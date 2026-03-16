Intranasal DC-targeting vaccine booster elicits durable and cross-clade protective immunity against sarbecoviruses in mice

Boosting with Clec9AXBB or Clec9ACoV1 induced durable and cross-clade immune responses, respectively. The breadth and durability of RBD-specific antibody responses were evaluated in mice that received 2 i.m. doses of Pfizer-BioNTech original Comirnaty mRNA vaccine 3 weeks apart, followed by systemic boosting 3 months later with Pfizer-BioNTech BA.4/5 bivalent Comirnaty (BC) mRNA vaccine (i.m.), Clec9AXBB or Clec9ACoV1 constructs (Figure 1A); the Clec9A constructs were administered via a s.c. route and adjuvanted with polyinosinic:polycytidylic acid (poly I:C) (Figure 1B). Using a previously reported multiplex surrogate neutralizing assay (21), we observed that the 3 vaccine candidates effectively boosted the RBD-specific nAb titers (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI195784DS1). In addition, the nAb responses induced by Clec9AXBB booster were sustained up to at least 6 months after boost, while the responses induced in BC mRNA–boosted mice waned over time, consistent with previous reports (24) (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1). However, BC and Clec9AXBB boosters both elicited poor cross-clade neutralization, whereby nAb activity was restricted to clade 1b sarbecoviruses (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1). In contrast, boosting with Clec9ACoV1 generated broad systemic nAb responses against clade 1a and 1b sarbecoviruses (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1). However, the nAb responses elicited by Clec9ACoV1 booster were not as sustained as the Clec9AXBB booster (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1).

Figure 1 Breadth and durability of nAb responses upon systemic booster with BC mRNA vaccine, Clec9AXBB, and Clec9ACoV1. (A) Schematic of Clec9AXBB and Clec9ACoV1 antibody constructs. The constructs were generated via genetic fusion of a single copy of Omicron XBB.1.5 or SARS-CoV-1 RBD antigen to each heavy chain of rat IgG2a mAb (10B4) specific to mouse Clec9A. (B) The 5- to 6-week-old BALB/c mice were immunized twice 3 weeks apart (0.05 μg per dose; i.m.) with Pfizer-BioNTech original Comirnaty mRNA vaccine. At 3 months after the last immunization dose, mice were boosted either with Pfizer-BioNTech BA.4/5 BC mRNA vaccine (0.05 μg; i.m.), Clec9AXBB (10 μg adjuvanted with 50 μg poly I:C; s.c.), or Clec9ACoV1 (10 μg adjuvanted with 50 μg poly I:C; s.c.). Nonimmunized mice (naive) were also included for baseline. (C) Serum nAb titers against 8 sarbecoviruses from clades 1b and 1a at preboost and 1 and 6 months after boost were determined by multiplex sVNT. Data in C are from 1 representative experiment performed twice with similar results; n = 6–7 per group/experiment. Symbols represent individual animals, and data shown are geometric means. Statistical analysis: nonparametric 2-tailed Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple-comparison test and Friedman’s test with Dunn’s multiple-comparison test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

To further investigate the less sustained antibody responses induced by Clec9ACoV1, we monitored the durability of RBD-specific immune responses upon single-shot immunization of naive mice with Clec9AXBB versus Clec9ACoV1 (Supplemental Figure 2A). Consistent with previous studies that have reported the relative weak humoral antigenicity of Omicron XBB variant compared with other variants (25, 26), the RBD-specific IgG and nAb titers in Clec9AXBB-immunized mice were lower than those measured in Clec9ACoV1-immunized animals. However, the antibody titers persisted for a longer duration in Clec9AXBB-immunized mice (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). Furthermore, the cellular immune responses triggered upon restimulation of Clec9ACoV1-immunized splenocytes were much stronger compared with the Clec9AXBB-immunized group, which were associated with robust CD4+ type 1 cytokine responses (Supplemental Figure 2D). Despite this strong cellular response, the RBD-specific Tfh and GC B cell responses in the spleen from Clec9ACoV1-immunized mice were barely detectable at 6 months after immunization, while the Clec9AXBB-immunized group demonstrated a much greater proportion of RBD-specific Tfh and GC B cells in their spleen at the same time point (Supplemental Figure 2, E and F). In addition, in Clec9ACoV1-immunized mice, RBD-specific IgG+ ASCs in the BM were largely skewed toward the non-long-lived plasma cell (non-LLPC) subset, in contrast with those from the Clec9AXBB-immunized group, which displayed increased differentiation of RBD-specific IgG+ ASCs into LLPCs (Supplemental Figure 2G). These observations hence provided a likely explanation for the differential persistence of the antibody responses observed between Clec9ACoV1 and Clec9AXBB-immunized mice.

