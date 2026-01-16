Corrigendum to Axon guidance cue SLIT2 regulates the murine skeletal stem cell niche through sympathetic innervation

Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI203674

Sympathetic tone is a central signaling axis inhibiting osteogenesis; however, the combination of durable local and systemic sympathetic effects on bone argues that multiple mechanisms, including yet-undiscovered pathways, are involved. Here, we found that sympathetic nerves constituted a component of the skeletal stem cell (SSC) niche: mice with conditional deletion of the classical axonal repellent Slit2 in sympathetic nerves (Slit2th mice), but not in bone stem/progenitor cells or sensory nerves, showed osteopenia due to an increase in sympathetic innervation and an associated decrease in SSCs. Mice with increased skeletal sympathetic innervation displayed impaired SSC niche function in an SSC orthotopic transplantation and engraftment system. Follistatin-like 1 (FSTL1) is a SLIT2-regulated soluble factor suppressing SSC self-renewal and osteogenic capacity. Accordingly, ablation of Fstl1 in sympathetic neurons enhanced SSC-driven osteogenesis and attenuated the bone loss seen in Slit2th mice. Together, the findings indicate that SLIT2 is a regulator of a sympathetic nerve–mediated SSC niche.

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2025;135(20):e193014. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI193014

Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2026;136(2):e203674. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI203674

Following the publication of this article, the authors identified errors in the representative images in Figures 3F and 6H as well as the Osx-Cre cortical bone image in Supplemental Figure 1E. The Editors previously issued an Expression of Concern (1) and requested institutional oversight into this matter. An institutional review by the School of Medicine at Xiamen University concluded that the errors were inadvertent and do not undermine the scientific conclusions of the study.

The correct Figures 3F and 6H, based on the original source data, are shown below, and an updated version of the supplemental material has been provided. The HTML and PDF versions of the article have been updated online.

The authors regret the errors.