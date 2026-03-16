Hitting the hidden: arming the immune system for the next zoonotic coronavirus spillover

The introduction of mRNA-based platforms into clinical practice during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic revolutionized vaccine development by providing an unprecedentedly rapid method to generate vaccines tailored to emerging viral variants (1). Despite this advancement, viral evolution continues to outpace new vaccine formulations, leading to the frequent emergence of immune-evasive variants (2). This dynamic has necessitated the implementation of seasonal booster doses, which, although effective, encountered declining public acceptance over time (3). The development of a universal vaccine that provides durable, cross-variant protection could not only reduce the need for frequent updates but also enhance public compliance and global vaccination rates (4).

Cheang et al. addressed this challenge by developing a bivalent mucosal booster vaccine (Clec9AOMNI) that combines receptor-binding domains (RBDs) from SARS-CoV-1 (clade 1a) and SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron XBB.1.5 (clade 1b) (5). Mechanistically, the constructs use a Clec9A-targeting monoclonal antibody to deliver the antigens directly to conventional type 1 DCs (cDC1), which are highly efficient in priming CD4+ and CD8+ T cell responses and sustaining germinal center (GC) reactions (Figure 1) (6, 7). To assess the efficacy of their vaccine, the authors utilized a prime-boost mouse model. Animals were first immunized with 2 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty mRNA vaccine, since most humans have been vaccinated with this or a similar vaccine (8). Three months later, they received a booster immunization with either the bivalent BA.4/5 Comirnaty mRNA vaccine or Clec9A-based constructs. Cheang et al. first examined the effects of systemic, subcutaneous delivery of Clec9AXBB (carrying Omicron XBB.1.5 RBD) and Clec9ACoV1 (carrying SARS-CoV-1 RBD), which revealed complementary properties: Clec9AXBB elicited sustained but clade 1b–restricted neutralizing antibodies (nAbs), whereas Clec9ACoV1 conferred broader cross-clade (1a and 1b) neutralization that declined more rapidly. Combining both constructs into a single formulation (Clec9AOMNI) overcame these limitations, eliciting durable cross-clade humoral and cellular immunity that outperformed the bivalent Comirnaty mRNA booster, with higher and longer-lasting nAb titers, stronger GC activity, and sustained lung protection against SARS-CoV-2 BA.1 challenge for up to 6 months (5).

Figure 1 Mechanism of Clec9A-targeted vaccine–induced immunity. The bivalent mucosal booster vaccine developed by Cheang et al. utilized Clec9A-targeted delivery of SARS-CoV-2 RBD to cDC1s, enabling humoral and cellular immune activation (5). (i) The αClec9A–RBD fusion antibody binds Clec9A on cDC1s, facilitating efficient antigen uptake and processing. (ii) Processed antigens are cross-presented via MHC class I (MHCI) to CD8+ T cells and presented via MHC class II (MHCII) to CD4+ T cells, inducing cytotoxic and helper functions, respectively. (iii) Tfh–B cell interactions promote GC B cell activation and affinity maturation. (iv) GC B cells differentiate into plasma cells that secrete high-affinity neutralizing antibodies. (v) These antibodies neutralize SARS-CoV-2, while CD8+ T cell–mediated cytolysis contributes to durable, cross-protective immunity.

To determine whether mucosal delivery could further enhance protection, the authors administered Clec9AOMNI intranasally, resulting in potent and persistent antibody and T cell responses in both systemic and respiratory compartments (5). In subsequent viral challenge experiments with the Omicron BA.1 variant or mouse-adapted SARS-CoV-2, Clec9AOMNI conferred near-complete protection in both the upper and lower airways for up to 6 months after boost, in contrast to waning efficacy observed after bivalent mRNA boosting (5). Together, these results highlight Clec9AOMNI as a rationally engineered booster that induces broad, durable, systemic, and mucosal immunity and outperforms current mRNA vaccines in a preclinical mouse model.