Together, these results showed that Clec9AXBB booster in mRNA-immunized mice elicited a sustained humoral response that was limited in breadth, while Clec9ACoV1 booster produced a cross-clade nAb response that did not persist as long as the Clec9AXBB booster, likely due to poor intrinsic ability to induce persistent Tfh and GC B cell responses. Hence, these observations suggested that the amino acid makeup of RBD antigen influenced the immune responses.

Systemic boosting with Clec9AOMNI induced durable, cross-clade humoral responses and protected against SARS-CoV-2 challenge. To mitigate the respective limitations faced by Clec9AXBB and Clec9ACoV1, both constructs were combined into a single formulation, at a 1:1 or 4:1 ratio (Clec9AXBB/Clec9ACoV1) (Supplemental Figure 3A). The results indicated that both ratio formulations induced comparable nAb titers and robust cross-clade T cell responses against both sarbecovirus clades at 3 weeks after boost (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C).

Using the 4:1 dose combination (hereby referred to as Clec9AOMNI), we carried out in-depth characterization of the breadth and durability of the humoral immune responses induced upon s.c. boosting (Figure 2A). Results indicated that boosting with Clec9AOMNI induced cross-clade systemic nAb responses that were sustained for at least 6 months after boost compared with immune sera from BC mRNA–boosted mice, which displayed limited neutralizing activity against clade 1a sarbecoviruses and waning of nAb titers over time (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 4). Additionally, a unique subset of RBD-specific switched Ig+ (swIg+) B cells that were cross-reactive toward ancestral SARS-CoV-2, XBB.1.5, and SARS-CoV-1 RBD were detected in the spleen from Clec9AOMNI-boosted mice (Figure 2C). In contrast, the cross-reactivity of RBD-specific swIg+ B cells in the spleen from mice boosted with BC mRNA vaccine was restricted to ancestral SARS-CoV-2 and XBB.1.5 RBD only (Figure 2C). Moreover, the durable nAb response elicited by Clec9AOMNI booster correlated with the greater proportion of RBD-specific Tfh and GC B cells in the spleen (Figure 2, D and E), coupled with greater frequencies of antigen-specific LLPCs in the BM at 6 months after boost compared with boosting with BC mRNA vaccine, which were barely detectable and more skewed toward the non-LLPC subset (Figure 2F).

Figure 2 Breadth and durability of humoral responses and protection upon systemic booster with Clec9AOMNI versus BC mRNA vaccine. (A) The 5- to 6-week-old BALB/c mice were immunized with original Comirnaty mRNA vaccine as described in Figure 1. At 3 months after the last immunization, mice were boosted with either BC mRNA vaccine (0.05 μg; i.m.) or Clec9AOMNI (8 μg Clec9AXBB + 2 μg Clec9ACoV1 adjuvanted with 50 μg poly I:C; s.c.). (B) Blood was collected at 1 and 6 months after boost, and serum nAb titers against ancestral SARS-CoV-2, XBB.1.5, and SARS-CoV-1 were determined by multiplex sVNT. (C) Percentage of ancestral SARS-CoV-2 RBD+ swIg+ B cells in the spleen was determined by flow cytometry at 3 weeks after boost. Cross-reactivity of antigen-specific B cells toward XBB.1.5 and SARS-CoV-1 RBD is also shown. (D–F) Spleen and BM from femur/tibia were harvested at 6 months after boost. (D and E) Percentages of AIM+ Tfh (D) and RBD+ GC (E) B cells in spleen were determined by flow cytometry. (F) Frequency of BM RBD-specific IgG+ LLPCs and non-LLPCs (normalized to total IgG) was determined by B cell ELISpot. (G) At 1 and 6 months after boost, mice were challenged with Omicron BA.1 (106 PFU; i.n.). At 2 dpi, lungs were harvested and homogenized. (H) BA.1 lung homogenate viral titers were quantified via plaque assay. Data in B–F and H are from 1 representative experiment performed twice with similar results; n = 4–7 per group/experiment. Symbols represent individual animals, and data shown are geometric means (B) and means (C–F and H) ± SD (C). Statistical analysis: nonparametric 2-tailed Mann-Whitney test (B, C, and F), Wilcoxon’s matched-pairs signed rank test (B), and Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple-comparison test (C–E and H). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

