original code. Additional information required to reanalyze data reported in this paper is available in Supporting Data Values.