The protective efficacy of Clec9AOMNI systemic booster was also investigated. Mice were challenged nasally with Omicron BA.1 virus at either 1 or 6 months after boost, and the lung viral titers were measured (Figure 2G). Compared with nonboosted animals, mice boosted with either BC or Clec9AOMNI had comparable and substantially reduced lung viral titers upon challenge performed at 1 month after boost (Figure 2H). However, when the challenge was performed at 6 months after boost, the lung viral titers were much lower in Clec9AOMNI-boosted mice compared with BC mRNA–boosted mice (Figure 2H).

Together, these data indicated that s.c. booster immunization with Clec9AOMNI induced cross-clade and durable nAb responses that conferred superior long-term protection than BC mRNA booster.

Nasal boosting with Clec9AOMNI generated robust, cross-clade humoral and cellular responses in both systemic and mucosal compartments. The ability to induce protective immunity in the respiratory mucosa represents a highly desired and notable advancement over current systemic vaccination methods for providing strong protection and reducing transmission between individuals. Thus, we investigated the suitability of the nasal route of Clec9AOMNI booster immunization (Figure 3A). At 1 month after boost, BC mRNA vaccine and Clec9AOMNI boosters both triggered strong serum anti-RBD IgG responses, with the latter inducing greater binding antibody titers against SARS-CoV-1 RBD (Figure 3B). Consistently, both boosters produced RBD-specific IgG+ ASCs in the spleen and BM, where ASCs in BC mRNA–boosted mice were mainly reactive to ancestral SARS-CoV-2 and XBB.1.5 RBD, while Clec9AOMNI booster elicited higher frequency of ASCs that were reactive to ancestral SARS-CoV-2, XBB.1.5, and SARS-CoV-1 RBD (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 IgG and IgA responses upon nasal booster with Clec9AOMNI versus systemic booster with BC mRNA vaccine. (A) The 5- to 6-week-old BALB/c mice were immunized with original Comirnaty mRNA vaccine as described in Figure 1. At 3 months after the second immunization, mice were boosted with either BC mRNA vaccine (0.05 μg; i.m.) or Clec9AOMNI (4 μg Clec9AXBB + 1 μg Clec9ACoV1 adjuvanted with 50 μg poly I:C; i.n.). (B, D, E, and G) At 1 month after boost, mice were euthanized to collect blood, BALF, and NLF. Serum (B), BALF (D), and NLF (E) anti-RBD IgG titers, and BALF and NLF (G) anti-RBD IgA response against ancestral SARS-CoV-2, XBB.1.5, and SARS-CoV-1 RBD were determined by ELISA. (C, F, and H) Spleen, BM from femur/tibia, lung, and NALT were harvested at 3 weeks after boost. Frequency of spleen and BM RBD-specific IgG+ ASCs (C), lung and pooled NALT RBD-specific IgG+ ASCs (F), and lung and pooled NALT RBD-specific IgA+ ASCs (H) reactive to ancestral SARS-CoV-2, XBB.1.5, and SARS-CoV-1 RBD was determined by B cell ELISpot. Data in B–H are from 1 representative experiment performed twice with similar results; n = 5–6 per group/experiment. Symbols represent individual animals, and data shown are geometric means (B, D, and E) and means (C and F–H). Statistical analysis: nonparametric 2-tailed Mann-Whitney test (B, D, and E) and Kruskal-Wallis test (C and F–H) with Dunn’s multiple-comparison test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

Low levels of anti-RBD IgG were detected in the bronchoalveolar lavage fluid (BALF) and nasal lavage fluid (NLF) from BC mRNA–boosted mice, while Clec9AOMNI booster instead generated higher anti-RBD IgG titers against ancestral SARS-CoV-2, XBB.1.5, and SARS-CoV-1 RBD in the BALF and NLF (Figure 3, D and E). Moreover, RBD-specific IgG+ ASCs were undetectable in the lung and nasal-associated lymphoid tissue (NALT) from mice boosted with BC mRNA vaccine (Figure 3F), suggesting that IgG detected in the lavage fluids was spillover from the circulation, as previously proposed (7, 9, 27). Uniquely, triple cross-reactive RBD-specific IgG+ ASCs were detected in the lung and NALT from Clec9AOMNI-boosted mice (Figure 3F), supporting successful priming of antigen-specific B cells and antibody responses in the respiratory mucosa. Furthermore, while undetectable following BC mRNA vaccine booster, nasal delivery of Clec9AOMNI booster induced anti-RBD IgA in BALF and NLF, coupled with RBD-specific IgA+ ASCs in the lung and NALT (Figure 3, G and H).

The systemic and respiratory nAb responses were also measured at 1 month after boost (Figure 4A). Although i.m. BC mRNA vaccine booster induced potent systemic nAb responses against clade 1b sarbecoviruses, very limited neutralizing activities were observed in the BALF and NLF (Figure 4, B–D, and Supplemental Figure 5). On the contrary, i.n. Clec9AOMNI booster immunization elicited robust and cross-clade serum, BALF, and NLF nAb responses (Figure 4, B–D, and Supplemental Figure 5). Here again, the detection of triple cross-reactive swIg+ B cells binding to RBDs from ancestral SARS-CoV-2, XBB.1.5, and SARS-CoV-1 in the spleen, lung, and NALT of Clec9AOMNI-boosted mice may partially explain the broad nAb activity measured in these mice (Figure 4E). In contrast, BC mRNA vaccine booster displayed undetectable levels of RBD-specific swIg+ B cells in the lung and NALT (Figure 4E).

Figure 4 Breadth of nAb and cellular responses upon nasal booster with Clec9AOMNI versus systemic booster with BC mRNA vaccine. (A) The 5- to six-week-old BALB/c mice were immunized with original Comirnaty mRNA vaccine as described in Figure 1. At 3 months after the second immunization dose, mice were boosted with either BC mRNA vaccine (0.05 μg; i.m.) or Clec9AOMNI (4 μg Clec9AXBB + 1 μg Clec9ACoV1 adjuvanted with 50 μg poly I:C; i.n.). (B–D) At 1 month after boost, blood, BALF, and NLF were collected. Serum (B), BALF (C), and NLF (D) nAb titers against ancestral SARS-CoV-2, XBB.1.5, and SARS-CoV-1 were determined by multiplex sVNT. (E–H) Spleen, lung, and NALT were harvested at 2 and 3 weeks after boost. (E) Percentage of ancestral SARS-CoV-2 RBD+ swIg+ B cells in spleen, lung, and NALT at 3 weeks after boost was determined by flow cytometry. Cross-reactivity of antigen-specific B cells toward XBB.1.5 and SARS-CoV-1 RBD is also shown. (F–H) Frequency of IFN-γ–, IL-2–, and/or TNF-α–secreting splenocytes (F), lung cells (G), and pooled NALT cells (H) at 2 weeks after boost was determined by FluoroSpot upon restimulation with ancestral SARS-CoV-2, XBB.1.5, JN.1, RaTG13, Gx-P5L, SARS-CoV-1, and WIV-1 RBD peptides. Data in B–H are from 1 representative experiment performed twice with similar results; n = 4–6 per group/experiment. Symbols in B–E represent individual animals, and data shown are geometric means (B and C) and means (D–H) ± SD (E–G). Statistical analysis: nonparametric 2-tailed Mann-Whitney test (B, C, and E) and Kruskal-Wallis test (D and F–H) with Dunn’s multiple-comparison test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. Asterisk colors in F and G represent statistical significance between corresponding groups.

The antigen-specific systemic and mucosal T cell responses were also characterized 2 weeks after i.n. boosting with Clec9AOMNI, relative to BC i.m. booster. Although both boosters elicited detectable RBD-specific systemic cellular responses upon restimulation of splenocytes with sarbecovirus RBD peptides from both clades 1a and 1b, these responses were much stronger and more polyfunctional in Clec9AOMNI-boosted mice compared with BC mRNA–boosted mice (Figure 4F). Additionally, while undetectable in the BC boosted group, mice i.n. boosted with Clec9AOMNI produced cross-clade RBD-specific mono- and polyfunctional T cell responses in the lung and NALT (Figure 4, G and H). Furthermore, analysis of the CD4+ and CD8+ subsets revealed that the cross-clade polyfunctional systemic and mucosal RBD-specific T cell response in Clec9AOMNI-boosted mice was CD4+ dominant, while BC mRNA–boosted mice displayed a clade 1b–restricted RBD-specific cellular response that was slightly skewed toward the CD8+ subset (Supplemental Figure 6).

Together, the results demonstrated that i.n. booster immunization with Clec9AOMNI elicited more robust and broader RBD-specific humoral and polyfunctional T cell responses against clade 1a and 1b sarbecoviruses in both systemic and mucosal (upper and lower respiratory tract) compartments, compared with i.m. BC mRNA booster.

Nasal boosting with Clec9AOMNI was superior to systemic Clec9AOMNI booster and nontargeting nasal booster. The immunogenicity of Clec9AOMNI nasal booster was next directly compared with (a) Clec9AOMNI systemic boosting and (b) nasal boosting with a nontargeting construct (NTC) (Figure 5A), the latter consisting of an equivalent antigen dose of recombinant XBB.1.5 and SARS-CoV-1 RBD (rRBD), combined with an irrelevant Clec9A-targeting construct (Clec9A-M2e), adjuvanted with poly I:C.

Figure 5 Comparison of nasal boosting with Clec9AOMNI versus systemic or nontargeting boosting. (A) The 5- to 6-week-old BALB/c mice were immunized with original Comirnaty mRNA vaccine as described in Figure 1. At 3 months after the second immunization dose, mice were boosted with either Clec9AOMNI (4 μg Clec9AXBB + 1 μg Clec9ACoV1) (i.n. or s.c.) or with an equivalent antigen dose of purified XBB.1.5 (1 μg) and SARS-CoV-1 (0.25 μg) rRBD, in combination with Clec9A-M2e (3.75 μg) (NTC). All the formulations were adjuvanted with 50 μg poly I:C. (B–F) Blood, BALF, and NLF were obtained at 1 month after boost. Serum (B), BALF (C), and NLF (D) nAb titers against ancestral SARS-CoV-2, XBB.1.5, and SARS-CoV-1 were determined by multiplex sVNT. BALF (E) and NLF (F) anti-RBD IgA response against ancestral SARS-CoV-2, XBB.1.5, and SARS-CoV-1 RBD was determined by ELISA. (G–I) Spleen, lung, and NALT were harvested at 2 weeks after boost. Frequency of IFN-γ–, IL-2–, and/or TNF-α–secreting splenocytes (G), lung cells (H), and pooled NALT cells (I) was determined by FluoroSpot upon restimulation with ancestral SARS-CoV-2, XBB.1.5, RaTG13, and SARS-CoV-1 RBD peptides. Data in B–I are from 1 representative experiment performed twice with similar results; n = 4 per group/experiment. Symbols in B–F represent individual animals, and data shown are geometric means (B and C) and means (D–I) ± SD (G and H). Statistical analysis: nonparametric 2-tailed Mann-Whitney test (B and C) and Kruskal-Wallis test (D–H) with Dunn’s multiple-comparison test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. Asterisk colors in G and H represent statistical significance between corresponding groups.

Upon comparing the 2 routes of Clec9AOMNI boosting (s.c. versus i.n.), results indicated that both induced comparable systemic nAb titers against ancestral SARS-CoV-2, XBB.1.5, and SARS-CoV-1 (Figure 5B), while the nAb titers and anti-RBD IgA levels measured in the lungs and nasal tissues were greater in mice that were boosted via the i.n. route (Figure 5, C–F). Furthermore, the magnitude of the cellular immune responses in the spleen, lungs, and NALT was much greater in nasally boosted mice (Figure 5, G–I).

Upon comparing nasal boosting with Clec9AOMNI versus NTC, systemic and mucosal nAb titers, anti-RBD IgA titers, and RBD-specific cellular immune responses were greater in Clec9AOMNI-boosted mice (Figure 5, B–I).

Together, these data demonstrated the superiority of the Clec9A-targeting nasal boosting approach in mounting robust antigen-specific immune responses in the upper and lower respiratory mucosa, while inducing a potent systemic recall response.

Nasal boosting with Clec9AOMNI induced durable immune responses. The antibody responses induced upon Clec9AOMNI nasal booster were next evaluated at 6 months after boost (Figure 6A). Potent IgG responses specific to ancestral SARS-CoV-2, XBB.1.5, and SARS-CoV-1 RBD were detected in the serum, BALF, and NLF from i.n. Clec9AOMNI-boosted animals, with titers that were higher than those measured in i.m. BC mRNA–boosted animals (Figure 6, B–D). Of note, while the antibody titers measured in BC mRNA–boosted mice waned over time but persisted in Clec9AOMNI-boosted animals, the difference in titers between both boosted groups was greater at 6 months after boost than at 1 month after boost (Figure 3, B, D, and E). Moreover, while still undetectable in BC mRNA–boosted mice, cross-clade anti-RBD IgA responses persisted in the BALF and NLF from Clec9AOMNI-boosted mice at 6 months after boost (Figure 6E).

Figure 6 Durability of antibody responses upon nasal booster with Clec9AOMNI versus systemic booster with BC mRNA vaccine. (A) The 5- to six-week-old BALB/c mice were immunized with original Comirnaty mRNA vaccine as described in Figure 1. At 3 months after the second immunization dose, mice were boosted with either BC mRNA vaccine (0.05 μg; i.m.) or Clec9AOMNI (4 μg Clec9AXBB + 1 μg Clec9ACoV1 adjuvanted with 50 μg poly I:C; i.n.). (B–E) Blood, BALF, NLF, spleen, lung, and NALT were obtained at 6 months after boost. Serum (B), BALF (C), and NLF (D) anti-RBD IgG titers, and BALF and NLF anti-RBD IgA (E) response against ancestral SARS-CoV-2, XBB.1.5, and SARS-CoV-1 RBD were determined by ELISA. (F–H) Serum (F), BALF (G), and NLF (H) nAb titers against ancestral SARS-CoV-2, XBB.1.5, and SARS-CoV-1 were determined by multiplex sVNT. (I) Percentage of ancestral SARS-CoV-2 RBD+ swIg+ B cells in spleen, lung, and NALT was determined by flow cytometry. Cross-reactivity of antigen-specific B cells toward XBB.1.5 and SARS-CoV-1 RBD is also shown. Data in B–I are from 1 representative experiment performed twice with similar results; n = 5 per group/experiment. Symbols in B–I represent individual animals, and data shown are geometric means (B–D, F, and G) and means (E, H, and I). Statistical analysis: nonparametric 2-tailed Mann-Whitney test (B–D, F, G, and I) and Kruskal-Wallis test (E, H, and I) with Dunn’s multiple-comparison test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

Similarly, robust systemic and mucosal cross-clade nAb responses were still detected in the serum, BALF, and NLF of Clec9AOMNI-boosted mice at 6 months after boost, while BC mRNA–boosted mice displayed much lower potency and breadth in serum nAb responses, coupled with largely undetectable neutralizing activities in the BALF and NLF (Figure 6, F–H, and Supplemental Figure 7, A–C). These observations were consistent with the persistence of triple cross-reactive RBD-specific swIg+ B cells toward ancestral SARS-CoV-2, XBB.1.5, and SARS-CoV-1 RBD in the spleen, lung, and NALT from Clec9AOMNI-boosted mice compared with the limited presence of cross-reactive RBD-specific swIg+ B cells in all 3 immune compartments of BC mRNA–boosted mice (Figure 6I).

We also evaluated the RBD-specific cellular responses at 4 and 6 months after boost (Figure 7A). The durable systemic and mucosal antibody responses following i.n. boosting with Clec9AOMNI correlated with the presence of RBD-specific Tfh and GC B cells in the spleen and lung at 6 months after boost, while BC mRNA–boosted mice demonstrated limited presence of these cellular subsets in both compartments (Figure 7, B and C). Additionally, a greater proportion of RBD-specific BM IgG+ LLPCs, coupled with lung IgG+ and IgA+ LLPCs, were elicited in Clec9AOMNI-boosted mice compared with BC mRNA vaccine booster, which induced RBD-specific BM ASCs skewed toward the non-LLPC subset and no detectable RBD-specific lung ASCs (Figure 7, D and E). Moreover, cross-clade T cell responses were detected in spleen, lung, and NALT from Clec9AOMNI-boosted mice at 4 months after boost (Figure 7, F–H), and further subset analysis revealed clear CD4+ dominance in these mice (Supplemental Figure 8). These cellular immune responses also persisted at higher levels than those induced by BC mRNA vaccine booster (Figure 7, F–H), which displayed CD8+ skewing (Supplemental Figure 8). Greater proportions of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells with functional tissue-resident memory (T RM ) phenotype were also detected in the lung and NALT from Clec9AOMNI-boosted mice compared with the BC mRNA–boosted group, which had proportions that were similar to naive controls (Figure 7, I and J).

Figure 7 Durability of humoral and cellular responses upon nasal booster with Clec9AOMNI versus systemic booster with BC mRNA vaccine. (A) The 5- to 6-week-old BALB/c mice were immunized with original Comirnaty mRNA vaccine as described in Figure 1. At 3 months after the second immunization dose, mice were boosted with either BC mRNA vaccine (0.05 μg; i.m.) or Clec9AOMNI (4 μg Clec9AXBB + 1 μg Clec9ACoV1 adjuvanted with 50 μg poly I:C; i.n.). (B–E) Spleen, BM from femur/tibia, and lung were harvested at 6 months after boost. (B and C) Percentages of AIM+ Tfh (B) and RBD+ GC (C) B cells in spleen and lung were determined by flow cytometry. (D and E) Frequency of BM RBD-specific IgG+ LLPCs and non-LLPCs (normalized to total IgG) (D) and pooled lung RBD-specific IgG+ and IgA+ LLPCs and non-LLPCs (normalized to total IgG and IgA) (E) was determined by B cell ELISpot. (F–J) Spleen, lung, and NALT were harvested at 4 months after boost. (F–H) Frequencies of IFN-γ–, IL-2–, and/or TNF-α–secreting splenocytes (F), lung cells (G), and pooled NALT cells (H) were determined by FluoroSpot upon restimulation with ancestral SARS-CoV-2, XBB.1.5, JN.1, RaTG13, Gx-P5L, SARS-CoV-1, and WIV-1 RBD peptides. (I and J) Percentages of lung (I) and NALT (J) CD4+ and CD8+ T RM cells were determined by flow cytometry. Data in B–J are from 1 representative experiment performed twice with similar results; n = 4–5 per group/experiment. Symbols in B–E, I, and J represent individual animals, and data shown in B–J are means. Statistical analysis: nonparametric 2-tailed Mann-Whitney test (D) and Kruskal-Wallis test (B, C, F, G, I, and J) with Dunn’s multiple-comparison test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. Asterisk colors in F and G represent statistical significance between corresponding groups.

Collectively, these results indicated that boosting nasally with Clec9AOMNI induced cross-clade RBD-specific humoral and CD4-dominant T cell responses in both systemic and mucosal (respiratory) compartments. Furthermore, immune responses remained highly durable with the persistence of antibodies (IgG, IgA, and nAb), long-lived RBD-specific B cell subsets, T cell cytokine responses, and the establishment of respiratory mucosa-resident cellular memory.

Nasal boosting with Clec9AOMNI provided robust and sustained protection against SARS-CoV-2 challenge in the lower and upper airways. Finally, we investigated the protective efficacy conferred by Clec9AOMNI nasal booster immunization. At 1 and 6 months after boost, mice were challenged nasally with Omicron BA.1 virus, and 2 day postinfection (dpi) lung homogenate viral titers were measured (Figure 8A). Viral titers were largely undetectable in the lungs from both BC mRNA– and Clec9AOMNI-boosted mice when challenge was performed at 1 month after boost (Figure 8B). In contrast, when challenge was performed at 6 months after boost, substantial viral titers were detected in the lungs from BC mRNA–boosted mice, while viral titers remained at or below the detection limit in mice nasally boosted with Clec9AOMNI (Figure 8B). These observations correlated well with the persistent systemic and mucosal humoral and cellular immune responses measured in the Clec9AOMNI-boosted group, while waning antibody responses and limited persistence of cellular subsets were clearly seen in BC mRNA–boosted mice (Figures 6 and 7).

Figure 8 Protective efficacy of Clec9AOMNI nasal booster versus BC mRNA vaccine systemic booster. (A) The 5- to six-week-old BALB/c mice were immunized with original Comirnaty mRNA vaccine as described in Figure 1. At 3 months after the second immunization dose, mice were boosted with either BC mRNA vaccine (0.05 μg; i.m.) or Clec9AOMNI (4 μg Clec9AXBB + 1 μg Clec9ACoV1 adjuvanted with 50 μg poly I:C; i.n.). Mice were challenged with Omicron BA.1 virus (106 PFU; i.n.) at 1 and 6 months after boost. At 2 dpi, lungs were harvested and homogenized. (B) BA.1 viral titers in the lung homogenates were quantified via plaque assay. (C) The 5- to six-week-old BALB/c mice were immunized as described in A. Mice were challenged with MA10 SARS-CoV-2 virus (106 PFU; i.n.) at 1 and 6 months after boost. At 2 dpi, the lung and nasal tissues were harvested and homogenized. (D and E) MA10 viral titers in the lung (D) and nasal (E) tissue homogenates were quantified via plaque assay. Data in B, D, and E are from 1 representative experiment performed twice with similar results; n = 4–5 per group/experiment. Symbols represent individual animals, and data shown are means. Statistical analysis: nonparametric 2-tailed Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple-comparison test. *P < 0.05.

To evaluate the protective efficacy of nasal Clec9AOMNI booster immunization at the nasal mucosa, we next challenged mice with MA10, a mouse-adapted ancestral SARS-CoV-2 virus that can establish infection in the upper respiratory compartment from immune competent mice (unlike Omicron BA.1) (28) (Figure 8C). As seen with BA.1 challenge, MA10 viral titers measured at 1 month after challenge in the lung homogenates were below the detection limit in either boosted groups, but substantial viral titers were detected in the lungs from BC mRNA–boosted mice at 6 months after challenge while viral titers remained close to the detection limit in mice that received Clec9AOMNI nasal booster (Figure 8D). In contrast, high (more than 3log 10 ) viral titers were measured in the nasal tissue homogenates from BC mRNA–boosted mice at both 1 and 6 months after challenge, while the viral titers in Clec9AOMNI-boosted mice were remarkably lower and near the detection limit (Figure 8E).

Together, these results demonstrated that nasal booster immunization with Clec9AOMNI conferred robust and sustained protection against SARS-CoV-2 challenge, which was superior to BC mRNA vaccine booster. Of particular importance, the robust protection against infection observed in the upper respiratory mucosa suggested that this vaccination approach may limit virus transmission and curb the evolution of escape variants.